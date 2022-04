00:00

Let's talk a little bit about that comment about discussing potential contracts with companies across various geographies. Can you give me a little bit more specificity there. Which geographies what kind of contracts are we talking about. Where are you in terms of exporting gas to the rest of the world. Yeah as far as geographies we're seeing demand across all parts of the world. Asia Europe certainly there's a lot more pressure from the Europeans to look for solutions to their energy crisis issues that they're dealing with today. While we're doing everything we can to increase our LNG exports here in the United States to Europe by the way the United States is exporting over 7 RTS a day to Europe satisfying an almost 15 percent of their energy demand. Today the United States can do a whole heck of a lot more. We believe here in United States we can increase our LNG exports by 50 B.C. every day increasing those fourfold from the current levels today. And if we can do that we can replace Russian exports of natural gas which is only about 20 RTS a day. And we can also provide a tremendous amount of energy security to the world while also helping the world address their climate emissions goals. Well and obviously Toby boosting production in this environment when prices are significantly higher has benefits to Ekiti as well. It's not not just kind of an ultra mystic effort. Talk to us more about pricing and how much room you think there is for them to go higher in the near term and what that will mean for you. Well let's look at the let's look at the pricing dynamics in Europe right now. Europeans are currently paying around 35 dollars for their natural gas. That is over five times the price that we're receiving here in America. So there is a tremendous opportunity for the United States to put more supply on the water and help lower prices for Europeans. Now one of the added benefits of this is if we can increase our LNG exports here domestically that will put our 50 B.C. FDA surplus of natural gas flowing through the veins of pipelines in America. And that surplus energy while slated for international exports will bring another level unprecedented level of energy security to Americans and help keep prices here in America the lowest in the world. So you it's not that this isn't a zero sum game in your mind. I mean how how high do you see U.S. prices going in that kind of a scenario. Are we do we get near 10. What. What. Where do you see pricing in the states going. Well here here's the really amazing opportunity for us prices right now are elevated. Natural gas prices today around seven dollars. Next year the round five dollars. But for the United States oil and gas producer we can make pretty decent returns for natural gas price of around four dollars. And that's sort of what the longer term strip is showing right now. So a significant discount where prices are trading today. So the volatility that's been introduced into the market is one of the reasons why these prices are so high. If we can unleash American energy produced put up more supply in the market reduce the volatility and get back to more affordable energy prices. Simply put energy prices today are completely unnecessary and we need to be building more pipeline infrastructure more LNG infrastructure to make this these low lower prices a reality. What does that mean for inventories. Gas storage right now is about 18 percent below normal. Would you anticipate that will be the situation as we get closer to the winter. Toby. Yeah that's certainly a concern and one of the reasons why you're seeing higher gas prices through throughout the balance of this year and this is just another reason why we need to increase the gas supply here domestically. This is another added benefit as we can ensure that our storage stays full. If we have a surplus of gas flowing through the pipelines of America that situation can only be achieved if we unleash U.S. LNG and increase our LNG increase our natural gas production by 50 percent. That will give us the ability to make sure that our storage is always full. Toby you said to Bloomberg earlier that you're wearing equity investment opportunities in LNG facilities in order to make such investments. Can I assume that you are in long term contract talks with either Asian or European buyers. Yeah that's a good assumption. And you know Ekiti certainly has a lot to offer to the. To the LNG community starting with our unparalleled scale. We are America's largest natural gas producer. Have the gas volumes today to supply contracts. We have a pretty amazing inventory that will allow us to provide these volumes for decades. Investment grade balance sheet. We've got a really amazing environmentalist for the gas that we produce is some of the cleanest in the world. It's a very Covid energy molecule and all of these things we can bring to the table and create a really amazing opportunity port or LNG buyers and LNG creators. And we're looking to get involved in that aspect of the game.