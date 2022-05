00:00

Where will 10 year yields pick. I have a great sense that these but all of the arguments that I just heard and and honestly you know we think that around three is three and a half percent should be about where yields do count for now. The main reason that we anchor these valuation metrics is is really you have to believe what the Fed says in terms of where it thinks neutral is. And that can be proxy bias long term million dollar which is currently hovering around two point forty two point five. With that when you look at long end yields in the US we've already surpassed that in history. Whenever we do that we tend to come back down fairly sharply. It may not be the peak of the cycle. Yep. So the question is what is new. I mean you can ask this question to so many people you end up with being none the wiser. This is it. These are strange times we live in. It is. But you know that this is the inflation targeting central banks job right. It's their job to have all these experts all these great minds figuring out what what mutual should be. And so you know they we have to take them at their word. They think that neutrals or the US can't use those two point five. Now we can all make our arguments that in the post-Soviet era because of all the stimulus that we've had we've had a shift in the village Covid. Maybe the neutral would be higher but until we hear that from the central banks this is the best that we've got to work with. Amy so far the price action that we're seeing. Why does it telling us what's what's the market really factoring in here. The market's continuing to be surprised by inflation to the upside. I mean it's the simplest story out there. We all had pretty great expectations going into the most recent inflation prints both domestically here in Australia and in the US. And time and again the market continues to be a surprise to the upside. I think that's still the main narrative that's in the driving seat. But you touched on in the previous segment what's going on currently in China and now you know the markets look into how much the Chinese growth story will weigh against that. In terms of how it all comes washing out in terms of bond yields. So this push this push and pull factors are really what you're seeing playing out not only really in one deals but then asset prices globally. The sell off so far in the equities market has been pretty brutal. I mean is it time to be more optimistic. Stocks at this point in time because prior to this main concern was sky high valuations. Now valuations look pretty reasonable. Would you be a buyer. That's a great question from a medium term perspective. I think a lot of my thinking revolves around what will China's policy setting. Add to the story because I think currently what China is doing is pursuing these four lockdowns as the supply chain pressures as to inflation. Unfortunately FTSE China easing back from zero Covid doing more stimulus there as the demand side of inflation. But at least in the second scenario you would feel more confident about risky assets globally yet equities in emerging markets. So I think you know from my perspective I think that you're already seeing signs from what China's doing what Beijing is doing that they've reached their pain threshold with respect to growth. They keep reiterating that over a half cent growth target. I think it's aspirational but they want to do something about it. So I think from a medium term perspective you can be a little bit more optimistic on global risky assets. Amy. ABC do we have those guys. We've got already evidence about further supply chain disruptions taking place which could elevate inflation in the US further so that could also lend credence to the S word and stagflation. Looking ahead what's your take on all that. Yeah. And again I think this is why China's policy mix really comes into play. You know what China is doing in terms of easing back on oxy sector measures trying to stimulate more through old style infrastructure as well as New Start infrastructure all of this. I don't think it's is material enough to really say this is the next boom cycle coming to China and that's not to the world but at least it puts a floor in the meetings. It probably lessens the risk of the stock hot in the inflation story. And you can look to a more healthy picture for portfolios globally. You know fixed income might still struggle in that environment but at least you'll have the risky assets your portfolio countering that bets are similar to what happened in 2021 ahead. This year has obviously been that everything's been selling off and bonds have been in the driving seat. Amy were inching ever closer to that RBA decision will it be RBA staying pat. Will it be 40 15. What are you looking at. We're looking at 15. It's a bit of a boring answer I'm afraid. But judging by the RBA that we know judging by the silver that we know we'll say two weeks out from the elections. We we think that the most. The path of least resistance for the RBA is to do 15. Doing nothing in light of the recent inflation numbers would definitely jeopardize their credibility even more than it's already been jeopardized. But doing 40 would probably cause a bit of panic stations around the markets. So 15 is probably the sweet spot that they are going to compromise on today. But for us we're watching how the language changes how their rhetoric changes. Amy some say that no matter what the RBA does Aussie bonds will continue to slide on the back of a pretty aggressive Fed. Your take on that. You're absolutely right. I think that you know we're in very internationally correlated markets and especially when the bearish momentum is so strong coming out of the US. You know you've seen it already so far this year. The RBA has been resolutely or at least relatively adults in the global central banking picture. And yet you know we've almost moved one for one at the short end of the Australian euro curve versus is what's been happening in the US where you've seen a concerted early material shift to a hawkish stance in the Fed with even discussions of 25 basis point hikes coming out over the.