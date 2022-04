00:00

The best of Bloomberg intelligence say we're taking a look at. Well yes the social media space and of course Elon Musk is what his bid actually means for the future of deal making. I want to do this. Bloomberg intelligence senior analyst mean deep seeing and actually when this deal broke that he was indeed taking it private. We talked a lot about the floor that this now sat on on at a price to sales ratio. Right for any other company out there. Is this indeed sort of the floor when you think about some of the ratios and the multiples. That's clearly I think when you look at any social media assets you know which has got three 400 million daily active users of monthly active users there is that sort of engagement where these companies have a lot of first party data. And with ADFA it's a level playing field now. Metta doesn't have an advantage anymore in terms of tracking users outside their app. So that way it's a good thing. And you can see why you know you learn. Must wanted to bite ahead of the results because Twitter actually had a very good print. Their user base grew 6 percent. Their advertising revenue grew 40 percent in the quarter. So it was probably the best performance out of all the social media companies this quarter. And the timing for you on Moss was good. It's not as if the board was desperate to sell. I ask you again Katie you want to get a little speechless. I mean obviously the Elon Musk Twitter takeover. It's a little bit unusual to say the least. But does this have any bearing on potentially further social media emanate. Well so clearly Pinterest is probably the weakest in terms of the social media companies out there. And they have seen a really sharp deceleration in top line growth. All of the metaverse plays I think right now are in focus because this team reopening is such a big headwind you know for social media in general as more so on the metaverse side. And so Pinterest we think is sort of in play if at all. You know some other company was to go after social media names but I think it's remains to be seen. OK. Well I might do a cold water on this. I mean at the end of the day these are basically advertising companies or at least that's where they derive the majority of their revenue. And I remember I'm old enough to remember when advertising companies that relied heavily on advertising were kind of not really seen as being strong long term growth type companies. They were cyclical in nature and they were very susceptible to downturns in the economy. What makes these companies different. Well what's changed is they've got a lot of data and a lot of the advertising is EAI driven and personalized feeds. So you can build a competitive advantage over time. And that's why the first party data that these companies have is so valuable because now it's not about showing any banner ad you're personalizing according to what you like but they got to approve that a little bit. Like I bought somebody a baby shower gift. Then I kept getting like ads for like breast pumps and other things. I clearly was not working out for you. I'll keep doing that. The best thing is toilet seats if I like something. So it's a one time purchase thing as a toilet seat. Right. And then you just get ads for next year to make anything of the big spread between the 54 20 and 49 handle that we're trading at right now. Well so we know the loan to value which will trigger our margin call the 35 percent. And that's very the Tesla stock goes down another 20 percent. You could see you know some sort of a situation. And that's why you see that spread increasing. But I don't think it's going to happen. Elon Musk is so passionate. I mean he's going to pull this off.