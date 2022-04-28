Dartmouth's Levin: Inflation Is Real Problem

00:00

There's obviously a lot to get into. Under the headline number here when you hear about contraction people say my goodness if this happens again we're in a recession. But it had to do more with the trade imbalance. As we heard from our own Mike McKee a little bit earlier all those ships that were lined up at ports finally got to start dropping things off because of all of that. Does this do anything to change your forecast for the Federal Reserve for interest rates this year. I think the good news is that the the heart of the U.S. economy is the consumer. Two thirds of total production this is for consumers and the consumer is actually there. They're holding up pretty well. The personal consumption expenditures have actually been rising over the last several quarters in the latest number close to 3 percent annual growth of further from over the winter quarter. So about that looks pretty good. Another key component of the U.S. economy is business fixed investment. And that's been really accelerating up now close to 10 percent annual rate in the winter. We just saw also this morning the new jobless claims numbers and those are still at historic lows. So case it doesn't look like there's many American firms that are getting worried and starting to downsize their workforce. I think the opposite. Lots of firms are still trying to expand and keep up with demand. Of course the big question at this point is how long it can last. Andrew in the face of inflation and some of the other issues that we've seen from supply chain and so on in the face of rising interest rates. The president talked about this today. He was making news on Ukraine but he was actually asked about a potential economic downturn. And I'll let you hear what he said. His doesn't sound like someone concerned about a recession. Here's President Biden from a short time ago. You always have to be. Take a look. No no one is predicting a recession now. They're predicting either. Some are predicting there may be a recession in 2023. Is he right. Andrew what's your view on that. Well those certainly uncertainties and what's happening with the Russian invasion of Ukraine is horrific. And you know if that continued to escalate. There are certain scenarios where that could have much wider global concern or even wider than it's already had. The supply chain disruptions are in some ways getting worse because of Covid spreading in China and the lockdowns that they're imposing there. So we don't want to make it sound like there's a rosy scenario ahead here. But what I would say is that inflation's a real problem. And you see it in this morning's GDP report even though the price index that the Federal Reserve has framed as its target of 2 percent. You know these numbers it's running up. It's 6 7 8 percent depending on precisely how you estimate it. And that could get worse rather than better over coming months. Andrew when we hear from the administration on the causes of inflation. Supply chain in Covid. And now we're hearing as well about the Putin price hike. Of course we were talking about rising prices long before Russia ever invaded Ukraine. How honest is that take on things as we see everything from energy to food prices keep rising. Covid and supply chain if those are both solved. Andrew we don't need interest rate hikes right. Well the problem is they say the supply chains actually could get worse over the next six months to a year of them better. But what I would say is that what went wrong in 1972 which was the last time the US had really high inflation rates close to double digits like we're seeing now there were a lot of different factors at work. Some of it was oil prices some of it was agriculture and commodity prices. Some of it was international factors. Some of it was domestic factors. Fundamentally the Federal Reserve is the public institution that everyone looks to but the institution Congress established to make sure that inflation stays low and stable. So the buck stops with them. Literally the buck stops with the Fed to make sure that inflation comes back down to reasonable levels. And the problem we have right now is workers wide cost of living increases. Six seven eight percent is a perfectly reasonable request from a worker to get from the firm that they work for. That creates a wage price dynamic. We would say inflation is becoming entrenched and the more entrenched it gets the harder it's going to be. The Federal Reserve to bring it back down to lowest stable levels again half point next week. Andrew. Well I think that's pretty well locked in now. The markets expected it again barring some horrific event in the next few days. Yeah the Fed would go ahead with it. But what's remarkable is that since just a few months ago markets are now under steam. The Fed has a long way to go that probably several percentage points of rate hikes this year and still might not be enough in my view if inflation continues running at the range of 5 6 7 percent. The interest rate needs to be a little bit higher than that. The level of inflation that we should be fully prepared. Businesses and financial market businesses should be prepared that the Fed may need to raise rates to five or six or seven percent.