00:00

Raph even if you're not a macro forecaster as someone overseeing a portfolio as large and diverse as the Future Fund you have to make assumptions about the global economy and the investing climate for the short the medium and for the long term. Tell me about those assumptions. I'm not sure I would use the word assumptions. I think we have to have a view and there are scenarios. But one thing we've learned since the financial crisis is whatever your price you assume it will be wrong. So right now yes we have to look at the world and we're coming out of Covid. We've got emergency interest rates which are hugely loose. But every central bank is tightening. What will that mean. Economies are pretty strong in general. So for us the base case scenario is probably interest rates normalize to a point but that tips economies back into recession. There's too much debt in the world that can't support it. And things will just have to go slowly economically. But we'll have some level of inflation and that's a problem for investment markets. If you compare the situation we confront now to that which we knew and lived through pre pandemic three years ago four years ago five years ago has it totally changed. It has. There's been a really big fundamental change in the world. What is that. The pandemic itself I don't think changed too much. But it was a catalyst. We've got the power of the emerging millennial generation as voters and corporate leaders. And Genzyme that's coming up really quickly. Behind them means that we're approaching things differently. So through Covid not only emergency interest rates but we've had huge fiscal stimulus unheard of fiscal stimulus right around the world in a coordinated way. And we've now got populist governments that are prepared to do whatever it takes to keep things moving. And that's a really fundamental transformation. And you've spent some time studying this. Yes we we went into the Covid period and we knew it was a catalyst for change. And we actually spent a year studying the changes in the world that we thought it would bring the populism the change in policy and what that would mean for economies and markets. We published a paper on the Future Fund website A New Investment Order. We think the world has totally changed and all our financial models all our things we learned in business school around modern portfolio theory and capital asset pricing model they're all based on observations of the world since World War 2. And they're wrong. And so now we need to have a new way of thinking you did something productive with the 260 days you were locked indoors in your house in Melbourne. And the air was tough. It was tough but we're not complaining. I think that the point is that we've got to let the past go and everything we've learnt and everything we've experienced in our professional lives. By definition everyone alive today doesn't understand the world we're in any more than we have to look back further in history to understand what that's like. Practically speaking what implications does this have for your existing portfolio. Well firstly returns are going to be a lot lower than what we're used to. And we just have to get our head around that. But secondly we need to think about everything we can do to compensate for that. It means more active strategies with great investment managers. That means taking more illiquid positions not just leverage private equity or real estate but real added value type strategies to grow the portfolio and the wealth of the people who are benefitting from an investment. It means being much more dynamic and moving the portfolio around so that we manage 250 billion Australian dollars. It's hard to move that portfolio around but we're developing ways to do that using overlays. And at the one hand I just said more illiquid investments. But we still need to move the portfolio around. So how can you do that. We also think geopolitics is important and it's emerging as an issue and it will stay this way. And so for us that means probably a bigger focus on more domestic exposure than what we've had in the past. We don't take the free flow of capital around the world for granted anymore. Your portfolio is already sustaining small losses. How long do you see those continuing. Well it's becoming much tougher to invest. Of course we can't predict things over the short term but we're confident we've got the right portfolio to deliver our mandate which is inflation plus 4.5. That's quite challenging. We're confident we've got the portfolio to do that over a longer time periods. If if markets correct quickly if there's inflation if higher interest rates are priced in corporate earnings are under attack not just from those things and slower economies but from more populist politics and regulation. Markets will reprice quickly in which case yes we'll take some losses but returns from that point will be better or returns will just be really low for a long time. And that's when the active strategies the hedge fund portfolio the venture capital investments will come to the fore. When you say that the Future Fund is going to need to make more illiquid investments I translate that as a smaller allocation to public markets. Yes that is true. Fewer lately. Somewhere close to about 40 percent right now if I'm not mistaken. So we have about 30 percent in equities. Yes. And we also have some liquid credit strategy. Where do you see that going. I think that's reducing because I think the days of being able to earn return just by taking risk in markets are ending beta beta betas ending. And for a while we've had equity strategies that are quantitative and that really took some form of the index that's becoming much harder now. And I think we need to get smarter again. We need to refresh our approach again. And we need to look for those businesses that are going to be able to make money in the new world. And that's going to be tougher. You can't just ride the economic growth wave. You can't just ride the cheap capital wave. You have to create value. Is there a minimum level that you need to maintain in public markets to have access to liquidity. No there are other ways to get liquidity. We could for example have a barbell portfolio of a whole lot of private investments and cash. So we would think about it that way. There's no minimum level of equities but we do think equities are useful. We do think you can earn a premium in equities but you need to be thoughtful. And right now in the US for example that's done so extraordinary well over the last decade. All those companies that drove the market the things are under attack because with rising inflation and rising interest rates the cost of waiting and waiting and waiting for a profit is getting higher and higher. It's fashionable these days to say that the 60 40 portfolio is dead. Is it dead. It's dead. It's totally dead. There is no reason to hold a whole lot of bonds in your portfolio even if your liability matching. You need to approach this in a new way. And the vanilla equities portfolio is also challenged. We need to get a lot more creative. Future Fund has if I'm not mistaken been tremendous trimming its exposure to emerging market equities and is underweight China. Where do you see that going. Well I think in this world we're in. You know we talked about the research project. Geopolitical tensions are emerging in the period the world's been through these periods before. Most recently in the 1930s the world was even more globalized as a percentage of GDP in the 1920s than it was just in the recent decade. And that of course all ended in the 1930s. And that is the risk we're staring at right now. And even with Covid impacts on supply chains we're talking about on shoring and French shoring. So the reasons we like emerging markets were because economic growth was high our population growth was higher and cost of funding was getting cheaper. And those things are reversing cost of funding for those countries. With the Fed raising rates are going up and that's a challenge. So it's not that we don't like emerging markets but we're a lot more cautious than we were when it comes to China. We've seen a government there that's been prepared to intervene in this economy to directly intervene in large companies. That is a worry for equity investors. And this most recent war in Ukraine while it's not hugely significant from direct exposure point of view because the Russian and Ukrainian composition in the indices is small. The fact that the West was prepared to get together coordinate an issue of sanctions as quickly as they did is quite an important point for investors to understand. And China has clearly got in bed with Russia in terms of this particular scenario right now. And it's possible. I'm not saying likely but possible that if they continue to ramp up their support for Russia then we'll see sanctions against China as well. And we need to be prepared for that. The West's relationship with China has deteriorated further and China appears to pose specific risks to Australia as a country and its position in that relative to security in the Pacific. Does that make China uninhabitable for an Australian sovereign wealth fund. Well I hope not. I would say Australia has had a very strong relationship with China economically. It can see China continues to be our largest trading partner and that has not changed. But the. Chinese government has very publicly developed some policies that have created tension with the Australian government and has asserted those views through economic sanctions on Australia and the Australian government has very clearly said they're not going to accept that. So it's certainly crowded risks going forward and that causes us to think about scenarios which are less than positive for Chinese investments. And so we have dialed back our exposure. We've spoken publicly about this before. I hope that things improve and that the country's war chest strong links with populations with intermingled economies with research. That that relationship will return to a positive trajectory but it's under risk. Raph thank you very much for spending time with us. Thanks Eric.