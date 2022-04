00:00

Now with this line of yours on the set they have to get back to neutral get restrictive and do it a little bit more quickly. Can you put some numbers on that mob. What do you think neutrals and West restrictive. Well John we we think the Fed will get to about two and a half to three over the next year or so. I think that's roughly neutral maybe slightly restrictive. But we've got a global inflation problem. You mentioned that this morning German inflation up seven point eight percent U.S. inflation eight point five percent. So basically the Fed is playing and other central banks are playing catch up. The good news is that the market is pricing in a lot of these rate hikes. But we really are in a situation where inflation is still significantly above trend. The labor markets as tight as it's been in basically two decades and inflationary expectations are picking up. So this is a Fed and other central banks that frankly have to act and act quickly. And the good news is that next week in six days we're probably going to get 50 basis point hikes. Remember we haven't seen that in 22 years. So clearly you know catch up is taking place and they have a long way to go. Mark the markets seem to be primed for that. That's what we're expecting a 50 basis point move. Another one maybe even another one and another one as you indicate once you get into the two zone Fed funds. I think that's where the uncertainty is Mark. Can you walk me through what's shaping you in the team's thoughts on why you think it goes next. How do you come to that calculation. Well Jonathan there's obviously a tremendous amount of uncertainty particularly given the fact that you've got the war in Ukraine. You've got the Covid lockdowns in Shanghai and China. So obviously there's a market with a lot of uncertainty. But I would say the risks are that inflation will persist perhaps even longer just because this supply chain constraints have continued to linger. If you look at the labor market you know there are there are significantly more job openings than unemployed. The ratio is one point eight. This is a very very tight labor market. If you look at companies they're passing through these higher prices which shows up on the earnings in the first quarter. Very strong consumer. Significant pent up demand to travel. And most importantly I think is the pass through. I think that's the inflation risk that the Fed has to get ahead of. Is it companies are facing these higher prices food energy labor costs shipping they're passing them through. And so that's what that's why inflationary expectations have the risk of going higher. They really do need to get ahead of this. Mark you've got a fund to run. Your cash position has been pretty elevated. Can you help me understand where that is now relative to say six months ago three months ago one month ago. Has that changed. Well Jonathan we've been we've been talking for seven months now. And every time we talk I've been saying we've been reduced reducing credit risk. We've been reducing for seven seven months and we've been building up this cash. And the logic has been that we really have felt the Fed and other central banks around the world Australia Bank of England the ECB the Fed all of these central banks need to get rates higher quicker because of lingering inflation. And that would in turn tighten financial conditions put headwinds on equities and credit markets. So you know we think we've made the right call to get ahead of this and to really build up a big cash position. Our cash positions are quite high right now. We've also been very defensively positioned on rates. So we've been underweight durations. So we feel like we're in a very strong position of strength but we are expecting a lot more choppy markets more volatility given these central banks have yet to move. So they're going to start they've got a lot of catch up. But this is going to create a lot of volatility in markets. How do you reconcile that view with what you like in the credit market. Because last time we spoke you were talking about the consumer the airlines hotels entertainment and credit markets. I'm thinking about a tighter monetary policy stance from the Fed and elsewhere. Inflation be more persistent. Can the consumer remain that resilient. With that backdrop well the consumer Jonathan got a lot of support from the government. They're sitting on two trillion of excess savings. Unemployment rate is three point six percent. Wages are growing. It's the tightest labor market we've seen in 20 years. The consumer 68 percent of the economy very difficult to get a recession when the consumer is this healthy. And if you talk to companies they're your leading indicator. They will tell you this consumer is got a lot of pent up demand. Companies are able to pass through those higher prices and consumers are paying it. Look at airlines look at hotels lodging apartment rates. So the fact is is that the on the ground evidence suggests that this consumer is pretty resilient. And so that's where we have invested. It's also the sector because of this pent up demand because we've been in lock down and now you're going to free up a lot of services spending. That's where we think the biggest earnings growth going to be. And also where the best credit improvement trends are likely going to occur over the next year or so. So we have been favoring airlines. We've been favoring lodging. We also like banks financials and also apartment rates because they can reset those rents every month. So as inflation goes up they're getting higher revenue on that that new lease. Why are you uncomfortable taking credit risk. Well what we've been selling Jonathan over the last seven months has been cyclicals. So outside of services and the consumer most cyclicals we've been reducing also with energy prices where they are now. No one can predict where they're going in the future. But a lot of that credit improvement is in the past. So basically getting cyclical risk down getting getting a lot of subordinated credit risk down and basically sitting in cash sitting in the Covid recovery sectors and also a non cyclical defensive sector. So defense sector cable telecom healthcare pharmaceuticals utilities those are the areas we like right now. Not just how big is that cash position. Jonathan it's it's up to 10 to 12 percent. So we are quite defensively positioned. We are anticipating the potential volatility to hit markets as central banks not just the Fed. Remember it's a global inflation phenomenon. This is not just about the United States. Inflation is surprising high everywhere. So when this tightening of financial conditions hits it really is going to be a catalyst for a slowdown in economic growth. And you could even see a recession in Europe as early as next year in recession. Risk in the US for next year are rising. So that's why we have been so defensive. Mark this one place you didn't mention Japan and it's on our radar this morning on a much bigger way. The BMJ is committed. It says it's committed to keeping interest rates on a 10 year JCP at zero point to five percent. The Ministry of Finance whatever their words are worth is saying they're uncomfortable concerned with what's happening in the affects market. Mark can I just finish with getting your view on what's happening developing in Japan at the moment and where you and the team Brad Stone on that particular story where you think something might break something might give. Well obviously rates have been extremely low in Japan for for decades and decades and a lot of that is demographics and their labor market isn't quite as tight as the United States. But nevertheless again this this inflation issue is a global issue. So they're going to face higher inflation particularly with a weaker weaker yen. So over time I think those rates obviously are too low as well. So in general these developed markets when you're look rather you're looking at the US Europe UK Australia Japan all those rates are likely going to go higher over time.