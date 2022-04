00:00

Are you surprised to see this legal action against the founders of Archegos frankly. Clearly given the events of last year you know all over this. It was clear that something had gone wrong. It was more tense sounds. Can prosecutors figure out a way for once with charges of action. Because the families have been able to exploit a couple of legal avenues that have sort of exposed or at least you know the facts behind them are laid out in this morning's indictment. Can we go through the charges. The quote here from federal authorities an instrument of market manipulation and fraud. That's what they use the company for. The other allegation they artificially inflated the portfolio from one point five billion to 35 billion. I'm not the expert. You are correct. Explain to our audience when a client leverage is illegal and when it's legal. Well if this goes to securities fraud and transparency with your car parties for people you're afraid of those parties playing scheme to not let his counterpart use the facts he was dealing with you know in on what he was doing with every other day. So he was able to amass significant stakes in many companies without the market place itself. So the securities fraud charge related to his fraud target marketplace and charges he's facing second securities fraud charge for a 2 counterparties he was dealing the banks. As recently as you mentioned Credit Suisse is what is reading this very closely right now. And number of other people who get burnt in that knock down last year. So Greg when you talk about Credit Suisse and Nomura are and others who are reading this very closely what are they looking for. Are they looking for their own liability or are they looking for an off ramp basically for a lawsuit or some other way to explain the losses. Oh it's more of the latter that you know here now. You know here now still has been proven these allegations. But you know the 4th U.S. attorney in Manhattan to bring these charges sort of justifies their position that they got burned. Not that they were bad get sued. But you know this guy is this right now. You know he's been charged. No criminal charges filed against Franks. This will be of some support in the legal efforts they make to you know limit the damage and try to get something. This your allegation of forfeiture before you get whatever they can't back. Greg Mr. WHITING has enjoyed some quality time in Newark Federal Court in 2012 to be direct. He's left a trail of debris of legal debris in Hong Kong in America. Does his track record matter in these allegations to a judge. I'm not sure to a judge but to a jury if this case goes to trial the fact that this was laid out clearly is misadventures with his fund 10 years ago and how basically the S.E.C. shut him down. And so he was forced to run for office. And then the description here in the indictment of how we use that family office to basically deceive the marketplace and go well beyond what I say we also should be extended into actual investment power. That will be part of the court case against him. Greg can you put this charge into perspective with the U.S. attorney's office in the southern district of New York in terms of how they view leverage how they've been cracking down on securities fraud manipulation and some of these issues especially as they pertain to family offices. Is there a larger narrative or context to put these charges within. I think it could be given just to see what's been going on with the markets for the last 10 years in a rush to pick up everything go on the highway people bending rules. And in this case going through them. It's a sign that the U.S. attorney's office in Manhattan is taking this very seriously and willing to go into deeper waters. This is not an easy thing. They did it here. It's a very complex case and I'm still reading through it. It's a 59 page indictment but this is basically on insider trading. This is a hasty. Yes. We've reported that there is an investigation of the same office block trading on Wall Street. So this makes sense that there is room for people there. Prosecutors investigators focused on you know some deep intricate complex trading strategies that could be drawn beyond this focus of a law. Greg you still reading through it. I understand that. But just on first blush as you go through some of the big allegations here. Can you explain to us how difficult it is to prove the case. Federal authorities it's their job to make it sound like this one is pretty straightforward as you know. It's not. How difficult would it be to prove this. Well I think in this case you have the heart of RTS number representing the banks who will confirm in court provide just to say yes we thought DAX that in fact it was why. So you know the problem with the way is that he doesn't have a lot of allies here. So I do think complexity is a defendant's friend. If this goes to trial than a good strategy will be to inundate the jurors with this much information finance information. You know Martha is was in the middle of the day in the middle of an hour etc. to try to just make it complex enough so that one juror or two jurors juror twelve will have some thoughts. From what I understand it that's a legitimate strong complex white collar crimes. Greg you were expert at the partition between criminal allegations and civil allegations. Is this action on 11 counts a symbol of how all these aggrieved parties are going to go after Mr. Wang in the coming months and years. Yes I am pretty sure. Because again you get the power of the U.S. attorney's office it's going to be at least a year or more. This goes to trial if it does. But power get something they can show that in there that they can say this guy for us. So this is comfort if you will to Credit Suisse and some of the attacks that a third guy last year.