00:00

Yes if there is one heck of an article on the Bloomberg terminal this morning goes back of course to eat a must win. Was involved in trying to buy Twitter. But this goes back to trying to take Tesla private and its barn Swarmer. It seems exchanged between Musk and the P.I. F the man at the top of the VIX Yasser Rumi on just a quote that they're arguing by text. By what about by his phone in terms of an article that Bloomberg wrote and a MySpace he says of Ramon's response or the VIX response. It is weak sauce and it so makes me sign like a liar. It's filled with equivocation and in no way indicates the strong interest you conveyed in person. So this goes to the rubber the matter. If you can have a conversation with somebody about taking Tesla private make sure you get it in writing. Absolutely. And the other thing to bear in mind is basically anything you put on text could be used in a court of law. At some point later in the game I'm not sure at the point in time they were exchanging those messages. That is what they were thinking about. I mean the language is very open he says. I'm sorry but we cannot work together. It's up to you. E Mr. Rebellion responds. The other response from Musk is you are throwing me under the bus and then a million says it takes two to tango. We haven't received anything yet so it lays bare and quite a bit of candor. The communication between two powerful people on the global financial stage. And the fact is that at the end of the day we did not get a deal. And Tesla continued to be a publicly listed company over five years. That's your charge right there up one thousand five hundred percent. That is something to think about.