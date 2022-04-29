Beyond the Bell 04/29/22

00:00

Beyond the Bell Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the U.S. market clues starts right now. And right now we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick Taylor Riggs Katie Greifeld in for Caroline Hyde. We're counting down to the closing bell on this Friday afternoon. Last trading day of April. We now go to our global simulcast with Carol Massar Mike Regan in Britain dynamic. We welcome our audiences across Bloomberg Television Radio as well as on YouTube. And Carol we came into this day knowing that we were headed for a down week and a down month but those losses have deepened as we get closer to the closing bell. Yeah just look at these last few minutes. We're seeing the selling accelerate. I was just looking at a couple of indices the Nasdaq 100. We are officially in a bear market. If you come from the top back in November of 20 21 down 22 percent. And meantime the VIX has really shot up up about four points almost to 34. So the volatility continuing. Our last guest though Katie Nixon over at Northern Trust saying like can it get worse. And she's like it can always get worse. But typically we look back at these times as a buying opportunity. Things can always get worse. Well on the print side we always like the size and scope. How bad of a day is this today. And I'm looking at our function here. This is the worst day for the S & P 500 since June 11th of twenty. Twenty worst day for the NASDAQ 100 since September 8th of 2020. Just a really ugly day. And just forget about yesterday's rally. We're back at those lows. And what a way to go down. We can make some of the worst months that we've had since 2020 on the S & P and the worst month since I believe October 2008. Here you're looking at technology and Katie yet yields are climbing and we are climbing 10 basis points across the curve. No sort of risk haven here from firm bond markets saying full faith and credit. Well that's the thing. Where is your haven. Even the dollar lower today. All right. We're going to take our time to walk you through everything that happened today on the weekend or in the month here. Let's start off with the Dow Jones Industrial Average is going to finish the day down roughly 940 points as we wait for these numbers to settle. That's about two point seven percent lower here on the day. Or not overall. That's your relative outperformance on the day the S & P 500 is going to finish the day down by about one hundred and fifty six points. There are only 14 stocks in that index. The manager finished in the green. Overall it's down three point six percent here on the day. It's going to finish out the month down about 9 percent. The Nasdaq composite down five hundred and thirty seven points or more than 4 percent here on the day and now giving it a month to date decline of roughly 13 percent. The Russell 2000 also going to finish lower here Carol by about two point eight percent here or so here and on a monthly basis is down by about 10 percent. I'm so glad you took us to a monthly basis. Remain. I'm just pulling up the S & P 500 taking look at the members and what has been the best performing stock in the S & P 500 over the past month. Twitter up almost 21 percent the worst performing. What do you think it is. Remain. Netflix. Nicely done guys. Down about 51 percent. You know Carol I want to bring some size and scope. I think Romaine smartly mentioned only about 40 members or so higher on the day. We're diving to levels down here for our radio audience the sector winners the sector losers. There is not even one sector winner today that is in the green. A lot of red. Let me walk you through this. The best performer which is still down 1 percent on the day was auto and auto components. That could be Tesla otherwise very defensive consumer durables. Here you got some pharmacy household products food and beverage. But those are still off two and a half percent. And there are some concerns that even inflation I can't hide out in any of these products. I want to go down to some of the worst losers Carol. And it is getting really ugly here. We're looking at everything off about 4 to even 10 percent. The retailers are off nine and a half percent. Semiconductor looking at Intel for example. That sector off four point nine percent. Software as well. Really big tech all four and a half percent really struggling here to look at anything that could be in the green. Yeah talk about struggles today. Check out shares of Amazon pretty much just finishing at their lows of the session down 14 percent. That's the biggest one day drop since July of 2006. We've talked about a lot of superlatives today. Well there's one for you. We know this story right. We've been talking about it all day here at Bloomberg. Really concerns about the overspend the over hiring during the pandemic. And now we're seeing e-commerce sales slow there. A sign is another one I want to mention down about 14 percent a top decliners in the Nasdaq 100. The S & P dropping the most in two years. The company lowering the top end of its full year outlook. And then to some of the gainers folks there were gainers. I mentioned Chinese stocks that trade here a into a deal that was up about 13 and a half percent in today's session. This again as Chinese officials remain are talking about supporting now the tech sector. So they gain Mohawk industries. Check it out. That one was also up about 8 percent. And this company giving some upbeat. You want more laws. I guess that's going to be recession proof. May be in there. Just renovations are continuing. Right. And that kind of stuff is playing. I do want to get to the idea here though of just how broad based sell off was. I mean. Officially now we had 96 percent of the S & P 500 lower on the day. Remember on Tuesday we had a similar sell off of roughly 94 percent and last Friday we had a sell off of about 97 percent of the members being down. And there's been a lot of talk by some of the strategists out there who are basically saying that you need to see a string of these sort of 90 percent plus down days in order to really start worrying. That was the message when we had the one down day the 90 percent. That was a message we have to now. This is number three in the span of about six trading sessions. And you have to wonder when you start to worry about the breadth of these types of sell offs. Yeah I want to make remains ISE roll a little bit by pointing out some of the things that the technical analysis would look at. We did set a new closing low for the S & P 500 today actually were the lowest since last May of 20 21. S & P now down 14 percent from its last high. If there is one sort of silver lining in that cloud is we didn't breach that intraday low from February is something that chart watchers will watch pretty closely but really hard to take much solace from that today. What did what does that echo. What does that equal cheapo. What what what does that do to move to cloud. I don't we don't have enough time to talk about that. I do want to talk about the yield space. I know that we're really focused here on the equity markets but we're smart. We tried to do cross asset analysis. Katie mentioned some dollar weakness and it was not sort of a bond haven type of day. Full faith and credit. If you're thinking that's the safest of the safe havens not today either. I think this is and herein lies the problem. As you can see here on the week yields are climbing and they are climbing higher for the year. Why do we take a guess at how much the two year yield Katie has risen this year alone like a million versus two hundred basis points this year alone. That's one of the biggest increases in yields year to date we've had in 28 years. You go back to the 90s to get these kinds of moves. That's the Federal Reserve problem. That's the problem for the discount rate on how we're valuing these equities. Yields are moving higher even on classic risk. And isn't there also a problem. I'm looking at a 10 year to 91 about a real yield on the 10 year. Still negative though starting to approach zero. But you would think that would be higher. I mean I think you understand this better than I do. But you would think it would be higher at this point given all the jaw boning out of the Fed except Katie. All the moves have been a lot in the inflationary concern space. And so the math when you think of real plus inflation equals nominal is getting tricky. It is. And I'm so interested to see what happens for sort of the asset allocation picture once you do have actually sustainably higher real yields positive real yields. What does that mean for equity allocation. But also the question of what does a haven right now. Tell her you haven't touched on it. I think it's fascinating because I don't see any havens in this market. Well absolutely. And that's been the struggle for everyone is where do you play. How do you play defense in this market. Energy is the best performing sector this year in a really nasty market. That's obviously the opposite of defensive stocks. And with these rising yields those dividend plays aren't as attractive as they once were. So kind of nowhere to hide at the moment. But I mean the energy is kind of in status now. I mean so that trade is kind of off off a wave when you really think about it. And I guess what's left here right. You talk about Mohawk being up and Honeywell being up on this day Kimberly-Clark being up at least on a weekly and monthly basis here. Is that where we go to. I don't know Carol. Just quickly if you want to look at the safe haven you're finally going back into the yen. We've broken through 130 finally here. Well I think what we're gonna have to wait. You know it's really get through that Fed meeting next week. I'm also thinking about the Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway annual meeting over the weekend. Warren Buffett is first time in person since the pandemic. You know is he going to look at this market. This is a value guy and going to say OK there's a lot of fear out there. This to me is a buying opportunity. He certainly has been putting money to work in this environment. So I'm curious about that. And then get through the Fed meeting get through the jobs report next week. And what does it tell us about the economy. This is a moment of where we are getting into a reset. We see it with Netflix. We certainly see it with Amazon that we're all not going to be acting like we were the last two years. We see it with the airlines taking off no pun intended. Yeah I mean certainly so. And I mean just to point out with Berkshire I mean you're talking about list their stock based on their stock. They're up like 8 percent on the year. So I mean right. Pretty massive outperformance rehearses the S & P. I mean what that means down 13 percent. And if you could just bet on Buffett for you know 8 percent or whatever it's a mere 2. I do think we need to talk about Friday though that jobs report because I mean the labor market it's sort of the shining star of the economy right now and the resilient consumer miserable but resilient. I mean you have to think that's because the labor market has held up the way it has now. So I think it's important. Check in on the VIX at a time like this VIX up a tidy three point seven Volvo's twelve point four percent to those who hate to see the VIX quoted in our make gets all USD ISE Romaine Bostick. It's Friday it's time to make romance ISE. And I also want to point out I mean now that it's good to go cross assets here I do want to take a look at crypto as well. We don't talk about it as much of course with the Caroline Hyde being out. But there's some of the moves that we saw this week here where it kind of did punch back about forty two thousand and then fell back. It's now. Camped out right around thirty eight thousand and change right now so it's down about a three and a half percent here on a daily basis. But more importantly it's this idea of the correlations that we were seeing encrypt a little bit earlier this year with the tech stocks overall. I wonder if those correlations Katie are still holding up and obviously holding up maybe to the detriment of crypto refer the detriment of crypto I would say. I mean it's not a one to one correlation but it's pretty darn close. I mean Bitcoin obviously is selling off today. The smaller coins selling off either even more. You look at ether for example down 5 percent. It looks ugly.