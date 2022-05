00:00

You know this. We have investors lamenting about all the issues of the day like rising inflation higher rates slowing growth even in the US possibly. What's your outlook for the rest of the year. Bearing in mind that most of the markets you're invested in are declining but I would say in an environment of rising inflation and slowing growth now that's probably the worst environment for equities. So that sense you've got to be cautious. I think the outlook for the rest of the year from an equity market environment isn't that great. But within that I think the nuances you've got to look at every market differently in the US is fairly late cycle. We've got to see an aggressive Fed hiking to sort of control and cool down the economy which obviously increases the risk of a recession whenever that happens. Having said that you know consumer corporate balance sheets are very strong out there and monetary policy takes time to respond. The economy takes time to respond to the monetary policy. I don't see it as a 20 22 issue. The risks obviously go up in 2023 and beyond. China is the other extreme. You know we're probably close to the trough. So very different stage in the cycle. And there you know there's a clear intention from the government to revive growth. Jihye Lee did not needs to be done to make that happen. But I would take a very different part of the cycle. And so therefore our perspectives they would be very different. I would see probably growth on the rise in the second half of the C.R. as against on a decline in the U.S. and Europe. But it is increasingly difficult to invest in China with you know regulations shifting. How are you reassessing how you invest in China. Some say not investable but can you afford to be out of China when it's such a massive market. Yes the second largest economy in the world. It's one of the fastest growing large economies in the world. I mean you cannot not be invested in China. So I think the important things I think. One is you want to be make sure that your investments are aligned with policy. And yes policy does change. But that is particularly national priorities. And you can see some continuity at least for the next few years. So for example in areas like biotech where we invest in our bed. I mean steady a major focus area for drug development within China already talking about sustainability whether it's even ISE it's the largest even back in the world. Battery technology you know manufacturing solar panels general consumption. Right. All those are areas where you know it isn't really this policy tailwinds. And I think that we see that for the next two years. You got to make sure you align with policy. I think secondly you've also got to recognize that we're getting into increasingly bifurcated war which is only being accelerated by the Russia Ukraine situation. So you have to look at businesses whose markets are within the China economic sphere of influence ISE against the Western economic sphere of influence. And the fact that these businesses should not be relying on technology other things from the Shery Ahn from the other CAC. So I think keeping these parameters in mind. I think the definitely could be to be attractive. Obviously he's in China. Are you reassessing the criteria which you use to choose you know your China focus. He sees and he's investors which you helped fund. So look we do a lot of my investments directly in China. And like I said these are the two criteria that we are looking at. And I just mentioned. So for example we invest in biotech companies in China. There's a huge market in China. But many of them are partnering with global multinationals to also apply for FDA approval to sell in the U.S.. Now you know the men's we've got to take is saying assume that the second doesn't happen and does the investment get standalone. Based on the China market which is a huge market I think that's the difference in our approach. I mean you just have to think about China is a huge market. China will have its own economic sphere of influence and look at businesses that are focused on that economic sphere and that are somewhat self-contained. From a technology perspective it otherwise on that scale you're a big investor in Didi Didi making headlines today saying that it is under investigation by the S.E.C. about its listing in the USA. Is it worth keeping your daddy shares. Would you consider selling it. Bearing in mind that it is still looking at a possible IPO or a possible listing in Hong Kong. So look I obviously can't comment on individual stocks. But look I think in every situation that there are businesses and there are companies that go through ups and downs and that are in the regulatory crosshairs. And we just have to make our own assessments case by case. Hasn't been a good investment. But obviously Didi is not so far proven to be a good investment on a stock price perspective. Right. We have to see how things evolve from here. Would you consider still buying that technology stocks in China given how beaten up they have been. So we do invest and continue to invest in technology stocks in China. As I said you got to make sure that you know China does want to promote a lot of businesses out there to promote its indigenous technology. We also. The situation where I would say most recently you had in March March 16th you were clearly saying that there's gonna be much more transparency in the regulations around these companies as reiterated last week at the Politburo whether they would be supportive of these companies. So we got to wait and watch to see how policies evolve. And but they clearly some areas which are very aligned with policy some others that we need to wait and watch to see how policy the ball is. And that will influence our stances of those companies in your view. And I promise I'll be the last question. And Didi is de-listing the right move for Didi. But I won't comment on a specific company. And they I'm sure they have a lot of individual sort of situation specific out there with respect to that company. So I'd rather not comment on that but I would say more generally speaking. Look a lot of these companies in the Chinese space have been beaten down a lot. I think over the next few months just based on the announcement we will have more clarity on policy around them. And I think in some of those cases they will be very attractive opportunities to invest in them. Robert is there a sense that perhaps demotic will be more of an activist investor because Bloomberg ran a story on fire suggesting that to you know to Moscow hasn't been too happy with the performance of the CEO and is likely to vote against him staying on. Is there a sense that to demonstrate it's likely to be more of an activist investor from here. So look again I won't comment on specific companies but generally speaking we do see ourselves as an engaged investor. I wouldn't call ourselves an activist investor. We like to work with boards with managements and see as to how we can engage with them and ultimately our governance processes that we rely on boards to manage their companies. We don't get involved in the operations but we do actively engage with the boards to share our views. I've got to bring up the lingo because it is an investigation perhaps for malpractice. And at the time Marseilles was an investor and also had a board seat. How did some lingo manage to escape without fulfilling its responsibilities and filing those annual reports for financial year 2020 or 2021 in Iceland. I do want to sort of a white document specific companies. In this particular case there is a there was a complaint and there's an investigation going on. Again we rely on the boards to try and you know drive governance and companies. And in this case to be therefore supportive of the investigation. The board is saying to look into the allegations. And I think we'll see what comes out of that. Looking ahead for the rest of the year and even in 2023 what would be the biggest risk out there. Some say still inflation. Some say perhaps the Fed being too aggressive in in hiking rates. Your thoughts on that. So I think inflation is a big risk. You know it's where inflation is at the highest levels we've seen in the last 40 years. We're not used to seeing the sort of inflation. And I think even going forward even while inflation may come down there are structural forces which will keep inflation higher the next decade than in the last decade. Things like globalization things like the green transition which is going to be expensive. All these factors things like leading to have duplication of supply chains for resilience. So it's not efficiency is not the priority. It's basically resilience that was by priority. All these factors I'd say surely increasing inequality a greater share of earnings going to labor as against capital. So all these things look are these are factors. And I think therefore we have to keep that in mind. And it's a big risk not just in the near-term but in the end for the foreseeable future. So I think it's important to get it under some control out there. And I think when we look at our portfolio we have to look at therefore what companies have the pricing power to be able to pass that on. That's obviously an important thing. And therefore we also need to look at other parts of our portfolio that we think would benefit for inflation so that you have a balanced portfolio that can handle that. The other very big risk which is unknown right now is the Russia Ukraine situation. How that will play out. I think that is going to fundamentally change you know the world order. I talked about the fact of it. You can think about a bifurcation of the world into economic spheres. And there's a China sphere and there's the Western sphere. And I think this bifurcation was already happening. But I think that's been accelerated. Notice all the things we need to sort of. But for the rest of the year particularly I would say the way the Russia Ukraine situation plays out is going to be worth watching because that will have a big impact on energy and a lot of other things. You talk about your portfolio in terms of geography U.S. Europe Asia. What would the breakdown be. What are you looking at. So when we published our annual report for March 21 we haven't yet published the March 22. So if you look at that March 21 China was about 27 percent of the portfolio underlying assets. U.S. was 20. Europe was twelve. Then the rest. We had. And rest of Asia Singapore is again in the mid 20s so it's fairly balanced I would say between Asia and the West about 50/50. So no change no major structural change. I think we are fairly comfortable now you know within certain geographies. We were probably maybe still quite small. Relatively speaking markets like India. We were probably in job markets like Southeast Asia. We would inch up. But I don't see any major dramatic change in the composition of the portfolio right now. I think we're quite comfortable with levels we have to be at.