00:00

Is it every nation for itself right now against Mr. Putin. No I think it would be a huge mistake to think this is the end of collective security. But Putin has done serious violence to the international world order as well as to Ukraine. But those bonds that bring NATO together. The ties that bring the UN together that's still there that's damaged because of Mr. Putin at the UN. But I don't think this is the end of collective security. Mark Gurman among others the Times of London today notes a partition here of Ukraine using British weapons. Does that bring the United Kingdom closer to direct confrontation with Mr. Putin. No I don't. I don't think so. Under the UN Charter which if you like is the guide for international relations and international affairs under the UN Charter. Ukraine has every right to ask other countries for help. And we are responding to that. Other NATO allies like the US obviously. Also France and Germany Czech Republic we're all responding say that Ukraine can defend itself not so that we can go and fight the Russians. But so Ukraine has all the tools she needs to defend herself. But you know let's be clear. We're in. We're in this situation because Mr. Putin chose to violate international law and international norms and invade Ukraine. Ambassador this is a delicate question. But I do wonder in the face of some of the unity that we see from the outside of NATO how delicate the conversations are with the U.S. the United Kingdom with Germany about perhaps curtailing some of the purchases of oil and gas from Russia. It's a difficult question more for countries like Germany them for the UK. We only get about 3 to 4 percent of our fuel from Russian hydrocarbons and the Germans obviously have a much higher proportion. But gradually over time we will work out to transition away from Russian hydrocarbons away from dependency. This is the sort of work that's been done in G7. It's not going to be overnight but we are going to accelerate that transition. How important is it Ambassador for nations like the US and like the United Kingdom to help Germany in this transition to ease the pain in the short term as Germany has come out and basically said the Bundesbank that they're going to go into recession if they actually ban immediately oil and gas imports from Russia. We are all helping each other just as we have NATO on the collective security side. So the G7 is helping countries like Germany manage this transition. The UK and the US are doing more to get LNG into Europe. When I was in Baltimore recently I was at the port. You can see a big LNG terminal there that will be piped to the UK and we will pipe it on to Germany and other countries in Europe. So we're trying very hard. We've also released some of our strategic oil reserves. Ambassador from another time and place there is the British Navy and I think it's been under Covid. Yes there is a Black Sea in the distance of the Black Sea and such but there's also the tensions of Finland and Sweden. Explain to us what the United Kingdom can do to keep the seas open of the Baltic Sea and then up north across Norway to Russia. What can be the projection in the United Kingdom can do to provide for peaceful northern seas. That's such a good question. Keeping the seas open. And of course it's not just in and around Europe that freedom of navigation is under threat. We see that elsewhere around the world. But you're absolutely right. Freedom of navigation has been a central plank of economic development of nations for centuries. As you also say Britain is a maritime nation. That's our history. It's in our DNA. We take freedom of navigation very seriously. We send our ships round the world to uphold that right of freedom of navigation as does the United States. So a large part of what we do in the Baltic Sea is about just being there and the searching the right of freedom of navigation. Ambassador just reflect on Germany's decisions over the last couple of decades. Many people warned them about their dependence on Russian energy. Those warnings were ignored. They've clearly made a policy mistake. The Greeks also made a policy mistake 20 or so years ago and they were punished with austerity by the Europeans. They had to make some terrible decisions that plunged their economy into a depression. Why are we treating Germany differently when they've made a policy mistake and seemingly we have to wait for them to make their adjustments. Well I think really primarily that's a question for the European Union. Germany is still a member. We of course are not. But I think also everything we do now builds on what went before we learn from what went before we learned how to do things better. That's a continuous process.