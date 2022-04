00:00

PREFER A SUBSCRIPTION MODEL. WITH THIS ACCELERATE THAT PLAN? LET ' S ASK OUR NEXT GUEST, THE GLOBAL HEAD OF TECHNOLOGY AT THIRD BRIDGE. HOW IS ELON MUSK LOOKING AT THESE AD RESULTS? > > HONESTLY, I THINK THEY ARE LARGELY IN LINE. I THINK THAT WHEN YOU SEE THE NUMBER GOING UP SO SIGNIFICANTLY, THERE ARE POSITIVES TO TAKE FROM THE RESULTS AND I THINK HE IS PROBABLY ALSO READING A LOT OF THE TWEET ABOUT PEOPLE SUDDENLY GAINING MORE FOLLOWERS. EMILY: LET ' S TALK A BIT ABOUT THE BROADER APP -- ADD INDUSTRY. WE SAW IT AT META, WE SAW IT AT SNAP, HOW DO YOU EXPECT THIS TO PLAY OUT OVER THE COURSE OF THE YEAR IF THE MACRO ENVIRONMENT DOESN ' T SIGNIFICANTLY CHANGE? > > WHAT IS INTERESTING IS THAT HISTORICALLY IF YOU HAD A CHALLENGING ECONOMIC BACKDROP IT WOULD SEEM THAT THOSE AREAS WOULD ACTUALLY PERFORM BETTER BECAUSE THE THOUGHT IS THAT THE SHIFT OVER FROM LEGACY TO TRADITIONAL ADVERTISING WOULD ACCELERATE, GIVEN THE MORE CHALLENGING BACKDROP. NOW IT ' S A DIFFERENT TIME, HOWEVER, BECAUSE OF THE IMPACT AMONG OTHER THINGS OF I DFA, WHICH HAS HAD A NEGATIVE IMPACT ON SOCIAL MEDIA DIGITAL ADVERTISING COMPANIES AND IS ONE OF THE PRIMARY REASONS WE HAVE SEEN META PLATFORMS STRUGGLE SO MIGHTILY. PEOPLE CHEERED WHEN THE COMPANY GENERATED 7% REVENUE GROWTH. EMILY: LET ' S TALK A LITTLE BIT ABOUT THIS ELON DEAL. TWITTER HAS A LOT OF POTENTIAL THAT HAS NOT NECESSARILY BEEN REALIZED FROM A BUSINESS PERSPECTIVE, EVERYONE CAN AGREE. BUT STILL, VERY CONTROVERSIAL WHETHER OR NOT HE IS GOING TO BE GOOD FOR THIS PLATFORM. > > YEAH. I MEAN, LOOK, THERE ARE A LOT OF DIFFERENT OPINIONS ON THIS PROPOSED TRANSACTION BUT IF ELON MUSK BUYS TWITTER, A LOT OF CHANGES GOING TO COME TO THE COMPANY AND THE PLATFORM. WHETHER THE CHANGES ARE GOING TO BE FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, OR OTHERWISE REMAINS TO BE SEEN. BUT A LOT OF US WHO HAVE BEEN USING TWITTER FOR A LONG TIME WOULD ACKNOWLEDGE THAT IT IS LARGELY THE SAME PLATFORM IT WAS 10 YEARS AGO AND THAT IN AND OF ITSELF SPEAKS TO SOME OF THE ISSUES THAT PEOPLE HAVE AROUND TWITTER. THE EDIT, FOR EXAMPLE, WHICH MUSK HIGHLIGHTED IN HIS TWEETS. THAT SAID, HOWEVER, THE REALITY IS THAT I LOOK AT IT AS A PENDULUM, RIGHT? IT SITS BETWEEN THE FOCUS OF TWITTER HISTORICALLY ON HEALTH AND SAFETY OVER THE LAST COUPLE OF YEARS AND MUSK AND HIS INDICATED FOCUS ON FREE SPEECH. WE HAVE SEEN THE PENDULUM SWING FAR TO HEALTH AND SAFETY AND MUSK OBVIOUSLY WANTS IT TO MOVE MORE TO FREE SPEECH. WHAT IT WILL DO AN EFFECT IS RENDER LESS RELEVANT OR IRRELEVANT THE NOTION OF CONTENT MODERATION THAT TWITTER HAS SPENT A LOT OF MONEY ON AND HAS A LOT OF EMPLOYEES DOING AND CLEARLY AN AREA THAT MUSK WOULD SEEMINGLY LOOK TO MAKE CUTS TO HELP NOT ONLY FULFILL HIS FREE-SPEECH GOAL BUT ALSO TO HELP PRESERVE AND GROW FREE CASH FLOW. EMILY: THERE IS A REPORT THAT THE FTC HAS OPENED AN INQUIRY INTO HOW MUCH MUSK DISCLOSED HIS TWITTER STEAK AND WHETHER OR NOT HE FOLLOWED THE RULES THERE. WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THIS AND POTENTIAL REGULATORY HEADWINDS TO THE DEAL? > > LOOK, I THINK A LOT OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR POTENTIAL HOLDUPS IN THE TRANSACTION. ESPECIALLY WITH LEGAL AND REGULATORY ONES. I DON ' T KNOW THE SPECIFICS OF WHAT THE INQUIRY IS FOCUSED ON. MUSK IS NO STRANGER TO A LOT OF THESE KINDS OF ISSUES BUT HE HAS BEEN ABLE TO PUSH THROUGH THEM. I CAN ' T IMAGINE THOSE TYPES OF ISSUES WILL HOLD UP THIS DEAL AND AT THE END OF THE DAY I THINK THIS REALLY COMES DOWN TO DOES ELON MUSK FOLLOW THROUGH ON HIS FINANCING AND CONSUMMATE THE TRANSACTION? AND WHAT HAPPENS NEXT? FRANKLY I THINK THERE ARE A LOT OF RUSSIANS ABOUT THE FINANCING AND FOLLOW-THROUGH BUT IN TERMS