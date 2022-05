00:00

> > GOOD MORNING. PETER IS SCIENCE RIGHT NOW. -- QUITE -- > > THIS IS BLOOMBERG OPEN WITH JONATHAN FERRO. JONATHAN: WE BEGIN WITH COUNTING DOWN WITH CHAIRMAN POWELL. > > IT IS 2:30. > > HE WILL LAY OUT THE PATH AND TRAJECTORY. > > RATE HIKES OVER THE NEXT FOUR MEETINGS. > > A FOREGONE CONCLUSION. > > A KEY PRIORITY FOR THEM IS TO GET THEIR POLICY WAIT UP TO NEUTRAL. > > THEY WILL LEAVE ALL THE OPTIONS ON THE TABLE. > > THEY SIGNPOSTED IT PRETTY CLEARLY THAT THEY WILL END UP STARTING IN EITHER MAY OR JUNE. > > AS FAR AS -- THE POTENTIAL OF SURPRISE IS IN THE PRESS CONFERENCE. JONATHAN: YOUR EXPECTATIONS FOR THAT NEWS CONFERENCE, THAT NEWS CONFERENCE A LITTLE LATER? > > THE REAL QUESTION COMES TO THE GUIDANCE OVER THE NEXT FOUR MEETINGS. THE QUESTION IS GOING TO BE HOW FORCEFUL THEY ARE. IT WILL REALLY COME DOWN TO COMMENTARY AROUND THE REST OF THE SUMMER AND INTO THE REST OF THE YEAR. OUR EXPECTATIONS HAVE MOVED ABOVE PRE-PANDEMIC LEVELS BY THE END OF THE SUMMER. IT STILL CLOUDS THE OUTLOOK, BUT THE QUESTION COMES DOWN TO WHETHER THEY CONTINUE TO BE ALLOWING SOME WIGGLE ROOM. THE VERY CLEAR ABOUT THE LIKELY OUTCOME. JONATHAN: HOW DIFFICULT WILL IT BE IN THIS MARKET? > > WE THINK THAT THEY ARE GOING TO DO 50 BASIS POINTS. WE THINK THAT THEY ARE GOING TO ANNOUNCE QUANTITATIVE TIGHTENING AND SOME KIND OF RAMP UP. WHY NOT NOW? WHY THE RAMP-UP? LASTLY, THEY WILL PROBABLY SAY EVERYTHING IS ON THE TABLE. WHAT IS THE TRIGGER FOR ACTIVATING? I THINK HE WILL MEET MARKET EXPECTATIONS AND LEAVE A LOT OF AND -- UNANSWERED QUESTIONS. JONATHAN: THEY ARE LOOKING AT 50 TODAY. JUNE AND JULY. ULTIMATELY GETTING TO 4% BY 2023. MANY BELIEVE THAT GETS ASKED OF THE NEWS CONFERENCE. HOW DO YOU EXPECT THEM TO ANSWER THAT QUESTION? WHAT DETAILS ARE YOU LOOKING FOR? > > A COUPLE MONTHS AGO -- THEY HAVE NOT DONE IT 2000. IT HAS BEEN TO BE DECADE , THAT REMAINS OPEN AS AN OPTION. I DID THAT WILL BE A LOT OF AMBIGUITY. IT REMAINS A TOOL IN A TOOLKIT. I DO NOT THINK THAT THEY ARE GOING TO FRONT RUN THAT. JONATHAN: A LITTLE LATER ON THAT. > > HOW HAWKISH CAN THE FED BE? YOU TAKE A LOOK AT THE FUNCTION ON THE BLOOMBERG AND HOW MANY ARE PRICED IN BY THE END OF THE YEAR. AFTER TODAY'S MOVE, WE GO TO 85, BUT BY THE END OF THE YEAR, WE ARE WELL OVER THREE. TO GET THAT FAR BY THE END OF THE YEAR, THEY WILL HAVE TO MOVE MORE AGGRESSIVELY. THEY WILL HAVE TO DO THAT TO KEEP INFLATION IN CHECK. WE ARE WATCHING FOR THE FIRST BASIS POINT MOVE. THE STATEMENT WILL HAVE TO CHANGE. IT WOULD BE APPROPRIATE AS WE TRIED TO SET THE MARKET EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FUTURE. HOW DO THEY DODGE THAT BASIS POINT QUESTION? THE BALANCE SHEET REDUCTION DETAILS. AN INTERESTING QUESTION COMING OUT OF THIS MEETING IS IF THEY DO GET TO THAT 3% MARK BY THE END OF THE YEAR, WHAT DOES THAT DO TO RATES? THERE WILL BE A RATE OF ABOUT 2%. THAT IS THE CHANGE IN THE YIELD CURVE. THE SHORT AND IS NEGATIVE IN TERMS OF INFLATION RATE ADJUSTED TREASURY. A LONG WAY TO GO AND WHERE EXACTLY DO THEY STOP? JONATHAN: WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THAT? > > THE PROBLEM FOR THE PRESIDENT IS THAT HE IS NEVER ON TIME. IT STARTS AT 2:30. JONATHAN: WE WILL GET THE 2:30 EASTERN TIME. YIELDS ARE UP BY THREE OR FOUR BASIS. THAT IS THE HIGH OF THE YEAR. I WAS REALLY LOOKING FORWARD TO ASKING THIS QUESTION. LET'S PUT SOME MONEY TO WORK, BACK INTO THE BOND MARKET. WHAT ARE YOU SAYING OR TELLING THEM? > > FOR THE FIRST TIME IN QUITE A BIT OF TIME, PARTICULARLY IF THEY SPONSOR THE FUNDS, THEY ARE LOOKING AT THE BACK UP AND YIELD AND CREDIT SPREADS. THERE IS AN OPPORTUNITY. THOSE ARE THE FIRST CONVERSATIONS THAT WE ARE HAVING. THERE ARE A COUPLE -- WE MET WITH THE RETAIL MARKET. THEY ARE SITTING ON A LOT OF CASH. AT THE END OF LAST YEAR, THEY WERE ABOUT 1%. NOW THEY ARE ABOUT 3%. THERE IS A LOT OF OPPORTUNITY THERE. THERE HAS BEEN A TREMENDOUS WE PRICING IN YIELD AND CREDIT SPREAD. IT IS GOING TO TAKE ABOUT A YEAR TO MEET THOSE EXPECTATIONS AND MARKET WILL DO WELL IN THAT ENVIRONMENT. JONATHAN: ARE THEY LOOKING TO PLAY DEFENSE OR OFFENSE MORE? > > THEY ARE LOOKING TO PUT CAPITAL TO WORK FOR THE FIRST TIME IN RECENT MEMORY, WHERE THEY FEEL THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE. THEY ARE AT THE TOP OF THE CAPITAL STRUCTURE. THEY ARE DOING BOTH. THEY ARE DOING DE-RISKING BECAUSE THEY ESTABLISH THESE GLIDE PATHS TO MEET LONG-TERM LIABILITIES. WHY NOT TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ALL THE TIME THAT YOU SPENT? WE ARE SEEING BOTH SIDES OF THE SPECTRUM. > > KEEP IN MIND THAT GIVEN THE LEVEL OF CHANGE THAT WE HAVE SEEN. I ALSO THINK THIS IS PART OF LONG-TERM PLANNING FOR SPONSORS OR EVEN INDIVIDUALS, THAT THEY HAVE BEEN ALLOCATED EQUITIES. NOW THERE IS AN ALTERNATIVE TO THAT. THE ONE COMMENT WE HAVE HEARD IS THAT SOME INVESTORS ARE WAITING FOR BOND VOLATILITY. IF YOU LOOK AT THE INDEX FROM BLOOMBERG, THAT IS ONE THING THAT WE ARE KEEPING AN EYE ON. THAT WILL BE THE REAL TRIGGER FOR THEM. THESE YIELDS ARE STARTING TO LOOK MUCH MORE ATTRACTIVE. WE ARE HAVING ACTIVE DISCUSSIONS AROUND IT. JONATHAN: A TON OF MOVERS TO TALK ABOUT. I SAY ALMOST CALLED YOU ROMAIN. SALES CAME IN A LITTLE BIT BETTER THAN EXPECTED. RAISING THAT JUST A LITTLE BIT, IT IS SOMETHING THAT WE HAVE NOT SEEN A LOT IN THIS QUARTERLY EARNINGS SEASON. VACCINE SALES WERE BETTER THAN EXPECTED. NOT INCREASING. WE HAVEN'T TO TALK ABOUT THIS. WHAT IS SO INTERESTING IS THAT THE NUMBERS LOOKED OK. THEN YOU GOT INTO THE CONFERENCE CALL. A LOT OF THIS IS ON THE BOTTOM LINE. THE DRIVER SHORTAGES AND INCENTIVES. A LOT OF ANALYSTS THOUGHT THEY WERE BEHIND US. A LOT OF THOSE INCENTIVES ARE VERY MUCH GOING TO BE IN THE PICTURE. THAT IS WHY THEY WERE SUPPOSED TO REPORT TODAY. THE NUMBERS LOOKED A LITTLE BIT BETTER, BUT IT IS GETTING LOST IN THE SHUFFLE. OF COURSE, BIG INCENTIVES THAT THESE COMPANIES ARE HAVING TO LOOK AT. JONATHAN: I'M HAPPY TO HAVE YOU HERE. COMING UP, THE E.U. TRYING TO BAN RUSSIAN CRUDE. > > WE PROPOSE TO BAN ALL RUSSIAN OIL FROM EUROPE. THIS WILL BE A COMPLETE BAN. CRUDE AND REFINED. JONATHAN: THAT CONVERSATION, NEXT. > > WE WILL IS OUT RUSSIAN OIL IN AN ORDERLY FASHION. AT THE SAME TIME, BE VERY CAREFUL. WE FIND PRODUCTS BY THE END OF THE YEAR. JONATHAN: THE PROPOSAL RUNNING INTO DRINKS AND OBJECTIONS. THE KREMLIN RESPONDING SAYING THEY WILL PAY A BIGGER PRICE EACH DAY. JOINING US FROM GERMANY, MARIA. > > WE HAVE OFFICIAL CONFIRMATION THAT IT WILL INCLUDE OIL. WE MOVED TO OIL AND POTENTIALLY -- BUT THE COMMISSION IS PUTTING ON THE TABLE IS A TRANSITION PERIOD TO DO THIS SLOWLY. IT WOULD ALLOW THEM TO ADJUST FOR. IT IS INTERESTING. THIS IS THE TRANSPORTATION OF IT. THE VESSELS, ALL OF THIS ALONGSIDE. I SHOULD NOTE THAT A LOT OF THIS IS ALREADY HAPPENING. A LOT OF THE PRIVATE COMPANIES DID NOT WANT TO TOUCH RUSSIAN OIL. AS YOU SAY, THIS IS ALREADY RUNNING INTO OBSTACLES. THEY SEE THIS AS VERY PROBLEMATIC WITH A BIG IMPLICATION FOR THE ECONOMY. THE QUESTION IS WHETHER OR NOT THEY WILL PUT FORWARD AN EXEMPTION. THERE IS A LOT OF TENSION. THEN YOU HAVE THE RUSSIANS SAYING, GO AHEAD AND DO IT, BUT THERE WILL BE RETALIATIONS. I WOULD ALSO NOTE A LITTLE CAUTION. THE RUSSIANS STAND TO LOSE BILLIONS. IT IS VERY LONG AND STICKY. IT COSTS A FORTUNE. THEY HAVE NOT BEEN ABLE TO SECURE MAJOR VICTORIES YET. JONATHAN: THE PRESIDENT WILL BE SPEAKING A LITTLE LATER. > > WHAT HE SPOKE ABOUT WAS UKRAINE. THEY REALLY HAVE BEEN INCREDIBLY USEFUL. IT IS ALL ABOUT ECONOMICS. THEY WILL PARLAY THAT INTO WHAT MORE CAN BE DONE TO MAKE IT A PRODUCTIVE ECONOMY, THINGS LIKE PRESCRIPTION DRUGS. JONATHAN: WE WILL SEE IF WE HEAR FROM THE PRESIDENT A LITTLE BIT LATER. FISCAL DISCIPLINE RETURNING. THEY ARE BACK. WE MIGHT HAVE SEEN THE WORST OF IT IN THIS TREASURY MARKET. FLEX THE MARKET LOOKS FAIRLY PRICED. THE SURPRISE TO ME IS NOT THAT THE 10 YEAR IS AT 3% TODAY. THE SURPRISE WAS THAT IT -- IT WAS AT 1.5%. 10 TO 12 MONTHS OUT, THAT IS A LONG JOURNEY. LET'S SEE WHAT HAPPENS ALONG THE WAY. LET'S GET A COUPLE RATE HIKES UNDER OUR BELT. RUNNING DOWN THE BALANCE SHEET AND SEEING WHAT THE IMPACT OF THOSE, PLUS INFLATIONARY PRESSURE IS. RIGHT NOW, WE DO NOT KNOW, BUT IT FEELS LIKE IT AT THE TIME BEING. JONATHAN: LONGER BOND YIELDS DO NOT RISE AS MUCH. > > I THINK THAT IS RIGHT. EVEN IN THE FRONT AND, WE HAVE SEEN A LOT OF MARKET PRICING IN THE FRONT END. THAT CERTAINLY TRICKLES IN. THEY HAVE TO MOVE MUCH MORE HAWKISH, WHICH WOULD AFFECT THE FRONT AND. THEY WILL HAVE TO INCREASE EXPECTATIONS FOR INFLATION. GIVEN WHAT IS CHRIST IN THE MARKET TODAY AND GIVEN THE BACK AND, OUR EXPECTATIONS FOR REAL GROWTH AND LONGER DATA, I THINK IT IS FAIRLY PRICED TODAY. COULD WE SEE SOME CONTINUAL SELLOFF FROM THE BACKEND? THE FED CONTINUES TO HIKE INTO THIS ENVIRONMENT. THE VELOCITY OF THE MOVE IS CERTAINLY BEHIND US. GOING FORWARD FROM HERE, IT WILL BE MUCH MORE BALANCED. THERE IS VALUE NOW IN THE BACK END OF THE CURVE. WE HAVE NOT SEEN THIS PRICING IN SOME TIME. JONATHAN: GIVE THE FED A CHANCE. I'M TRYING TO WORK OUT WHAT THESE WILL MEAN FOR THE ECONOMY. THINGS LIKE HOUSEHOLD BALANCE SEE IT -- BALANCE SHEETS. HOW SENSITIVE WILL DEMAND BE FOR INCREASES FROM THIS FEDERAL RESERVE? > > THAT IS A REALLY GOOD QUESTION. I WORRY ABOUT THE NEXT FEW MONTHS FOR THE FED. I'M WORRIED THAT THEY WILL DO MORE BASIS RATE HIKES. I THINK WE WILL SEE THE WORST OF THE INFLATION DATA AND THIS REOPENING IN PENT DEMAND EVERYWHERE. ALL OF THAT WILL HAPPEN AT ONCE. AT THE SEPTEMBER MEETING, THEY WILL STILL BE LOOKING AT STRONG DATA. I THINK YOU HAVE TO PUT IT ON THE BOARD FOR SEPTEMBER. WHAT HE SHOULD BE ASKING IS, WHAT KIND OF CONVERSATION DID THEY HAVE ABOUT RATE HIKES? WAS THAT ON THE TABLE? I THINK THAT IS ON THE TABLE. JONATHAN: I KNOW YOU ARE HAPPY WITH LAST NIGHT. WILL YOU BE HAPPY AT THE END OF THE SEASON? > > THE MUST WATCH FOR ME IS 3:00. DO I REALLY WANT TO FACE A TEAM THAT IS BETTER THAN THEM? JONATHAN: WHO WOULD YOU RATHER PLAY? THANK YOU. I WILL BE WATCHING A LITTLE BIT LATER. I WILL BE MISSING KICKOFF. FORGIVE ME. YOU SHOULD BE MY COPY EDITOR AS WELL. GRAPPLING WITH GROWTH AND SURGING INFLATION. REMAINING CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC. THEN: ABOUT ONE THIRD OF 1%. MORGAN STANLEY. CUTTING THE PRICE TARGET BY 70%. SERIOUS CHALLENGES TO CONTINUE GROWING BUSINESS. FORECASTING SOME STABILIZATION. FINALLY, LIFTING TO NEUTRAL. $25 PRICE TARGET, EXPECTING HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE WEIGHING. DOWN 27%. I CAN CONFIRM THAT THE PRESIDENT HAS MOVED THAT EACH FROM 2:00 P.M. TO 11:00 A.M. EASTERN TIME. THAT MIGHT MAKE A LITTLE MORE SENSE. JONATHAN: I APOLOGIZE. .2% ON THE S & P. ON THE NASDAQ, OTHER ABOUT .4%. YIELDS LOOK A LITTLE SOMETHING LIKE THIS. A BASIS POINT ON THE 10 YEAR. HAVING AN LITTLE LOOK AT 2% EARLIER IN THE WEEK. SHOWING JUST A LITTLE BIT OF STRENGTH. WE HAVE BEEN HOLDING ONTO 1.05. I GOT BACK UP TO 1.05 OK. CRUDE IS UP. THE EUROPEANS COMING UP WITH A PLAN TO BAN RUSSIAN CRUDE. LET'S CATCH UP WITH ED LUDLOW. > > SHARES WERE PUSHING HIGHER. THERE IS A LITTLE CONCERN. CUTTING PRICE TARGETS. ONE OF THE WORST PERFORMERS. A BULLISH OUTLOOK ON DEMAND THIS SUMMER. HELPING TRAVELERS GET OUT THERE AND BOOKING VACATIONS. DOWN 28%. LOSING A BIG CHUNK OF THE MARKET CAP. BASICALLY, A FORECAST BECAUSE THEY HAVE TO INVEST IN DRIVER INCENTIVE. ALSO GETTING CAUGHT UP IN THIS GENERAL STORY ABOUT THE LONG-TERM PROFITABILITY OF THESE BUSINESSES. EVEN THOUGH THEY HAD SOFTER THAN EXPECTED, IT HAS A BULLISH OUTLOOK OF ITS OWN. THEY WANT TO MEET DEMAND. IT HAS NOT BEEN A GREAT STORY. JONATHAN: THEY WORK VERY HARD TO MAKE THAT -- MAKE NOT THAT MUCH MONEY. IS THIS THE END OF THE ERA FOR CHEAP LABOR? QUEST DRIVER AVAILABILITY WAS ACTUALLY UP IN THE MONTH OF APRIL. YOU DO NOT JUST DRIVE PEOPLE. YOU CAN DO UBER EATS. IN THAT SENSE, THEY ARE ABLE TO OFFER MORE TO THE DRIVERS THEMSELVES. JONATHAN: GREAT TO CATCH UP. THANK YOU FOR BRINGING US THAT NEWS. HUBER WAS DO TO REPORT RESULTS AFTER THE BELL. BRINGING THEM FORWARD BEFORE THE BELL, THEY HAD SOME GOOD NEWS TO TELL. WE HAD DOWN BY A LOT THERE ON UBER AS WELL. INVESTORS ARE GEARING UP. GROWING INCREASINGLY CONCERNED ABOUT SLOWING GROWTH AND INFLATION. > > SLOWING GROWTH AND INFLATION PICKING UP. SOME PEOPLE THINK STAGFLATION IS A REAL RISK. RETURNS WILL BE A LOT LOWER. WE WILL HAVE TO WORK HARD FOR OUR CLIENTS TO FIND THOSE OPPORTUNITIES. > > I THINK THE STORY THAT WE HAVE BEEN TALKING ABOUT ALL YEAR AND YOU HAVE BEEN FOCUSING A LOT ON IS THE DEFENSIVENESS OF THIS RALLY UNDERWAY. YOU SEE THAT WITH SOME OF THE STAPLES. ENERGY IS A DIFFERENT STORY. THE ART PERFORMERS IN THE MARKET, THINK ABOUT THE DEFENSIVENESS THAT HAS BEEN DISABLED. THROW OUT WITH MORE RISK ON SECTORS. WHAT HAS BEEN UNDERLYING THIS TONE IS YOU THINK ABOUT THE RISING RATES AND WAITING ON THE S & P 500. ROMAIN WOULD GET SO ANGRY WITH ME, LOOKING AT THE EQUAL WEIGHT INDEX. IT HAS ACTUALLY BEEN UNDERPERFORMING. TYPICALLY, THAT HAS NOT BEEN THE CASE. GIVEN THE SELLOFF IN BIG TECH. IT IS ONE THAT WE HAVE BEEN WATCHING. WE TALKED A LOT. I'M NOT SURE IF IT IS ENOUGH TO GET YOU EXCITED, BUT IF YOU THINK ABOUT A DIVIDEND YIELD AND WHERE THERE ARE OTHER ALTERNATIVES OUT THERE, YOU COULD ARGUE THAT IS DECLINING BECAUSE YOU ARE GETTING A LIFT ON BOND YIELDS. THAT NUMBER STARTS TO COMPETE SOME OF THE ALTERNATIVES OUT THERE. JONATHAN: THE DOW IS SO MUCH WORSE. IT IS WHAT IT IS. THAT IS EXACTLY WHAT IT SAYS. I WILL MESSAGE HIM LATER. THANK YOU. KATE, LAST TIME WE SPOKE, YOU WERE NOT AS DEFENSIVE AS YOU ARE NOW. WHAT HAS CHANGED? > > SOME PEOPLE HAVE SAID WE HAVE CREATED A TREMENDOUS AMOUNT OF VALUE, BUT I THINK WE ARE MORE IN WAIT AND SEE MODE. WE HAD A PORTFOLIO WHERE WE ARE SITTING ON HIGH LEVELS OF CASH. AS MUCH AS I WANT TO JUMP IN, WHEN I SEE SOME OF THESE COMPANIES -- I THINK WE ARE GETTING CLOSER WHEN IT COMES TO THE FED. I'M STILL REMAINING A LITTLE CAUTIOUS. I AM STRUGGLING LIKE A LOT OF INVESTORS, TO COME UP WITH POWERFUL CATALYST TO LEAD TO MORE SUSTAINED RALLIES IN THE MARKET. JONATHAN: THERE WAS SOME BUZZ OVER THE LAST FEW MONTHS. HELP US UNDERSTAND HOW BEST TO PLAY DEFENSE AT THE MOMENT. > > I THINK THERE HAS BEEN SOME LAZY INVESTING. PEOPLE ARE LOOKING AT A DEFENSIVE PLAYBOOK TO SAY THAT THEY WANT TO INVEST AS TAYLOR WAS DISCUSSING, BUT THEY ARE NOT NECESSARILY COMPANIES THAT WILL BE ABLE TO MEANINGFULLY MAINTAIN THEIR MARGINS OR GROW EARNINGS THROUGH A SLOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH CYCLE. WE ACTUALLY THINK DEFENSIVE MEANS LOOKING AT QUALITY COMPANIES THAT HAVE MORE OF A TEFLON EARNINGS STREAM. THERE ARE SOME QUIRKS OF CONSUMERS BY BRANDS OR SERVICES ARE UNLIKELY TO HAVE DIMINISHED MANNED. EVEN AS ECONOMIC GROWTH SLOWS. IT IS MORE THAN LOOKING AT SECTORS. IT IS LOOKING AT COMPANIES AND BUSINESS MODELS, LOOKING AT WHERE THE FUTURE OF DEMAND IS, NOT JUST THE PLAYBOOK THAT WE HAVE HAD IN THE PAST. JONATHAN: LET'S TALK ABOUT WHERE THAT DEMAND IS AND WHERE IT IS CHANGING. YOU MIGHT BE LOOKING AT SPENDING AWAY FROM GOODS AND SERVICES. IS THAT AN EQUITY STORY FOR YOU AS WELL? > > IT IS A STORY. WE HAVE KNOWN THAT THIS TRANSITION IS GOING TO HAPPEN, AND STUDENT THE GLOBAL ECONOMY OPENED UP. SOME OF THOSE SERVICES HAD MEANINGFUL POWER. SOME OF IT IS ENDURING. PEOPLE HAD TO PULL BACK ON DURING THE PANDEMIC. THIS IS GOING TO BE MORE LIKE COMPANY BY COMPANY AND SOMETIMES INDUSTRY EXPOSURE, AS OPPOSED TO SAYING, I AM ROTATING INTO SERVICES. HE PLAYED THAT CLIP FROM GOLDMAN SACHS AND I THINK THAT IS COMPLETELY SPOT ON. YOU HAVE TO BE MORE AGILE AND YOU HAVE TO GET DEEPER INTO SPECIFIC STORIES. WE ARE SEEING THIS PLAY OUT AS THEY REPORT EARNINGS OVER THE LAST FEW WEEKS. IT IS NOT JUST GOOD ENOUGH. COMPANIES HAVE TO OFFER UP GUIDANCE AND GIVE A LEVEL OF INSURANCE TO INVESTORS THAT THEY HAVE EARNINGS POWER. JONATHAN: HOW MANY ARE ABLE TO OFFER GUIDANCE AT THE MOMENT? > > YOU HAVE TO CASH IN ON THAT ONE BECAUSE FEWER AND FEWER COMPANIES ARE OFFERING GUIDANCE. ONE BIT OF DATA I WAS LOOKING AT WAS ACTUALLY THE NUMBER OF COMPANIES HAVE REDUCED GUIDANCE RELATIVE TO RAISE GUIDANCE OR MAINTAINING PREVIOUS GUIDANCE. THAT HAS COME DOWN, BUT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT RELATIVE. THERE IS NOT A HUGE AMOUNT OF PERCENTAGE OF -- INCENTIVE FOR FAR-REACHING NUMBERS OUT THERE. THE PENALTY FOR MISSING IS PRETTY SIGNIFICANT. NOT SO MUCH ABOUT THE EARNINGS NUMBERS, BUT ABOUT THE DIRECTION OF TRAVEL FOR BUSINESSES THAT WE ARE TALKING ABOUT. JONATHAN: THERE HAS BEEN A BIG PENALTY FOR THAT. JUST GOING THROUGH YEAR NOTE, WHY IS THAT? > > WE LIKED ENERGY BEFORE RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINE. WE THINK IT WILL PERSIST. THIS IS GIVEN THE SITUATION WITH RUSSIA. EVEN THOUGH HE REMAINED CONSTRUCTIVE, WE SEE SLIGHTLY WEAKER DEMAND THAN WE SAW. IT MAY BE AN OPPORTUNITY TO ADD RESOURCE EXPOSURE. JONATHAN: THROUGH THE EUROPEAN NAMES? > > THESE ARE GLOBAL NAMES. A LITTLE MORE CHEMICAL BIAS TO THEM. THERE ARE REALLY SPECIFIC NAMES, INTERESTING NAMES AND PARTS OF THE EMERGING WORLD. SOME OF THE NAMES. WE THINK THAT THERE IS BROAD-BASED DEMAND. COMBINED WITH INVENTORIES THAT WE HAVE SEEN OR COMBINED WITH WHAT WE SAW IN THE ENERGY SECTOR. THAT IS NOT OUR BASE CASE AT THIS POINT. IT DOES NOT WORK IN HIS FAVOR GOING INTO THE FALL PARTY MEETINGS. JONATHAN: THAT WAS QUITE NICE. YOU CAN FRAME THAT. THANK YOU, AS ALWAYS. EQUITIES ARE UP ALMOST QUIT 1%. NASDAQ IS DOWN ABOUT .1%. PRESIDENT BIDEN: THEY SHOULD NEVER BE HELD HOSTAGE OVERSEAS. NOT TO POLITICS OR OTHER COUNTRIES. JONATHAN: WE HAVE TALKED ABOUT THIS ALL MORNING. SHORTLY AFTER A FEDERAL RESERVE DECISION. THE WHITE HOUSE MUST HAVE BEEN LISTENING. THAT CONVERSATION IS UP NEXT. > > THIS IS BLOOMBERG. ♪ > > WE ARE GOING TO ENSURE SEMICONDUCTORS WITH POWER ARE MADE HERE IN AMERICA, AGAIN. WE CAN SUPPORT ENTIRE FAMILIES AND EXPAND MANUFACTURING. JONATHAN: THE GOP CRITICIZING THE STATEMENT SAYING, ACCELERATING INFLATION AND THE GROWING RISK OF A RECESSION ON THE SIGNATURE ECONOMIC FAILURES OF THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION AND WILL LIKELY GET WORSE. A TIME CHANGE FROM THE LAST TIME WE SPOKE. WHAT IS IT THERE? > > IT IS OBVIOUSLY AN APPARENT MOVE OF WHAT THE PRESIDENT WAS UP AGAINST. OF COURSE, REMARKS IN A NEWS CONFERENCE BY THE FED CHAIR. PRESIDENT BIDEN ALWAYS WANTS TO MAKE SURE THAT HE STAYS FAR AWAY FROM THE FED. IT DOES LOOK LIKE IT IS POSSIBLE FOR WHY THEY HAVE DECIDED TO MOVE THE SPEECH TO 11:00 A.M.. I CALLED IT OBVIOUS BEFORE. IT IS OBVIOUS WHY THEY DECIDED TO MOVE UP THAT SPEECH. > > HE'S GOING TO TALK ABOUT THE DEFICIT AND HOW IT IS COMING DOWN AND HOW THERE IS LESS ECONOMIC SPENDING. TAKE A LISTEN TO WHAT THEY ARE SAYING AND TERMS OF WHAT WE CAN EXPECT. THE PRESIDENT WILL SPEAK TO THIS IMPORTANT NEWS. MAKING CRITICAL INVESTMENTS TO BOOST THE CAPACITY AND LOWER COSTS FOR AMERICAN FAMILIES. PRESCRIPTION DRUGS AND UTILITY BILLS. MY COLLEAGUE HERE SAID IT IS POTENTIALLY AN OLIVE BRANCH TO THE JOE MANCHIN OF HIS PARTY. JONATHAN: DO THEY THINK THEY CAN GET SOMETHING DONE WITH SENATOR MANCHIN STILL? > > THEY THINK IT CAN BE DONE NOT IN THE INTEGRITY OF THE BILL, BUT MAYBE A SMALLER PACKAGE ON CLIMATE OR SOMETHING SMALLER ON SCRIPTION DRUGS, BUT NOT WHAT WE TALKED ABOUT SIX TO SEVEN MONTHS AGO WITH THIS MASSIVE BILL, TO GET A NUMBER OF AGENDA ITEMS THAT THEY RAN ON COME INTO ONE, FINAL PIECE OF LEGISLATION. I DO NOT KNOW HOW ME TIMES JOE MANCHIN HAS TO SAY IT, BUT HE HAS SAID A NUMBER OF TIMES THAT THE LEGISLATION IS DEAD. JONATHAN: THERE IS NOT ONE NEWS STORY THAT HAS DOMINATED THE CYCLE IN 24 HOURS -- THERE IS ONE STORY THAT HAS NOT MADE THE CYCLE IN 24 HOURS, THE STORY ABOUT ABORTION RIGHTS. HOWEVER THE -- HOW ARE THEY EXPECTING TO RESPOND TO THIS? > > YOU HAVE THE SUPREME COURT SAYING THAT THEY WILL GO AFTER THE LEAKER. WE HAVE HEARD LAST NIGHT FROM VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS, THE MOST ROBUST AND IMPASSIONED SPEECH THAT WE HAVE HEARD YET FROM THE ADMINISTRATION ABOUT HOW THIS IS ATTACKING SELF-DETERMINATION OF INDIVIDUALS. WE KNOW THAT IT WILL BE A HUGE RALLYING CRY GOING INTO THE MIDTERM ELECTION. THE PRESIDENT SAID THAT HIMSELF. HE SAID IF THIS LAW IS STRUCK DOWN, IT IS UP TO LEGISLATORS TO CODIFY THIS INTO LAW. THAT MEANS IN NOVEMBER, FOR AMERICANS TO ELECT INDIVIDUALS THAT ARE GOING TO RUN ON THIS. WHAT WE HAVE SEEN IN THE PAST, LIKE WHEN LATE JUSTICE WITH DAVID -- RUTH BADER GINSBURG DIED, THAT WAS A HUGE MOMENT TO GET CAMPAIGN DOLLARS. THEY WILL REALLY PUSH THIS. JONATHAN: WE LOOK FORWARD TO SEE IF THIS WILL CHANGE THE POLLS. SOMEONE EMAILED ME JUST MOMENTS AGO. SCHEDULED AT 11:00 A.M. EASTERN TIME. SOMETIME AROUND 2:00 P.M. 2:30 EASTERN, THE FED CHAIR IN A NEWS CONFERENCE. I WILL NOT TELL YOU WHO SENT ME THAT EMAIL. MIKE MCKEE, FINAL WORD? WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FOR? > > WE HAVE GOOD NEWS FOR THE CHAIRMAN AND JOE BIDEN. SHOWING THAT SERVICES PMI WENT UP SIGNIFICANTLY. THE COMPOSITE WENT UP TO 56. WE GET THE NUMBER AT THE TOP OF THE HOUR SHOWING STRENGTH IN THE ECONOMY. IT WILL HELP THE FED AND ITS EFFORTS TO RAISE INTEREST RATES WITHOUT SENDING US INTO RECESSION. THE BIG INDICATORS ARE THE NUMBERS COMING OUT WITH 11.5 MILLION JOBS OPEN RIGHT NOW, THE MOST EVER. THE BLUE LINE IS THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WHO GOT HIRED. THE FED CAN ARGUE THAT WE WILL NOT TIP INTO RECESSION OR PUSH PEOPLE OUT OF WORK WHEN THERE ARE JOBS -- TWO JOBS AVAILABLE FOR EVERY ONE PERSON LOOKING. JONATHAN: THAT IS AN INCREDIBLE NUMBER. THIS IS INTERESTING GOING INTO PAYROLLS TOMORROW. THE RANGE HAS BEEN WIDE FOR THE LAST TWO YEARS. I KEEP GOING BACK TO THIS. ABOUT THIS SHRINKING POOL OF AVAILABLE WORKERS LIMITING THE JOB GROWTH. MIKE, ARE YOU LOOKING AT THE SAME THING? THAT MAYBE WE NEED TO START GETTING USED TO A LOWER NUMBER? > > YOU HAVE TO START THINKING THAT IT IS GOING TO HAPPEN BECAUSE SOME PEOPLE COMING INTO THE LABOR FORCE, YOU WONDER HOW MANY ARE LEFT OUT SIDE AND WHY THEY ARE BEING LEFT OUT DIED. IT WAS THE ARGUMENT THAT SOME GOT STIMULUS CHECKS AND DID NOT HAVE TO GO BACK TO WORK, BUT NOW THOSE ARE OVER AND IT IS TIME TO HAVE A PAYCHECK. AT SOME POINT, WE WILL RUN OUT OF PEOPLE WHO WANT A JOB. MANY PEOPLE ARE NOT LOOKING FOR WORK. THERE HAVEN'T BEEN A LOT OF RETIREMENT. BABY BOOMERS ARE GETTING TO THAT AGE, SO IT IS POSSIBLE THAT WE WILL SEE SMALLER NUMBERS GOING FORWARD. > > IS BACK. JAY POWELL -- WE HAVE NOT SEEN HIM IN PERSON SINCE MARCH OF 2020. JONATHAN: MIKE IS USUALLY SAVED FOR THE END OF THE NEWS CONFERENCE. I SAID IT, YOU DID NOT. THE MARKET MOVING. THAT WILL BE NEXT. LOOKING FORWARD TO RUNNING IT THROUGH THE WEEK AHEAD WITH SOME SPECIAL LIVE COVERAGE COMING ON THAT DECISION. I WILL BE CATCHING UP WITH THE OTHERS AT 1:00 P.M. EASTERN TIME. IT IS COMING UP. JONATHAN: EQUITIES AND BASICALLY UNCHANGED. BOND MARKET YIELDS ARE LITTLE HIGH. A LITTLE LATER WITH CHAIRMAN POWELL, BACK THROUGH 3%. THE HIGHEST OF THE YEAR, UP FOUR BASIS POINTS. THE TOP OF THE HOUR, SERVICE DATA. PRESIDENT BIDEN DELIVERED THOSE MIGHT -- THOSE REMARKS AT 11:00 A.M. EASTERN. CHAIRMAN POWELL'S NEWS CONFERENCE AT 2:30. THE BANK OF ENGLAND WITH THEIR DECISION TOMORROW MORNING. ANOTHER ROUND OF JOBLESS CLAIMS IN THE U.S. THE PAYROLL REPORTS ON FRIDAY. THEY COULD CHANGE OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS, BUT FOR THE MOMENT, 285 K -- 385 K.