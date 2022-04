00:00

THAN STELLAR RESULT IN THE FIRST AND SECOND QUARTERS. I ' M JOINED NOW BY THE RESIDENT AND COFOUNDER OF PACU. WHAT IS YOUR TAKE AWAY HERE GIVEN THE STRONG NUMBERS FROM APPLE? > > IT ' S PRETTY CRAZY. THIS QUARTER PEOPLE RETURNED TO STORES AND THERE IS MORE COMPETITION IN E-COMMERCE. MORE SITES THAT PEOPLE ARE SHOPPING AT. THEY ALL HAVE A TARGET ON THE BACK OF AMAZON AND ARE GETTING BETTER. THE SUPPLY CHAIN SHORTAGES, OF COURSE EVERYONE KNEW ABOUT IT. BRANDS ARE ALSO SPENDING A LOT OF TIME NEGOTIATING WITH AMAZON AND SOMETIMES THEY STOP SHIPPING DURING THE TIME THROUGH NEGOTIATIONS. AND AMAZON DID INCREASE PRIME RATES IN TERMS OF MEMBERSHIP AND THE SUBSCRIPTION REVENUE HAD BEEN SLIGHTLY HIGHER. IT ' S DEFINITELY SOMETHING TO WATCH. EMILY: WHAT ABOUT THE SUPPLY CHAIN? APPLE IS NAVIGATING ONGOING SUPPLY CHAIN QUITE WELL. WHAT IS IT THAT AMAZON NEEDS TO DO, APPLES TO ORANGES, HOW ARE THOSE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES DIFFERENT FROM WHAT A COMPANY LIKE APPLE IS FACING? > > IT ' S SO DIFFERENT BECAUSE AMAZON RELIES ON MERCHANT. ESPECIALLY WITH THE LOCKDOWN IN CHINA, WITH THE ZERO TOLERANCE OF COVID, SELLERS, THERE WAS NO MANUFACTURING DURING THAT TIME AND SELLERS WERE NOT ABLE TO GET THE GOODS. AMAZON IS RELIANT ON MARKETPLACE AND BRANDS THAT ARE RELIANT ON MANUFACTURING SUPPLY CHAINS. AMAZON AS A MARKETPLACE IS TRYING TO BROKER THESE THINGS AND IT IS THE BRANDS AND THIRD-PARTY PARTY SELLERS WHO ARE STRUGGLING WITH THE CHALLENGES THERE. EMILY: IN THE MEANTIME WE ARE SEEING WAGE INFLATION, RISING GAS PRICES, HOW WILL THIS AFFECT CONSUMER SPENDING, THE RED AND BUTTER OF AMAZON.COM? > > AMAZON DID IMPLEMENT A FUEL SURCHARGE GOING INTO EFFECT AT THE END OF APRIL. I DON ' T THINK THAT HAS IMPACTED TOO MUCH YET BUT THE REALITY IS, PRICES ARE GOING UP, COSTS ARE GOING UP, THERE WILL BE SOME SLOWING AND THERE WILL ALSO BE SOME BRIGHT SPOTS. Q2 ALSO HAS SOME CORE GUIDANCE THAT THE MARKET LIKES BUT PRIME DAY IS ALWAYS A SHINING STAR AND THAT WILL BE IN Q3 THIS YEAR. I DO THINK THAT THEY ARE GOING TO BE LOOKING FOR DEALS AND AMAZON HAS THAT CAPACITY, FILLING OUT THEIR SUPPLY CHAIN IT ' S GOING TO BE A HUGE Q3 THIS YEAR. EMILY: STREAMING IMPACTING CRIME SUBSCRIPTION, WE JUST HEARD TIM COOK TELLING ME THAT THEY ARE STILL VERY BULLISH ON APPLE TV PLUS. THIS IS A BIG AREA OF SPENDING FOR THESE COMPANIES. SHOULD AMAZON CONTINUE TO POUR MONEY INTO THIS? HOW DOES IT AFFECT THE BOTTOM LINE? > > SUPER POSITIVE ON THEIR STREAMING OPPORTUNITIES, THEY JUST CLOSED ON A DEAL WITH MGM LAST MONTH. THEY WILL HAVE THE MOST EXPENSIVE SHOW THIS FALL THAT SOUNDS PRETTY COOL, LORD OF THE RINGS. AND THEY WILL BE BRINGING NFL GAMES TO BLACK FRIDAY. WHAT IS BEAUTIFUL ABOUT THEIR STREAMING OPPORTUNITIES, THE AD REVENUE THEY CAN GET FROM THESE SHOWS. PREMIUM INVENTORY THEY CAN PUT INTO THEIR ADVERTISING NETWORK. THAT ' S A REALLY GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR THEM. SPEAKING OF ADVERTISING, THAT WAS A SLIGHT THIS FOR THEM THIS ORDER. -- QUARTER. IT GOES BACK TO BRANDS NOT BEING ABLE TO ADVERTISE WHAT