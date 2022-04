00:00

Russell just talk us through the positioning here and kind of the tail it tells. Yousef yes this is a fund based in the mainland called Bentiu. It's a macro hedge fund. So like a like its peers and this across a range of assets based on geopolitical and economic trends. And it's done pretty well over the past couple of years but its trading has come unstuck this year so far basically because of unpredictable event these black swan events the war in Ukraine and of course more domestically the the outbreaks of Covid. And they're sticking to the Covid zero policy there so that the funders decided to get out of stocks entirely. It's also lost money by shorting commodities which have of course have been booming. And so that's been bad for not only Bentiu but a lot of the mainland macro hedge funds are also the worst performing category of funds in China. So far this year because of these unpredictable events. Yeah and there's some monster numbers in that story as in the nine months and a trillion dollars of losses when it comes to one investor. He's called China's stock selloff saying it's not over yet. And this young man is. It does at bank. I mean yes I mean this this fund is representative of a big trend and China but also I think you have to look at it globally. Whether China is investable and there was a lot of optimism in the middle of last month when policymakers pledged to support the market. Unfortunately there's been a lack of detail on that. And now we're seeing just this morning as Juliet mentioned because of that lack of policy follow through. Stocks are falling again and they're actually erased all of the gains made in mid-March. Those calling in fresh questions as to whether Chinese equities and the China market has reached a bottom. Now we're seeing the Covid outbreak in Beijing as well. So there's no sign of that. No end in sight for that either. So there's a lot of downside risks going forward.