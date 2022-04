00:00

JOINING US IS BILL MOK. WE CONTINUE TO SEE MORE RESTRICTIONS, MORE LOCKDOWNS COMING DOWN AS WELL. WHEN IN IS THAT HAVING ON YOUR BUSINESS? > > I THINK IT WILL BE VERY MINIMAL. OUR ONLINE PROGRAM WAS VERY SUCCESSFUL. 15% OF OUR PROGRAM CAN BE GIVEN ONLINE. SHERY: ARE YOU ALREADY STARTING TO TRANSITION AND PREPARE GIVEN THAT WE CONTINUE TO SEE MORE COVID CASES AND DEATHS ACROSS THE LARGEST CITY IN CHINA? > > YEAH, I THINK WE ARE VERY WELL PREPARED, AND WE WILL SEE H OW A GHOST. MOST OF OUR STUDENTS OF ON CAMPUS, SO WE HAVE A TYPED APPROACH TO SAFEGUARD OUR CAMPUS AND OUR STUDENTS. HAIDI: ARE YOU SEEING MORE EDUCATIONAL TECH COMPANIES PURSUING OVERSEAS GROWTH AMBITIONS CONSIDERING THE DOMESTIC CRACKDOWN? > > I DO NOT SEE THAT. WE ARE STILL VERY MUCH FOCUSED ON ONSHORE. [INDISCERNIBLE] CHINA IS STILL THE MAJOR MARKET FOR OUR GROWTH AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO EXPAND OURSELVES. WE DO SEE THE PANDEMIC, IT WILL BE GONE SOONER OR LATER. FOR LONG-TERM GROWTH WE STILL BELIEVE IN THE CHINA MARKET. HAIDI: WHAT ARE THE GREATEST CHALLENGES FOR THE SECTOR AND FOR YOUR BUSINESS MODEL? > > I WOULD SAY QUALITY IS ONE, BUT ALL OF THE POSITIVE SUPPORTING IRON EDUCATION AND WHAT HAS BEEN LATELY ON THE FOCUS OF EDUCATION IT WILL GIVE A FURTHER BOOST ON OUR BUSINESS. WE ARE VERY POSITIVE. WE GOT A REPORT TO EXPAND OUR POLICIES AND FOCUS ON EDUCATION. FOR CHINA EDUCATION GROUP, WE HAVE 12 SCHOOLS IN CHINA, INCLUDING UNIVERSITIES FROM TRADITIONAL SCHOOLS. EVEN UNIVERSITY IS VERY VOCATIONAL. SHERY: TELL US A LITTLE MORE ABOUT YOUR OVERSEAS BUSINESS AND YOUR AMBITIONS AS WELL. > > OK, WE DO HAVE A SCHOOL IN SYDNEY. IT IS NOT A BIG SCHOOL. IT WILL HELP US TO FORMULATE [INDISCERNIBLE] OUR SCHOOL IN CHINA. WHEN THEY GRADUATE THEY WILL GET A CHINESE DEGREE AS WELL AS AN AUSTRALIAN DEGREE. WE HAVE A SCHOOL IN LONDON, THAT PROGRAM WILL BE EVEN MORE ATTRACTIVE GIVEN THAT AFTER FINISHING A FOUR YEAR PROGRAM, THE STUDENT CAN GET A CHINESE DEGREE AND U.K. DEGREE AND EVEN A U.S. DEGREE, SO IT IS A VERY ATTRACTIVE PROGRAM. ALSO, ONSHORE IN CHINA, OUR SCHOOLS DO NOT OFFER MUCH PROGRAMS. BOTH SCHOOLS IN SYDNEY AND LONDON PROVIDE THE PROGRAMS. WHEN STUDENTS GET SPECIAL DEGREES FROM OUR SCHOOL, THEY CAN FURTHER ADVANCE BEFORE THE MARKET PROGRAM THAT THEY WANT TO PURSUE. HAIDI: HOW WOULD YOU GAUGE INVESTOR SENTIMENT FOR THE SECTOR RIGHT NOW AFTER THE BRUTAL SELLOFF AND REGULATORY CHANGES? > > IT WILL TAKE SOME TIME FOR US TO EDUCATE THE MARKET. [INDISCERNIBLE] SINCE THE IPO BACK IN 2017 WE SAID WE CAN DO THE -- ON HIGHER EDUCATION. WE HAVE MORE AND MORE READABILITY IN THE MARKET. OVER THE LAST FEW MONTHS BECAUSE OF THE RUMORS AND CONCERNS, IT HAS NOT ONLY HAPPENED IN THE EDUCATION SECTOR, BUT ACROSS THE BOARD FOR THE CHINESE STOCK. FOR US, WE HAVE TO WORK HARDER TO EDUCATE THE MARKET AND DO