00:00

Let's start with the Fed do you think we'll get 50. Do you think seventy five is feasible. What would you consider dovish or hawkish even at this point. Oh I think I got to agree with Kathleen. I think 50 is pretty much baked in the cake and not 25 or 50 or 75 would be a major surprise. So you know the Fed does like to sort of lead the horse to water. And that's been pretty unequivocal probably with the exception of James Bullard in terms of advocating no more than a 50 basis point rise. But clearly a strong majority on the FOMC that favor that. So I suspect that assuming we're going to get 50 the market may well turn on other factors in terms of the signaling from Jay Powell in the post FOMC press conference and particularly you know what's going to be the speed of quantitative tightening and when other kind of maximum so-called caps likely to be met the indications have been the Fed is going to go up to ninety five billion dollar a month monthly shrinkage of the balance sheet and it might get there as early as three months or any deviation from that. Probably has the potential to do more for the Treasury market than than a 50 basis point rate rise would unless of course we do get a major surprise with something other than that. So rate dollar continues its rally against what and what does it look overvalued against. Well you'd have to say it looks undervalued against the Japanese yen. Given that move up in treasuries overnight to the same if you overlay that 10 year treasury against dollar yen you could make a case for dollar yen being 135 rather than 130. So obviously Japan is out. So there's that question of whether you know dollar yen down here is on borrowed time. So that's where I think I'll be most focused at the moment. Obviously euro dollar. We're honing in on that sort of was 1 0 3 14 2017 lows. But I guess the other thing is that if if dollar yen does move higher you've been talking about dollar C and eight dollar C in nature has been tracking dollar yen. I think because the authorities have an eye on the Japanese yen. Chinese want cross. And don't want the one to get even more uncompetitive against Japan. So if the yen moves weaker almost certainly see an H will be allowed to weaken. And if C and H weakens. That has implications for yen but also implications for the Australian dollar which does show a strong correlation with movements in the dollar against the renminbi. Should I rule out intervention at this point when it comes to the U.N.. Is that just a kind of last option last resort kind of thing here until we get some super hikes from the Fed first. What's your take on that. Well I suppose there is never say never and there probably are levels of dollar yen that that would perhaps provoke the ministry of finance to at least fire a shot over the bowels of foreign exchange traders to say look we're not happy with this being pretty much a one way trade. But MOF said Mr. Suzuki last week was clear that interest currencies should be market determined. The BMJ has doubled down on its why S.E.C. policy. So that gives the green light for upward movements in U.S. treasuries to be fully reflected in the week again. So I think we'd have to be looking at you know two three yen per day moves over a couple of days before that might be considered. But I think most people's view of intervention whether it will be simply be gifting traders the opportunity to rebuy dollar yen at more advantageous levels. And in terms of just the yen weakness the renminbi weakness you said which has been you know the yen has been a catalyst for that. Are there certain ways to trade these two currencies. What's the best strategy now. Well I suppose it's it's a little bit like the coalition tried 10 year treasuries. JPY have been a perfect correlation trade. And at the moment I'd be looking to the Japanese yen for clues as to what might happen with the yen. Actually today of course that could be different because Hong Kong is is back. And so the sea and each market should be operating. Japan is actually shot so maybe it's the other way round. As far as today is concerned. But generally we're seeing no correlation. Trades tends to be working. We've seen the commodity price cyclical currencies like Aussie and Kiwi showing greater sensitivity to to risk sentiment. So depending on we've had some pretty mixed signals obviously in the last 24 hours with the US market recovering into the close. And perhaps no surprise there that the likes of Aussie and Kiwi are a little bit firmer heading into that RBA decision this afternoon. Well I was about to ask you do you think this Aussie looks cheap heading into that against the backdrop of course if you own weakness which I know sounds like a weird question but yeah we had to look at it in context right. Well Aussie still looks very cheap fundamentally. Certainly in relation to key commodity price drivers but it's clearly been risk sentiment that's been the bigger mover and that the willingness of the BBC to see policy and to trade up from 640 40 up through 660. Undoubtedly they are in the driving seat at the moment. And I'd have to say that unless the IPA springs a big surprise I think the interest rate story is kind of playing second fiddle to either commodity prices or risk sentiment and what's happening in China at any particular point in time.