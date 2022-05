00:00

Fiscal discipline returning you've told you about the bond buys that back you comfortable saying we might have seen the worst Amanda Lang into this Treasury market. I think for now and I think what's important is for the first time in a long time the market looks fairly price to us. And you know the surprise to me isn't that the 10 years at 3 percent today. The surprise was it was one and a half percent at year end. And with the Fed funds forward curve out around 3 percent 10 12 months out that's a long journey for the Fed to get there. Let's see what happens along the way. Let's get a couple 50 basis point rate hikes under our belt. Some months of running down the balance sheet under our belt and then see what the impact of those plus inflationary pressures are on the consumer and on the economy. Right now we don't know but it feels like 3 percent covers us for the time being.