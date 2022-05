Sandfire Resources CEO on Copper Outlook

00:00

So we see that fall in copper prices we see the downside sentiment issue and so much of this this is China. Also your biggest customer. How worried are you. We're not worried fundamentally because Haidi from our perspective when we look at the requirements of natural resources and metals and minerals globally we see the prognosis in the long medium and long term. So our focus is not worrying about the short term gyrations in the market whether that be up or down but actually plan for the longer term and that demand. And so whilst we will always observe what's going on in the short term we're planning for the medium and long term. So we don't I'm not overly concerned with day to day week to week or month to month gyrations in the commodity prices. What about some of the other factors that we're seeing complicate the business outlook things like higher costs as well as now rising interest rates and borrowing costs. How impacted will you be. Once again it's been really interesting in the last period of time and certainly through the pandemic. Other events occurring in the world geopolitical events are having various impacts on supply chain issues as we're seeing changes in political relationships between countries are also having that sort of impact. So supply chain is an issue without question. The cost of many raw materials has gone up. Energy prices have gone up. Labor costs have gone up. And challenges in getting that. And that has had a negative impact on the flip side to that. What we're definitely seeing is because of those supply pressures the cost of producing many items in the world has gone up as well. And as a consequence there is actually an increase in the price being paid for things. So for example in the commodities sector whether it be iron ore copper aluminium nickel many commodities and certainly commodities that are in growth industries or future facing industries we're getting even greater improvements in the sales price of of materials. Example we are a large copper producer. Aspiration will become larger again. The copper price is probably doubled more than doubled in the last two years. And there are other attendant commodities that we also produce that have also gone up significantly. So what we're seeing is whilst there have been cost pressures there are actually been significant improvements in operating cash flow margins. Future facing commodities and metals that is really the big driver that we see of this next leg of the supercycle if you agree that we're in another super cycle. How do you gain exposure to that. And do you think the amount of investment that we see in Australia reflects that demand. I think it's it's a global thing. I think certainly at the heart of fundamentally there are only two primary primary industries in the globe and one is growing and pastoral. So you either grow it or one you extract it. So the world needs to understand that for us to have a cleaner greener and the world that we want to live in we will need to extract more minerals and energy to be able to do that. And so to do that at the very beginning of that cycle is the exploration cycle. So what I would love to see is more incentive being put and people spending more money on the exploration side and the risk early risk taking side. Because with that exploration especially in a country like Australia we've got a significant a huge potential mineral endowment is that we are not spending and for many years have been underspending in terms of exploration. We haven't been putting back into the industry essentially what we've been taking out in now mineral wins and exporting our mineral wealth. So I think that's one element where we could spend a lot more time and energy on exploration. You've been watching the deterioration in the relationship between China and Australia. What do you hope to see from the next government. What do you think is the biggest change Australia needs right now. As a business person what we would like to see is commonsense practical outcomes being the resolutions rather than being personal sensitivities or political point scoring. At the end of the day investments and capital will flow to the most sensible place that it goes to. So we would like to see commonsense commerce prevail where it makes sense. I find it an interesting observation. The relationship at the moment between China and Australia is to the extent that it probably has minimal impact on China. They've chosen not to purchase certain materials from Australia which is a fantastic trading partner with China. But to the extent they don't have other alternatives they continue to buy all our iron ore that we're happy to supply them. So it seems to me that it's a bit more political it's a bit more individual in a sense rather than being what truly is the undercurrent between the relationship between the two countries. So we would like common sense to prevail. We would like a good business practices to prevail as well.