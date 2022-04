00:00

[CC may contain inaccuracies] How much of that stabilization is to come from China.Thanks for having me on the show Heidi. So I think that actually a lot of the world civilization signal will need to come from China which as you mentioned earlier is in the middle of a renewed culvert outbreak. We've seen about already four weeks of lockdown in Shanghai. This continues could be for another one or two weeks. We're seeing sporadic cases being reported elsewhere but particularly in Beijing where we're seeing mass testing. So that looks like we will look like the prelude to some type of economic restriction which could also hurt girls. So cumulatively speaking. We're still looking at I think next couple of weeks a continual downward revision in terms of growth expectations and his earning expectations. So we started that year with a 4.5 percent GDP assumption leaving some allowance for situations like this in 10 just in case Covid really erupts. But I think that at this point this even introduces some additional downside risk. Let's say about 2.5 percentage quite to our forecast. And hopefully let's say if we see another two or three weeks off lockdown situations start to stabilize by the end of May. Second quarter could be probably the worst quarter in terms of growth this year and second half of the year. We could start to see more off that fiscal policy coming through slowly which will help us to move growth expectations back up a little bit. But generally this year I think calibrated to a pretty big drag on worlds apart from the other sectors of the also slowing such as the housing market and obviously global export demand. These security times Julia is saying that we could potentially see two more triple cuts between twenty five to 50 basis points each this year and also that the PPACA has room to cut interest rates by another 20 basis points or so. If we see more swift action is that enough to really put a floor under the volatility and give some more confidence to investors. Well I think that at this point probably any policy type of support is better than no support. So from that perspective having more from the policy makers side is definitely better for markets. But in terms of effectiveness we know we've been we've been a camp that says look monetary policy is very dependent on the housing market in terms of its transmission mechanism because the housing market accounts for half or almost half of credit credit in the system. It is also a very key sector that transmits the effect of lower policy rate into the rest of the economy by the middle of a massive housing market deleveraging. That traditional transmission mechanism isn't working out so well. So I think that's partly the reason that the BBC has been quite cautious in doing monetary policy easing. So certainly I think some further incremental policy signals are likely given that clearly there's a lot of market expectation for it. But we really don't expect that to really shift the growth trajectory of a gear. I think you really need to see Kolbert subsiding first and then maybe some fiscal support. Covid that divergence though when it comes to policy. How will that really react. How will the Chinese yuan react to that and how does that set you up for what you like or don't want in the equity space. Sure. So we're off the view that the army would continue to weaken the next couple of months mostly really face some of the fundamental factors that are shifting coming into 2022. One being that clearly global export demand isn't quite as good as they were last year. We are looking at still a sizable trade surplus. We're probably down 20 30 percent from the very strong level that we saw in 2021. And secondly of course the big policy divergence these are between us. And thirdly the fact that you know in this current environment you are seeing that stronger dollar is pushing every other currency to depreciate. So I do think that these fundamental factors might warrant a weaker RNC and that will help to relieve monetary conditions and provide some cushion for the economy as well. We do think the authorities will try to manage the pace more likely. So a fairly manage pace up the appreciation from here. So Julia I seen you and they'll say you like treasuries especially three to five years or longer which really sets us up for our end life. Paul survey about the bond markets and the volatility there. Do you have any expectations of when that really uncertainty in the bond space will end. Sure. I think that for a long time the investors were looking at a picture where you know 10 7 to 10 year treasuries are approaching 3 percent in a backdrop of very strong dollar deterioration in global growth expectations. That's already looking like a fairly attractive package for some investors to buy treasuries. And don't forget that you ever head into a bad global environment like a recession type of scenario not our base case. But if you do then Treasuries offers a lot more upside in that scenario. So I think that the risk reward for treasuries already looking quite attractive particularly for more sophisticated investors are going into a longer duration from seven to 10 years is looking increasingly better in terms of the absolute turning point. What do you think that inflation is. Do quite keen to watch and preferably seeing a peak in inflation probably around Matt Miller or solid after that will be I think even clearer signal for a lot of investors.