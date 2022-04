00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] We talk about the dollar in this 20 year high. The B.B. Dixie at that two year high. How much of this has to do with actually the weaknesses of other currencies like the yuan and the yen and the euro. Yeah it's a combination of factors. And certainly there has been some local localized weakness as you say the yuan but very very sudden move over the past couple of weeks after a extended period of stability. So the volatility is picking up there and just seems as though China reached a point where it wouldn't let its trade weighted gains of the yuan go much further. The euro's obviously got some very very specific weaknesses on the energy side the heat that's going to be to to growth that the war is on its doorstep. So that one's been very weak for a while. I think for me that for the euro the only surprise is really what took so long to really get going on the on the down side. And why we saw what we saw. I've seen any real rally since the war broke out in February. And certainly as you say real focus on the yen. The suddenness of the move is very dramatic. The Bank of Japan delivering pretty much what I was expecting yesterday. But it's clear that there was some some lingering hope that maybe all that commentary from the Ministry of Finance in the preceding couple of weeks might be reflected in a slight tweaking of stance from the BMJ that they're sticking with their their yield control curve control policy. And that's just ignited a fresh wave off of dollar buying. So I certainly agree with the 135 area as the obvious target and the Goldman Sachs call that even if the government came out and intervened through the BMJ that that wouldn't actually help. What do you think. Oh indeed very likely day. Garfield was talking about volatility earlier. It would be a very pretty wild day. It seems ridiculous that they would. That's why I was very puzzled that they would pull the way talking about it. Really. Crying wolf on that. I think so. It just doesn't align with monetary policy. We've just had the BMJ telling us that they need to keep monetary policy loose. And a side effect of that is not a target but a side effect of that is a weak again. How how much weaker. Yes there is. Yes. I'd rather it wasn't so volatile but but really now I'm controlling it. My wife admits that the currency will be set by markets and we haven't seen intervention for a long time and it just doesn't align. Mind monetary policy setting. So if you are going to intervene then the week before the Fed kicks off what's probably a series of 50 basis point rises is not the time to do it. So thank you. Keep that for for coming months perhaps because I do think spec positioning is getting lopsided and there will be a pullback at some point. And if we're talking longer term at some point maybe it's later in the year markets will start to think about. Has the Fed done enough. How close are they to getting to the end of their cycle as their cycle. Given that they're front loading at. One of the interesting moves we've seen is the plunge in the yuan. Take a look at this chart showing offshore you on the big moves that we've seen and in fact the big moves in volatility as well. Offshore yuan on track for the steepest monthly decline since inception. Last time we've seen anything kind of close to this magnitude was back in 2015. When you take a look at the relative moves to the euro again the Aussie what's going on here. It's the suddenness that is so striking really. I mean we do think things really kicked off on the 18th of April so that's when we had GDP report that looked okay on the face of it. But we had a notable weakness in the March data particularly the retail sales. So you can't help thinking that it's not as though we get an announcement from the PDC explaining what they're up to. So we really have to read the tea leaves and look at what's happening in China's economy and certainly that the growth is being hit hard by the zero Covid policy the outbreak trying to get off the ground under control. So that's really hurting the economy at this point. So given that and given that inflation in general hasn't been a particular problem in China for the past little while then having a super strong currency and trade weighted terms which really has been its soared in trade weighted terms over the past couple of years then weddings letting a bit of steam out there makes it makes sense having a little bit of a softer currency. It's just the timing is so hard to predict that it's really caught markets off guard. We also see emerging markets currencies down for what a ninth day. That is the longest streak in about twenty one years in fact is that a yuan kind of anchor currency effect. And do you see more of that. Once we get past we'll get to the Fed next week. Yeah certainly Iran is a big factor there and as you said that you just can't you can't ignore the fact that the Fed is being aggressive on rates. That's a difficult environment for a lot of currencies. Obviously we've got a world economy that is struggling with high energy prices just the past few days clearly that the surge in natural gas over Russia cutting off supply. That's adding to the terrible terms of trade shock for a lot of big energy importers. So that say China Chinese is there. But it's a little bit of a different category given its overall trade position. But certainly India and Korea. And it's just not a not a very upbeat environment for for investors to be looking for opportunities in emerging markets. So clearly an underperformance of a range of emerging market currencies.