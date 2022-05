00:00

Last time we spoke you weren't as defensive as you are now. What's changed. So let's say Don. It's not that we're overly defensive. It's sad. You know while some people have said OK we've created a tremendous amount of value in the market at this point and perhaps not now a time to step in. I think for more and wait and see mode you know we did rest in our portfolio. Earlier this year we're sitting on very high levels of cash relative to history. And as much as I want to jump in when I see some of these companies derailed as much as they have and I think we're getting closer to peacocking hawkishness when it comes to the Fed. You know I'm still remaining a little bit cautious about adding a lot of incremental risk in the near term. I'm struggling. I think like a lot of investors to come up with powerful catalysts aside from some technical and sort of sentiment pox to lead to more sustained rally in the equity market. OK let's talk about his play defense then because the defensive part of this equity market was a real bust that over the last few months and then even the defensive names got caught up in some of this as well. So help us understand how best to play defense in a world that we're in at the moment. John I think there's been a bit of lazy investing happening over recent months. In particular people are looking at a defensive playbook like perhaps to say you know they want to invest in staples or utilities if Taylor was just discussing. But those are not necessarily companies. I think that's going to be able to meaningfully maintain their margins or even grow earnings through a slower economic growth cycle. And so we actually think defensive means looking at quality companies who have a little bit more of a kind of a Teflon earnings stream. Believe it or not for you know a lot of that is in technology at some parts of consumer where brands or services are unlikely to be sort of obviously diminished demand for them even if economic growth slows and the Fed really manages to slow down the overall economy. So I think it's more than just looking at sectors it's looking at companies it's looking at business models and it's looking about really where the future of demand is not just what kind of the playbook we've had in the past of defensive sectors or industry. OK let's talk about where that amount is where it has been and how it's changing. As an economist you might be looking at the rotation of consumer spending away from goods and towards services. It's an equity story for you too. Yeah it is a story. I mean I think a lot of that has started to play out already in price action. By the way we've known that this transition from goods to services was going to happen as soon as the U.S. and global economy opened up in more meaningful size. But even within services I mean some of those services have meaningful pricing power. Some of them have pricing power that's enduring as in not just a snap back to activities that people had to pull back on during the pandemic and when there were shutdowns. And so again this is going to be more like company by company and sometimes industry exposure as opposed to just saying I'm rotating wholesale into services. A moment ago you played that clip from Katie Concha Goldman Sachs. I think that's completely spot on. This is going to be a more challenging aggregate returns environment. And you have to be more agile and you have to get deeper into specific stories. You're seeing this really play out as companies have reported earnings over the course of the last few weeks. It's not just good enough to have had OK results or solid results that maybe beat consensus expectations for the first quarter. But companies have to offer up guidance and give a level of assurance to event investors that they have earnings power in coming quarters. How many companies are actually able to offer guidance at the moment Kate. Oh gosh yeah. You're just you have to catch me on that one. You're right because fewer and fewer companies are offering up guidance. So they have historically one bit of data I was looking at earlier this morning was actually number of companies that have reduced guidance relative to raise guidance or maintain their previous guidance. You know that's come down but we're talking about a pretty small pool relative to history. Look if you're a corporate management team there's not a huge amount of incentive to put you know big far reaching numbers out there. The penalty for missing is pretty significant. So it's not so much just about the earnings numbers but it's about like sort of a direction of travel for their businesses that we're paying attention to missing the rally on crude. That's been a big penalty for that. Energy names on the S & P up 44 percent. I'm just going through your notes Kate. Some of the calls from even the team. This is a part of the market. Do you still like the energy patch. Why is that. Yeah. I mean we liked energy before Russia's invasion of the Ukraine by the way. And a lot of that had to do with a supply discipline frankly in the sector. And you know that cap ex and supply and spending discipline we think is going to persist even if on the margin we see a little bit more production out of other parts of the world giving in the situation and with Russia. That said it's possible. In some parts of the commodity complex even though we remain really constructive we see a slightly weaker demand environment over the course of the next few months than we saw over the past couple months. I think that will be an opportunity to add in more commodity and resource exposure for the medium term. So we're looking at any weakness like we've seen a little bit in copper and some other base materials as an opportunity to add four and more medium term view. So it might depend on the US. Those were the European names. These are global names right. Commodities are a global market. So some of the U.S. materials names have a little bit more sort of chemical bias to them. The global miners are listed more often in London and in Europe than the rest of the world. And then there are really specific names actually interesting names in parts of the emerging world. I think that can add to your resource basket. Are you comfortable with the basis of Chinese growth associated with some of those names. Yeah some of those names have had as you point out incredible beta to Chinese growth historically. That said we think there's broad based demand both from construction and overall industrial activity that will support combined with relatively lower inventories than we've seen in history and compliant combined with not just a supply discipline we saw in the energy sector but across a lot of the minor. So look it's a pretty good story. If China completely collapses of course we're going to see a massive sentiment hit to a lot of these names. That is not our base case at this point and certainly does not work in Xi's favor going into the fall party meetings.