Live on Bloomberg TVHow do you price a Beijing lockdown?April 25th, 2022, 6:51 PM GMT+0000Monday's question of the day posed by Kailey Leinz and Guy Johnson "Bloomberg Markets: America" was: How do you price a Beijing lockdown? They asked Kathryn Rooney Vera, Bulltick Capital Markets Chief Investment Strategist. (Source: Bloomberg)Bloomberg TechnologyThe only daily news program focused exclusively on technology, innovation and the future of business from San Francisco. Hosted by Emily Chang.More episodes and clips44:49'Bloomberg Technology' Full Show (04/22/2022)01:52Megacap Tech To Report Earnings Next Week07:43Algorand Foundation CEO on Carbon Neutral Blockchains04:37Mutiny Raises $50 Million to Improve AdTech See all shows