The target has always been about two hundred billion dollars. Where are you on that. And it's such an uncertain environment. Will that hinder you in getting to your target as expected. Well type of thing. Thank you for that question. I think as a sovereign wealth fund we always take a very long term look on investing. The most important thing about reaching that target of 200 billion. I always say I'm not worried but been I'm worried about the first billion. Why. Because I need to make sure that what ever we set up fundamentally strong. So you could pass the test of time. The test of business cycle and the federal politics so that these sovereign wealth funds can be used for future generations and generations to come. So in the first one year we actually have established that we are strengthening our fundamentals. We have made our made in investments in digital infrastructure along with our alongside with our peers. We invested in the largest telephone tower. And then as you mentioned earlier we have now negotiated an investment in Toll Road. We actually taking 400 kilometers out of the two thousand kilometers. So that's like a 20 percent of off of Indonesia toll roads. So if I were to answer you yes I think we are where we are on our way but we will make sure that we've done in fast haphazardly. We want to make sure that this is actually something we take in a very very achievable in two to three years. I would say that the timing you know will probably be a bit stretched. It also depends on whether we will be getting in more injections or not. But the fundamentals are set. The the system is ready to go. You've said before that long term investor is concerned about the credibility of Indonesia because a policy U-turn and recently we saw that policy you time to do with the ban on palm oil exports. I mean won't that hinder Indonesia getting its credibility wrong that hinder Indonesia getting that trust from longtime investors. You know it's it's I'm not here to talk about the policies but I'm here to actually talk about how Indonesia's sovereign wealth fund has gained more confidence from a number of global peers. And I could mention names that has been on the news including Idea JIC 80. Q US pension funds from Canada Aleksey. Q. Or Pension Fund from the Netherlands. We are quite a number of similarly like minded investors. We actually have been extremely having extremely encouraging discussions with them. I think through real investments alongside with them that activity will show that Indonesia can be a good destination for investments. How are you navigating all the uncertainties out there right now. They talk about a higher rate environment the fallout in the bond market stocks getting hit. How are you navigating and how are you positioning. Yeah. You know I mentioned one thing before that we we like to look into things you know on a long term basis. We like to see investments and go through behind the noises. No no. This actually has been blessed that you know we are blessed with with you know a lot of modest fees and and minerals as well. So yes the Ukraine war and the inflation that's a result of that you know may push the price up. But at the same token and many say it's also blessed because of the commodity price and it's an extremely positive impact on the state budget on the current account balance and which actually then balancing those out in today. Indonesia is the best or one of the best performing equity market. And what's the most stable currency this year. And I think we'll be in the times ahead as well. Bank Indonesia because Indonesia has a positive historical a real spread. It's not in a hurry to increase interest rate. Inflation is also mute. So I think we are in pretty good shape. Are you interested in looking for energy assets given the shortage of thoughtful energy at this point in time. Is this something we should be interested in. So we have we have we have set up initial four topics on potential investments. One is on digital ecosystem and that includes digital infrastructure which we already made made an investments digital services. So digital commerce the names that you know the book call going to go through those types so that we don't look only on those back. You'll look at the whole spectrum of digital ecosystem. So that's number one. Number two we're looking into infrastructure toll road which we already in the process of investment. We are working on airports and and also seaports. We are looking into water infrastructure for example. So that's the second group that we are looking at. The third group is health. The needs of healthcare in Louisiana is just amazingly bright. We're looking into hospital a chain largest pharmaceutical companies and retailers. And lastly is the energy transition industry where we are looking at potentially investing where we could take out some of those coal producing power plans and then invest in renewables. How about Evey. Because the minister made headlines because he went to see Elon Musk to secure a deal with him to do with nickel mine that interests you as well if the risk reward is interesting. We definitely will look into that. And that's that's sort of fit nicely in our renewable energy vertical.