LET ' S BRING IN KATE BRONFENBRENNER, CORNELL UNIVERSITY. WE TO HAVE YOU WITH US. THE FIRST VICTORY DOES NOT NECESSARILY LEAD TO A SECOND. WE KNOW THAT. BROADLY, IS THE POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT BECOMING EASIER? AMAZON HAD PRETTY SUCCESSFULLY KEPT THAT OUT FOR A QUARTER CENTURY. KATE: WE ARE IN A VERY SPECIAL MOMENT RIGHT NOW. WE HAVE A TIGHTER LABOR MARKET. WE ALSO HAVE A MOMENT WHERE WORKERS ARE TURNING TOWARDS UNIONS FOR MANY REASONS. WORKERS ARE ANGRY. THEY FEEL THE COUNTRY DIDN ' T PAY ATTENTION TO THEM DURING THE PANDEMIC. CORPORATIONS MAKE HUGE PROFITS AND WORKERS TOOK GREAT RISK. THEY RISKED THEIR LIVES AND FAMILIES. THEY DIDN ' T GAIN. THEY WANT RESPECT. THEY WANT THEIR RIGHTS TAKEN CARE OF. EMPLOYERS HAVE TREATED THEM VERY BADLY WHEN THEY HAVE TRIED TO EXERCISE THE RIGHT TO ORGANIZE. AMAZON IN PARTICULAR HAS BROKEN THE LAW, HAS ACTED IN AN INHUMANE WAY WHEN WORKERS HAVE TRIED TO ORGANIZE. HAIDI: YOU TALK ABOUT SOME OF THE POINTS COMING TOGETHER, THIS CONFLUENCE OF A PERFECT STORM. SO MANY OF THESE WORKERS WERE VULNERABLE THROUGHOUT THE COURSE OF THE PANDEMIC, THEY WORKED THROUGH THE COURSE OF THE PANDEMIC AND THE RESURGENCE, NOW WE ARE SEEING THE RISING LIVING COST AND THE PRESSURE BEING PUT ON PEOPLE JUST TRYING TO MAKE A WAGE AND GET BY. DOES THAT ADD TO THE ANGER COME OVER THE IMPETUS TO SEE CHANGE? KATE: THESE ARE WORKERS WHO ARE MAKING A LITTLE BIT ABOVE MINIMUM WAGE. COST-OF-LIVING OF LIVING HAS GONE WAY OUT. PEOPLE TALK ABOUT COME OF THESE ARE GREAT TIMES, JOBS ARE EVERYWHERE. THESE WORKERS ARE NOT DOING WELL. EVERYTHING COSTS MORE. THEY ' RE HAVING TO WORK VERY LONG HOURS IN VERY UNSAFE CONDITIONS. WHEN THEY TRY TO ASK FOR SAFER CONDITIONS, WHEN THEY TRY TO ASK FOR BETTER HOURS, THEY DON ' T GET ANYTHING. THERE HAS BEEN A GREAT DEAL OF RACISM IN THE CAMPAIGN FROM THE EMPLOYER. THAT HAS FUELED THE FIRE. SHERY: IF WE CONTINUE TO SEE MORE SUCCESS IN WORKERS ORGANIZING, ARE WE GOING TO SEE PERHAPS THIS SPREADING TO OTHER COMPANIES? KATE: ORGANIZING IS CONTAGIOUS. WE HAVE SEEN THAT IN THE STARBUCKS CAMPAIGN. EACH TIME WORKERS ORGANIZE, OTHER WORKERS SAY, IF THEY CAN TAKE ON THIS GLOBAL CORPORATION AND WIN, MAYBE I CAN TOO. HAIDI: WHAT ARE THE MECHANICS OF THAT? HOW DO WORKERS START WITH THIS MOVEMENT? KATE: FOR WORKERS TO ORGANIZE, THEY HAVE TO TALK TO OTHER WORKERS. THEY HAVE TO GO ON THE JOB AND TALK TO EACH OTHER, CONVINCE EACH OTHER TO FILE A PETITION WITH THE GOVERNMENT. AND THEN KEEP TALKING TO EACH OTHER. AND WHEN THE EMPLOYER THREATENS AND INTIMIDATES THEM, THEY HAVE TO KEEP UP THEIR COURAGE AND KEEP GOING. WORKERS ARE VERY BRAVE. THE WORKERS AT AMAZON HAVE HAD THE COURAGE TO KEEP GOING, EVEN WHEN FACED WITH THREATS OF DISCHARGES, INTIMIDATION AND COERCION, THEY HAVE KEPT GOING. THAT ' S WHAT IT TAKES ORGANIZE. SHERY: HISTORICALLY WHEN YOU LOOK AT LABOR UNIONS ORGANIZING, WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN BEFORE THEY ORGANIZE AND AFTER IN TERMS OF LABOR CONDITIONS FOR THESE WORKERS? ALSO, HOW DO YOU PUSH BACK AGAINST THE IDEA FROM EMPLOYERS THAT THERE IS A REASON THEY DON ' T ALLOW THIS, THAT THEY WANT FLEXIBILITY IN ORDER TO BE PROFITABLE? THAT THIS IS ACTUALLY VERY COSTLY? KATE: AFTER WORKERS ORGANIZE, THE NEXT STEP IS TO GET A CONTRACT. NEGOTIATE A CONTRACT. WHAT WORKERS GET -- TRY TO GET, THEY WANT THE RIGHT TO GRIEVANCE AND ARBITRATION. IT IS UNDER OUR CONSTITUTION, WORKERS HAVE A RIGHT TO FREEDOM OF ASSOCIATION IN THE RIGHT TO COLLECTIVE BARGAINING. COLLECTIVE BARGAINING IS THE RIGHT TO MEET AND TALK WITH -- TALK ABOUT TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT, TO SPEAK TO WORKERS -- SPEAK TO EMPLOYERS WHEN WORKERS FEEL UNJUST THINGS ARE HAPPENING, AND HAVING A VOICE WHEN CHANGE HAPPENS. WHEN THERE IS A CHANGE IN TERMS OF CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT, WORKERS CAN TALK ABOUT THE EFFECT ON THEM. HEALTH AND SAFETY PROBLEMS, TECHNOLOGICAL CHANGE, WHEN WORKERS FEEL LIKE THERE IS DISCRIMINATION. WORKERS WANT TO HAVE A VOICE. THEY WANT TO BE ABLE TO MAKE SURE THEY ARE TREATED WITH RESPECT AND DIGNITY. THEY WANT TO MAKE SURE THEY CAN TALK ABOUT THINGS. IF THEY ARE DENIED LEAVE BECAUSE OF SICKNESS IN THE WORKPLACE, IF THEY CAN TALK TO THE EMPLOYER ABOUT IT. WORKERS ARE CONCERNED ABOUT BROADER SOCIAL ISSUES THEY WANT TO BE ABLE TO TALK TO THE EMPLOYER IF THEY FEEL THE EMPLOYER IS NOT TAKING THOSE SERIOUS CONCERNS.