Most think you'll agree everything will depend on face to face fighting in the east of Ukraine. Events on the east of Ukraine are now the key positions in negotiations including the Russian position. And the way in which the war will end will be defined in the east of Ukraine in different tactical battles. If Ukraine with the support of its partners will be able to prove its point Russia will gradually begin to adequately see the situation from the military point of view. And this is when we will be able to advance in negotiations significantly broad reach. We would like the war to be countered by months maybe two or three or four months but not years. Reality is however that Russia is prepared to spend all its resources for the war impose a semi military regime so it could reduce consumption within the country and extend the war as long as it needs. And they have enough resources for it. Mr Bush needs peace talks. Groups continue working together but it's hard to predict the next date for an in-person meeting. Russia considers its military actions in eastern Ukraine as a second round of its so-called special operation which is the war in reality and it wants to get tactical military benefits. Bolstering Ukraine will leave the political component of the talks. If Russia repeats what it did in Kiev Oblast destroys Mariupol or conducts any other massive war crimes as well as if it holds referendums on Ukraine territories you should know Russia did not capture Mariupol. There are massive air and missile strikes daily and nightly. I would say it's a real hell there. Russia wants to destroy all ISE style defenders. We offer to rescue our people through humanitarian corridors or conduct a round of peace talks there. But Russia does not react on these offers.