What gets us higher here is that the idea here that the economic picture or at least the perception of the economic picture improves. I think you hit the nail on the head Romaine. I think that the market is in this situation where logic is dictating the idea that recession risks are rising. And you have seen recession forecasts up to around the street that most folks are not still calling for one yet. At the same time we are still seeing very very strong pictures of underlying demand. High frequency indicators are still generally strong. So there there's a real disconnect between sort of the boots on the ground feel of what's going on with the consumer and corporate behavior frankly and then kind of what the risks are in the longer term that appear to be building. But it's not clear that they'll really manifest. I think this is a market that's very very confused is really trying to add some defensive exposure. And I think there's just a real lack of conviction and anything people want to buy at this moment in time. And I think that's one of the reasons why frankly we've been whipsawed back and forth on some of these big sectors like tech from day to day.