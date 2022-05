00:00

You frequently and if not all of the time take the pulse of European corporates attitudes towards China. Given lockdowns in China given zero Covid what is the future of European investment in China look like. Well we have our big somebody coming out on Thursday and definitely the data set is very grim. But one thing is clear we are not leaving China. But we are putting additional investment in China on pause because geopolitical uncertainty drives that question. Also we have also the problem that of course our top executives can come into China. They can easily fly into Jakarta Manila or Singapore. So this kind of non exchange of top executives of course doesn't entice investment a country where you can't actually visit your investor location. So it's more holding it than basically dispersing it and going elsewhere. At this stage at least well if you describe it as a pie says that means there will or won't be a permanent scarring because again if this passes and investment. Well I mean nobody can sort of walk away from China shit. China cannot be replaced. There is no second China. This cluster is a world class. So if you want to replace those clusters you can go to other countries you pay more. You have one logistical difficulties but at the same time the policy that China is driving is so uncertain. The predictability of China is all of a sudden out of window. And that's what drives decisions to be porous and put on hold in our headquarters. And of course that will show in the bond one of 20 years are these investment decisions. I've been you comes to orders when it comes to buying from China. We see already now members re shifting your source from other countries because they don't know if there's going to be another lockdown at the harbors are locked up. So when it comes to purchasing from China we really see that people are reconsidering what you do and actually do do it in many cases. It's fascinating because the Made in China story had been such a huge engine of growth when it came to the country and the unprecedented growth they had seen. If there is any alteration to that story can China continue to prosper without the participation of the West. Well they can. But on a much much more one there will be enough time to study last year in September that shows that China definitely is going to underperform in case they go for self-reliance. China has been the big winner and offer W Joel Weber session 20 years ago a big win for organization. So it's actually stunning to see you back to when politics takes preference over economics that actually the government is willing to take that kind of pain just to become a little bit more independent from some Western sources. I think that was the Trump shock as well. But at the same time of course the grocer model that we have seen over the last three years it will be a thing of the past. Well and that really squares with the contraction that we saw in the April data both manufacturing and services plunging to the worst level since February 20 20 at the start of the pandemic. Is it possible to turn that picture around if 0 Covid is still in enforcement in China. Not at this stage we see no change in the zero common policy. So we are facing the year 2022 or we'll be a little bit whack a mole. Shanghai is coming back again. But what's gonna be the next city on based in Beijing. We house there similar sanctions in a way in lifeforms knocked down. But when it hits other parts of China on Tron is known for spreading fast. We might have a similar situation. Sober China actually vaccinated its people better. Will it open up fine. Foreign vaccine Emma Chandra. It actually has changed policy. Some order to join the world in opening up again. I don't see it at this stage. They are trapped in their past success story of zero tolerance and they possibly find it very difficult to get out of it. There have been people who've said OK maybe China looks at a more flexible Covid 0 for example you keep the name but perhaps how you enforce it is different. Are you saying that that's not what we're likely to see that they stick with a very strict lockdowns and enforcement of this that we've seen over the past few years. Well I have sympathy for the government not totally opening up now because the level of protection of its people is not as good as it is hoped for. In particular a great group of 60 and the boss has either been largely fixated on with one shot or even unvaccinated. So there has to be a bigger push on vaccinating these people. There has to be a better way of actually feeling more secure that people actually can deal. Whereas on the train and that might take six to nine months at least at this time. I don't see that opening up is in the cards. And again nobody except after Imran aimed at renders their own MRA. Never a common business race from China is very key. When are you back in business. We want predictability. You know before I let you go I do want to discuss with you Russian sanctions and the impact on China. What are the risks that the West imposes sanctions on China for their support that they do lend to Russia. Well China has also been a victim in many ways material costs went up. Energy costs went up. And of course their companies have largely disconnected from the Russian market. To my knowledge and I'm married to a Russian businesswoman that actually has a lot of insights. The Chinese are actually following the sanctions to the Dutch. And so there's no reason I guess at this stage really to impose sanctions on China. But you never know. The mood in Europe is grim on China. It's more it's kind of rhetoric the kind of fence sitting off China and looking at the Ukrainian Russian war. This might of course change the discussion back home. But at this stage I can only see no need for sanctions because China actually does it quite well.