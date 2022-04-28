Beyond the Bell 04/28/22

00:00

And right now we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick Taylor Riggs Katie Greifeld in for Caroline Hyde. We're counting down to the closing bell. And here to help take us Beyond the Bell it's our global simulcast with Carol Massar and Tim today. We welcome our audiences across Bloomberg Television and radio as well as on YouTube. And Carol the massive rally that we talked about a little bit of an hour ago with you. Well it's still intact here. The S & P up more than 2 percent. The Nasdaq up 3. Yeah just rolling over our highs. But nonetheless as you said holding onto their gains and pick apart some of the sectors. I mentioned the stocks earlier those chip names thanks to Qualcomm up about five and a half percent as a group. Homebuilders also charging ahead Tim. They're up about 4 percent today. So beating the overall market after the NASDAQ and home. What are people still buying homes. Apparently although there's a great story in the Bloomberg about Mr. Kissel over at PIMCO. Right. Who called some of the times before that. This is a great story. He's gay. Is he going to really sell his home again. I don't know. But call the top before. All right. We digress. We digress Tim with you guys. I was just going to say the Nasdaq 100 right now having its best day in more than a month. So we are seeing a different some sentiment. Yeah well and you're done not long enough for you remain you're seeing at least a little bit of a drop in cost of your day within the yield market. Perhaps that's providing a relief here. It's actually finally a day Katie when we're not getting 10 percent a 10 basis point moves of course on a two year yield only about three or four in some big stability of course on the longer end as well on the 20s and the 30s. Yeah. Instead it seems like all the action is in the effects market. I mean we've spent so much time talking about currencies just today and 10 percent move on the Japanese yen against the dollar in the past month. That doesn't often happen in the currency market. All right. A lot of earnings about to hit the wire shortly here. So let's get you to the numbers real quickly. Dow Jones Industrial Average going to finish the day higher by more than 600 points roughly one point eight percent. As we wait for these numbers to settle. The S & P up about one hundred and three points or two and a half percent. The NASDAQ composite is going to finish the day higher by more than three hundred and eighty points or three percent on the day Russell 2000. Not to be left out here on the day off finishing higher by about 34 points a one point eight percent. Intel earnings crossing the wire right now. We're taking a look at those earnings coming in right now. An adjusted revenue basis for the first quarter eighteen point four billion. The street was looking for eighteen point three billion. So a slight bit on that as far as EPW the number coming in and 87 cents a share. The street was looking for 80 cents a share. That's a beat. And the company reaffirming its full year guidance for 20. Twenty two shares slightly higher here are in the after hours trading. And really fascinating when think about the huge moves that we just saw in Qualcomm as well. The big big big chip makers some of that at least trying to extend a little bit to Intel without forward guidance. But of course Carol still lost about 3 percent or so in those. After hours the market will bump around until it finds some stability. Well what we've been wondering right this is a company that benefited by all the P.C. demand during the work from home the pandemic plays. So we're curious about whether or not that's having an impact. I do think it's interesting and important that they are reaffirming their 2022 revenue guidance as Romain mentioned. I have Amazon Carol so I'm going to get to it. Take a look at first quarter net sales. One hundred and sixteen point four billion dollars slightly on the line of one hundred sixteen point four three billion that was expected. Looking forward looking at second quarter net sales as well as about 116 to a hundred and twenty one billion. That's a little bit light. Analysts were looking for expectations about one hundred and twenty five billion dollars. So really looking at some light numbers on second quarter net sales remain that go forward. Let me get to some of the A W W numbers. First quarter a w ISE net sales again. Big improvement here in the cloud. Eighteen point four billion dollars versus estimates of eighteen point two billion. And of course Amazon coming out and is saying that really here second quarter operating loss to a profit and helped me through this negative a loss of a billion to a profit of 3 billion versus estimates of a profit of six point eight billion dollars. So that actually could be a big downside number when you look at second quarter looking at a loss to a profit instead of big profit numbers being big big declines here in some of the quarterly results after all. This is interesting commentary to Amazon too. When you could start digging through their lease they still talk about some of the inflationary pressures out there. But I thought this was interesting. They say they're no longer chasing physical or staffing capacity anymore. They say they're now squarely focused on improving productivity and cost efficiencies throughout our fulfillment network here. So I guess you could kind of reading between the lines and figure out what they're talking about there. But obviously a company still 100 plus billion dollar revenue company in a single quarter but one that's certainly facing some challenges going ahead to that first quarter operating income three point seven billion versus estimates of five point four and affecting that first quarter operating margins three point two percent versus estimates of four point seven percent. Let's do all of this. We've put him Goyal our senior U.S. retail analysts here from Bloomberg Intelligence and. Hunan we've given you a cool five seconds to digest the numbers. What really stands out to you. I think two things. One NWS continues its pace so that's great to hear on the online business. Clearly in line with expectations but the margin as you talked about is weak. You know you could say that that's surprising but it's really not. I mean from everything that we've been seeing all year. The supply chain crunch is only getting worse. It's not getting better. So they are getting hit from higher costs across the board. And that's what we're seeing in the guidance. I got to say when I order things from Amazon there are delays like there are things that don't come like they used to. And we certainly see problems personally anecdotally. What's interesting though then put him do we just say we look at Amazon even though it's down about 10 percent here in the after hours. Do we say okay I get it. It's a supply chain problem. It's a very specific problem. Amazon wants things get better. We'll work it through. Is there something else that we need to be concerned about here for the online business and the supply chain problem isn't going away anytime soon. It's not. But I'd say for Amazon they have other things that are working very well for them. And these are businesses that are highly profitable whether that's a W us or whether that's advertising. Those businesses are high margin business over 50 percent on the advertising front. And we think that's where they can offset some of these pains that they're experiencing in retail over time. They talk a lot in this press release. I think for the first time that I've seen with this type of breath about other employee base and what they're doing I guess to quote invest in their employees in our workplace. We know all too now that labor issues have been a big issue for Amazon now for the last couple of years. I'm wondering if you worry at all that it could actually have a financial drag on the company rather than just whatever public relations drag it might be having. Look I think Amazon pays decent wages to its employees. So on that front they're protected in terms of unionization. And what we've seen come across that one of the warehouses will that expand. Will that not expand. It's yet to be seen. What the employees love to have a union. Yes. But does it hurt Amazon in terms of higher costs over time. Sure. Absolutely. But put them to that point. They do have high turnover at these fulfillment centers. And there have been concerns in the past of them just essentially running out of employees. And I'm wondering if they're going to have to raise wages to the extent in order to attract and retain talent and keep increasing benefits in order to keep employees there. Yeah I mean wages are definitely going to play a part in keeping employees there but also productivity. What they talked about in their release from what you said earlier is each employee actually operating to their best productivity and is there a way to improve that with added technology enablers. And if they can do that that they can boost productivity and perhaps they need to look at incentivizing employees not just with wages but maybe with more holidays more paid leave etc. progression in their career. You know those are things that are important to employees today and that employers need to keep an eye out for. And this is turning into a real wipe out after hours. You can see Amazon shares down almost 8 percent at this point. Put on with that sort of setup. I mean what would you want to hear from company executives. What could turn around this stock after hours. I think they have to focus on their higher margin businesses. The stock is down largely because of the profit guidance. I mean losing money once again even after having eight of the U.S. contribute about 75 80 percent of their profits is a big deal. So where can they offset these rising costs. Is there potential to offset them. How soon can be offset them. Those are the things that we'd want to hear. All right. We are talking with put him Goyal of course at Bloomberg Intelligence breaking down those Amazon earnings. Do what I mentioned Robin Hood because they also came out with their results first quarter net revenue. That's a missed two hundred ninety nine million versus an estimate way above that of three hundred fifty two point nine million monthly active users. That's also a mystery. Do say they are on track with their 20 22 road map which begs the question what exactly is that considering this week. They've already talked about cutting what nine percent of their workforce and they no longer intend to provide revenue guidance. And the stock if we take a look it is definitely selling off here in the after hours down about 6 percent here Puna. Let's go back to Amazon. It's such a big company such a big part of so many of our lives here. So what is it that maybe we need to see coming off of this earnings and maybe some of the investor concern in months to come here. We need to find. We need to hear them say that they found a way to lower costs. And I don't know if they can do that just yet. So that's going to be the biggest challenge ahead of them. They've invested a lot of money in logistics and transportation. But when will that actually pay off. We'll talk about lowering costs. I mean they just close this deal for MGM. I mean there are a lot of people that kind of scratch your head as to why they even have a streaming service to begin with. Is there a payoff that they get out of that streaming service a tangible one that you can see that justifies some of the cost that they spend on it. I think over time yes. I mean these businesses once again if you're comparing Amazon's traditional retail business to any of the new businesses that they're investing in whether TWX whether streaming or other club. These are much higher profit businesses so for them going after these higher profit businesses is going to help the operating profit line over time as they scale. There was some conversation and correct me if I'm wrong hence could you separate out a W W from the traditional sort of e-commerce site. And the answer was always no no no. The two work together to offset some of the losses after this. Do you rethink the way you start to ask those questions again. No I don't. I think that Amazon and Amazon's best interest is to keep the businesses together because online by itself the profits would be slammed. Essentially it's in Amazon's best interests with shareholders. Go along with that. I mean look shareholders would argue a breakup of any big company. Right. To monetize their assets. But I think overall the bigger picture is still that these investments that they're making in these higher margin businesses will pay off. It's just a matter of time and scale. Yeah you certainly know some lawmakers would like to see that. Putnam Another headline that we're getting Amazon Guidance is assuming that prime day occurs in the third quarter of 2022. How important is prime day in this day and age when it seems like every day is prime day if your prime customer prime days and foreign. I mean today's wait a write for Wayfair such it's one of those days where you get the customers excited about getting deals. And third quarter is important because it's right ahead of the holiday shopping season. So they had moved it from two Q to three Q a few years back. And essentially what they're doing is taking the spend earlier right. So if you're spending on holiday typically in October November are really November now you're spending it in October then that helps. Just to be clear you said way day that that's a wait wait wait for has it's like their version of Prime Day. Yes absolutely. And that's happening today. All right. I did not know that way to get on board. I do want to point out that if you look at the QQQ after hours that tracks the Nasdaq 100 down one point two percent at the moment really just speaks to how big a company Amazon is how important it is and put on. We are hearing from Amazon CEO Andy Jossy that the company is focused on improving efficiencies in its warehouse and its delivery delivery network. I'm curious when it comes to cutting costs. Do you think that's the right focus. I think it's more about improving efficiency so where they're investing and where they're looking to enable technology to help make it more efficient is going to be important. And where the costs are rising is primarily in the logistics infrastructure area. What do you mean. Again sort of certified that big quote from Andy Jassi where we're no longer chasing physical or staffing capacities that mean no longer chasing up this labor market and the wage gains that come with it. Or is it physical capacity the stores. What what does that quote tell you. I would read it more as chasing the physical labor capacity. So they are trying to do more with less. Right. And the only way to really do that is to make your processes more efficient use technology to help you drive better productivity because online sales volume is still growing or will grow at a double digit clip. So you need to be able to process these extra orders that you're getting any day you do it with more humans or you do it with more technology. I have a question about some of the real tiny part of the business which is some of the physical stores that they pursue the Amazon ghost stores and some of the bookstores. How committed are they to this idea of needing a physical retail presence. I think they are testing and playing with the space that's very very small. They're playing with it. It's interesting. You know they've taken away some of the tests that they've done in some of the smaller stores but the Amazon goes store remains and we'll wait and see what happens. But it's not something that we see them scaling in the next year in a big way where it will actually be the needle moving. They're still going through with a stock split though right. Yes that is happening for one. Yes that is happening June 6 I believe. Hey Panama. Spencer Soper on our M Live blog talking about worldwide shipping costs jumping 14 percent almost 20 billion dollars. Meantime revenue from online store sales dropping 3 percent. Revenue from third party sellers increased about 9 percent. He writes inflation exposing the dangers of Amazon's low margin e-commerce model. Like I don't know I sit at home and sometimes I like how the heck did they make money when they're delivering me one little item every day and I'm part of it. I'm a prime member. I mean does this model still work. Does it work in that it puts us into this Amazon infrastructure. That's what they're trying to fix right. That's what he exactly said. He said let's make it more efficient. I order something from Amazon five items. I get five different shipments. That's not practical and that's not going to make them money. So how do they put that together and send it in one box. They need to become more efficient in the way that they process orders because to your point costs are up double digits and they need to find a way to offset that. In the past it was okay to ship five shipments because it wasn't that expensive. But today it's become even more so. Is it that they don't care or they just can't do it. Because even when you check that box it says I'll take everything in one shipment if I want to wait a few extra days. It still shows up in five different back to just later. I never check that box. While I've learned my lesson now it doesn't matter. I always check that box and I think that's where they need to become more efficient. That just shows you the gaps refilled the low hanging fruit that they have that they can easily fix to drive some of those margin gains. Really appreciate that point Goyal of course senior U.S. retail analyst here for Bloomberg Intelligence. Going to be sticking with us again up until 5 o'clock. Carol big big big news out of Amazon. Yeah absolutely. Looking at the stock down more than almost 10 percent in the after hours. Intel is down about 4 percent. And we've got heard Robin Hood down almost 8 percent. And we're getting ready for those Apple results.