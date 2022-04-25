How do you price a Beijing lockdown?

00:00

How do you view this considering that there is a narrative out there that this is just going to mean easier policy more stimulative measures coming from Beijing. Is that enough to support the Chinese markets. I think if we're in Chinese equities we have to be aware that they're going to go lower before they go higher. So I've been recommending consumer discretionary in the Chinese space for some time now. I think there's a threat to that. Now given the irrational and illogical policy of zero Covid tolerance. So that to me says that we're going to get a lot of both in terms of a hit to both inflation to the upside and to growth to this downside not just in China clearly but we're talking at a global level here. So if we were thinking stagflation was a scenario it should be our base case now. It was our base case in Baltic Research going into this year and it is firmly entrenched now. I think we have to be increasingly cautious on the turn in the economic cycle. If a recession is part of the economic cycle it is inevitable. It's infamously difficult to predict but it is coming. So let's position for the sectors that we know historically outperform at this point of the economic cycle. So you are definitely not by the sounds of things Catherine. In the we can achieve a soft landing here from the Fed camp. If that is the case and you've laid out your case pretty strongly that it is. Where do I want to be. So to give you some specific areas laid out for us. Absolutely. So the top performance in terms of S & P 500 sectors in stagflation inflationary periods our energy our staples our utilities and healthcare. So those are quantifiably the best performers in a stock inflationary scenario. They're also very nice because they're defensive in the event of a recessionary period. It's going to be an enormous haul for the Fed to nail this smooth landing in this very difficult economically decelerating period of high inflation where the Fed has to both engage in decreasing its 9 trillion dollar balance sheet jack up rates with the market is finally pricing in the the enormity of the task that the Fed has really entrenched itself in. So the Fed itself has engendered a lot of these inflationary pressures. They've far extended their expiration date in terms of policy accommodation and now they have to play a huge game of catch up. So 50 basis points is already baked in. Seventy five is a possibility. We're gonna get several 50 basis point hikes. The market is already signs pricing. And finally Catherine. How are you thinking about a significantly stronger dollar and a dollar that stays up for a while. I think it presents opportunities. I certainly agree with Jamia in the fixed income space even in the equity space. I mean we can look at Chinese equities and think they are going to go lower. They'd gotten a hammering year to date but I would be looking at opportunities to enter there because effectively China does have the ability to go for big fiscal stimulus big monetary stimulus at the drop of a hat. So I do like China consumer discretionary. But I think we have to we have room to go lower there within the dollar spectrum. Of course the dollar is going to be stronger before it gets structurally weaker which is my base case over the over the medium term over several years to come. But we have the combination of a massive interest rate differential between the Fed that is already massively behind the curve and an ECB that's massively beyond the curve. But the interest rate differential favors the dollar. So the safe haven. So certainly we're gonna get upside pressure and continue to see so from now through year end on the dollar before we see any weakness going forward. So this year I am I am bullish on the dollar. I do think there's opportunities in select emerging market currencies specifically in Colombian peso in Brisbane Rio. They have done well year to date. That was our view coming to the year. I do see opportunities in the fixed income space long duration on quasi sovereigns attached to the oil sector in both of these countries. All right Catherine I have the benefit of sitting here on set in New York with Damien Sass our so I can see his facial expressions as he listens to you. Some eyebrow movements Damian here reaction to what we just heard from Catherine please. Well I think Catherine makes a good point. Look I mean I'm not an equity guy. I'm a fixed income guy. But I'll talk about Chinese equities here. If you just look at margin levels I mean they've come down pretty significantly. If you look at turnover it's the same thing. So if you look at technicals yeah you could say you can make the argument that very late positioning in China and the technicals are turning more favorable. And anytime this kind of happens you tend to see a dip form. You tend to see a rebound in Chinese equities. But fundamentally I just can't go near them. I mean with all of the overhang going on the fact that you know China has not taken a position really on Putin's war in Ukraine the fact that you know the the the the 80 hour listings here in the U.S. are going to come under pressure and many of them are going to have to delist. I mean there's just a lot of risk there. So you know I'd stay away from Chinese equities. I agree with Catherine on all of that. But I do believe though that there is some value in perhaps starting to kind of ease in to you know dollar denominated emerging market debt which is off something on the order of 13 14 percent this year. I mean it's just a huge huge number. A lot of it driven by the high yield space a lot of it driven by China property issues a lot of it driven by you know those bonds out along the frontier. I'm talking gonna Pakistan's for a Lanka which just announced the fall today. So you know a lot of this is going to run its way through but it's setting up for a bit of a rebound here especially if U.S. yields start to normalize. Katherine your thoughts on that. Well that makes the market right. You have the buyers and sellers. No I think that's fantastic. So. So yeah I do think structurally over the long term I would be starting to accumulate. So certainly there's different viewpoints. I think that consumer discretionary and China has a long has a long upside potential for a sustained period of time. So. So if you don't have any I think that we can start to start accumulating. Of course this is not for everyone. I mean this is for guys and gals that are looking for Alpha that are you know risk tolerant and are looking to engage in something that can give them more sustained upside. Then I don't know. Two point seven percent and Treasuries or S & P or S & P 500. That's you know very close to where I'm seeing levels. Are you looking at a Bloomberg terminal gathering. Yes. Bloomberg all the way. So yeah I think that we have to be looking for opportunities in more juicy markets than the developed ones where I think that that we're not we're going to see limited upside from nothing. And do you see limited upside as well for technology stocks. Catherine this comes back to the story in China especially those that are hardware for focus supply chain issues and production capacity in Asia. A big issue. Absolutely agree more. And that's where I started the conversation talking about how both inflation and growth are going to be adversely impacted by this the zero Covid policy in China which which means you know lockdowns in Beijing. So that's going to exacerbate the supply chain disruptions that we've seen add to the inflationary story. So this isn't just Putin right. This isn't just oil prices. This isn't even just supply chain distortions. This is monetary fiscal. There are so many impulses to inflation. So what are the sectors that that do the worst in this type of environment. Stagflation areas slash recessionary environment. Those are consumer discretionary. That's tech. So I think we need to readjust the portfolios and realize that we are at that point in the economic cycle where we need to change from cyclicals to value and from growth to defensive.