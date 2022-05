00:00

Right let's start off with real estate. That's what your major markets will most people know you for real estate investing in a rising rate environment. How does that work out for you. That's a lay off question. Yeah you can take it. I mean real estate I just was David spoke here. Real estate has really always been blocked by block ass advice. And we we have to talk generally about the asset classes but they all behave differently. Right. And and multi-family in the United States is having a incredible run. And we're seeing double digit rent growth almost across the country. And it's not letting up. And it's a big component of inflation to the cost of housing. So they've been underreporting inflation frankly and the cost of living numbers that they're looking backwards. And it's not it's it's sort of shocking. Yeah it is a direct function of the fact that we are short like 15 million housing units. We built 20 million plus every decade since the 40s when the bulk 5 million from 2010 to 2020. So what you're seeing is as huge as people came out of the pandemic and want to get a house. And there was an aging. There was a delay of the baby boomers. They are the Joneses. They actually in their generation fell into the homebuilding home buying market. Right. They all came to market at once and they're all trying to get get their mortgage rate. So I think I think the residential Louise rents are rising so fast. Are is OK with rising rates. OK. Single family for rent. Another big category. We created helped create invitation homes. Yeah they're the largest public player. I mean they're seeing double digit rank growth back customer. He's getting wage growth. So part of his ability to pay higher rents is he's getting 5 20 percent wage growth. And that's probably going to accelerate because there's tremendous pressure on wage inflation. And people forget that many states are going to 15 dollars an hour wages from 12 or eight on their own without federal legislation. So where they can they're doing it where they can't they're just deciding if they will do it. So there's been disproportionately helping. Those are most in need of this recovery and wage growth with middle class from an investment perspective. Is there a lot more competition in that space in the multifamily residential. I mean yields have drifted down while interest rates are rising. And you do. I mean it makes me nervous my height. I mean I'm always nervous when the cost of financing is more expensive than the yield on the property. We call that negative leverage. And then joysticks which has had a crazy run partly pandemic fueled by companies trying to get their last miles in place and Amazon's expansion and Maltese both are seeing double digit rent increases. And then you saw you've seen a very powerful recovery in the hotel markets and almost pricing sensitive consumer spending across all his behavior. You know he's buying. He's complaining about the milk. He's complaining about the cost of travel. But he's paying the rates because American consumers given that the home equity is the highest in history. Frank Rich. I mean they late and they are acting rich. They're traveling to resorts. They're spending money. And our occupancies are are rising rapidly. And the business is definitely recovering. Do you think that's going to be sustainable or is this just like the groundswell of everyone. Just a little bit of that a little bit of the mouse in the in the snake. You know it's going through the snake. So they bought quite the analogy. They stayed home. They bought everything on earth couches tables chairs new fixtures furniture for their home because they were stuck in their house. Now they're shifting to travel. So everyone's gonna see their cousin their mother their uncles their your cousin your your relatives in Europe or just taking a trip because the people feel safe the skies are open the planes are full. You heard of Delta Airlines forecasts. So but I do think that will peter out too coming in in the fall when you go back to work which finally will go back to work. I mean I think that you'll see most cities in the US 70 percent physical occupancy of lease space. Right. And today it's still in the 40s in New York. So but all that often. I mean with the guys of office space and all the other retail that was attached to it at least in the major cities that we know it's kind of suffered a little bit because of that. Do you think it will get back to maybe pre pandemic levels or it's going to be at the baseline below that the blue cities are going to struggle with higher vacancy rates for awhile. And San Francisco as looks might be five years for San Francisco to get back. I mean even Salesforce which built this brand new tower is telling people they don't come to work. Right. I was in San Francisco to days last week. Yeah it's not it it's probably the worst city I've been in the ISE and I travel extensively. It just feels like they've abandoned the town like the night of Living Dangerously or something like the creatures coming out. There's nobody on the streets of New York is really booming which is shocking. I mean our hotels in midtown and Brooklyn are virtually fall. Right. I he's in the office. So I'm kind of curious who these people are. But we're going to the summer and the Europeans will come back. One of every two foreign travelers actually visits New York. Right. The museums are open. The sports teams are in business. So I think it'll be a very good summer for travel and tourism in the major cities. And the resorts have done very well and probably continue to do so well would geographically with some of the rotation that. Seen obviously a lot of folks in the pandemic we're able to go down to Florida Miami for example Texas a lot of other states where they found either a better cost of living or just a better environment for them. Do you think that those trends are going to be persistent enough to make it attractive for investing. Yes. Yeah. I mean I think the Texas is the Florida's the Tennessee's Nevada Reno in the lower tax states are definitely getting an increasing benefit which will be sustained past the pandemic. It was already happening pre pandemic. So it accelerated because people decided hey I can work from home. I can work from a boat outside my home in Fort Lauderdale or even move to Tampa. I mean Orlando. There's job creation. It's affordable. And now I would say Miami and Palm Beach are getting very unaffordable. But yeah but the northern cities Sarasota Tampa Orlando Jacksonville they're going to have a good good run here. I am curious for some of the cities that have been shedding residents to some of these other places here. Why don't you think you've seen a little bit more I guess proactive ness on the part of the governments and the policymakers there to kind of stem that tide whether it's lowering taxes or more than twice the opposite. After New York got over 100 billion dollars from the federal government and the America's Recovery Act. The plaza was running six and seven billion our deficits. They still raise taxes. The legislature still raise taxes even though they were got this hundred billion dollars from the government. There's a Pitino of this that that business is evil that permeates all the dark blue states now. And it's it's driving wealth and companies out. And actually they're okay with that. New York legislators said to a friend of mine who runs a top venture capital firm they said we understand property prices will drop. We want them to drop because it makes it more affordable for the people you represent. That is a very dangerous and a slippery slope. That V.C. firm left New York after the Albany legislature said that to him. He just picked up and came to Miami. He's actually renting space in a while. I won't say where he's running. Yeah. So anyway I think that attitude and I I grew up in New England. I'm a born and bred. I grew up in Connecticut. And I love New England and Boston. I was I carved out of the blue states. Blue. That's a blue state that's working. They've got the health care system down. There hasn't been a lot of crime. Yeah. The the universities continue to power life sciences and exploration. And that's a booming market. We have a big project north of Boston and growing and we're doing a build to suit for new tenant. But the general fatigue over New Jersey and New York is very business unfriendly. And the CEOs are kind of tired of being villains. They're not villains or good people. Know I would say there's like 98 percent of police forces. Good. Yeah. Ninety eight percent of CEOs are responsible and conscious. People in the media in those cities is not their friends.