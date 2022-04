00:00

PLAN TO DIVERSIFY THE COMPANY BEYOND SMARTPHONES. HE JOINS ME NOW. YOU ENDED THE CALL BY THINKING -- BANKING ANALYSTS --THANKING ANALYSTS BUT REMINDING THEM WELCOME IS MORE THAN THE CHIP COMPANY. -- REMINDING THEM THAT QUALCOMM IS MORE THAN A CHIP COMPANY. > > WE ARE NOW GROWING ACROSS ALL BUSINESS IN A NUMBER OF DIFFERENT MARKETS. HANDSETS, YES THAT ' S A GREAT STORY AND IT WILL CONTINUE TO BE A GREAT STORY. NO GOOD DEED GOES UNPUNISHED. BY DOING WELL IN HANDSETS, THE REALITY IS THE IOT GROWTH HAS BEEN INCREDIBLE. WE ADDED $3 BILLION TO OUR PIPELINE AT THE QUARTER. THE COMPANY IS TRULY CHANGING FROM WHAT IS PERCEIVED TO BE A COMMUNICATION COMPANY, IT IS A CONNECTED PROCESSOR COMPANY FOR THE INTELLIGENT EDGE. HOPEFULLY, THAT MESSAGE CAME ACROSS. EMILY: YOU HAVE GOTTEN SO MANY QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR RELATIONSHIP WITH APPLE. THE CALL FOCUSED A LOT ON SAMSUNG. IS IT BETTER FOR QUALCOMM TO HAVE SAMSUNG AS A CUSTOMER AS OPPOSED TO APPLE AND IF SO, WHY? > > THAT IS VERY GOOD QUESTION. IT GOES TO THE HEART OF OUR MOBILE STRATEGIES. HERE IS THE REASON WE ARE DOING SO WELL IN HANDSETS. WE OUTLINED IT IN THE CALL. ONE OF THE FASTEST GROWING REVENUES FOR US IN SILICONE CONTENT AND EARNINGS IS ON THE PROCESSOR SIDE. WE PUT THE PHONE STRATEGY IN PLACE. WE WANT TO BE SYNONYMOUS WITH PREMIUM AND HIGH TIER ANDROID. WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT A FLAGSHIP ANDROID AND -- YOU THINK ABOUT SNAPDRAGON. IT HAS BECOME THE PLATFORM OF CHOICE FOR ALL OEM TO BUILD THEIR PHONES. TO GO BACK TO YOUR QUESTION, WHEN WE SELL A SNAPDRAGON INTO A GALAXY X 22 FROM A REVENUE AND EARNINGS STANDPOINT, IT IS PROBABLY EQUIVALENT OF SELLING MODEMS TO FIVE IPHONES. IT IS A GREAT TRADE. ESPECIALLY WHEN YOU LOOK AT THE DECISION MADE BY SAMSUNG AS A RESULT OVER THE STRATEGY OF BEING VERY FOCUSED AND SNAPDRAGON WINNING IN ALL CATEGORIES, THE BEST -- FASTEST AI. WITH GRAPHICS AND CPU PERFORMANCE, THAT IS DRIVING A SHIFT FROM 40% TO 75%. WE ARE 40%, NOW 75% LESS. EMILY: YOU HAVE BEEN OPTIMISTIC ABOUT SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES EASING OVER THE END OF THE YEAR. HERE ' S WHAT TIM COOK TOLD ME ABOUT SUPPLY. THAT WE DID EXPERIENCE SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS, BUT THEY WERE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN THE DECEMBER QUARTER AND THEY WERE ALL SILICONE SHORTAGE RELATED TO THE CHIP ISSUE THAT AFFECTED US ON SEVERAL OF OUR PRODUCTS. I DIDN ' T GET A LOT OF COLOR ON SUPPLY ISSUES IN THE CURRENT QUARTER, BUT HOW WOULD YOU SQUARE THAT WITH WHAT YOU ARE SEEING? > > IT IS VERY CONSISTENT WITH WHAT HE SAID. IN THIS YEAR, WE EXPECT SUPPLY TO IMPROVE DRAMATICALLY. WE SAID IN THE SECOND HALF, WE WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN SUPPLY. THAT IS HAPPENING. HAVING SAID THAT, WE WILL STILL HAVE MORE DEMAND THAN SUPPLY. WE ARE NOT THE MAIN CONSTRAINT. ESPECIALLY FOR THE COMPANY THAT IS NOW PART OF THE JET -- DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION, THAT IS DRIVING A LOT OF GROWTH IN OUR IOT ENTERPRISE. EMILY: YOU GAVE A HUGE TARGET FOR REVENUE COMING FROM AUTOMOTIVE. I ' M CURIOUS HOW QUICKLY WE GET TO THE MASSIVE TOTAL GIVEN WHERE THE BUSINESS IS TODAY WHICH IS, IT IS GROWING BUT STILL RELATIVELY SMALL. > > THE WAY TO THINK ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE AND THAT ' S THE REASON WE PROVIDE THE METRIC OF THE DESIGN WINS THAT WE HAVE. WE ARE WINNING THE FUTURE SILICONE IN THE AUTOMOBILE INDUSTRY. WITH 26 BRANDS NOW, WE SEE TRACTION WITH OUR SNAPDRAGON DIGITAL CHASSIS. DIGITAL COCKPIT CONNECTIVITY WITH THE CLOUD AND NOW AUTONOMY. THE WAY TO THINK ABOUT IT IS, WHEN WE TALK ABOUT $16 BILLION DESIGN WHEN PIPELINE, CARS THAT ARE GOING TO BE LAUNCHING IN 23, 24, 25 TIME FRAME THEY STAY IN PRODUCTION FOR FIVE TO SIX YEARS. IT IS ALMOST A CONTRACTED BACKLOG AND WE JUST ADDED 3 BILLION TO THE METRIC. IT USED TO BE $13 BILLION. ONE OF THE BIGGEST COMPONENTS OF THAT IS OUR CONTRACT WITH LANTUS. EMILY: YOU SAID YOU WANT QUALCOMM TO BE JUDGED BY HOW WELL IT CONFORMS TO A COUNTRY -- COMPANY BEYOND PHONES. WE HAVE SEEN QUALCOMM TAKE A BEATING ALONG WITH OTHER CHIP COMPANIES. THE SHARES SOARED TODAY. IS THERE SOMETHING YOU THINK INVESTORS STILL AREN ' T SEEING THAT YOU WANT THEM TO SEE IN TERMS OF THE BROADER TRANSITION? > > ABSOLUTELY. THE WAY I WILL ANSWER YOUR QUESTION IS INVESTORS HAVE THE TENDENCY TO THINK ABOUT THE HANDSETS AND BECAUSE WE ARE DOING WELL WITH HANDSETS. 50% ON THE MARKET THAT WAS FLAT TO A NEGATIVE BIAS AND WE GREW 50% IN THE YEAR. THE REALITY IS THERE IS A BROADER STORY WITH QUALCOMM WHICH IS OUR TECHNOLOGY IS GOING TO POWER THE BILLIONS OF DEVICES THAT ARE ENABLING THE CLOUD ECONOMY. WE SEE THAT HAPPENING WITH THE GROWTH RATES WE HAVE IN OUR IOT BUSINESS 61% ACROSS CONSUMER. THE INTERNETWORKING IN ENTERPRISE. AS I WAS WATCHING YOU BEFORE YOU MADE THE COMMENT ABOUT THE