Beyond the Bell 04/26/22

Beyond the Bell. Bloomberg's comprehensive cross platform coverage of the U.S. market includes starts right now. And right now we are two minutes away from the end of the trading day. Romaine Bostick Taylor Riggs Sonali Basak for Caroline Hyde. We're counting down these closing bells on this Tuesday afternoon. Here to help take us Beyond the Bell. It's our global simulcast with Carol Massar a.m. today. We welcome our audiences across Bloomberg Television Radio as well as on YouTube. Carol I've got a recall in my throat right now. We're down three point eight percent on the Nasdaq composite here. The S & P not very much better down about two point seven percent. So glad yours is a voice. We've got to make sure we hear from 0 ways our we're doing this simulcast. You know what's interesting is you know we are seeing as you said near our lows. I've been looking at what does some of these major index averages have been doing since they're high. Nasdaq down about 21 percent since that November 19th tie close. S & P 500 down 13 percent from earlier this year. And the Russell 2000 down about 22 percent from its November 8th high. So we have seen not only corrections but really official bear markets constantly within this volatile market trade. The Nasdaq 100 having its worst day since March 7. So over a month. And at its lowest level now get this since May 12th 2021. That's the levels that we're seeing right now. Yeah. And I think it's interesting 10 he mentioned this Pete deal. Tourists one of our great producers saying that we just sort of dipped below some of those March lows that we'd already had close in on some of the lows that we haven't really seen at all this year and still know that we doing our Options Insight segment earlier and our guest there saying that that's sort of a key one to watches in these bear markets these signals and making these lower lows. And what is the time to buy. Laura Covid of RBC Capital Markets saying that people are not having a lot of conviction in these trades that we're seeing. So what is the new low. Is the big question. Well that's the big question. And we talk about draw downs here on this day. On Tuesday of course April 26 we're looking at a max draw down on the S & P 500 from that whole time. High set back in early January now down 13 percent. The Nasdaq composite and the Nasdaq 100 down about 21 to 21 percent 22 percent from that all time high. That's running into the numbers real quick. The Dow Jones Industrial Average down on the day by two point four percent or eight hundred and ten points. S & P down on the day by 2.8 percent or 121 points. The Nasdaq composite down 514 points or three point nine five percent. What does round that down to 4 percent drop for the day. And the Russell 2000 down about 63 64 points or three point three percent. The Nasdaq 100 biggest intraday decline since February 3rd. S & P 500 those big caps. If you look inside the index 474 to the downside 30 are higher but it was tough to find any kind of gains. Taylor in this market. Yeah. Let's talk about some of the individual sector levels Carol. Usually get up and stand him so excited but today was just too important. I had to stay seated as we count you down to some of those quarterly results. So we'll get after the bell. There is one sector in the green that's sort of how deep red lead you got here today. Energy of course that barely. Otherwise there is a lot of red even in the big out performers Tim. You go down to the bottom of the screen it's durables right. Right. Then it's also software and it's semiconductors and it's auto components. You're up four to even 11 percent or so on some of those individual sectors. Yeah. I mean we got to talk Tesla's stock here. Shares finished steady down by more than 12 percent down. I'm just going to interrupt. I got a barrage of earnings coming through. Microsoft crossing the wire right now. Here are 3Q numbers fiscal 3Q numbers coming in at two dollars and 22 cents adjusted. UBS at a dollar 95. Not quite clear what the comparison is but those are your two headline numbers. Intelligent Cloud Revenue nineteen point five billion. That looks like a beat up versus the street estimates of eighteen point nine on average personal computing at fourteen and a half. That looks like a beat productivity at about fifteen point eight billion. That also looks like a slight upbeat. Here we'll dig a little bit deeper into these numbers. But Alphabet also crossing the wire right now as well. Well it looks like third quarter revenue. Did you say this. Forty nine point four million billion. Excuse me. It looks like the estimate was just about that. So it does look like that revenue number stock is bouncing around though in the after hours for everybody obviously. And TV you can see the chart. But for radio you've seen it dip a little bit. Right now it's just up about a quarter of a percent. Yeah. Let's take a look at alphabet. Alphabet shares here slightly. Well basically unchanged here on the day. We'll keep an eye here on the headline numbers but that one can UBS number at 24 62. That's a slight miss. The street was looking for 25. Seventy one here. We know Alpha. That's kind of a weird case because they'll wait. The revenue breakdowns gets a little bit weird here. But the one key revenue number on a headline basis at 68 billion dollars. The street was looking for sixty seven point nine eight billion. Now when you do that X tack which of course is what it costs for them to sort of acquire all this search business here it's at 56 billion. That's pretty much on the nose for what the street was looking for. These numbers are good right. When you think about sort of all the jitters and the fears coming into this. I think one of the big questions of course is now looking at alphabet. Should we do that in all rise. Of course. Buy back now up to an additional 70 billion dollars. And this has been the big focus right use of cash when you're losing and bringing in mass. Free cash flow. What is the best use of that in this case of course. The company authorizing Carol an additional buyback of about 70 billion dollars. Let's not forget their fourth quarter blowout right. That was a one that pushed their stock up the most in about two years. That's when they announced the 20 for one stock split. But buyback. You do wonder about when a company is announcing such a massive purchase potentially of their shares if that's the best use of their money. You got to wonder and I think investors too are kind of scratching their head if you look at what the share price is doing. Unchanged here in the after hours. Yeah. Google cloud revenue incredibly important here coming in at five point eighty two billion dollars beating estimates of five point seventy seven billion dollars. Another growth driver for the company not just cloud but also of course YouTube as well especially in the wake of the earnings that we saw last week from Netflix. So keep an eye. There are Texas Instruments shares been all over the map. They were down as much as 8 percent. Now relatively unchanged. One keeps coming in at two dollars and 35 cents. The street was looking for a dollar. Eighty seven year. So it looks like a significant bit here. As far as their guidance here I'm gonna go straight to the two key revenue number. They're projecting four dollars and twenty excuse me four point two billion dollars to four point eight billion dollar range. That would be lower than the average of analysts estimates of four point nine six. So maybe that's why we saw some weakness in the shares are down about 6 percent. We should point out that the two. Q Yes. The guidance going forward a dollar any four to 226. That's also like here. The street was looking for 228 on average. All right. Let's get to more on Alphabet. As we mentioned that stock right now down about three point seven percent in the after hours. Let's bring in our Mandy. Seeing a Bloomberg intelligence follows this company cement deep. We're kind of blown away by this buyback of up to an additional 70 billion dollars shares. But you know the metrics what stands out which shows that this is either a strong or maybe a little bit of a disappointing right. Yeah. So the search business continues to outperform here and that reflects in both their core search and their Google network segment. What has missed is the YouTube segment as well as the Google other where you have the app store revenue. So those are the two that missed. And look we kind of expected this going into the quarter after a snap reported last week that YouTube may be slightly on the lighter side. And the app store commissions they have brought it down. So no big surprises here. But clearly search is the big out performer and that is what's driving the results. I want to talk a little bit about YouTube. I think you and your team over there had a great note earlier today about YouTube. AD revenues were going sometimes at about what two times pace as Netflix. How do you continue to see ads as the big key out performer and a revenue driver. Yes. So clearly it's faster than what Netflix had last week but I think it's somewhat of a deceleration from the 35 to 40 percent growth we were seeing last year. And look in the case of YouTube there is that optionality of subscriptions and ad revenue and they will continue to outperform. But overall brand ad spending has taken a hit because of the macro situation and SNAP alluded to it. You know with Russia Ukraine war advertisers are pulling back. So we are seeing some sort of impact here with YouTube numbers as well. I want to jump in. We have shares of GM moving after hours right now higher by more than three point three percent. The company reaffirming earnings guidance of E but adjusted. The company expecting 2020 to net in a range of nine point six billion dollars to eleven point two billion dollars. The company boosting its fiscal year adjusted EPS forecasts first quarter adjusted EPS coming in above estimates at two dollars and nine cents versus estimates of one dollar in 68 cents remain. All right. Let's get back to man deep sitting here. What are we looking to hear out of the conference call. Well so how durable that growth in cloud is. Cloud is the big out performer along with certs and cloud you know is resilience. So even if we go into a recession enterprise spending will continue to be strong because we're in that big CapEx cycle where every company is upgrading their infrastructure and they want to move to the cloud. So that's where the diversification will help alpha weather. Dan ISE say a little bit earlier about cloud cloud all about me. Mean when asked about if he was preferring Microsoft or Alphabet always said it's Microsoft because cloud cloud cloud. But of course you could feel that in dealt with that as well. Alphabet has got diversification. That's where you two search cloud diversified revenue base is much better in this environment where you don't know how you know things are going to shake out another six months from now we will be in a recession or not. And I think diversification is a good thing. And how much patients do investors really have in this CapEx cycle. You have revenue rising net income under pressure. So is a buyback enough to be a sweetener there. I mean a company of alphabet size 300 billion in annual revenue run rate growing at 25 percent Kaga. This is a phenomenal business. And now they've got different levers and they are returning cash to the shareholders. So this is still the best of the large cap names that you can think of. All right. Well two of the five biggest cap names in the S & P 500 reporting right now mandate saying senior technology analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence. Thank him for his time. Some other early. Taylor Crossing the Wire. Take a look at shares of Visa. A similar story when you think about huge top line revenue being visa second quarter net revenue seven point two billion versus estimates of six point eighty three. But also an improvement here on the bottom line. Adjusted EPS here second quarter for Visa coming in at 179 versus estimates of a one sixty five. And certainly beating of course on a year over year basis as we think remain about the health of the consumer. Visa certainly adding to that story. The 14th highest weighted company in the S & P. So a lot of these stock moves that were seen in the post market here could have some reverberations in the CAC session tomorrow morning. We want to turn back to Microsoft. Those numbers on the surface they looked okay here. 3Q revenue of forty nine point thirty six billion dollars. The street was looking for 49 0 4 roughly. So that looks to be a beat. Let's bring in Otto Reich Rana senior software and I.T. services analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence and on Iraq. What's the number that you're focusing on most out of this release. So I'm less concerned about the released right now. I really want to see the tone of management on the call. What are they going to talk about spending in the second half of this week. That really is the big story for some of these tech names is if you do get into a massive slowdown what happens to a lot of the business units that they have. Well what do you want to see them spending on in this company. They've done some great pivots. Right. As you know over the last couple of years in their cloud exposure what do you want to see the company spending on. So I think buybacks is a very big number for somebody figured out how they're going to do it over the next 12 months because we did some deep dive over the last few days and rethink that. You know almost 70 to 75 percent of Microsoft revenue is far more resilient and is in a recession compared to you know some other companies. Now that's a very big number. You know that office portfolio the vendors the cloud dynamics you know even LinkedIn which should see some slowdown but it has been growing in double digits. So we should still see some growth there. Microsoft is a very resilient stock. And in a downturn in the third quarter intelligent cloud revenue coming in on Iraq at nineteen point five billion dollars beating estimates of eighteen point nine billion dollars. What does the company need to do to move closer to cementing its spot as number two. But even getting closer to the number one spot that Amazon has. I think both of these companies will control the cloud infrastructure world for many many years to come. It's very odd when you see their market share going back six seven years. It's actually improved. Both of them have over 60 percent market share in the cloud infrastructure market. And there have been you know I would say vibing the gap to the smaller vendors because of the money they can spend to you know improve their data centers improve security and other things. Mandy had an interesting point earlier when we said cloud cloud cloud is all the rage right now. And yet what he pointed out was Alphabet has that great sort of diversification within the company may be something that Microsoft is lacking compared to Alphabet. How are you thinking about sort of the future of the diversification of revenue when it comes to Microsoft. Well twofold. Microsoft has a diversified revenue base because of Windows Office and cloud. So it's not just a one trick pony. It has three layers that are very strong and two of those windows and office. I mean they have had positions over there. You know it doesn't matter if you're in a recession not companies will still spend on those two products immaterial. And cloud transition as what they've said is very very strong right now. And these guys will get the benefit of DAX but. All right. Always our great insights out on Iraq. Rana Senior a software and I.T. services analyst are down at Bloomberg Intelligence. Microsoft shares down just about a percent here. We'll keep an eye on that of course as we get deeper into this post market trade. Carol you have your eye on something else. Yeah we're watching shares of Chipotle. They just crossing the Bloomberg right now. First quarter EPA suggested EPA. Let's go there 570 a share. That's three cents better than what the street was looking for. First quarter revenue. Looks like it might be a hair light although pretty much in line 2 billion versus an estimate of 2.0 1 billion. Always important for the restaurants right. First quarter comp sales up 9 percent. The estimate was below that at seven point eighty six percent and operating margin. This gets to the supply chain and the costs of food items. So how is that being impacted. Also labor costs first quarter operating margin nine point four percent. That is a mess. The street was looking for ten point eight percent. If we take a look at what the stock is doing in the after hours we did see some selling initially Tim when it crossed the Bloomberg stocks down now about two point seven percent. Yeah we're getting some details about where those costs increase. If you look at the press release we're seeing that Brian Nichols the company's chairman and CEO saying that food beverage and packaging costs in the first quarter were 31 percent of total revenue an increase of 100 basis points compared to the first quarter of 2021. That increase was due to inflation across the menu according to a poll a primarily due to beef avocados and paper partially offset by leverage from menu price increases. So avocado color cauliflower cauliflower rice. I've got some Kailey Leinz rice. Yeah I'm actually surprised. I'm not. I'm glad they brought a paper here because I've kind of feel like this is one of the areas of the inflationary pressures the supply chain issues. We don't talk about much which is a lot of the packaging and the how high those costs have gotten for a lot of these companies. Yeah. Those food costs truly and to what point does that start to eat into the consumer part as well. The revenue is not what we're worried about here is the margin. But what that point is revenue also. Has Carol ever been Emily Chang. Yeah I've been to actually you know it's interesting too. They're still saying fiscal year new restaurants 235 to 250 the estimates for 245. So this is where we want to see what companies have to say what the CEO say whether or not they're starting to pull back on expansion or cap. And it looks like they're moving ahead still. Taylor I want to just go big picture as we think about the digestion of these earnings. The setup coming into this was negative. And it looks like even despite decent numbers and cloud growth at 43 percent in some cases that print continues the sentiment continues to get negative. Take a look at alphabet shows are off. Still about 7 percent or so is falling in sympathy pulling down metal platforms. Facebook as we know those shares had fallen as much as 3 percent. Microsoft also one point down about 3 percent or so in after hours. So really Carol's you think about sort of the top line numbers and of course and maybe a little bit of pressure here on the bottom line. Certainly big tech not alone in that but really has been sort of this negative sentiment coming into this as well. What is what does this mean for the trade. Tomorrow we look at the sell off that we have. But I was looking at Nasdaq 100 in many futures are down about four point six percent. And if you take a look at S & P down about 3 percent. So right now there's some negative sentiment but it's not like everybody's running for the exit doors. Not running for the exit doors. And we made a lot of the trades that we see in post market and sort of rightsize themselves. Know the time you get to 930. But when you sees these type of heavyweight names down and then set up into the Apple and Metta and all the other cop Amazon all the other companies that we get on Wednesday and Thursday you wonder if this really does start to weigh even further on sentiment. Well that's why I think Apple earnings on Thursday will be so important not only to hear from the company about what they've been doing to manage the supply chain but at the same time what is the consumer spending money on around the world. And look Apple's a different product because it's incredibly premium product not just in the United States but globally. But you still have an incredible read of the consumer from Apple. Exactly. People start cutting though. I mean like we had the whole conversation on Netflix and the idea of people kind of looking at subscriptions overall and saying look I don't need this in an inflationary environment. And did they look at something like Apple. You know keep in mind a lot of the services which require monthly subscriptions. I think maybe when you look at the service. Yes but not necessarily with Apple products I think because if you're in the Apple ecosystem you know really witching costs are really really high. You see an Apple phone to an Android. I see it in the Mark Gurman scoop today about cutting back on genius bar employees. And also you look at what Microsoft says Satya Nadella chairman and chief executive officer. Going forward digital technology will be the key input that powers the world's economic output. But what is the world's economic. It's expensive until I mean you're still tethered to the BlackBerry there. So I know you're kind of behind the times but I'm curious that when you do upgrade finally here do you go to an apple or do you go to an android. I think if you're part of the ecosystem like Tim says we're an apple. What's the switching costs out of the block. It's hard. Exactly. BlackBerry news flash. All right. We got to rank ISE. That's going to do it for cross platform coverage on radio TV and YouTube. A lot of earnings here after the closing bell. We'll see again. Same time same place tomorrow.