00:00

But one of the biggest questions is whether the feds going to try to get back down to a two and a half to 2 percent inflation rate in the near term and that this will decide how quickly they have to go and the potential destruction to the economy. Do you think that they should target a higher rate of say 3 percent or more. The Adam Posen like kind of idea. I'm unpersuaded by that argument. And three I don't. Olivier Blanchard was saying that 4 percent for a while. I think either of those numbers would be fine. But the argument you hear about that against that as well if it's 3 or 4 percent it'll it'll also be 6 or 7 or 8 or 9. And it doesn't make any sense to me. We can target a stable 4 percent inflation rate if we wanted to or a stable 2 percent. I think we'd be much better off at a stable 3 percent maybe better off at a stable 4 percent.