German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to invite Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a special guest to a Group of Seven leaders summit held in Germany next month. That's a bid by the Germans to sway India into joining the International Alliance against Russia which the Indians have so far been reluctant to do. We are now joined by our German government reporter in Berlin Bucket Yen and it is Germany's G7 invite. Is it significant. Is it symbolic. Is it likely to sway India in any way. I mean I do think it is a significant and symbolic. Really it if it does show that Germany is really keen to basically avoid that the global order becomes fractured after the Russian war because the German government is really concerned that really there was the block building between two separate sides or will become enhanced after the war. So therefore. And India has been really staying very neutral in this conflict has not supported the sanctions even increase sort of the imports of oil from Russia and also has not condemned Russia. So therefore the government has been looking into ways of how to basically reach out to India in order to make it to to give India a chance to aligns with the West. But how India is going to respond that obviously is not yet clear because they have been trying to basically do go go to sites and we will have to see how Modi is going to respond. And presumably the incentives from Germany beyond this this approach to the G8 the G7 are going to be in focus from the Indian side. The country of course which is heavily dependent as Germany is on on energy from it from Russia. They have that huge dependency. What is Germany's plan more broadly to kind of strengthen that relationship with India. I think the biggest potential is still the economic links. And and Germany is looking towards opening up the labour market here to get signed of skilled labour from India to to Germany. And there is a need also in Germany obviously to have I.T. specialists. So this is one offer sort of on the table. The other thing is basically to to export knowhow and and climates technology to China and help China. So help India in that way to basically move forward in developing its economy.