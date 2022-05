00:00

European stock markets were jolted by the flash crash in the Nordic region today as the climax index fell as much as 8 percent in just five minutes. Joining us now we've got Bloomberg's Jonas. Explain. Jonas give us a sense of what's going on there. Is this a flash crash. I think most people certainly agree that it is. It was side and it was sharp and it went back up as quickly as it went down like 40 40 billion dollars worth of market cap on stock of large cap benchmark here in Stockholm just was wiped out and then went immediately back up. So I have my GM function up on the Bloomberg at that point and suddenly either Nordics will just wear bright bright red. The initial reaction at that point is it's some sort of technical issue. There's a problem with the market or it's been hacked or there's some sort of issue around security. Neither of those two things coming into play here. No exactly. NASDAQ has confirmed that there is a large transaction behind the behind the draft and to have declined to comment further and has to prove that market players and. Well what exactly was sold. Do you have any theories Janet as to why the weakness spread so quickly. I think a big thing to remember here that as you guys talked about London is closed today so the market was pretty settled which probably exacerbated the fall. And Stockholm is a fairly major player on the European equity market outside of London and a big move here. They can make a splash elsewhere in Europe as well. Do we have any details as to kind of what caused it what happens. When are we going to get those. However doing a lot of digging here right now and we're reaching out to sources and there's a lot of theories a lot of chatter but nothing concrete at this stage. Can you reference anything in the past that looks like this. Jonas When you think about the emerging market the European markets at large. Have you seen anything like this or do we have to go back to the US 2010 experience. A lot of people are talking making that kind of reference as I can finally laugh enough it's it's almost 12 years to the day since. Since the big flash crash on the NASDAQ in 2010 and a lot of marketplace here too. They talk about like you know they've been trading for 20 30 years and they're telling me they haven't seen nothing like this. So it's a it's a huge and it was one thing for sure.