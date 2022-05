00:00

Shares of wind turbine maker Vestas plunging today as much as 7 said this after the company rejected its first loss in a decade as costs related to the company's exit from Russia plus other factors really starts a mouse. We're joined now by Christian Wienberg Bloomberg's Copenhagen bureau chief. Christian let's talk about Russia first of all that exiting from Russia. We're starting to understand the costs. Is that the kind of the center of what we saw today. Is this all about Russia this effective warning. Well it's mainly about Russia for sure. This US is making a ride right down. That's close to half a billion dollars related to Russia. And it's not as if Russia is a big market for Vestas. Last year only about 3 percent of the turbines that Vestas installed globally were in Russia. But it shows just how painful it is for a company to rip out Russia from its portfolio. Well a lot of these wind turbine makers green solutions are suppose to be the future. Question Why are we seeing such a major loss. Is it solely Russia or is there something else at play here. There are other items as well that are bad news for for business in the report here today. One of them being that they need to adjust their production capacity in Asia. They also still fighting higher raw material costs. Remember that wind turbines are mainly made out of steel and steel prices have been going up. They also have supply chain issues. Now all these things obviously investors investors are hoping that they all short term and that once these things have been sold Vestas can then benefit from the longer open to the longer tailwinds that you mentioned with the green transition here in the wake of Europe and the U.S. weaning itself off Russian energy. Now we know of course there's a lot of funds flowing into those green solutions as well. I have to ask though given the wall of worry that you just outlined is there any good news into that Vestas earnings. Yes actually the Vestas was able to raise their prices per the average selling price per turbine which has been the key goal for CEO Henrik Andersen. And he has succeeded to do that in the first quarter. And that is good news for investors. Obviously the problem here is that inflation rates so keep rising. So this will be an ongoing battle. It's not just solve with one price hike for business. There will need to keep rising prices as long as inflation especially for things like steel and other and transport costs remain still go up at a UN proceeded level.