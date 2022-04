00:00

DECEMBER AND THAT THEY WERE ALL SILICON SHORTAGE RELATED, CHIP ISSUE RELATED, AN INDUSTRYWIDE ISSUE THAT AFFECTED SEVERAL PRODUCTS. WHAT IS YOUR BIG TAKEAWAY? APPLE, STILL BLOWING IT OUT OF THE WATER. > > ONE THING THAT WE ALWAYS KNOW ABOUT APPLE IS THAT IN TERMS OF WORLDWIDE MARKET SHARE IT ' S A MINORITY STAKE RELATIVE TO ANDROID AND OTHER PLATFORMS. APPLE IS ALWAYS GOING IN A FORWARD DIRECTION. IT ' S COMMON. I AM MORE LIKELY TO PURCHASE APPLE SERVICES. THE STICKINESS OF THOSE SERVICES IS HIGH. EMILY: TOM, HOW DO YOU SQUARE THIS WITH THEIR OP-ED GROSS MARGINS WHERE THEY NAVIGATE AS BEST THEY CAN? STILL, THESE NUMBERS. > > IT ' S A NIGHT AND DAY SITUATION HERE, APPLE KICKING THINGS IN DURING THE QUARTER WHERE THEY CONTINUE TO BE THIS BIG MONEYMAKER FOR THEM AND THEY REALLY TOOK ADVANTAGE OF THAT. AS YOUR OTHER GUESTS POINTED OUT, SERVICES. THEY KEEP ADDING SERVICES AND MAKING IT AN ATTRACTIVE PROPOSITION FOR IPHONE OWNERS AND GETTING YOU TO COME BACK TO IT. WHETHER IT IS AFTER DOWNLOAD ' S OR ENTERTAINMENT OR ETC.. ON AND ON AND ON. AMAZON, HUGE CONTRAST. INFLATION SEEMS TO BE A HUGE ISSUE THERE. RISING FUEL COSTS, WE BROKE THE NEWS THAT THEY IMPOSED A SURCHARGE FOR THEIR PARTNERS TO ACCOUNT FOR RISING FUEL COSTS AND OTHER INFLATIONARY PRESSURES . IT TOOK A TOLL. OVERCAPACITY IS ANOTHER IMPORTANT STORY ABOUT AMAZON. THEY INVESTED IN WAREHOUSES AND PEOPLE. REMEMBER, THEY HAD A SURGE IN DEMAND DURING PANDEMIC. WE WERE ALL AT HOME ORDERING EVERYTHING ONLINE. THAT HUGELY BENEFITED AMAZON. THAT PARTY CANNOT CONTINUE FOREVER AND WE ARE STARTING TO SEE THE EFFECT OF THE TRAIL OFF IN THE PANDEMIC FUELED BOOM THAT AMAZON BENEFITED FROM FOR SO LONG. EMILY: I ASKED HIM MORE ABOUT SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES AND RUSSIA AND WE ARE LISTENING IN AND HE SAID THEY WILL BE GIVING EIGHT NUMBER ON RUSSIA REVENUE SPECIFICALLY IN THE HIT THEY TOOK THEIR, GIVEN THAT THEY PAUSED SALES ON PRODUCTS. JULIE, WHAT IS YOUR OUTLOOK ON HOW APPLE WILL CONTINUE TO WHETHER SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS GIVEN THE ONGOING LOCKDOWN IN CHINA? > > NOT BEING A SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYST, YOU REALLY KICKED IT OFF STARTING THE CALL. WHATEVER IT IS, APPLE CONTINUES TO WHETHER THE PROBLEMS WELL. THEY SEEM TO JUST SOMEHOW BE BETTER POSITIONED THAN THEIR COMPETITORS IN CONSUMER ELECTRONICS, EVEN THOUGH IT IS IMPACTING ONE OR TWO OF THEIR CATEGORIES TODAY. NEVER UNDERESTIMATE WHAT APPLE CAN GET DONE. EMILY: OF COURSE THE OTHER BIG STORY IN THE BUSINESS WORLD IS STREAMING WITH NETFLIX SUBSCRIBERS AND APPLE HAVING ITS SIGNIFICANT POSITION THERE WITH TV PLUS. I ASKED HOW THEY ARE DOING AND IF THEY ARE STILL BULLISH ABOUT IT. HE SAID THEY ARE VERY BULLISH AND THAT THEIR PROCESS WAS CREATING HIGH QUALITY ORIGINAL CONTENT THAT ALIGNS WELL WITH VALUES OF ONE OF THE MOST DESIGNED PLATFORMS CHRIS STORY TELLERS AND HE HIGH LOADED CODA, WHICH OF COURSE WON THE OSCAR FOR BEST PICTURE AND I THINK WAS EXTRAORDINARY. HE HIGHLIGHTED THE SUCCESS OF TED LASSO. CERTAINLY NOT AS THEY GET BET AS NETFLIX HAS MADE ON STREAMING, BUT TOM, WHAT DO YOU MAKE OF THE FACT THAT THIS IS AN AREA THAT THEY WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN? > > THEY ARE COMING FROM BEHIND HERE. NETFLIX IS THE PLAYER TO KNOCK OFF ON STREAMING AND WE ARE STARTING TO SEE THAT HAPPEN. APPLE IS A MUCH SMALLER PLAYER. THEY ARE COMING FROM BEHIND AND IT IS ALL UPSIDE FOR THEM. IT ' S ONE OF MANY BUSINESSES. IT ' S A SMALL OVERALL PERCENTAGE WHEN YOU THINK ABOUT WHERE THEY GET THE REVENUE FROM. IT ' S ALMOST GRAVY FOR THEM IN SOME WAYS. THEY ARE NOT ADDING THE FARM ON STREAMING. THEY ARE INVESTING IN GREAT SHOWS. WE ARE ALL WAITING FOR THE NEXT SEASON OF TED LASSO. BUT IT IS INTO THE CENTERPIECE OF THEIR STRATEGY AND I ' M CURIOUS TO HEAR ON THE CALL ANYMORE DETAIL THEY CAN GIVE US ABOUT THEIR USER NUMBERS, THE TIME BEING SPENT AND IF THEY ARE GETTING THE SUBSCRIBERS WHO ARE NOT SPENDING AS MUCH TIME ON NETFLIX JUST NOW. AND ON THE SUPPLY SOMETHING -- SUPPLY CHAIN, SOMETHING JULIE SAID, THINK ABOUT THE PARTS OF CHINA THAT APPLE IS REALLY DEPENDENT ON. IT ' S NOT THE PART OF CHINA THAT IS THE MOST SEVERELY HURT RIGHT NOW. I WAS VERY SURPRISED AT HOW UP BEAT TIM COOK WAS ABOUT HOW