Bitcoin's Global Reach
In a week where Bitcoin climbed above the $40,000 mark, adoption for the cryptocurrency is growing in many nations in Africa, Central and South America. From the Central African Republic adopting Bitcoin as an official currency, to Cuba's central bank announcing plans to issue licenses for Bitcoin and other crypto providers. Valdez K. Russell, VP of Communications at FTX Digital Markets and Bloomberg's Managing Editor for Crypto stacy-marie ishmael share what's behind these moves on Bloomberg Quicktake Charge. (Source: Bloomberg)