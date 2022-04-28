Balance Of Power Full Show (04/28/2022)

00:00

From the world of politics every candidate has to say this is what I'm going to do when I'm going to get to Washington and I'm excited because I think next year we are going to have a plan and we're going to get something done to the world of business. The key issue for markets is that yes inflation is coming down the level of inflation even by the end of this year we'll still be significantly above the 2 percent target for the Fed. This is balance of power with David Westin. From Bloomberg World Headquarters in New York to our TV and radio audiences worldwide. Welcome. It's a balance of power. I'm Jill Matthew in for David Westin. First quarter GDP is in the numbers show a one point four percent contraction in contrast to the forecasted advance a 1 percent advance. And here to take us through some of this report today Bloomberg's Mike McKee. It's great to see you Mike. Thanks for being with us here. A bit startling to see the word contraction on the screen this morning when of course we were expecting a little bit of a gain I read below. All but one estimate in the Bloomberg survey. Why such a surprise. Well actually a lot of Wall Street firms did mark down their estimates yesterday because we got a very wide trade deficit for the month of March in the advance figures. And that's basically what happened. Trade subtracted three point two percent from GDP would have been a positive number if not for that inventory building. Also subtract a little bit. But basically all those ships that were sitting off shore in November and December finally unloaded in January and February. Those started counting as imports and those subtract from GDP. So in the sense that the White House calls this a technical factor. Yeah it is. And it shouldn't be repeated in the second quarter. But the consumer spending and business numbers as you can see not too bad. Does it change forecasts for the second quarter at all. Doesn't really change forecasts for the second quarter but it may have an impact on thinking in terms of the long term potential for the economy because the rules the spending by businesses and individuals wasn't quite as strong as anticipated which means that productivity is going to be a little bit lower. And that has an impact on long term growth for the Fed. It's just a matter of the economy from the consumer standpoint and the business standpoint strong enough that they can go ahead and raise rates. This of course brings political risk to the White House. When you see a headline like this not everyone's walking around talking about the trade deficit today. They say wow did you see the economy actually contracted in the last quarter. If that's going to be an issue as we work into the second quarter and the Fed is busy hiking interest rates how much of a political calculation is that for this White House in terms of communicating what's really going on. Oh it's a real problem for the White House. We saw Janet Yellen come out today to defend the stimulus packages which everybody's blaming. Yes. For inflation because the administration has a lot to answer for as far as the American public is concerned. Her point was they had no idea what was going to happen to the economy. So better to go big at the time because it kept everybody working and kept the economy from going into another great recession. But explaining GDP and what I just said about imports and inventories is something that is going to be very difficult for the administration. And we're getting closer now to the midterms. I think the second quarter is going to be very important. The quarterly numbers in terms of where we are with unemployment and growth in the second quarter are kind of what's going to form people's opinions as they start to finally pay attention to the midterms. This doesn't change the Fed forecast on any level. You're still looking for a half point most likely next week. Yeah this isn't gonna change the Fed forecast. It's weak enough obviously that the Fed will take note of it. But as I said they expected to turn around. So they'll go ahead with 50 basis points and try to bring down inflation. That's going to be a story for the rest of the year of course. What are you hearing just in terms of inflation. Anecdotally when you talk to economists Stephen business owners has inflation peaked. It may have peaked in a broad sense but not in terms of every sector or category. It depends on what you're talking about. We've seen used car prices come down but new car price is still going up because they're still having trouble getting parts of the semiconductors and things like that to make it. So you're going to see inflation stick around for a while. Biggest thing is housing. Housing prices have been rising dramatically and that's takes a long time to feed into inflation because you don't buy a house every day. Yeah. So we will see that pressure for a while. We'll see inflation come down naturally over the year as some of the pandemic kinks work themselves out. But it's going to probably be into 2023 or 2024 before the Fed can think about approaching its 2 percent target. We're gonna be talking in a couple of moments with the commerce secretary Gina Raimondo who continues to point to supply chain and Covid much like every official in this administration as the real drivers of inflation. Do you expect to hear more about that today or is the White House going to start massaging the message as we get closer to the midterms. Well they have to massage the message. And I suspect you'll hear that from the commerce secretary. They don't want to get too technical with people and they don't want talk about too many economic issues at once and remind them oh yeah I didn't like inflation either. Yeah yeah. But they are going to have to find a way to communicate to the public that it's not Joe Biden's fault and it's really not Joe Biden's fault. He played a role as did Congress with the stimulus program. But Covid really did this. But that's the thing about being president. You get blamed for everything. Wrong in the economy and you rarely get credit isn't that true. Well yeah. Even though he's calling it the Putin price hike it's great to see you make Michael McKee with us here talking about this GDP report today. Thanks for the insight. Stocks meantime are higher today with tech earnings taking center stage. Of course we've got some big wins. The last full smash coming after the bell with Apple and Amazon to look ahead. Let's bring in Bloomberg's Taylor Riggs. For more on this of the story has really been one of inconsistency so far. I don't know what you're expecting after the bell tonight but to see the likes of Facebook Metta doing so well Google challenged. We had Netflix fall out of bed. Are these all company specific stories or how else would you explain the contrasting news that we're hearing from. Yeah that's a good point. I mean I think there are some sort of overall sort of macro themes that we've been looking at. And when you think Joe about the tech sector there's just been a lot of negative sentiment coming into this. Really Netflix and Snapchat has sort of kicked that off of sort of setting the bar pretty low. But then of course Microsoft came out and you think about a cloud company that just continues to post growth after growth after growth and cloud of course such a high margin business. So that really took off. Also that had some weakness when you think about competition on the ad side from ticktock. For example as as a competitor to YouTube. And then of course a negative sentiment coming into met at. Well we know that is Facebook Joe. Unless you're a little bit too old you'll still be calling it Facebook here. But that really was the story about looking at some of the weakness too. And if they were still going to see some user declines it actually managed to surprise to the upside because you actually had user growth come back. And even though some of the ad pricing fell a lot of RPI analysts here have been talking about the monetization and the impressions had actually still performed. This is balance of power on Bloomberg TV and radio. I'm Joe Matthew. First quarter GDP data coming in shy of estimates as we've been discussing this hour for the administration's response. We want to bring in Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Secretary it's great to see you. Thank you for the time. You've testified yesterday before the Senate Commerce Committee and talked about a lot of issues that I'd like to ask you about. But beginning with this GDP report today pretty important here surprising to many to see a contraction in the first quarter. How concerned are you about this turning into a recession. Thank you Joe. Thank you. So as I always say with all of these you can never make too much of one data point one quarter etc. although you say you were surprised. I wasn't surprised. You know we all knew I talked to many CEOs last quarter. They were bulking up on inventory last quarter. So we all expected this quarter would be a bit slower. And again even if that weren't the case I don't think one quarter makes a trend. If you look at small business starts they're higher than ever. Wages are up. You talk to CEOs about their businesses. They know the economy's resilient and growing. So at this point obviously you don't want to see this. You know these disappointing you never want to see it. But we weren't surprised. And I don't think it's a trend. What are businesses telling you Secretary about the consumer right now. This of course had a lot to do with with our our trade imbalance not a lack of spending by consumers who seemed to want to spend even in the face of rising inflation. What are you hearing from companies across the country right now. Exactly that exactly what you say which is you know people are employed. Obviously unemployment is at a historic low. Wages are up. People have money to spend. They want to spend. And obviously inflation is it's a drag. People feel it. We know that. But like if you look at the fundamentals of this economy productivity production and investment wages hiring it's all strong and resilient. Last time I spoke with you we talked about the Innovation and Competition Act secretary. This has been in the works in the air on ice if you will for the better part of the year. It of course includes the chip at that 52 billion dollars that would help to incentivize domestic chip making. Remarkable to actually see some progress though. In the past 24 hours the leadership in the Senate Mitch McConnell Chuck Schumer say that they have a timeline that they've agreed on. But so far as secretary they haven't even been able to name conferees to create a conference committee to hammer out differences between the House and the Senate version. If this is a national emergency as you have suggested the need to make chips here in the U.S. why is this so controversial. Why is it taking so long. Yes either way it is a national emergency. It's not just as I said talked to the CEO of any national defense contractor. They'll tell you they need chips to make sophisticated weapons. Talk to the auto industry day you know are still furloughing workers because they don't the chips to make cars. So this is not you don't have to believe me. This is a national emergency. I wish I knew what it would take to get Congress to move more quickly and do its job. But I can tell you it's past time and they do need to do their job because the American people deserve to be safe. This is the single most important bill to bring down inflation in the long term to fix our supply chains in the long term and to create hundreds of thousands of high paying American manufacturing jobs. So I will say I am optimistic. Do they have appointed conferees. They did make this announcement yesterday. I am hearing more from senators on both sides of the aisle and just in the urgency of this. So we just have to kick it into gear and get it over the finish line. You have a timeline on this. I know you wanted this to be law by now by spring. Do you see it happening this summer. I do see it happening this summer I don't think Congress can abdicate its duties and not do it this summer. We just can't wait. You have companies like Intel for example or Micron. Good U.S. semiconductor companies. They are going to add facilities. They have to meet the demand. The question is will they do it in the United States of America. Or will they do it in other countries which are giving them subsidies. What did they ask you about that. You testified to that extent yesterday that other countries from Germany to Spain to China of course are wooing was the word that you use wooing these chip makers to set up shop in their countries. Is that actually something that you're concerned about competing with other nations. Is that how this story ends if Congress does not pass this bill. Absolutely. There is no doubt in my mind the single biggest risk to delay is that these chip companies will expand in other countries and they have to write all these other countries offering them secretary money. Same thing that we want to offer them. Germany Singapore certainly China France Spain all have subsidies on the table now. And if you're the CEO of a semiconductor company you have to expand to meet the demand. You want to do it in the United States. But if Congress can't get its act together and pass this they'll have no choice. Right. If we're sitting here in the Falklands bill hasn't passed those seven connected companies we'll have no other choice. They will have to build overseas. And there is no reason to that. So I think the time is now. The consequences are real. And look no further than what's happening in Ukraine. Every piece of military equipment we are we are giving to the Ukrainians and has hundreds if not thousands of chips in them. And we just cannot afford to play politics with this. It's time to get this done. How concerned are you. You mentioned Ukraine about Russia cutting off gas to some of our allies including Poland. Secretary is a pretty bold move that we saw earlier this week. I wonder what the administration is doing to potentially prepare for other countries. For instance if Germany was cut off by Russia would we be prepared to replace that gas. So as you say this is definitely an acceleration in the wrong direction. And it's not entirely surprising. And I know the administration and the national security team has been planning for this scenario and you know is planning for every possible scenario. Our thanks to Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo for the insights today. Let's get back to that GDP surprise. We're joined by Andrew Levin professor of economics at Dartmouth College. It's great to have you Andrew. Thanks for being with us here. There's obviously a lot to get into. Under the headline number here when you hear about contraction people say my goodness if this happens again we're in a recession. But it had to do more with the trade imbalance. As we heard from our own Michael McKee a little bit earlier all those ships that were lined up at ports finally got to start dropping things off because of all of that. Does this do anything to change your forecast for the Federal Reserve for interest rates this year. I think the good news is that the the heart of the U.S. economy is the consumer. Two thirds of total production this is for consumers and the consumer is actually there. They're holding up pretty well. The personal consumption expenditures have actually been rising over the last several quarters in the latest number close to 3 percent annual growth. Further from over the winter quarter. So about that looks pretty good. Another key component of the U.S. economy is business fixed investment. And that's been really accelerating up now close to 10 percent annual rate in the winter. We just saw also this morning the new jobless claims numbers and those are still at historic low. So case it doesn't look like there's many American firms that are getting worried and starting to downsize their workforce. Do you think the opposite that lots of firms are still trying to expand and keep up with demand. Well of course the big question at this point is how long it can last. Andrew in the face of inflation and some of the other issues that we've seen from supply chain and so on in the face of rising interest rates. The president talked about this today. He was making news on Ukraine but he was actually asked about a potential economic downturn. And I'll let you hear what he said is doesn't sound like someone concerned about a recession. Here's President Biden from a short time ago. Were you always have to be. Take a look. No no one is predicting a recession now. They're predicting. Some are predicting there may be recession in 2023. Is he right. Andrew what's your view on that. Well those certainly uncertainties and what's happening with the Russian invasion of Ukraine is horrific. And you know if that continued to escalate there are certain scenarios where that could have much wider global content or even wider than it's already had. The supply chain disruptions are in some ways getting worse because of Covid spreading and China and the lockdowns that they're imposing there. So we don't want to make it sound like there's a rosy scenario ahead here. But what I would say is that inflation's a real problem. And you see it in this morning's GDP report. Though the price index that the Federal Reserve has framed as its target of 2 percent. You know these numbers it's running up. It's 6 7 8 percent depending on precisely how you estimate that. And that could get worse rather than better over coming months. Andrew when we hear from the administration on the causes of inflation. Supply chain in Covid. And now we're hearing as well about the Putin price hike. Of course we were talking about rising prices long before Russia ever invaded Ukraine. How honest is that take on things as we see everything from energy to food prices keep rising. Covid and supply chain if those are both solved. Andrew we don't need interest rate hikes right. Well the problem is they say the supply chains actually could get worse over the next six months to a year of them better. But what I would say is that what went wrong in 1970s which was the last time the U.S. had really high inflation rates close to double digits like we're seeing now. There were a lot of different factors at work. Some of it was oil prices some of it was agriculture and commodity prices. Some of it was international factors. Some of it was domestic factors. Fundamentally the Federal Reserve is a public institution that everyone looks to. That's the institution Congress established to make sure that inflation stays low and stable. So the buck stops with them. Literally the buck stops with the Fed to make sure that inflation comes back down to reasonable levels. And the problem we have right now is workers wide cost of living increases. Six seven eight percent is a perfectly reasonable request from a worker to get from the firm that they work for. That creates a wage price dynamic. We would say inflation is becoming entrenched and the more entrenched it gets the harder it's going to be. The Federal Reserve to bring it back down to lowest stable levels again half point next week. Andrew. Well I think that's pretty well locked in now. The markets expect and again barring some horrific event in the next few days. The favorite go ahead. But what's remarkable is that since just a few months ago markets are now understanding the Fed has a long way to go that probably several percentage points of rate hikes this year and still might not be enough in my view if inflation continues running at the range of 5 6 7 percent. The interest rate needs to be a little bit higher than that level of inflation that we should be fully prepared. This is balance of power on Bloomberg TV and radio. I'm Joe Matthew. Thanks for joining us. We're watching the yen the Japanese yen sinking to the lowest level against the dollar in 20 years. On the heels of comments from that country's central bank. For more we bring in Bloomberg's creepy Gupta. How much of a concern is this greeting. Yeah Joe 131 on dollar yen. Now this is huge because of course it's going to be the weakest levels for the yen going all the way back to 2002. There are pros and cons to this. Let's go with the cons first. The idea that you are going to have less and less purchasing power coming out of Japan which by the way is a net oil importer. Remember those commodity contracts are all priced in dollars. So if you're purchasing power decreases. That's going to be a major problem. So how do you fix this. Well in theory you this is the point where you would hike up rates. But remember Japan is just now after decades of really low inflation is just now hitting that inflation target. So this is going to be an issue. Do you hike up those rate at the risk of completely eliminating the progress that you've made the growth that you've made and perhaps even turning the Japanese economy into a recession. That's really the concern when it comes here. The pros though Joe is gonna be that export picture and that's really going to be a positive when it comes to things like Japanese cars as long as they have buyers you know makes a lot of sense. An official from Japan's finance ministry saying appropriate actions will be taken on the foreign exchange market if needed. What does that refer to creating. Well this is really going back to the 1998 precedents a currency intervention to really kind of plunge or stop or stem the weakness that you saw back then. Of course we were heading a 148 on there. But can you really intervene. And unfortunately dollar market. I don't know. Joe big thanks as always to Bloomberg Quicktake Gupta. Coming up earnings reaction from Carrier Global. We'll speak with CEO Dave Gatlin next. This is balance of power on Bloomberg TV and radio. The president's proposal would also give the U.S. new authority to seize and sell the assets of wealthy Russians allowing the government to use the proceeds to aid Ukraine. The White House has said the conflict in Ukraine is shifting with Russian forces refocusing their efforts on the country's eastern regions and for failing to quickly seize the capital of Kiev Kiev's mayor tells Bloomberg. Authorities in Ukraine's capital still cannot guarantee safety to residents hoping to return even after Russian forces pulled back from the city's outskirts. He says Russia's war against Ukraine doesn't follow any clear rules. Was this more senseless. War is genocide of Ukrainian population because our city is destroyed. I Tom Keene back. Martin with Hideki Shery Ahn butcher the storm and it had been in NASDAQ cities which actually destroyed. And this guy is big draw. And the mayor says it could take around 100 million dollars to rebuild Kiev. The H back equipment maker has also been sanding its guidance for the rest of the year as supply chain woes and inflationary pressures present some headwinds. And joining us to talk about it all this latest quarter and beyond is the CEO of Carrier Dave Gettleman. It's great to have you back here. Dave as I mentioned first of all congratulations on the quarter. You topped estimates but you did not increase the forecast. You didn't hike your view here. And I wonder if you're being intentionally conservative based on some of the concerns about the economy later this year. We are it's early it's only April but we were very pleased as you said Joe with the first quarter top line double digit top line growth double digit EPS growth. Our orders were up over 10 percent which means our backlog is now up over 30 percent versus last year. We're staying out. We're going to stay out in front of inflation. We know that we can raise prices. We saw that in the first quarter. We're well positioned from a price perspective for the rest of the year. We're taking out costs. We've committed to 300 million of productivity improvements. This year we're reducing GNP while we play offense on the top line investing in growth. So we are very very pleased with the first quarter and we feel very well positioned for the rest of the year. Yeah. You mentioned inflation here and Carrier has raised prices several times to help offset inflation. I wonder how much bandwidth you have to continue doing that for the rest of the year. Dave do you have a sense of that. We do I mean we committed to have at least 5 percent price realization for the year. That was a billion dollars on about 20 billion a sales of pricing. We don't have to raise announce any more price increases for the rest of the year to get to the billion. There's frankly upside on top of the billion price that we committed to for this year. But we also have to keep an eye on inflation because it was a bit higher in the first quarter than we thought. So you know some of our businesses we've raised pricing five times over the like within the last 18 months. Normally would have been two times. So we're being appropriately aggressive on pricing and we have the ability to keep being aggressive on pricing. Should that be necessary. Did you also see evidence of demand destruction. With inflation running a little bit hotter than expected in the quarter. No no. We were very pleased with demand frankly across across the board. One of the nice things about care is we have balanced by vertical by product line by geography. And we saw a very strong demand in the first quarter almost across the entire portfolio. So no demand destruction. Again 30 percent backlog increase over last year. So our big focus is on output right now and keeping up with that customer demand. Good problem to have I suppose although that brings us back to supply chain. We heard from companies including G.E. 3M talking about supply chain turmoil in their quarterly reports. You're exposed to a lot of this computer chips the chip shortage that we talked about earlier this hour with the commerce secretary and then of course basic materials. When you think of just building back in some of the ventilation systems that you have are you able to forecast how this impacts business. Have you been stockpiling some of these supplies. We have. We've built up some inventory levels and we saw that in the first quarter. About two thirds of our supply chain issues do come back to CHIP. So Chips is a major focus area for us. We do. We are excited that more our supply will be coming online as we get into next year. There are two things we're doing this year to manage the chip crisis is number one they're working directly with our OEM chip manufacturers. Those contracts will really help us out as we get into the second half and then redesigning critical integrated circuits. So we will have 30 percent of our critical integrated circuits redesigned around chips that are available by the end of the second quarter 50 percent by the end of this by the end of this year which gives us a bit more flexibility around chip chip delivery our chips your biggest challenge when it comes to supply chain or is it something I'm not thinking of. No it's all about chips. Chips are impacting us directly for the boards that we populate. It's impacting our Tier 1 suppliers motors compressors. So two thirds of our issue come back to chips once. We can better manage that. We can unleash a lot more sales. You know we had sales that were up over 10 percent in the first quarter coming off a tough compare where sales were up 20 percent in the first quarter of last year. And we could have shipped a few hundred million more of components if we if we could unleash some of the chip issues. I know some. So much of this is out of your hands as as a CEO Dave. And you add another layer with what's happening right now in China. The first time you and I spoke it was largely about Covid which in fact was helping your business to an extent with companies upgrading their facilities to have better ventilation and so forth. But the other side of Covid is shutdowns and we're seeing that happen as we speak in China. Is it impacting your business. It is. It'll have some impact here in the second quarter because we have some facilities and suppliers in Shanghai but it's a short term issue. You know one of the nice things again is that we have balance. So a percent of our sales in China most of what we do in China either at production or supply is for China. So we see it could have a short term hundred million dollars or so impact in the second quarter. Well we've shown throughout Covid is when we deal with shutdowns we recover very very quickly a pretty intense focused supply chain and operational organization. So it will impact us a bit in the second quarter. We expect full recovery as we get into 3Q certainly by the end of the year. Dave you said last fall that you're looking for slightly bigger acquisitions. I wanted to ask you about that. Are you still shopping for deals in addition to the Toshiba acquisition. Where are you on that. Oh absolutely. I mean we have plenty of firepower for further MBNA. You know when we spun from UTC two years ago 10 billion of net debt we have less than 4. We have significant cash on the balance sheet. So we've been doing a lot of buyback but we we are very focused on further emanate. So we'll close on that Toshiba acquisition here in the next few months. But we are looking for for further acquisitions because we're very focused on sustainability very focused on aftermarket and recurring revenues. We're in discussions with a variety of folks. Those either happen or don't. We'll be very selective over time but we have a lot of firepower for firepower for more emanate. How important will it be to get your stock price back up a little bit more to do that. Dave I our focus is just on performance. You know buyback MDA you know leveraging our balance sheet always helps but we're very focused on execution and we've continued to execute really no matter what's thrown our way. We have macro concerns you know a variety of issues that people talk about. But what we do. Quarter after quarters continue to execute. We saw that in the first. We're very well positioned for the rest of this year. This team continues to execute in the face of headwinds and I'm very confident we'll continue to do so. What's your take on what we've been seeing in the equity markets. There's so much to worry about right now from inflation of course to the war in Ukraine. Dave do you see your shares as being impacted by that. Would you consider doing some buying yourself. We have been you know we bought 740 million worth of shares in the first quarter. We have another authorization for another eight hundred thirty million worth of shares. So we will continue to be in the market for our own shares and we'll be aggressive on that. You know for us again you know we're in the midst of some key secular trends. There's going to be so much spend globally on sustainability. That's exactly what we do for business. We invest in energy efficient low GW refrigerants really technologies that are cutting edge that can really address the climate issue in a very profound way. Healthy indoor environments. It's what we do. An increasing middle class in places like India where only 7 percent of the population has air conditioning. So we're in the middle of key secular trends distribution of vaccines. It goes way beyond cold it that there is about half of the world's population doesn't have access to a sufficient cold chain so they don't have access to vaccines. So we will continue to lean into these secular trends that can drive top line growth and then continue to drive margin expansion. We saw 110 blips of margin expansion just in the first quarter. So well positioned right now in the current climate. Dave how much is left if any to the upgrade cycle here in the U.S. because of Covid. You talk about healthy buildings. How much more need to be upgraded. Oh significant more. You just take K K through 12. Our orders just in K through 12 were up 50 percent. So now that S 3 funds are starting to be released. There is one hundred and ninety billion dollars in United States allocated through quick K through 12 which have been starved for funding for many many years. We're starting to see that drop through in orders as they upgrade ventilation. And it's not just about Covid it's about one in 13 kids have asthma. We know that kids test better in schools when they have access to better ventilation because increased CO2 levels affect texting scores. So well all Covid did is shine a light on critical things like the need for better ventilation in schools and in commercial office buildings and restaurants. So we're just in the first inning around investments around better ventilation in the first inning with Dave Gettleman the carrier chairman and CEO. Dave thanks for the time and helping us better understand the quarter here on balance of power. Coming up we'll talk to a Republican senator from Montana. Steve Daines recently took a trip to Ukraine and we're going to talk to him about it next. On balance of power on Bloomberg TV and radio. I'm Joe Matthew in for David Westin. President Biden is asking Congress as you saw and heard live to provide 33 billion dollars in emergency funds for Ukraine as well as the power to seize and sell assets of wealthy Russians. For more on this we bring in Senator Steve Daines Republican of Montana. Senator I know you just returned from a trip to Ukraine. You were there last week not only in La Vive as many have visited but also Keith and even Boucher. I saw images of you walking around Boucher with a flak jacket on. And I know you witnessed the aftermath of some of the atrocities that we've reported on in Boucher. Is President Biden asking for the right amount here. And will that pass that 33 billion dollars with your vote. Well Joe first of all what I saw in Boucher are images that nobody should ever ever see in their lives literally seeing the bodies being zoomed from shallow graves of women of children of innocent civilians who were living normal lives one day in a peaceful village just 20 miles north and west of Kiev and the next moment brutally executing murdered by the Russians. And the bottom line is is that this is a war crime situation. But these war crimes were committed and Boucher are being committed as we speak in places Mariupol and other places the Russians currently are bombing. And I their trustees across Ukraine. This these humanitarian crisis these war crimes will not end until this war ends. This war is not going to end until Ukraine wins the war. That's a very important point to make. We are not here to weaken Russia. We are here to help the Ukrainians defeat Russia and drive them out of Ukraine. That's an important distinction Senator. And I just want to interrupt our conversation for a breaking news headline right now that's just crossing the terminal and make our viewers and listeners aware Elon Musk's early Twitter purchase under FTSE scrutiny information. This just hit the terminal and we'll have more on this. But scrutiny in Washington when it comes to Elon Musk's takeover attempted takeover at least of Twitter. Senator Daines as we consider what you just said is it in fact possible for Ukraine to quote unquote win. What does that look like. Is it driving Russia out of Ukraine altogether. Yeah it is possible. And we saw early indicators are certainly what happened north of Keith Rice Heidi. Trust history to remember. Remember the world thought that Ukraine would fold in 72 hours. Remember the United States government the Biden administration sent Zelinsky a message saying we're going to send you a plane to get you out and save your life. What did what it Zelinsky say. I don't need to plane any more ammunition. And they drove the Russians out of Ukraine. They're out the north. Now of course they come back to the east and around on the south. The answer is they can win. They need to have the lethal aid to do it. I met with the mayor of Keys near the famous box of the guy 6 8. Yeah. He looked at me and he said. He said Senator the Russians are fighting for a paycheck. We are fighting for our freedom for our children and for our grandchildren. You combine that passion with a trained army like the Ukrainians have and the lethal aid to win it. They can win this war. They've got to stop him right now. Joke before they get to a DSA. If Odessa falls it's a very important port city there on the Black Sea. Then Transnistria falls and no devil Moldova likely falls as well. So this is why it's very important we expedite and speed up the cadence of delivering that lethal aid to Ukrainians to win this war. And by the way has profound implications for the price of energy for food security. This is a global a global geopolitical situation. We've got to have Ukrainians want it. We'll get back to my first question then. Will Congress provide the 33 billion dollars that the administration is asking for. We just saw news like you did Joe about this proposed plan. We all want to see what's in 33 billion dollars a lot of money. I support getting the lethal aid to Ukraine but I want to see what's in that line item by line item. And then we'll make a decision because I want to make sure it's very very heavy and lethal aid because again the humanitarian crisis doesn't end until the war ends and we've got to address humanitarian needs. But the primary focus and you hear this over and over again from whether it's President Zelinsky the mayor of Kiev the mayor of butcher Ukrainian leaders they need lethal aid to beat the Russians. And we've got to change this narrative. I want to hear from President Biden from Jake Sullivan in the White House saying we are in this with Ukraine east providing lethal aid to win the war not just prolong it or to somehow weaken Russia. What does Ukraine need that we have not already sent. Senator. So I just got to update information in terms of its heavy artillery. They need. They need aircraft as well. You know we had that horrible moment. Where Secretary Blinken greenlighted these Polish MiG 29 several weeks ago. And in the byte administration walked it back. Huge mistake in not all. Not only was a huge mistake in terms of lethal aid they need but also the message is scent of uncertainty. I'm very concerned that President Biden is leading from the back of the room is not leading from the front. That's why I went to Ukraine. 10 different prime ministers and presidents across Europe went to Ukraine. And then I looked at that and said well I don't see him as an administration going. I'm going to be the first American leader to get in there. We did that send a very important message to Ukraine that we stand with them in terms of this battle against Russia. Must have been happy to see the secretaries of state and defense in Kiev over the weekend. Senators who want to see more of that it sounds. Yeah absolutely. I was very pleased as he Secretary Bling Secretary ISE and make that trip a week after I was there. That's a good thing. They spent three hours of presence landscape. The other thing I called on was for our State Department to reopen the embassy in Ukraine. Remember we took out our diplomats moving to Poland. Many countries did not leave. Many countries now are restoring the diplomatic mission. When my request was re open the embassy in Ukraine. I was pleased to hear Secretary Blinken said we're opening up the new embassy or new embassy the embassy again in in Ukraine. That's important. I spoke with Ambassador Brink. She is currently ambassador U.S. ambassador to Slovakia. I met with her in fact when I went through Eastern Europe. He is now the nominee. She is exactly the right person to serve in Ukraine. When I spoke with her this week she said Senator I'm looking forward to starting my first day on the job in Kiev. I appreciate her courage and a resolve to stand with Ukraine to beat Russia. Should Joe Biden go to Kiev. Senator I'd like to see him go. Absolutely. We thank you. Senator Steve Daines Republican from Montana for the insights today on Bloomberg. Coming up new developments surrounding Elon Musk's deal to buy Twitter we just mentioned. We'll have more on that next. This is balance of power on Bloomberg TV and radio. For more on this we bring in Bloomberg's Lydia. They you Lydia should this be a surprise that we're seeing scrutiny in Washington. It's certainly no surprise that the SEALs getting scrutiny here in Washington. Already we knew that the FTSE was going to be taking a close look at those disclosures and really drilling down into how the deal came together and all the information that Twitter's going to provide to shareholders before they do the tender offer. So this happens to involve his failure to comply with anti-trust rules. We found out about that initial 9 percent stake. Is this trouble for Elon Musk or is this a bump in the road. You know the Federal Trade Commission is interesting since the current administration has been taking a very expansive view of its authority to look at deals. Certainly they'll also probably be looking at concentration and market power. It would be really interesting to see how they define the market here for social media and Twitter. But beyond that the deal has baked in closing. You know it was very vague sometime this year. So I think that they anticipated that regulators were really going to scrutinize this. I know Lydia you cover the S.E.C. very closely and there are questions about the S.E.C. his involvement in this deal as well and whether Elon Musk delivered his filings on time. Will we be hearing scrutiny from the S.E.C. next. You know I don't want to speculate on the FTSE sorry the S.E.C. is going to do on that. In terms of an investigation but certainly in terms of reviewing the proxy they don't have the authority to block this deal from going through. But just given the history of the S.E.C. and Elon Musk it seems likely that they are going to look at the timing of disclosures going to look at kind of the whole gamut of how the deals come come together. I suspects Elon Musk's Twitter feed is going to be quite the scroll a little bit later on. We think Bloomberg's Lydia they use for the help on that and check out the balance of power newsletter on the terminal and online coming off balance of power continues on Bloomberg Radio. Our second hour ahead with former Massachusetts Senator Scott Brown about anti-trust.