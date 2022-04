00:00

Let's get back to Robin Hood. Of course the big news was the 9 percent of the workforce layoff that we had a few weeks ago a few days ago I should say Julie Shery Ahn of course at that time senior fintech and payments analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence joining us sort of explaining out the why. Behind that is we're getting the quarterly results. What stands out to you. A lot of things. On one hand we have not much of a surprise right. We used to be a tough quarter. Really tough comps. Trading volumes are down. Active users are down. We knew that was going to be pretty tough. One thing that did surprise me though was just how bad margins got. Right. Almost cut in half from a negative 24. It's like a negative 50 operating or EBIT margin. Really dramatic change shows the leverage of the business when it goes away. It really gets tough. Those really those layoffs were really really keys and then that they had to do. So that was harder to see. But I think right now we're looking at a period where they did a lot of things in March and April that may start to begin to help. Second quarter is another tough comp but second half may start to get a little bit more productive for them. Well Julie like you said I mean expectations were pretty low going into this report. And so you see the stock down down as much as 10 percent at one point. They managed to even disappoint those low expectations in terms of what improvements they've made. I mean is that enough to truly turn things around. You mentioned that the second half might be a little bit better. What kind of magnitude are we talking about. I think it's still it's still pretty dependent on where the market stands. Right. How much is volume going to come back. Stocks options being really important for them. Crypto also being pretty important for them. At one point it was 40 percent of their revenue back in the second quarter. So it's going to depend a lot on just how much the market activity cooperates. They also need to hold on to their users. Right. They hope they hold onto their funded accounts but that didn't grow in the quarter. Active users are down by a million 21 million last quarter. Earlier last year. Now it's down to 15 16 million. So a big drop in just activity of their users. They need to get those people focus again and need to keep them on the Robinhood platform. Right. Seeing more competitors come in and pick off the the shrinking amount of share that there is. And just quickly I am curious. I mean if you're a Robin Hood do you try to diversify away from being so dependent on market conditions so dependent on that trading revenue and volatility. Yeah absolutely. That's going to be key to them. And he can't do that overnight. They did talk in their press release that they expect to roll out tax advantage you know wealth management kinds of products later on this year. That's key to getting subscription revenue right. Recurring revenue. They're not so much at the mercy of the whims of the market. They've done a few things in the last couple of months that will help as well. Extended trading hours more tokens. But there's still that big lift with wealth manager. I appreciate your analysis.