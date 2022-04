00:00

Let's start off here with the economic picture because I think at the end of the day I think what we're seeing in this market the equity market at least in the bond market for that matter is tied to where people think we are in this economic cycle and whether they think the Fed is going to sort of gum things up. Right now I agree with that. I think the big problem is you don't know. You've got a lot of uncertainty with regard to what's happening in Ukraine with raising rates and how much that's really going to slow things down. But you've got this persistent inflation that's out there and. Well we don't think we're going to sustain you know 8 10 percent inflation rates. We do think it's going to be substantially higher than we've seen over the last several years. And that's something we haven't had to experience since 2007. So be interesting. See where the Fed goes with this. What then do you do from a positioning standpoint as you think about some of the defensive nature that this market has taken as of late and the way that equities can perform in those higher inflation rate environment. Well there's a couple of things at work here from my perspective. One is that the dividend stocks especially if you define them as dividend yield are stocks that yield more than 2 percent or something that's much higher than the Russell 1000 value or the S & P are really as cheap as they've been. The tech boom. Right. So you've got valuation on your side. Number one. Number two you have a lot of these companies like the fund we manage which are actually growing their dividends. And this is going to be key to you know performing in an inflationary environment. So I highly encourage listeners to be considering dividend paying stocks especially ones that can grow. I think they are going to be defensive and they're going to give you protection on inflation. There's so much in the market Parallax to pass that there's dividend paying stocks. There's there's value. Right. So how do you think about this growth versus value trade or is that not the way to think about it right now. Well I think that you know the reality is as growth became very very expensive and as you know have rates going higher you know people are going to be looking to lower the duration of their portfolios because you know high P E stocks expensive stocks don't do well when you have inflation and and you know sort of interest rates going up. So I think from that perspective it totally favors value. And I think you can even lower the duration and portfolio even more if you think about the dividends that are coming back to you because you're getting your money now versus you know waiting until you sell the stock eventually. We're in a phase now where you're already starting to see a lot of investors gravitate towards that type of trade. They've been doing that now for a while. And I wonder if it accelerates even if we do end up in a in NYSE recession but we end up in a maybe sort of a prolonged sort of I guess economic doldrums that whether it's stagflation whether it's recession or something in between here. Where do you go as an investor though in that environment if this persists for a longer period of time. So I think there are two considerations here. One is in a more inflationary environment you could have a global inflationary boom. In that case I think you really want to focus on companies with pricing power because they're going to participate but they're also going to have the tailwind of the economic wind at their back. I think also if you enter a more stagflation era kind of environment where you have inflation higher but you don't have that economic tailwind that you're going to want to be in defensive stocks with pricing power. So the way we've managed the fund is to try and have a little of both here where we feel that we could participate in both environments. But we are totally focused on a more inflationary picture going forward from here. How do you think about big tech and the valuations with rates going higher higher discount rates. The math says that the net present value should be lower. Yeah from the balance sheet perspective these are the highest free cash flow companies are raking it in massive cash on the balance sheet. So how do you think then about the valuations from the rate perspective versus just the pure math of just massive free cash flow. Well you know that come the sector that right now is just using free cash flow. And it obviously depends on what happens to the price of oil and gas. But if you look at any of these stocks whether it's Conoco Phillips Chesapeake Energy Pioneer Natural Resources all these companies have articulated the plan to return more cash to shareholders not reinvest in their business other than keeping production more or less flat. And the free cash flow yields on these things right now are ginormous especially if we see oil prices and gas prices stay at these levels even talk about dividend so much. I'm wondering about buybacks because valuations have come down and companies are thinking about how to reward their shareholders. Is it enough to announce a buyback in this earnings season. You know I I don't favor companies that do extensive buybacks well especially companies that are cyclical to do them because I find that what happens is they're always buying back shares at the wrong time at the wrong price. And so many times they end up coming back you know after a slump and having to reissue and it takes away all their flexibility. By doing special dividends which a lot of our companies that we invest in in our fund actually do have special dividends and so they have that flexibility to to do a plain dividend. A special dividend buyback shares for make an acquisition if it makes sense.