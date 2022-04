00:00

We talked about the congestion at Chinese ports. How is that impacting operations at the Singapore port. Well I mean move as we fix the climate situation during a pandemic. We've seen port closures. We've seen delays in other ports. What Singapore tries to do as a global transshipment hop is as an mongering hop is to try as best as possible to be a catch up point. So what do I mean by that. If we look at some statistics about one third of Wool's Global's container ship to Singapore more than 80 percent of what we handles are actually transported true to the others 600 plus that we have around the world. So what we do is to try to increase our infrastructure increase our resources to be able to handle more ships are calling on our port which are unscheduled off schedule. You talked about playing catch up. It does seem like container ships are trying to play catch up by bypassing Singapore for refueling enhance. Hence it's impacting Singapore's fuel cells. In fact some data suggest it has dropped to a six year low. Give us a sense of what you're seeing. So I think there was one report received that she said in bypassing Singapore. Actually that's not true. So even during a Covid time say let's say and during the economic crisis in 2021 we have you see our highest number of container ships. It's like she ships call us Singapore for a variety of reasons. Right. And most using up as a one stop. Why is it one stop. Because we provide ships supply. You provide crew change bunkering and container. So they ships call on Singapore. They would do all these together and it helped him to save time. In fact they are ships we have called on our ports during the past few months while bypassing other possible that can do all these services together. So I think it's a lot of commercial considerations. If you look at bunkering it is actually a global trend because when you look at bunkering numbers generally the whole global bunkering demand has dropped not just in output in quite a number of other places as well because they are now buying on spot because of the prices and watching out for the prices that's happening. So in a way they are just buying what is needed. You don't have to keep the whole tank off the vessels and therefore we see some of our numbers dropping compared to last quarter of it. We'll have to see how the commodity market and how they're bunkering markets in terms of the prices move. And we hope that the situation will alleviate. Now back on container itself what we have done in Singapore is to actually open up more bus slots as well as we could get more in the visual. So for example in 2020 when you look at what PSC has been doing we've opened up it both in capital. We've opened up to book in twice. So in total we have 10 both in additional. We have also increased capacity by almost 6700. You used to handle more container ships were able to come to you and move that containers and shipped to other parts of the world. And PSC Ahluwalia if you could that more than 3600 frontline workers during the past two years. So we are looking at how we can continue to do that. But of course the bigger solution that we all have to handle is actually greater digitalisation to make the supply chain more efficient. I can talk more if you want to go into that. Yeah maybe talk a bit more about that. I mean how important is that. Hold on a second. We have to mark some moves here in the markets. Sorry about that LaHood. We're talking about the tax now. We're following about two and a half percent here in Taipei. Basically we are in correction territory for this market after falling 10 percent from the peak. It's really kind of the broad risk aversion that we're seeing at the moment. Sorry I didn't wanna disrupt you just now. Before we talk about digital transformation. I have to ask you about the Covid situation in China right now and the lockdowns that we're seeing. How does that complicate the outlook for you. Well for. I mean for Singapore we are one of the largest bunkering and trash human port. As I mentioned earlier we'll do our best to be a catch up but we probably will see more off schedule or unscheduled vessels wants to call into Port of Singapore or you know scheduling to other ports to try to move the containers to try to get as much of their maritime services as possible. These include crew changes which we have almost resume to normal already in Singapore. Ship supplies bunkering for Port of Singapore. I mean I can't speak about China itself but passing a ball as we are we have and we have been doing contact lens remote. We have been carrying our port 24/7. So we'll do our best. And we know that in terms of our position in terms of the global supply chain and we serve as a critical along the Straits of Malacca and Singapore. So PSC for example has been talking very closely with the shipping companies to see how we can help them get back on schedule or at least have them to play catch up. Similarly for services and of course Singapore we have the whole ecosystem. We ready to support any. But of course having said that there will be I guess in terms of moving forward a little bit more disruption given China given Ukraine war in Ukraine as well and as a whole shipping company and a huge shipping community we have to brace for it among the different parts. We have to collaborate which is why I mentioned about digitalisation because global supply chain is still very much dependent on. A whole array of many different players. Right. You have your big companies you have your small offenses as Amy says well I will stop along the whole global supply chain. You have more than it didn't touch points. How do you ensure that it can catch boys on one and it in touch points of future are able to communicate more efficiently such that you know is is a bit like you don't have something go off schedule. You can quickly arrange and rearrange the services. And that is what we are doing in Singapore. So first we have done visual point as basically a one stop port clearance. You don't have to go to many different agencies. And our next phase is actually just in time. Yeah. So now you see that there's more opportunities and challenges given these supply chain disruptions that you're seeing. What does this mean for overall Singapore's port. The outlook for that and economic growth and ISE overall is I would say that you know the Chinese saying goes right every crisis comes an opportunity. And in fact actually for shipping for the past two three years. Unlike other sectors we've been very resilient and we've been rebalancing back. And he's a very very resilient sector. In fact for the past two years we've seen a lot of transitions and transformations going on in terms of adopting digital visualization as well as decarbonisation. So we should make use of this a fortune. If you just continue push ahead visualization for example you know how do we help lift our small and medium enterprises. We've done it through the for example our digitalization maritime playbook. How do you ensure that you actually introduce more electronic certificates. You know Al it's the electronic bills of leading electronics bunker delivery note. How do we ensure that electronic transaction transaction is actually more worldwide adopt. This is an area of big potential e-mail which I think all of us have to move on not just shipping but across the whole global supply chain link. And Bloomberg ran a story reporting that there's a growing number of ships being supplied with contaminated bunker fuel. Give us the status of that. And does the port intend to take action. So we are still investigating on the case. We've heard from Glencore itself. So I think we need to give some time for the investigation. And when it's ready we'll be able to update the audience and yourself and the media on it. And we hope that investigation will conclude very soon. In terms of the source and in terms of how we're going to remedy action what is something which we are looking at is really to surface it and raise it to. I am to see whether we can introduce more such testing complete.