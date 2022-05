00:00

A very good morning I'm Heidi Stroud. What's at day one of the Macquarie Australia conference here in Sydney. I'm Shery Ahn in New York. We're counting down to a just major market opens. Welcome to the BRIC Asia. Our top stories this hour. Asian stocks may get a boost from defying on Wall Street. Hong Kong investors buying the rally in Chinese Lady ISE Australia Central Bank on track for rates lift off money markets see aggressive action. But Governor Low has a history of caution. Plus Elon Musk's grand vision for Twitter faces a reality check in Asia while reports surfaced of talks to take on more financing. And we start with breaking news out of South Korea. We are getting the latest CPI numbers for the month of April coming in four point eight percent acceleration year on year. This will be the fastest gain in inflation since October of 2008 also much faster than the previous month when CPI rose four point one percent which was already a decade high of course. We have the milk raising rates back in April to one and a half percent from one quarter percent. This will just give more really confirmation that inflationary pressures are still very much present. Month on month is again a point seven percent again much higher than analysts had expected. Also the same rate of appreciation from the previous month when it comes to core consumer prices take out of course volatile energy prices and you have a gain of three point six percent year on year. But suffice it to say that really all eyes on the Bank of Korea that's already said that they're expecting inflation about 4 percent for some time. We have another rate decision coming up at the end of the month Heidi. And share it when it comes to the equities open here in Asia we may have gotten that boost from dip buys emerging in the US particularly when it comes to snapping up some of that opportunity in tech. But it doesn't look to be feeding through to the Asian session of course. It is still holidays in trading. Japan and China still shut for their May Day holidays but futures are slipping for Australia. And we're also seeing U.S. futures a little bit lower as well. Take a look at Australia on RBA decision day. Not a great deal of risk appetite it seems going into the start of trading in the equity session. That looks like extending the decline of one point two per cent yesterday. We're also watching some more weakness when it comes to momentum selling in the Aussie dollar as well as a Kiwi dollars. And that big move in Australian bond yields 10 year yields jumping to the highest since November 2014. And that really just falling in line with what we continue to see as the global sell off in sovereign bonds. Also of course Gerri as we get into the week that holds not just the RBA but of course potentially a jumbo sized move from the Fed watching for that move in the yen again over 130. But most economists we speak to don't expect intervention there. Yeah this is we continue to see the surge in the dollar. That's right. We are talking about the highest level since 2024 the bib index in near that April 28 high. As we continue to see Treasury yields rising right now futures not doing much but we saw the 10 year you'll trading near 3 percent the high level since November of 2018. We have a 20 year bond earlier becoming the first benchmark security to top three percent in this current cycle of rising rates. We already had the 5 7 and 30 year rates topping 3 percent in April. But as you said really looking forward to that potential jumbo rate hike of as much as 50 basis points or so are to tackle the hardest inflation in four decades here in the US as we continue to see futures on there a little bit of pressure there is after the S & P 500 closed higher in the regular session crude not doing much although we did see it rise in New York surge and refined products leading the way higher Heidi. Yeah not jumbo but still momentous theories that RBA decision due out over the next few hours is bringing our global economics and policy as a Kathleen Hays chief rights correspondent for Asia and I'm live contributor got food Reynolds as well. Kathleen let me start off with you. I feel a bit like a broken record when I say it's so exciting. This latest right decision because just about every central white decision these days is really pretty momentous. What is going to determine whether the RBA moves given Governor Lowe's history of being cautious. I think importantly Governor Lowe has to send signals which he has not done yet. Let us start with where we are because the question is hike the key rate. Now there's plenty of reasons to do that except people say oh if you do it before the election will that be the right thing to do. Maybe you should wait till after the election et cetera. But right now in our latest Bloomberg survey and I have to say I've seen a lot of surveys in the last several days and I think traders are kind of all over the map 19 of 30 economists see a 15 basis point rate hike because the key rates at 10 that would get them up to a nice round 25 60 40 basis points to get that key cash rate up to 50 where I'm showing you this inflation chart because this is what all people say. You've got to hike the key right now inflation is at a 20 year high. It's 5.1 percent year over year. Your targets 2 to 3 percent. And the labor market is very tight. Unemployment's at 4 percent. It's the lowest since 2008. That's going to boost wages further. Get it done. The Fed's hiking everybody's hiking. But let's look at wages because this is very very important to RBA Governor Phil Lowe. They were as low as about one point four percent during the pandemic. Yes wages year year over year moves up to two point three. They're expected at 2.5 on the next reading. But Phil Lowe says you have to see them at 3 percent to have sustainably high inflation inflation where you want it. And after the last meeting he underscored that the RBA is reaction function rest both on wages and inflation. So when you look at the timing for the RBA the next rate to support isn't due until May 18th. The election is on May 21st and the next policy meeting is on June 7th. So you could say why not wait a month get let's let the election get buys. You don't accused of being political or apolitical because I don't think they can win on that score but because Low has not signalled a rate hike at today's meeting. This is pulling pushing a lot more people to the boat. The boat saying wait till June do the 40 basis point hike. So anything could happen. But it seems to me that's the latest. So Garfield why are money markets really expecting such aggressive moves coming from the RBA. Are they getting a little bit ahead of themselves. Well there's a number of factors going on here Sherry. One is simply that you know everybody's doing it. So why not fill as it were. You know the other is the CPI. It was very strong. And a lot of economists who had been forecasting this hold in my do 40 basis points in June and now saying he can't not go in May. You know he's basically missed the bus to some extent by underestimating how rapidly we would get to some very strong inflation numbers. And after all a cash rate at point one per cent does not really look appropriate. On the other side of it globally there's a lack of willingness amongst traders to take the other side of the bets on how aggressive all central banks will be. So that's feeding through into Australia and have people telling me that well look there's just nobody taking the other side. Part of what's driven these rate hike debts so high is that nobody wants to bet against them going fast because of where inflation is. And then finally the other thing that that is is playing into this is the because the RBA has been concentrating so strongly on talking about when it might start to hike. There's been no guidance as to how rapidly they would go and where they would go to. So that's led traders to actually lean on the old legacy rates and say well Australia is going to go to 3 per cent. Golf because Google ones fell by the most on the record last month. We're seeing no real alleviation of that upside pressure on global yields. When do we expect or when does a market expect to see some kind of peak. Well the market's already expecting to see some sort of peak at various stages when the 10 year yield U.S. yield went through 2 percent went through two and a quarter when it went through two and a half. Now it's gone to three. Three did seem to be a bit of a sticky barrier. A lot of it depends on when inflation actually turns around. And that's a very tough ask. The other thing that's gone on which I think is surprise a lot of people is the yen. The way it has collapsed and it's collapsed partly because the BMJ has stuck to its guns. That is pushing Japanese investors to stay away from global bonds. They've been pulling back from global bonds at a time when lots of other people including by the way central banks are pulling back from central bank bonds central from buying government bonds. The absence of those deep pocketed Japanese investors who would normally be expected to buy a fair bit know that's been a major part of the problem. And of course this week Japan's on holiday for three days. So I think that helps to explain more of the weakness that we're seeing coming through. Garfield Reynolds there as well as our very own Kathleen Hays. Well don't miss our continued coverage from the Prairie Australia Conference today. We'll be discussing all of those RBA expectations and moves in exclusive interviews with the heads of Mirvac and Transurban. Plus the founder of Pinnacle Investment Management will be joining us a little later. Let's get you to Vonnie Quinn now in New York with the first word headlines money. Heidi thank you. European Union energy ministers are attempting to keep a united front against Russian demands to pay for its natural gas and rubles. Poland's climate minister is calling for an embargo on Russian gas on top of its push for a ban on oil. The EU is proposing to gradually phase out imports of Russian oil. But Hungary has indicated it may veto the move if it happens too quickly. The European Union will stick to step up cooperation with African countries to help replace imports of Russian natural gas. A draft EU documents seen by Bloomberg News as countries including Nigeria Senegal and Angola offer a largely untapped potential for liquefied natural gas. The blog aims to reduce dependence on Russian supplies by almost two thirds this year. Germany has confirmed its plans to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a G-7 summit in June. The invite is part of an effort to grow global alliances against Russia. Chancellor. All our show's host has Modi for talks in Berlin on Monday. In the Outsider it didn't confirm his plans to attend nor mentioned the invitation in his statement. India's Supreme Court has directed the government to disclose data and results on Covid vaccine trials and has ruled that people can't be forced into inoculations. The court also upheld the government's vaccine policy while suggesting that it review restrictions on the unvaccinated. The ruling means that all data from past and future vaccine trials must be disclosed to the public. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg Cherry Ambani. Coming up Beijing imposes more virus restrictions as cases in Shanghai recede more and the outbreak in China ahead. Plus we'll discuss which countries in Asia are most vulnerable to the Communist Party's Covid. Zero policies as we see joins us for that. This is Bloomberg. How high will the Fed go. I have everything on the table right now 25 or 50 basis points. If we think it's appropriate it could be 25. It could be 50. It could be 75. It could be. We'll tell you what you need to know. It becomes a question of how fast and how far do they go with rates. Does he choose to deemphasize parts of this forecast. I'm blown away by the conversations. We're gonna have to discuss all of this coming up. Bloomberg Surveillance. The Fed decides Wednesday on Bloomberg the fastest way to stay. One step ahead. If inflation doesn't break soon here he's going to have to hit the brakes pretty hard. That will put us into recession. I think people who have benefited from this extreme low rate high liquidity environment where growth all manner of growth have been rewarded. I think that's where the greatest correction will come. It is simply unfeasible for economics or economies for human beings and their livelihood and well-being to shut down the fossil fuel industry. I think we're seeing this life in Europe with the Russian crisis. If the inflation is transitory if we are heading towards a 4 percent rate by the end of the year he has a lot more room to manoeuvre rates in 2023. Some of our guests there at the Milken Institute Global Conference well as we see this global wave of policy tightening let's assess the economic risks given China's knock down impact is still being felt across Asia. Joining us now is Fred Naman who's the head of Asian Economic Research at HSBC. Fred always great to have you with us. So is this really something that policymakers should be giving more consideration to as we continue to look at these jumbo sized hikes in Australia the first hike expected today since 2010. Are there more risks to the downside than there are inflationary pressures. How do you balance that. Well you're right. It's a very tricky path. You have upside risk of inflation because of supply chain issues suggests intensifying and you have downside risks to growth because some of the goods and components are just not coming through. On balance we would highlight that actually as you go into the second half of the year you're very likely going to see a fairly sharp reduction in overall trade growth demand growth coming through. So the growth risks for us are starting to dominate here although we understand that central banks still have to move because it is about anchoring inflation expectations and you can't just sit on your hands with inflation readings that are coming through right now. When it comes to the options still available to Chinese policy makers they've talked up again the old playbook potentially of reinvesting in infrastructure to meet that GDP target. What then happens though from the demand side. Is that a bigger risk than we're seeing while it's still tremendous drags on demand in particular consumer spending services in China still struggling to make headway. But you also see the Chinese government moving into position to try to cushion that impact. And really the main policy tool they have available is the old trusted path of accelerating construction Pataki infrastructure. So yeah if driving a car really with one foot on the gas the other one on the brake is going to go back and forth. The average for is not going to be terribly great roles but it doesn't necessarily mean lower inflation pressures for the world. Because remember China hitting the gas and construction is going to put upward pressure on commodity prices. So it's a very delicate path for the Chinese government. It's not necessarily good for the world. This is going to be lower growth but also high pressure on commodities because of accelerating construction. So again it is it is a tricky tricky situation for central bankers. Exactly. At a time when we continue to see the leverage outlook of China not looking great with the levels of local government debt they have a can they actually afford to do more infrastructure spending more of this acceleration in terms of just driving that car. Well they have enormous power mobilized resources. And John and you're right at the local government in some of the local governments a bit stretched here lower land sales for example big expenditure actually on Covid-19 I thought on that strategy as well. So there's less money left over for construction but the central government has enormous amounts of resources at its disposal. They can transfer money. It can help with that financing. And so we think actually there's still enough policy muscle left to drive construction. The question of course is is it going to be the good kind of construction. Is it going to be this sustainable type of infrastructure that's going to raise productivity growth in the future. Here of course is arrested. You go all out but you're not necessarily doing terribly wise investment decisions. There's a quality of growth argument rather than a lack of policy levers. I'm talking about going all out. The VIX seems to be doing that at a time when we continue to see the pressure on the Japanese yen. Where are we headed there and how much will that help the economic outlook picture when really the BMJ does not believe that these inflationary pressures can actually last while a beer. Jason very clear on the Carol Massar is that we need to see inflation sustainably sustainably be above 2 percent. And what you see right now it's just not sustainable. It's just a shock. It's just a brief inflation shock essentially that's negative for growth. So from a viewer Jason perspective just stick to the course. And the lower yen actually is not bad for the economy. Ultimately yes it raises import prices at the moment. But you know what. Looking further down the line you should actually get the Japanese economy a competitive boost particularly. Yes we see global trade slowing down. So actually for the time being I think the view is just going to stay on hold just watch things that could maybe tweak a little bit. The trading range of tenure KGB used but really that would be kind of a high hurdle for that to come through because the weak yen you know it's everybody else's fault not necessarily Japan's. Fred Neumann co head of Asian Economic Research at HSBC. Always good having you inside. You can get a roundup of the stories and you need to know to get your day going. In today's edition of DAYBREAK terminal subscribers go to Derby. Go. This is Bloomberg. We think you're going to see about three three and a half percent on the 10 year from here. We're expecting a peak at about three point one percent this year in the fourth quarter. It'll be interesting to see if in the current cycle the 10 year can go above three point to 4 percent. I think we'll get to 325 in this in this cycle three three and a half percent is enough to begin slowing growth and start raising concerns about recession and by 2023. It looks like the 10 year has priced in this expected 9 rate hike. And we're pretty close. We've got more inflation to fight this time. At some point the economy starts to weaken. The Fed will be less hawkish. This is maybe getting to peak hawkishness a year from now. The 10 year yields are most likely going to be lower. I don't think we're at the peak yet. We haven't backed off in the market and sort of seen any proper capitulation yet. Bloomberg TV guest weighing in on the online pulse survey about when Treasury yields will peak. This of course as we continue to see that global bond selloff continue into the Asian. Now Xie all the 10 year yield in fact at 3 percent level isn't the highest since 2014. Of course a key decision today would be the RBA. Now the expectation is for the first rate hike since 2010 and money markets actually factoring in the most aggressive tightening in Australia at least since the 1990s. This as we continue to see the Kiwi 10 year yield also at the highest since 2015. This on the back of Treasury yields also continuing to gain ground. We aren't talking about the 10 year yield finishing at around that 3 percent level. Already we have seen the 20 year bond the first benchmark index actually top three percent in this current rate rise cycle. We have already seen the five to seven the 30 already top three percent from April Heidi but really yields continuing their march higher. Let's get a quick check of latest business headlines this hour Shery Ahn. Elon Musk is said to be in talks with PR firms and wealthy individuals about taking on more financing for his patches of Twitter. Sources reporting that the entrepreneur is willing the likes of a polo and heiress in an attempt to spare some of his own wealth must suffer. Tesla shares for a twelve point five billion dollar margin loan may also be trimmed depending on new interest. Billionaire Mike Brooks is a personal office has purchased just over 11 percent of Australia's AGL Energy to oppose the company's slow exit from coal. Greg Ventures is now Asia's largest shareholder and will oppose the utility's plan to merge its retail and power generation assets. AGL is Australia's biggest electricity generator and says it remains committed to the plan. Spirit Airlines board has unanimously rejected Jet Blue's unsolicited three point six billion dollar takeover on concerns that the deal may not go through. Instead Spirit says it will stick with a lower offer from Frontier Group. Spirit had accepted Frontier's two point nine billion dollar cash and stock offer earlier this year. Before JetBlue stepped in last month with its bit MGM results up in late trading after reporting that beat estimates analysts had been expecting the company to report an adjusted loss for the quarter. The company also announced a public tender offer for all of the shares of its Europe based on mobile gaming company Leo Vegas which MGM says is a move to expand to international online gaming. And how do you take a look at U.S. futures right now. And they're a little bit of pressure in the Asian session. We are talking about the Nasdaq 100 futures losing about two tenths of 1 for said a really interesting contrast to what we saw in the New York session when the Nasdaq 100 in fact outperformed major benchmarks. We had a rally in giants like Microsoft and Tesla despite the fact that we had yields continuing to gain ground. We talked earlier about the 10 year yield trading near 3 percent at the highest level since November 2018. And that of course has been pressuring these tech giants. But in the New York session today within and actually see that we are now seeing U.S. futures deal with the S & P futures unchanged. We had U.S. stocks closing higher in the New York session when we had dip buyers emerging late afternoon. Not surprising because we are now seeing the worst month for the S & P 500 since the onset of the pandemic. But this coming also at a time when we continue to see a strength in the US dollar that we haven't seen in years. With Treasury yields gaining ground the Bloomberg dollar index in fact near that April 24th peak which was the highest since 2020 will discuss the cautious signs of Covid outbreak in Shanghai held. That's also starting to impact the economy there. Well that is starting to recede but Beijing continues to ramp up virus restrictions. We have details ahead. This is Bloomberg. Unconscious signs emerge that Shanghai's Covid outbreak is subsiding the capital Beijing is seeing more social restrictions and testing to keep infections at a minimum. During the ongoing Labor Day holiday period. For the latest let's bring in our chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle Steve. It seems that these two cities are going in opposite directions. Well yes. I mean we do have to give an update on the numbers simply because it is very much tied to what Xi Jinping reaffirmed on Friday in the Politburo meeting. And that is on the one hand we want growth. We're going to meet those targets. But more importantly we're going to keep the Covid 0. So you're not going to get that growth unless Covid 0. A number of economists say starts to relax a bit and that Covid zero policy is not going to relax a bit until the numbers come down. The good news here is the numbers in Shanghai for New Covid daily infections was below 10000 for the second day in a row seven thousand three hundred and thirty three on Sunday after seventy eight hundred on Saturday. Beijing OK date day. They have about forty one new cases on Sunday. Fifty nine on Saturday. So it's moderating there as well. But the lockdown is continuing as we are entering what the third day of a five day holiday period where the capital wants to limit people's movements and limit the spread. During this five day holiday period Labor Day holiday which ends tomorrow I believe. So this is the fourth day out of those five days. They're closing gyms. They're closing movie theaters. They're requiring tests to go on public transportation and into public areas. And they are essentially having another mass round of testing today essentially again. I think they had two of them or three rounds last week. So Beijing has tightened its restrictions. This is why all of this is important. Let me bring up this quote from Nomura economist. Their note to clients essentially says We remain deeply concerned about economic growth despite the raft of policy measures announced by the Politburo meeting that was on Friday which also lifted the markets as we saw Friday. We still believe markets should remain focused on the development of the pandemic and the corresponding zero Covid strategy. All other policies are of secondary importance. OK. We've got a shot in the arm on Friday but then we've got that terrible PMI ISE on Saturday. Yeah. Mentioned the ugly paying my prince. What do we see when it comes to the ongoing economic toll. Yeah it's actually it is mounting. Look at the PMI numbers. They're astounding but also very representative of entire cities of 20 plus million being locked down and the manufacturing sectors being locked down and the logistics and supply chains being locked down. Look at the PMI for manufacturing forty seven point four the lowest since February of twenty twenty of twenty twenty which was the beginning of the pandemic a couple of years ago. But the non manufacturing forty one point nine. OK the the pessimists are stacking up quicker than all those inventories compared to optimists forty one point nine. The consensus was for forty six. So it was well below that consensus estimate. Inventories of finished goods and this is where it plays into the lockdown leads to supply chain bottlenecks which leads to down the road inflation around the world. Inventories of finished goods rose to the highest level in more than a decade. Products piling up at warehouses across China because of those supply chain bottlenecks. Now it's up to those policymakers in Beijing. After we got policy assurances from Xi Jinping and the Politburo on Friday we got assurances from the PBS C last Monday of liquidity. We've got assurances from the Central Finance Committee the committee of infrastructure spending. And then we had of course a tongue in the state council promising jobs creation all secondary to zero Covid obviously. Chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle there well China's cover zero strategy has manufacturers across the globe scrambling to move out of the country. Citigroup CEO John Fraser says it's not an easy or quick process. She discussed the challenges with Bloomberg at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles. I think the most interesting piece is that what our clients is telling us and we're helping them with on supply chains generally. You do not want to have single sources of dependency anymore. You're trying to build up resiliency that just in time becomes just in case. It is very hard to move away from China. And we're seeing that Chinese imports the US have been rising not falling despite everything. Why is this scale efficiency. And they're very very good at a lot of what they've done. So take footwear. I'm a mother of teenagers. They care about certain of their footwear. It's going to take five to 10 years to move that supply chain from China to India. Why is that scale. Efficiency. Quality of production. It takes some time for this to occur. So I think what the new normal in supply chains is going to look like it's a five to 10 year journey. It's not a one year one. It's fascinating because one that has been identified with being of mobile things one of the most portable devices from the US. And the downside of that is if there's a crisis somewhere the city is feeling that too. Do you see from where you're sitting. Are we facing unwind to cope with it. So ironically if you're a global bank and you're in a hundred countries like us it's actually an opportunity because we help our clients navigate that crisis and we're there for them on the grounds as well as elsewhere and is actually usually a time to shine. What we see in terms of from the client perspective it's a shift. So they're wanting to have more resiliency more duplication. We're onboarding new suppliers for clients like you wouldn't believe. We move four trillion dollars of volume daily in our cash management around that world. That number is going to double. Before very long. So globalization. Certainly there's areas it's retreating. It isn't dead. It's just changing. And I think America again plays a very important role in making sure we've got very efficient structures to manage that. Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser is speaking with Bloomberg Scarlet Fu and Sonali Basak. Let's now gets a Vonnie Quinn with the first for the headlines. Bonnie Cherry thank you. Hong Kong's economy likely contracted in the first quarter as the government imposed tough Covid curbs on China's worsening Omicron outbreak disrupted trade with the mainland. GDP is expected to fall on one point three percent in January through March period from a year earlier. That would be Hong Kong's first contraction since the end of 2020 when it was in an historic two year recession. Citadels founder Ken Griffin thinks the Fed will be able to ease off monetary tightening if inflation drops to 4 percent by year end. However he warned that if inflation remains around the 8 1/2 percent level the central bank will have to tighten aggressively and tip the economy into a recession. Speaking at the Milken conference the billionaire also highlighted the big disconnect in the labor market. We are better off warning the economy with a slightly higher risk of inflation and trying to bring as many people back in the workforce as possible rather than letting people be out of the workforce for their skills and employability crumble quickly with time. A measure of U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly dropped in April to the lowest level since 2020 as growth in orders production and employment softened the ISE gauge of factory activity fell to fifty five point Ford weaker than all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey. It had a median projection of fifty seven point six. The latest data underscores the lingering supply constraints made worse by the lockdowns in China. New Zealand's government will raise its debt ceiling and set a target for budget surpluses to allow for more investment in infrastructure. In a pre budget speech the country's finance minister said surpluses will now be capped within a band of 0 to 2 percent of GDP over time. The budget to be handed down later this month is set to return to surplus by 2025 a year later than originally projected. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg Terry Varney. Coming up next extreme weather events are exacerbating problems caused by supply shortages in raw materials for food and energy and Asia's emerging markets. We'll get some analysis. This is Bloomberg. We're tracking the fallout of the global supply chain crunch and these are our top stories today. The U.S. is looking to build up its domestic battery supply chain with the Biden administration pledging to spend more than three billion dollars to support the production of advanced batteries that are used in these and energy storage. The US's top trade negotiator has signaled that relief from tariffs on China could be one strategy to confront the fastest inflation in four decades. And U.S. natural gas futures have extended gains after a record April performers. Concern over inventories and signs of growing demand for U.S. gas prices over the past year. We continue to see that volatility remain high in those gas prices especially with the U.S. not gas futures extending above that key seven dollar mark. We had that record April performance given anemic domestic inventories not to mention signs of growing demand of course. And also we have cooler than usual weather for some parts of the US northwest Europe. It will in New York it was pretty cold. So yeah. So that's really sending prices higher. And of course European natural gas shortages over there continuing. Bloomberg terminal users can read more about those stories in our newsletter Supply Lines. That's on any trade. And all the impact of the war in Ukraine on critical supplies is being exacerbated by extreme weather events. A significant amount of raw materials needed for manmade fertilizers have been cut off due to the war while as summer storms in the US have disrupted production. Meanwhile sodium power. The man in India is being worsened by hotter than average temperatures straining the nation's fuel supply. BNSF thinks the power crisis could worsen in the coming months. Let's bring in Bloomberg any f a pack head of research. Ali is already on how these issues are impacting global policy. So all in this talk a little bit about South Asia because it is being hit hard by all of these problems. Any hope for a quick resolution here. So I wish I could be optimistic. Unfortunately it's more likely that we will see these challenges geographically expand as well as the severe of them gets worse. You've already seen for example Japan's power grid operator raised concerns about meeting peak summer demand even in the US. Just this coming week in Texas there are concerns that demand might be higher due to hotter than anticipated temperature. If you look back at what's happening what is ISE was mentioned to weather events disrupting the fine balance between supply and demand. Commodities are getting worse. That's partly because of climate change. On top of that of course the pandemic itself disrupted that fine balance between supply and demand. And in Russia's invasion of Ukraine is forcing a redrawing of the commodities supply chains which again is really hard to do. And it's very hard to see how we could have a quick resolution to all these challenges. European countries have responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine by trying to accelerate that shift away from dependence on fossil fuel imports from Russia. Is it likely that having any kind of similar fiscal clear strategy in Asia and sponsoring pork. Of course we've seen for example Japan and Korea say that they're going to quit buying coal from Russia at the same time. They haven't linked up for example to accelerate deployment of renewables to be able to reduce reliance on coal. You've also seen private buyers particularly or oil buyers reduce their purchase from Russian experts still in the same manner. We're not really seeing an accelerated shift to alternative technologies in response to that. Glenn Beck any head of a pack research Ali is out there. We do have an update when it comes to the AJC Mike Brooks situation. AGL responding now saying that the they remain committed to progressing the proposed merger and say that that demerger is still in the best interest of shareholders saying that shareholders are advised to take no action at this time. But this of course in response to Mike Brooks his personal office growth ventures buying 11 percent of AGL Energy and they're set to oppose AGL planned to merge that retail and power generation asset business. Under the proposal that would essentially keep coal fired plants running for decades. And of course we've seen Mike kind of Brooks and Greg French's highly critical of what they say is a slow exit from coal. Of course the Atlassian billionaire really saying that the demerger makes no sense or sense. That is in monetary terms we believe it destroys value for everyone shareholders employee Australia and the planet. He made that statement on Twitter earlier. But of course two takeover approaches have been rejected by AGL from a consortium that was founded by Mike Brooks. Jerry and Heidi we are finally getting some confirmation from Citi saying that that trader made flash crash there or was fixed in minutes. Of course Bloomberg has heard from sources that Citigroup's London trading desk was behind the flash crash in Europe. The sent shares across the continent tumbling after sun an 8 percent decline in Swedish stocks. Now we're hearing from Citi that the trader may flash crash era was in fact fixed in minutes to sell off. We have heard from sources was triggered by a large erroneous transaction made by the CB group the bank's London trading desk. That knee jerk reaction as the source of that selloff in OMX stock on 30 index in five minutes wreaking havoc in bourses across the region. Now Citi are saying that that flash crash error was fixed in minutes. You can see that chart right there. The flash crash that happened from that erroneous transaction. We'll have plenty more to come on DAYBREAK Asia. This is Bloomberg. Well Apollo Global management co-founder and CEO Mark Rowan is warning of a volatile ride for markets. Speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference he told Bloomberg that 14 years of money printing will likely see a big correction in growth and tech stocks. I think we're seeing things correct. We're a long way from means or medians in the equity market where 30 percent from the median which is pretty scary. And the credit market. We also have a long way to go. But I do think that the mentality with which investors have focused. Has they've been lulled into this sense that everything goes up that everything is supposed to go well. Because we've had one could say 30 plus years of declining rates but extreme liquidity in the past 14. So if you think about what you see in which you anticipate. You have an idea of what businesses of yours still work what businesses don't work anymore yours or others. Look I think the on the run long only markets business are very difficult to the extent you have been the beneficiary of trends. So you know there'll be a number of speakers who will come here and we'll talk about the massive increase in technology and the technology growth curve. And I would say tech and growth in particular have benefited from low rates because they are their business plans are further out there discounted back at much lower rates. Therefore they've been the beneficiaries of this speculative boom. And to quote one of the speakers we'll hear from later. Technology. Technological change is real it's fundamental. But that doesn't mean the purchase price doesn't matter. And the entry point doesn't matter. So I think people who have benefited from this extreme low rate high liquidity environment where growth all manner of growth have been rewarded. I think that's where the greatest correction will come. And that of course is not just the ETF manager whom you're thinking of. That presumably extends to growth equity. It extends to late stage venture early stage venture. It extends spectrum. It extends to all these markets. I look at the traditional alternative market and so much of the traditional alternative market has become Veda as well. Even with our our own firm you know I my joke internally as you've worked for me for 10 years. But I said no if you're a good investor I think we're about to find out. Any sense having lived through what now three solid market cycles. It's a. Yeah. How long this shakeout lasts. No no. I unknown unknown. Look we if we professed to know we we just mislead. Apollo Global Management Monk rowing this speaking with Lindbergh's Erik Schatzker. Let's get you a quick check list of the latest business headlines. And Facebook is pulling out of podcasts. I'm planning to remove them altogether from the social media service starting on June 3rd. The company will stop letting people add podcasts to the service starting this week and would discontinue similar audio services. Live audio grooms will be integrated into Facebook lives meaning users can choose to go live with just audio or audio and video. Citigroup is in active dialogue with potential buyers of its consumer and commercial banking operations in Russia. Zero. Jane Fraser said that the financial sanctions on many of Russia's largest banks could thwart Citigroup's efforts to exit its operations in the country. Citi is currently seeking buys in food markets Russia Poland China and Mexico. We are selling our consumer and commercial banking franchise on the ground there and we're in active dialogue around that. And then what we've also been doing is focusing on helping the multinationals on the ground because a lot of our client base of the Fortune 500 their names that we all know and some of many of those are looking at exiting. You can't exit if you don't have your bank on the ground there. And we're getting a little bit more clarity on what happened with European shares crashed and tumbled after that 8 percent loss in soy stocks. That city now coming out and saying that it was in fact a trader may flash crash error but that it was fixed in minutes. Let's get more details from Bloomberg Su Keenan Sue. I mean the markets really were rolled over because of this. What exactly roiled the markets in Europe. And what's important to note on these flash crashes even if they only last a matter of minutes and in this case it was about five minutes because of the increasing use of computerized trading. A sharp drop can trigger an automatic sell. Billions of losses can occur by such a mistake. And it appears that was the case here. Now people close to the batter had told Bloomberg that they thought the mistake was their view had come from the city desk. And the NASDAQ in Stockholm had said it was clear from the beginning this was not a technical error that it appeared a large and significant transaction was mistakenly made and that it had set off this course of events. That was a knee jerk 8 percent drop in the 0 emacs that spread havoc from Paris to Warsaw. And even though the initial 8 percent decline was paired by the end of trading on the oh max it was only down about 2 percent which on on par with the losses in Europe that day. It caused over 300 billion in losses at the low point. Now a lot of observers say the error could potentially cause monetary and reputational damage to Citi because NASDAQ said it's not going to cancel any trades made on the Nordic markets. Again we are hearing from Citi that they do take responsibility for the error. They say it was quickly fixed but there is likely to be a lot more explaining and discussion of whatever losses took place to come forward after this. We'll continue to watch that story. Bloomberg Su Keenan there with the latest we do have the latest Shanghai Covid case numbers just crossing the Bloomberg Shanghai reporting five thousand six hundred and sixty nine new local Covid cases for Monday. This as numbers continue to fall well and truly below 10000. Beijing curbs are starting to rise as well as the capital shut gyms bans restaurant dining over that key May 1st Labor holiday period. The testing regime will also be ramped up after the Labor Day holidays as well. But those case numbers continuing to come down in Shanghai really adding to cautious signs that the financial hubs outbreak is starting to ease. But of course we're starting to see those new restrictions moving to a crisis potentially unraveling in the capital. Well we do have the market open is coming up next in Sydney. And so this is Bloomberg. Welcome to DAYBREAK Asia. I'm Heidi Stroud wants. On day one of the Macquarie Australia conference here in Sydney. From Bloomberg's world headquarters in New York on Shery Ahn. Our top stories this hour. Agents dogs may track late gains on the street. Australia's rate decision is in focus with expectations of aggressive tightening. Ahead exclusive interviews from the Macquarie Australia conference will be hearing from the heads of developer Mirvac and the toll roads operator Transurban. Plus another big interview with a tourism minister for New Zealand now tasked with moving the country away from the mass traveller model. And take a look at the Japanese yen of course. Equity markets away on holidays but we continue to see the weakness in the Japanese currency trading about one hundred and thirty level against the US dollar. We're very close to that peak for dollar yen on April a 28. And remember that was the lowest level of the Japanese yen against the US dollar in about 20 years. And we continue to see the weakness given that the BOJ is doubling down on its ultra easy monetary policy. We're also watching of course how institutional investors in Japan given that the cost of hedging is rising they're dumping treasuries and that's really helping fuel that global bond sell off. Take a look at what Korean markets are doing because we're watching bond futures there. Two yields have continued to gain ground. The Cosby right now coming on line two tenths of one percent higher. The costs are also up by half a percent. This of course as we continue to see weakness on the Korean one. We're talking about the wars month in about five years for the Korean one. When he came to the month of April. We also had CPI numbers already out of South Korea earlier today showing that it came in at four point eight percent gains for the month of April. Year on year that was the fastest pace of acceleration in prices in South Korea since thousand eight Heidi. So we're watching very closely what the UK will do and of course other central banks as well. Other central banks including the RBA today Shery Ahn look at markets are expecting a move today. But certainly it's worth pointing out you're seeing the risk aversion particularly as we're just 18 days out from the federal election. It's very rare for the central bank to move during an election campaign cycle certainly. And also when you take a look at market expectations there's a big divergence between some that I expected 50 basis points some they're expecting a supersized hike and others that are expecting another hold. So this is what we're seeing when it comes to the side of equities trading pretty flat at the moment. Utilities. The biggest loser on the ASX. Just in the first few minutes or so over New Zealand we're seeing a pretty stagnant kind of session as well watching some of those tourism and hotel operators as we continue to see that day to really of the reopening of international borders to tourists as they try and shift away from that mass traveler model. But also taking a look as we see that continued weakness when it comes to momentum selling in the Aussie dollar and the Kiwi certainly for the Aussie there could be some impetus to move if we get a hawkish surprise from the RBA today. Shifting it out to take a look at what we're seeing across the rest of those markets we're seeing a bit of downside when it comes to S & P in many futures even after Dubai is kind of cautiously started to emerge watching oil as well as we see that crude price holding above one hundred and five dollars a barrel just slightly investors still weighing higher demand for refined products against of course are still lockdowns continuing across major cities in China. And of course treasuries not trading in Asia today because of all the public holidays but that sell off that we saw really looking to intensify the 10 year yield 3 percent ahead of the Fed's move. Cheri Yellen dive deeper into the market action which she rates correspondent an M life contributor Garfield Reynolds and Garfield as Heidi was telling us really around the 3 percent for the 10 year yield in treasuries. We haven't seen that level since 2018. At a time of course when we're also seeing this global born sell off being also fueled by a cheap yen because of institutional investors. Dumping treasuries is really a very complex macro environment out there. Know on the difficulty is finding sufficient buyers for some fairly bloated government bond markets. Even with the prospect that the US Treasury for example is expected to sell fewer bonds it's still a little. Only a small step down from what is a very large market and a market that was fed by a lot of central bank buying. Not only the Fed but also foreign central banks buying for the state's sake of ethics reserve. So when you've got that big buyer turning into a seller which is what the Fed is expected to announce along with the rate hike tomorrow you need to keep the other buyers buying that had that have been fueling your yields where they were. And instead you've got Japanese investors who traditionally been very strong buyers. They're staying away partly because the sell off means they're taking losses but also because the yen has dropped so rapidly that that just makes it far more complicated for them. They need then to hedge their currency exposure or the risk that about that the yen bounces back. But what the Fed is doing is driving up hedging costs. The same thing is going on in Australia. Actually Australian hedge yields have dropped a lot relative yet again investors at a time when Japanese yields have come up just not as far. So again there's a reluctance for the Japanese to come in. And in a scenario where that wasn't the case. This week's three day break wouldn't necessarily matter that much. You could get people potentially loading up on high yielding Australian and US bonds thinking they'll be able to sell that the Japanese investors when they come back from holidays because you're with the right hikes you're starting to get some certainty. But instead with that yen selloff still very strongly in people's minds with the concern that Japanese investors are not going to come back to treasuries not going to come back to Australian government bonds anytime soon that makes bond markets that much more vulnerable. And you know we had a measure of US bond volatility jump to a fresh post pandemic high that highlights just how nervous bond investors are. This earnings season has been pretty tepid. What do we see as a potential catalyst for equity investors going forward. We saw a bit of I guess dip buying given that some levels are pretty oversold for US tech right now. Yeah. To some extent we think they want to see effects and bond markets settle down a bit. Both today's RBA meeting and then obviously far more importantly the Fed and also the VOA. Now everybody expects rate rises. That's fine. And in the Fed's case Q2. Okay that's fine. But it's what's the messaging around that. What are the clear guidelines as to where they're going. Will there be some certainty or will there be the concern for example that either the RBA is going to be behind the curve still or it's going to go too fast. Same with the Fed. Are we going to get bits that the Fed is going to hike by 75 basis points in June to follow on the 50 basis points in May. And if you've got that sort of thing that could really hurt equities because the the goalposts keep moving at a time when as you say the earnings part of the picture just isn't there strongly enough to reinsure investors that companies can cope with just about any pace of fed hiking. We just need that certainty right. Garfield Reynolds so achieve rates correspondent and life contributor. And as we're talking about we're just hours away from the RBA decision. Let's bring in our global economics and policy editor Kathleen Hays for what to expect. And Kathleen I know Heidi said it already but these central bank decisions are getting exciting and the RBA seems to be really cool because it could be a big one to come. And I think this is one of those meetings. This is a G10 country. This is I think this is a decision that is being watched around the world. They've got all the pressure on them to hike the rate. Their inflation is high nowhere near as high as the US. And there's an election coming. There's all kinds of forces going back and forth. So Phil Lowe the RBA governor being put to the test right now. According to our latest Bloomberg survey 19 of the 30 economists we surveyed are looking for the 50 basis point rate hike. You see why 15 Kathleen. Well the key rates at 10 to 15 then you get a bit smaller hike but you've got it up to 25. That's set you up for a 25 basis point hike in the future. There is six who are looking for a 40 basis point rate hike today because then that would get you up to 50. Now the main reason for do the rate hike now just don't think twice about it. Inflation is up to 5.1 percent year over year. The target is 2 to 3 percent. And you've got a very tight labor market. You know you've got unemployment at the lowest since 2008 4 percent and the expectation that wages are going to keep rising. So if you look at wages what we see is yes they've risen. They go down around one point for. Percent during the pandemic. Very weak. But they've gotten back up to two point three percent. The next reading is supposed to get to 2.5 percent. But Phil Lowe has said that he thinks you need wages at 3 percent to keep that inflation target your inflation rate sustainably at or above target in April. In fact after the last meeting he said the are the Arby's reaction function function is resting on both wages and inflation. Now in terms of the timing of all this. Their next wages report doesn't come out. Told me. The election is on May 21st. Right. That's about three weeks from now. And then they've got a policy meeting in June. Very importantly the the politics of this prime minister Scott. Scott Morrison has MPD on the government's strong economic record. The idea that interest rates and taxes will always be lower under his conservative administration. And the last time the RBA raised their key rate during an election was in 2007 and the then sitting prime minister lost the election. That's the kind of thing. People say oh my gosh the RB missed must be a bit nervous about that. Why not wait until June. So Heidi it's a tough position. I don't think the RBA wins or loses definitively. Even if you case if they wait they say oh maybe they would if the election. If they do it anyway then maybe they say oh well they may be hurt. Got more positive. Things go badly for him. But importantly has not signalled as central bankers often do that he is ready to go ahead even though you can take patients out of the equation. As he said after the last meeting and after the last inflation report they are still waiting for wages. I think that's the bet. Now why a lot of people are saying you get that 40 basis point hike in June. But that's why. Sure he said this is exciting. It feels like anything could happen. And whatever happens could definitely be a market mover. And of course all of these central banks are still watching the situation in China as well. Kathleen Hays global economics and policy editor. We do have an update when it comes to the Beijing case numbers reporting 62 local Covid cases for May 2nd. This after as we continue to really see the numbers when it comes to Shanghai coming down. Well now below 10000 in fact closer to 5000 new cases as we see those numbers falling in Shanghai. There are now signs that really some of these restrictions are moving to the capital as policymakers and authorities try and contain a crisis with the outbreak in Beijing. And we're seeing of course the likes of Jim's restaurant dining being closed going into this first of May Labor Day holiday. And we're expecting mass testing to ramp up after that holiday as well. So case is still creeping up in Beijing at this point with 62 new local cases for May 2nd. Let's get you to Vonnie Quinn with the first read headlines. Morning Heidi. Thank you. Scarlet Fu founder Ken Griffin thinks the Fed will be able to ease off monetary tightening if inflation drops to 4 percent by year end. However he warned that if inflation remains around the 8 1/2 percent level the central bank will have to tighten aggressively and tip the economy into a recession. Speaking at the Milken conference the billionaire also highlighted the big disconnect in the labor markets. We are better off running the economy with a slightly higher risk of inflation and trying to bring as many people back to the workforce as possible rather than letting people be out of the workforce for their skills and employability crumble quickly with time. A measure of U.S. manufacturing unexpectedly dropped in April to the lowest level since 2020 as growth in orders production and employment softened. The ISE Ms. Gauge of factory activity fell to thirty five point four. Weaker than all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey which had a median projection of fifty seven point six. The latest data underscore the lingering supply constraints made worse by the lockdowns in China. European Union energy ministers are attempting to keep a united front against Russian demands to pay for its natural gas in rubles. Poland's climate minister is calling for an embargo on Russian gas on top of its push for a ban on oil. The EU is proposing to gradually phase out imports of Russian oil but Hungary has indicated it may veto the move if it happens too quickly. Hong Kong's economy likely contracted in the first quarter as the government imposed tough Covid curbs and China's worsening Annmarie Horden outbreak disrupted trade with the mainland. GDP is expected to fall on one point three percent in the January through March period from a year ago. That would be Hong Kong's first contraction since the end of 2020 when it was in an historic two year recession. Google News 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg Cherry. My money is still ahead to big exclusive interviews from the Macquarie Australia conference. A little later we'll be speaking to Scott Charlton CEO of the world's largest toll road operator Transurban. 