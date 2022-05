00:00

Good morning from Hong Kong. It's 9:00 a.m. here in the city up in Beijing and in Taipei welcomed in a China open. I am David Ingles with Yvonne Man. Our top stories this morning is about the Fed the US 10 year yield touching 3 percent for the first time in three years as it investors brace for the biggest rate hike since 2000. Before that the RBA takes center stage today with some economists predicting a 15 basis point hike of some even saying 40 pips plus a tailwind for Hong Kong equities when the market reopens with U.S. listed Chinese shares climbing for a fifth day yet. Here we go. It's a big week ahead I'll bet. Shortened week of course but still not short of big risk events. There's an RBA decision today but it's also the big one in Bond of course midweek. That's the Fed. Yeah and you kind of look at how markets are pricing at the moment as you mentioned. It's a big event risks out there. We're were forecasts all over the place for the RBA as well. Whether it's 15 no change or even 40. And then you have the Fed. Well we could be seeing a supersize 50 basis point hike. So when you have Japan closed for the rest of the week as well China for the next few days you've got to wonder just the volatility that were in store in the next few days. Absolutely. And it gets to your point there too. We don't have a fix for these next few days. So what will be the anchor really for the Chinese currency which is really pushing towards the upper end of that 666 70 range as we were just pointing out some close markets to tell you about today. It's a vast majority of these markets in the region are shut. So you don't have any cash treasuries today nor do you have at this point in time. You have the 850 futures over in Singapore. As you could see Singapore is also shot. That being said Hong Kong does reopen today. And our approach is looking like this here. We were talking about GDP numbers that's coming out later today of course. Yet inflation numbers out of Korea this morning. Hottest inflation in nearly 14 years there. S & P futures called high. We'll talk about by the way European features and a fat fat finger trade out a city. Flip the boards please if we can. As we were pointing out this a big rate decision over in Australia. We are called little bit lower there as far as that market is concerned. So we are priced for a rate hike to varying degrees. Bond markets are priced a little bit more towards the bigger side than you are with the currency but that's a strong dollar story. In fact on that very note 666 right now is the offshore rate. Dollar dollar. Japan is one twenty nine. And as you can see of course we don't have cash treasuries. We just closed below 3 percent on the US 10 year yield. So it sets us up quite nicely on the reopen here in Hong Kong. But of course all these central bank decisions ahead. Yeah. 6 6 6 are pretty ominous sign there for renminbi we'll see how this plays out here. But you mentioned big week for central bank action with the RBA and the Fed both expected to raise rates in their respective meetings this week. Let's bring in our global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays for what to expect with that Australia rate decision just hours away Kathleen. Absolutely. And as you just said it seems like these rate hike forecasts have been a little bit all over the map. You know bleat more tilting towards at least a 50 basis point rate hike just a few days ago as you get closer and closer to the meeting. Let's just talk about the latest Bloomberg survey because you can see that we've got about six people saying no change. OK we've got five people saying the 40 basis point hike and then we've got the majority saying 50 debate 15 basis points. Why 15. Well the key rates at 10 if you do 15 basis points a smaller hike you get to 25. You could do 25 at the next meeting 40 basis points today. Well you've got it up to 50. That may maybe you twenty five in the future. Let's look at inflation because this is a very important point. This is why so many people say no you can't wait. Inflation has gotten up in Australia to five point one percent year over year. It's well above the 2 to 3 percent target. This is a reason for Phil Lowe and his team to move now because it will boost wages. That's what Phil Low wants to see. Got unemployment at a but is at a 13 lowest since 2008. But the thing is about wages. They are rising. They are up to two point three percent in the latest reading. That's way up from one point four percent during the pandemic. But Phil low to get to that inflation a sustainably high sustainably at or above target. He says wages have to get up to 3 percent. They're not there yet and they won't know what happens to wages until May 18th. That's just three days ahead of the election. And speaking of the election how important is this to feel. Low. We can't be all we can't know for sure. But it's it's a tight election for Scott Morrison the sitting prime minister. He's conservative. He's talking about a lot how his policies have gotten the economy stronger. Got it out of the pandemic. You stick with me folks and you won't see higher interest rates. You won't see higher taxes. So how would an interest rate hike the first since 2010 affect him. Back in 2007 to the sitting prime minister John Howard lost his race. The RBA raised rates during the campaign. His people helped blamed the RBA for at least part of that. That's the kind of thing the RBA may be looking at. So not only look at what happens today we're going to look at what the policy statement says and what Phil losses later in the week. Later in the week Kathleen there's the Fed obviously 50 basis points. That seems to be base case. The odds of a 25 or the odds of a seventy five. Which way do you think that's going to go. It seems to me the odds of either one are very slim David. And I think if you talk to a lot of professional longtime Fed watchers they would agree. It's true that we have seen some mixed numbers. Marcus though still looking for two or three 50 basis point hikes starting on Wednesday the two meetings after that. That is not out of the question. That might be a little more aggressive though if you're looking at the next two meetings for 50 basis point hikes then a lot of Fed officials are currently comfortable with. But they are watching the numbers. They see inflation the CPI the latest reading eight and a half percent year over year. That is a four decade high. The purchasing manager report out today did cool off a bit to fifty five four from fifty seven and change but that's still above 50. Yes production and new orders are slowing but they're just cooling off. You saw the unemployment rate so low. All these things point to the Fed going forward doing the hikes. I don't think there's I think the chances though of that 75 basis point. It's only been done once 75 basis points under unusual circumstances. Twenty five was gradual 50s hot. That's what people are looking for. There we go. And it's also well inflation's at a 40 year high right. So certainly not the usual circumstances. Kathleen Hays there on a preview of the RBA and the Fed. Right. Joining us now is Ray Ashville global head of Ethic Strategy at National Australia Bank Rate. Good morning from Hong Kong. Hope you're well. Sort of start with the Fed. Do you think we'll get 50. Do you think seventy five is feasible. What would you consider dovish or hawkish even at this point. Oh I think I got to agree with Kathleen. I think 50 is pretty much baked in the cake and not 25 or 50 or 75 would be a major surprise. So you know the Fed does like to sort of lead the horse to water and that's been pretty unequivocal. Probably with the exception of James Bullard in terms of advocating no more than a 50 basis point rise. But clearly a strong majority on the FOMC that favor that. So I suspect that assuming we're going to get 50 the market may well turn on other factors in terms of the signaling from Jay Powell in the post FOMC press conference and particularly you know what's going to be the speed of quantitative tightening and when other kind of maximum so-called caps likely to be met the indications have been the Fed is going to go up to ninety five billion dollar a month monthly shrinkage of the balance sheet and it might get there as early as three months. Any deviation from that. Probably has the potential to do more for the Treasury market than than a 50 basis point rate rise would unless of course we do get a major surprise with something other than that. So rate dollar continues its rally against what and what does it look overvalued against. Well you'd have to say it looks undervalued against the Japanese yen. Given that move up in treasuries overnight it's the same. If you overlay a 10 year treasury against dollar yen you could make a case for dollar yen being 135 rather than 130. So obviously Japan is out. So there's that question of whether you know dollar yen down here is on borrowed time. So that's where I think I'd be most focused at the moment. Obviously euro dollar we're honing in on that sort of was 1 0 3 14 2017 lows. But I guess the other thing is that if if dollar yen does move higher you've been talking about dollar C and I don't see an H has been tracking dollar yen. I think because the authorities have an eye on the Japanese yen Chinese one cross and don't want the one to get even more uncompetitive against Japan. So if the yen moves weaker almost certainly see an H will be allowed to weaken. And if CNOOC weakens that has implications for the yen but also implications for the Australian dollar which does show a strong correlation with movements in the dollar against the renminbi. Why should I rule out intervention at this point when it comes to the U.N.. Is that just a kind of last option last resort kind of thing here until we get some supersize hikes from the Fed first. What's your call on that. Well I suppose there is never say never and there probably are levels of dollar yen that that would perhaps provoke the ministry of finance to at least fire a shot over the boughs of foreign exchange traders to say look we're not happy with this being pretty much a one way trade. But MOF said Mr. Suzuki last week was clear that the currencies should be market determined. The BMJ has doubled down on its WCC policy. So that gives the green light for upward movements in U.S. treasuries to be fully reflected in the week again. So I think we'd have to be looking at 2 3 yen per day moves over a couple of days before that might be considered. But I think most people's view of intervention whether it will be simply be gifting traders the opportunity to rebuy dollar yen at more advantageous levels. And in terms of just the yen weakness the renminbi weakness you said which has been you know the yen has been a catalyst for that. Are there certain ways to trade these two currencies. What's the best strategy now. Well I suppose it's it's a little bit like the coalition tried 10 year treasuries. JPY have been a perfect correlation trade. And at the moment I'd be looking to the Japanese yen for clues as to what might happen with the yen. Actually today of course that could be different because Hong Kong is is back. And so the sea and each market should be operating. Japan is actually shot so maybe it's the other way round. As far as today is concerned. But generally we're seeing know correlation trades tends to be working. We've seen the commodity price cyclical currencies like Aussie and Kiwi showing greater sensitivity to to risk sentiment. So depending on we've had some pretty mixed signals obviously in the last 24 hours with the U.S. market recovering into the close. And perhaps no surprise there that the likes of Aussie and Kiwi are a little bit firmer heading into that RBA decision this afternoon. Well I was about to ask you do you think this ISE looks cheap. Heading into that against the backdrop of course if you own weakness which I know sounds like a weird question but yeah we had to look at it in context right. Well Aussie still looks very cheap fundamentally certainly in relation to key commodity price drivers but it's clearly been risk sentiment that's been the bigger mover and that the willingness of the BBC to see policy and trade up from 6 40 up through 660. Undoubtedly they are in the driving seat at the moment. Germany has confirmed its plans to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a G7 summit in June. The invite is part of an effort to grow global alliances against Russia. Chancellor Shultz hosted Modi for talks in Berlin on Monday. India's leaders did not confirm his plans to attend nor mentioned the invitation in his statement. Hong Kong's economy likely contracted in the first quarter is the government imposed tough Covid curbs. And China's worsening Omicron outbreak disrupted trade with the mainland. GDP is expected to fall on one point three percent in the January through March period from a year earlier. That would be Hong Kong's first contraction since the end of 2020 when it was in an historic two year recession. Cable news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake Covid. More than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg David Wright still ahead. China's city wide lockdowns an 80 ADR deal. Listings have thrown equities for a loop. We'll be joined by Goldman Sachs later on in the show. But next Beijing imposing more virus restrictions as cases in Shanghai recede more and outbreaks. Also ahead in the show is counting down to the real. Here in Hong Kong this is the China Open. Good morning. Earning season is here in a moment of multiple crisis. Bloomberg is festooned with the numbers and analysis. You do have some good news and it's a good time to own volatility. Bloomberg The fastest numbers and analysis you trust. All right you're watching the China Open just a few minutes away from the open of the Hong Kong markets China still closed for the next two days or show. So but we are definitely watching the tech space as well given with the stellar rally. We saw Asia's tech on Friday. Meanwhile the offshore renminbi I see mixed trading after the biggest monthly loss that we saw in more than a decade. Let's get to our chief time markets correspondent Phil Hawthorne. Of course she's joining us now. And Sophie you got wonder are the pledges that we got from that Politburo meeting on Friday is that enough to keep this rally going. More pledges. It will. And we still obviously need to see that follow through. But it was a very strongly worded statement from China's top decision making body. These are the people who matters. This is a meeting chaired by Xi Jinping. Comments on the tech sector were taken quite positively by analysts. Really some people pointed to the fact that this sector will play an important role in reviving the economy and that might be a signal that the crackdown is at least nearing its end. Some caution that we've heard this before but clear signal from from that meeting that we should at least get some relief also on property of one that was taken extremely positive positively. City has a note this morning saying that that was the most positive statement for the sector in five years. And really looking at that follow through more easing on the funding front and on the escrow these property developers can essentially use the cash that was tied up before. But again when will we see the follow through. When will we see action following these pledges. That remains a key overhang for the market equity market wise if you talk us a little bit more about that. Obviously we don't have a share trading today. You had a very good week last week four straight days here in Hong Kong. Do we get a day. Finally day six. It looks like a stronger open in Hong Kong today. One point made by the strategist at Morgan Stanley and also Citi is that onshore sentiment is actually driving on offshore. So when you see a rebound in sentiment onshore obviously we'll only get that when mainland markets reopen. That could really take things further in Hong Kong. The communication around Covid 0 0 Covid is still very much a policy for for policymakers in Beijing. But how that will be tweaked and also if Beijing doesn't go into lockdown that's also a signal that policymakers are being more pragmatic on that front and really looking to reduce the economic damage of that policy. So if onshore markets reopen strongly this week it could be a time for a turnaround offshore. But obviously that remains to be seen. The yuan continued to weaken yesterday and offshore markets but it's it's slowing down. Not nothing like what we saw last month. 6 6 6 on the offshore rates. Sophia Hartz a cost star chief China markets correspondent there. All right. Let's talk a bit of our situation here. See a Beijing reporting 62 that new Covid cases on Monday as certainly as much. The capital of course conducting another round of mass testing today. Authorities are also trying to stem an outbreak and really avoid what we're seeing still in Shanghai City obviously in lockdown. Various parts of it really for more than a month now. Let's bring in our chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle. He's here with us in our studios today. What did we learn over his long weekend. Well first of all I want to say I agree exactly what Sophia just said about the Politburo and the sentiment boost that we got on Friday. But how long are we going to see that sentiment boost last. Right. So the market reopens after a three day holiday here in Hong Kong. China will open up later this week after what. Tomorrow is the last day of the five day holiday. But essentially bring up this quote from Nomura economists. And this is why we do have to look at the on the ground situation not just what the officials are saying because Nomura says we remain deeply concerned about growth despite the raft of policy measures announced by the Politburo. We still believe markets should remain focused on the development of the pandemic and the corresponding 0 Covid strategy. All other policies are of secondary importance. OK so we do have to look at the numbers. Beijing 62 cases on Monday. Yesterday after 41 on Saturday. Sunday. Fifty nine on Saturday. Shanghai third straight day below ten thousand five thousand seven hundred and thereabouts five hundred six hundred ninety nine something like that. So it is moderating but it's not relaxing right. We had six districts in Shanghai meet the criteria for potential relaxation because of the lack of Covid spreading. Right. So six districts in Shanghai potentially could see some easing of restrictions. But have we seen that Shanghai's in the central lockdown now entering its sixth week. Beijing not in lockdown but certain apartment complex are. That would if Beijing goes into a deeper lockdown that sends a stronger signal perhaps than what all these authorities even Xi Jinping are saying trying to prop up the support of the market. And that goes into part of what Nomura was talking about the ongoing toll on the economy. Absolutely. Look at the PMI ISE over the weekend. Absolutely. Cratering decimating. I mean I like to say that the number of pessimists is stacking up as much as the you know all the goods the finished goods in the warehouses across China. And because the inventories of finished goods rose the highest level in more than a decade as products are piling up in their warehouses. The PMI for non manufacturing forty one point nine. We're expecting 46. So pessimists by far outweigh the optimists right now in the Chinese economy. No matter what Xi Jinping and everybody else has to say it's good that they addressed it especially on technology as well as property as Sophia just mentioned. We have to see how much follow through there will be their. Yeah pretty ugly picture that we got. And those PMI numbers as well Steve. Thank you. Chief Northeast Asia correspondent there. We have plenty more ahead. This is Bloomberg. Here's how we are looking at what comes as some of the tech plays like 10 and Billy Billy not a whole lot of room but visibility still lower by about four and a half percent here today. And you take a look at what it comes to overall where tech is at the moment. There's going to be a lot of questions about how sustainable these moves are going to be. Dave just given what we've seen so far. But yeah maybe we're reaching that kind of breakout. Yeah it's a falling trend line though so. I mean let's see. Let's see what happens. But certainly if there is one to one part of the market that bang for your buck would be able to lift the overall tide sentiment headlines. But have you it's really tech right. So just watch that trend line closely and obviously volumes on the back of that and kindle your law by the way of Goldman Sachs. Well joining us in a couple of minutes Yvonne. Yeah he's called it a perfect storm. What markets are going through right now. Here's what analysts are saying. When comes the likes of Ali Baba the ADR price target cut to one hundred and sixty bucks from Mizuho Securities you have capital cut to underperform at Jefferies as well. And Petro China eight shares reinstating a buy at SDL U.S. research. And here's how what we're looking at in terms of your agenda here today in Hong Kong we're seeing a bullish crash when it comes to dollar China volumes on a just take very much in focus as well. And first quarter GDP. Later on today this is Bloomberg. Good Tuesday morning from Hong Kong. Forty seconds to the open. A reminder that mainland markets are still shut today. So no fix no bond markets no commodity markets. That said though we're gonna get some profits. Really. Certainly. Arguably the property you want to see really across sentiment is really this big pop in tech that we had on Friday 10 percent. It doesn't look like we will see that just based on the free markets move on. That being said let's give this time to simmer. Yeah. Because it's time to reflect simmer as you mentioned. Of course we saw the Fed meeting that's happening just a few days RBA and just a few hours or so. So there's plenty of event risk out there on the shortened week for trading but certainly 6 6 6 4 for optimum and B every something. Watch that one with the offshore right after the worst monthly drop we've seen in more than a decade for a dollar China for the renminbi I should say. But yeah there's a lot of focus. But yeah we can do see some declines here on the Hang Seng yet at the open. Here we go. And by the way to our viewers our usual viewers I know it sounds weird. Pants back into studio. Check this out. 1 percent decline. Seng index. Yes. Looking sharp dollar Hong Kong. So the reason we have that obviously we are nearing the upper end of the allowed range. We had the Fed meeting this week and you have Hong Kong GDP numbers both essentially going to show that no we don't need a rate hike in Hong Kong but because of this we'll probably get higher rates. Flip the boards please. Have a look at Hang Seng index. Let me just click my board here and have a look at MRI. There we go. Thank you so much. Top top 10 and bottom 10. As you can see some of these tech plays some money getting being taken off the table here 10 percent drop on Friday. That's understandable. Two hundred thirty points to the downside here on the Hang Seng index. Now as one is pointing out here on dollar China 6 6 changes up please. Let's have a look at a chart if we can. Thank you so much. First bullish cross. Likely these coming days since 2020. That's your 50 day moving average moving above your 20 day moving average. In fact we're virtually there on the back of this massive move up here on in the dollar. China at least at least. The weakness in the currency front. Yeah you wonder just how surprised policymakers have been on the move that we've seen in renminbi. Or is this something that is welcomed. Right. What it would mean for the economy as providing a cushion at least at this point. Let's bring Ginger Lao when it comes to Goldman Sachs and how they're taking all this as well. Chief equity strategist is joining us here on the phone. Kendra. Always great to have you. That Politburo meeting that we we saw last week how bullish is it for the market or do you think investors will once again get disappointed. Good morning Yvonne. Good to be here again. So I think from months from the equity market the sector is quite clear to us that the policy put option has been triggered in China. And just to rewind the clock six weeks ago there were pushback after 5:00 p.m. deal of speech on March 16th of China's commitment to ease policy to support growth and to rectify some of the heavy handed regulations on the Internet sector. But I think the Politburo meeting statement that was given last Friday given that is endorsed by President Xi I think it should help reduce some of these concerns of foreign investors. And I think importantly from from the valuations perspective the market is now trading on about ten point five times forward earnings and we were about eight points six times six weeks ago. And I'll target you multiple remains unchanged at 12 times. So in other words I think investors are facing an asymmetric return profile where the bottom has been seen in the Gulf. A somewhat protracted but positive put option could be just some meaningful upside from here. If we do get some catalyst to come through. What are those catalysts. You know what we've been waiting for some sort of policy action. What is going to be something that could actually sustain the moves that we've seen or is it just all going to be on just hold still. Absolutely. The piece that we just put out this morning we hired a few candidates or policy counselors that might be important to drive the market higher from here. Maybe just quickly legal. That number one of course is more forceful and visible policy easing across the Covid fiscal monetary and housing domain. Now China has been loosening policy but it's been more measured than expected. So to get to somewhere close to the growth target which has had a run of five point five percent I think China simply needs to do more especially on the fiscal front as also emphasized by President Xi last week. And the second event or potential customers would be a potentially agreement between the U.S. and China on ideology listing. There was a Bloomberg article that came out last Friday as was suggesting that these years I'll see may allow U.S. regulators to do onsite audit inspection in China. And I think that could be conducive if we do manage to get us to strike a deal between the two sides. I think that would be conducive to ethos in China Internet sectors in general. And thirdly of course China into that regulation is reporting our view that the worst is behind us in terms of the tightening intensity. But we do need to get more clarity about regulations so that investors can start to praise the recognition of the impact on earnings as well as on valuations. And looks like we are heading to that direction based on the proverbial statement that came out last Friday. Lots of others. Of course Covid. And I think it still remains highly uncertain. But the high frequency data that we track suggests that things are improving at the margin. But I still think we need to get a little bit more transparency about loft on policies and logistical arrangements to restore investors confidence from here. Kindred David here on on this list of measures that we've talked about here obviously most or virtually if not all targeted at the economy. Do you think we need to hear some measures targeted specifically at the market. You know big liquidity injection as a short term measure to shore up sentiment. What would you like to see as far as that's concerned. Well you're absolutely right. Speaking of things we can divide or categorize what is policy solutions into two broad groups. One is more economic focused policy and the second is more market oriented policies. And we talk about some of the economic focused policies already. But in terms of market policies as a nation already I think that the negotiations between the two sides the U.S. and China on eat yogurt this thing is roughly quite helpful in terms of improving market sentiment as well as liquidity. But the key for the offshore listed trader. He's in a sector that will be one and the second. And I would still argue that the Chinese authorities have done quite a number of things in terms of improving sentiment and improving market liquidity. They've been encouraging long term investors to increase equity exposures. And just a week ago they cut the transaction fees for stock trading in the overall market. So I think policy stuff they have come through. But we still we should see more on that front to restore investor confidence. Just hold on a sec. We're looking at shares of Alibaba but now we're down about 8 percent. May or may not have to do with his headline that's dropping from CCTV. I'll let you guys be the judge of that. China is imposing quote compulsory measures on a person surnamed MA that is coming from Hong Joe which is imposing controls on that specific person citing national security. Obviously Alibaba there's a person there named MA that's based out of Hong Joe whether that's directly correlated to what's happening here. But certainly asking Price doing that. And of course separately this headline dropping from CCTV. Ginger let me bring you in. Fundamentally and obviously we'll try and get more clarity on what this headline actually means and whether or not this means more regulatory scrutiny from a fundamental perspective. The economy's not doing well. What are your earnings projections this year and do you think the market's priced that in properly. Well suddenly we are seeing significant economic disruptions in the near term given the corporate situation and the resulting lockdown measures that we are seeing in Shanghai and in other places. So to your question be the consensus is now looking at around 13 percent wants to see earnings growth for MSF China on a year on year basis and our number hasn't really changed or geopolitics months we've been calling for only 4 percent earnings growth for this year mainly reflecting on more cautious views on the housing market that we expecting to to take place for this year. So from that perspective we do expect earnings to be further revised down into the consensus expectation. And I think the fundamental backdrop remains quite difficult from here. But one thing I want to highlight is that we are still holding a relatively positive view on Chinese equities in aggregate not because of earnings growth and more from a value we should be covering a potential standpoint. So whereas that bias leaned towards you do you focus more on a share or a shares. We know falls. Are we overweight. Blue China A in China offshore you know regional allocation recommendations. And I think the stories would be different between the two markets. I think China A is more sensitive to policy easing and its talk with there has been the case and we do get more policy coming through. We think that the Asian markets could could do could start to do better for me the WISHIN and liquidity standpoint and the China offshore market given his concentration in terms of market cap in the Internet sectors or new economy factor and hopefully we get more clarity about regulation and that will likely be supportive to the valuation in that part of the market as well. Kendra final question. This rapid weakness we're seeing in the Chinese currency particularly against the U.S. dollar. How does that affect equity market strategy. That is a very good question and we've got. But the question for me is over the past week or so. Well I think it's a very hot line basis. If you look at historically how the equity market trade when the OMB weakened. Clearly we have a negative correlation in the interest of critical evidence. So usually when because we depreciate the market tends to treat relatively poorly. But I think this time around we have to really distinguish the fact that the OMB is weakening against the dollar. But when we think about the OMB on a more basket treated perspective. And basically if you look at CBS on Bloomberg essentially the OMB has been relatively stable from that standpoint. So I think the recent weaknesses mean we focus off a very strong U.S. dollar. If you look at yen you look at girls there all weekend against all substantially but more on a basket basis. We think that the old people will be rather stable. So either in the very near term we think there will be more bilateral depreciation pressures on the island B and B folks. All economists just overnight changed their forecast to OMB to six point seven dollars CNY over the next three months. But the numbers on a longer term basis over a 12 month horizon we still think that there will be some potential appreciation. Potential for the OMB targets for twelve months is six point four. Okay. A report from Washington says the U.S. Supreme Court is set to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision protecting women's rights to abortion. Politico is reporting this based on a draft majority opinion. It says is obtained from inside the Supreme Court. It says the initial draft majority opinion assigned signed by Justice Samuel Alito who writes that quote Roe was egregiously wrong from the start said it all. Founder Ken Griffin thinks the Fed will be able to ease off monetary tightening if inflation drops to 4 percent by year end. However he warned that if inflation remains around the 8 1/2 percent level the central bank will have to tighten aggressively and tip the economy into a recession. Speaking at the Milken conference the billionaire also highlighted the big disconnect in the labor market. We are better off running the economy with a slightly higher risk of inflation and trying to bring as many people back in the workforce as possible rather than letting people be out of the workforce for their skills and employability crumble quickly with time. A measure of U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly dropped in April to the lowest level since 2020. As goals and orders production unemployment softens the ISE gauge of factory activity fell to thirty five point four. Weaker than all but one estimate in November a survey which had a median projection of fifty seven point six. The latest data underscore the lingering supply constraints made worse by lockdowns in China. The court also upheld the government's vaccine policy while suggesting that it review restrictions on the unvaccinated. The ruling means that all data from past and future vaccine trials must be disclosed to the public. Following news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake power the more than 20 700 journalists now listen more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bill Murray. Vonnie Quinn could do the watch. Alibaba shares here this morning following some 9 percent right now in Hong Kong. This could be on the back. What we're seeing the CCTV reports from Hong Joe saying that China has imposed compulsory measures on a person surnamed MA and they're imposing controls on this person. They're citing national security according to what we're hearing in this report. This person under this has been put under so-called controls. On April 25th accused of inciting subversion of state power and other activities that endangered national security or believe that there are now a flush us out once we go. A bit more details what you are seeing. Alibaba shares are down some 9 percent this morning. Coming up Citigroup CEO Gene Frazier discussing the challenges of moving business out of China. This is Bloomberg. If inflation doesn't break soon here he's going to have to hit the brakes pretty hard. That will put us into a recession. I think people who have benefited from this extreme low rate high liquidity environment where growth all manner of growth have been rewarded. I think that's where the greatest correction will come. It is simply unfeasible for economics or economies for human beings and their livelihood and well-being to shut down the fossil fuel industry. I think we're seeing this life in Europe with the Russian crisis. If inflation is transitory if we are heading towards a 4 percent rate by the end of the year he has a lot more room to manoeuvre rates in 2023. And just some of the speakers there at the Milken Institute Global Conference discussing inflation dominated of course that event here. Well in fact China's Covid Zero strategy was another hot topic there at the conference. And the nation's tight restrictions have led many manufacturers to really weigh perhaps a move out of China of Citigroup C although Jane Fraser basically also saying though it's not an easy question. It's not an easy quick process. She discussed the challenges with Bloomberg at the Milken conference their offices in L.A. having. I think the most interesting piece is that when our times is telling us that we're helping them with on supply chains generally you do not want to have single sources of dependency anymore. You're trying to build that resiliency that just in time becomes just in case. It is very hard to move away from China. And we're seeing that Chinese imports the U.S. have been rising not falling despite everything. Why is this scale efficiency. And they're very very good at a lot of what they've done. So take footwear. I'm a mother of teenagers. They care about certain of their footwear. It's going to take five to 10 years to move that supply chain from China to India. Why is that scale. Efficiency. Quality of production. It takes some time for this to occur. So I think what the new normal in supply chains is going to look like it's a five to 10 year journey. It's not a one year one. It's fascinating because you're medically identified Citigroup with of mobile banking. One of those global most global from the U.S. And the downside of that is if there's a crisis somewhere Citi is feeling that too. Do you see from where you're sitting. Are we facing unwind globalization. So ironically if you're a global bank and you're in 100 hundred countries like us it's actually an opportunity because we help our clients navigate that crisis and we're there for them on the grounds as well as elsewhere. And it's actually usually a time to shine. What we see in terms of from the client perspective it's a shift. So they wanted to have more resiliency more duplication where onboarding new supplies for clients like you wouldn't believe we move four trillion dollars of volume daily in our cash management around that world. That number is going to double. Before very long. So globalization certainly there's areas it's retreating. It isn't dead. It's just changing. And I think America again plays a very important role in making sure we've got very efficient structures to manage that. And that was Citigroup CEO Jane Frazier speaking with Scarlet Fu and Sonali Basak. Now in a separate matter of course Citigroup said it is London trading desk was behind that flash crash that happened in Europe. A crash sent shares across the continent tumbling. That's branding and Bloomberg Su Keenan joining us with more inside the banks says the error was was quickly identified. And six that said this fire was quite extensive. It was in this era of computerized trading. Even the briefest of flash crashes can trigger all kinds of unintended selling and losses to the tune of billions. And that's what happened here. Now Citigroup as we said now confirming that earlier reports that what's being called the Nordic flash crash you can see it right there a sudden 8 percent decline in Swedish stocks in the morning which triggered a sell off in the OMX Stockholm 30 index was caused by an error on Citigroup's London trading desk. In an emailed statement they said they identified the error and corrected it. But the knee jerk sell off in the OMX caused havoc over the next five minutes on bourses from Paris to Warsaw at the worst of it. It caused more than 350 billion in losses. The NASDAQ had been quick to point out there was no technical glitch on their end. They also make it clear they don't refund money or cancel trades in the Nordic markets. Now people close to the matter say the bank is in talks with regulators and exchanges about the incident. And many market watchers point out that this kind of error can cause both reputational damage and monetary damage. We don't know how much Citi may have lost because of the error. And it's not the first time this has happened. You may recall that back in 2020 Citi famously paid 900 million more than it intended to pay to a series of hedge funds and other lenders on behalf of Revlon. And because the fund said Revlon actually was behind on payments and owed them the money. Citi had to sue to try to get the money back and it lost. So again this is probably not the last time we hear about this. The OMX Stockholm 30 index by the way closed almost 2 percent lower. So it managed to pare that original 8 percent drop. Yeah quite a flash crash there. Meanwhile you're looking at what happened. Goldman's trading desk. They've been in the spotlight for a different reason and a reason that any bank would love. Goldman Sachs reported in a regulatory filing a remarkable winning streak by its trading desk on 32 days in the first quarter which is basically at least once every other day trading revenue exceeded one hundred million dollars. Now that's the best one for Goldman traders in 11 years and not trading with. Accounts for 61 percent of Goldman's total for the quarter of seven point nine billion as we all know the past two years have been very volatile. Going back to the early days the pandemic to the more recent early days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and all that volatility. And for all the investor losses Goldman has been the leader in terms of various bank trading desks that have looked at this as a major opportunity and they've turned the chaos into profit. Back to you. Just volatility here. We've been tracking shares of Ali Baba on the back of what appeared to be and what may still be and I have to emphasize may be related headlines up. As you can see it reversed from session lows. We were down as much as 7 8 percent. You're looking at GDP. Go on your Bloomberg terminal. Check out how much volume is coming through right now. An insane amount of volume coming through all the above 600 percent. Your 20 day average here. We're down about 3 percent as you can see there on your screen. We'll continue keep on track on top of this story. Certainly if on just given how potentially big it could be and just dragged to on the index. Let's have a look at MTV Gold. Please see if we can change things up. It just I should be down for today. When you look at the points damage to one forty five right now in HS I. Ali Baba but still your biggest drag right now. Even at three point two percent we're down about fifty three points. And remove that we should only be down about one hundred points. Roughly speaking Yvonne. So yeah it's. Who would have done that. We'll be talking about who we talk to. Paul Sweeney Tom Keene RBA and fed. But that's that's that's news isn't it. Yeah and I think we're not very quick to make any kind of assumptions right. Because obviously the market is still very confused by that one headline quite vague. And yet target the same time from CCTV we'll continue fleshes out more once we get more details. This is Bloomberg.