That Politburo meeting that we thought we saw last week how bullish is it for the market or do you think investors will once again get disappointed. Good morning Yvonne. Good to be here again. So I think from from the equity market perspective it's quite clear to us that the policy put option has been triggered in China. And just to rewind the clock six weeks ago there were pushback after 5:00 p.m. deal his speech on March 16th of China's commitment to East policy to support growth and to rectify some of the heavy handed regulations on the Internet sector. But I think the Politburo meeting statement that was given last Friday given that is endorsed by President Xi I think it should help reduce some of these concerns of foreign investors. And I think importantly from a valuations perspective the market is now trading on about ten point five times forward earnings and we were about eight point six times six weeks ago. And I'll target you multiple. We mean unchanged at 12 times. So in other words I think investors are facing an asymmetric return profile where the bottom has been seen in the Gulf. A somewhat protracted but positive put option could be just some meaningful upside from here. If we do get some catalyst to come through. What are those catalysts. You know what we've been waiting for some sort of policy action. What is going to be something that could actually sustain the moves that we've seen or is it just all going to be all and just hope still. Absolutely the piece that we just put out this morning. We hired a few candidates or policy counselors that might be important to drive the market higher from here. Maybe just legal but no one of course is more forceful and visible policy easing across the Covid fiscal monetary and housing domain. Now China has been loosening policy but it's been more measured than expected. So to get to somewhere close to the growth target which is at around five point five percent I think China simply needs to do more especially on the fiscal front as also emphasized by President Xi last week. And the second event or potential customers would be a potential agreement between the US and China on a deal delisting. There was a Bloomberg article that came out last Friday as well suggesting that these years I'll see may allow U.S. regulators to do onsite audit inspection in China. And I think that could be conducive if we do manage to get us to strike a deal between the two sides. I think that would be conducive to 80 hours in China Internet sectors in general. And thirdly of course China Internet regulation is reporting our view that the worst is behind us in terms of the tightening intensity. But we do need to get more clarity about regulations so that investors can start to praise the recognition impacts on earnings as well as on valuations. And looks like we are heading to that direction based on the proverbial statement that came out last Friday. Lots of others of course Covid. And I think it still remains highly uncertain. But the high frequency data that we track suggests that things are improving at the margin. But I still think we need to get a little bit more transparency about loft on policies and logistical arrangements to restore investors confidence from here. Kindred David here on on this list of measures that we've talked about here obviously most or virtually if not all targeted at the economy. Do you think we need to hear some measures targeted specifically at the market. You know big liquidity injection as a short term measure to shore up sentiment. What would you like to see as far as that's concerned. Well you're absolutely right. Broadly speaking I think we can divide or categorize all these policy solutions into two broad groups. One is more economic focused policy. And the second is more market oriented policies. And we talk about some of the economic focused policies already. But in terms of market policies as a nation already I think that the negotiations between the two sides the U.S. and China on yogis this thing is roughly quite helpful in terms of improving market sentiment as well as liquidity. But the key for the offshore listed trader he's in a sector that will be one in the second. And I would still argue that the Chinese authorities have done quite a number of things in terms of improving sentiment and improving market liquidity. They've been encouraging long term investors to increase equity exposures. And just a week ago they cut the transaction fees for stock trading in the overall market. So I think policy stuff they have come through. But we still we to see more on that front to today restore investor confidence. Ginger just hold on a sec. We're looking at shares of Alibaba but now we're down about 8 percent. May or may not have to do with his headline that's dropping from CCTV. I'll let you guys be the judge of that. China is imposing quote compulsory measures on a person surnamed MA that is coming from Hong Joe which is imposing controls on that specific person citing national security. Obviously Alibaba there's a person there named MA that's based out of Hangzhou. Whether that's directly correlated to what's happening here. But certainly asking price doing that. And of course separately this headline dropping from CCTV. Ginger let me bring you in. Fundamentally and obviously we'll try and get more clarity on what this headline actually means and whether or not this means more regulatory scrutiny from a fundamental perspective. The economy's not doing well. What are your earnings projections this year and do you think the markets priced that in properly. Well suddenly we are seeing significant economic disruptions in the near term given the corporate situation and the resulting lockdown measures that we are seeing in Shanghai and in other places. So to your question B the consensus is now looking at Iran 13 percent one to three earnings growth for MSA China on a year on year basis. And our number hasn't really changed over the past six months. We've been calling for only 4 percent earnings growth for this year mainly reflecting on more cautious views on the housing market that we expecting to to take place for this year. So from that perspective we do expect earnings to be further revised down into the consensus expectation. And I think the fundamental backdrop remains quite difficult from here. But one thing I want to highlight is that we are still holding a reasonably positive view on Chinese equities in aggregate not because of earnings growth and more from a value we should be covering a potential standpoint. So whereas that bias leaned towards you do you focus more on a share or a shares with falls. Are we overweight. Was China a trend of offshore you know regional allocation recommendations. And I think the stories would be different between the two markets. I think China Gay is more sensitive to policy easing and its so-called there has been the case and we do get more policy coming through. We think that the Asian markets could could do this could start to do better. For me the wishing and liquidity standpoint and the China offshore market given his concentration in terms of market cap in the Internet sectors or new economy factor and hopefully we get more clarity about regulation and that will likely be supportive to the valuation in that part of the market as well. Ginger final question. This rapid weakness we're seeing in the Chinese currency particularly against the U.S. dollar. How does that affect equity market strategy. There is a very good question and got that question from investors over the past week or so. No I think it's a very hot line basis. If you look at historically how the equity market trade when the OMB weakened. Clearly we have a negative correlation in the interest and political opinions. So usually when the currency depreciates the market tends to treat relatively poorly. But I think this time around we have to really distinguish the fact that the Allenby is weakening against the dollar. But when we think about the Allenby on a more basket traded perspective and basically you can see facts on Bloomberg essentially the downbeat has been relatively stable from that standpoint. So I think the recent weakness has been reflective of a very strong U.S. ISE. If you look at yen you look at girls there all weekend against dollar substantially but on more on a basket basis we think that the old people will be relatively stable. So either in the very near term we think there will be more bilateral depreciation pressures on the island. And in fact our economists just overnight changed their forecast to OMB to six point seven dollars CNY over the next three months. But on a longer term basis over a 12 month horizon we still think that there will be some potential appreciation. Potential for the OMB target for twelve months is six point four.