Ninety one percent of small business owners say broader economic trends are having a negative impact on their business. That is the vast majority which which issue inflation. Labor is the greatest for them. Yeah well Kelly thank you for having me on this morning. Great to be with you. So you know just just to step back a little bit we've we've done now 12 surveys dating back over the last two years of our small business community. You know we started at the beginning of the pandemic and I've seen sort of the roller coaster that has occurred over the last two years. Our most recent survey in January you know acutely spotted that inflation supply chain issues and workforce challenges were obviously weighing on small business owners to a significant degree. Our survey that we're releasing this morning asked the question no compared with January if things gotten better or worse are they the same. What we found on inflation is that 88 percent of small business owners say inflationary pressures on their business has intensified. What we found on workforce is 88 percent say it's either worse or the same. And on supply chain 80 percent say it's worse or the same. So you know the cumulative impact of that has really painted a picture that you know that's indicating that the economic conditions for the small business community have have gone from bad to worse just in the last three months. And I would add in you know the the new variable is that energy prices are having also a real negative implication for business owners across all industries. We you know we found that we did and we've sorted it by sector. There wasn't really a discrepancy from the construction industry to you know more retail industries or even services. So you know we often lose sight of the fact that those energy prices also just weigh on employees. Right who are just trying to commute to work and perhaps picking up their kids from school. So Joe you've titled therefore the new report different from bad to worse. My question to you is how do we go from worse to bad i.e. how do we start to turn some of these things around. Well some of the more macro economic conditions are obviously complicated to say the least and obviously the Federal Reserve is very mindfully watching them and indicated based on you know their commentary last week that they're likely to raise rates again in May. Supply chain issues. I think one thing that the small business community feels like they it can be a little a significant resource is creating a more durable domestic supply chain which I think is something that over time you know we've lost sight of. And you know that has become quite apparent not only with the war in Ukraine but also obviously you know a growing complicated relationship with China. So as we think about sort of the modern supply chains that that fuel the U.S. I think small business owners feel like they. They want to you know have I have a key role to play in ensuring that we have durable supplies. OK. Just to we've talked a lot about how the costs that these businesses are facing are going up on the labor supply. The supply side on the energy side as well. What are they telling you about their success in passing those coast costs on and just raising prices to offset that. Well for a lot of them I think what we saw this survey is that the inflationary dynamics are obviously having a significant impact on labor related issues. So two thirds of businesses say that they have raised wages to to hold on to their employees. About 60 percent have raised wages to recruit new employees. And also about 60 percent two thirds say that they've had to raise their prices as a result of the you know the inflation dynamics right now. So the obviously the tail impact of inflation is being felt not only across the labor side of small businesses but also when it comes to the cost of goods and services. Is this a global phenomenon. How does the U.S. compare with say Europe. Well our survey sample was just the US so I can't speak for you. Are small business owners in London Paris. But I would say it's you know it's it's quite clear just based on the economic conditions around the world that these these data points are probably not dissimilar to what you're seeing in Europe. So obviously we're talking about existing businesses here. But in the environment that you're describing Joe especially one in which the Fed is tightening and borrowing costs are going to go higher. What does that mean for new business formation. Well just from a capital perspective you know with interest rates going up that's that's only going to make you know that the access to capital a more significant challenge for small business owners. And that's obviously something that you know we readily see on our data as well. The reality is for most small existing small business owners on the capital side is that because of their financial statements from 2020 and 2021 they obviously are having a difficult time seeking traditional financing. And so for a lot of them they're still relying on the Covid era loan programs that for a lot of them were really a godsend in terms of making sure that they had access to flexible and dynamic capital that they could deploy whether it was to pivot their business or to just simply keep their business up and running during what has been a very very dynamic and totally unpredictable climate over the last two years. In terms of. How this new environment is going to shape policy going forward how should the government be thinking as you say they're relying on Covid era policy to deal with the new environment that they're facing. What does government need to do. How does policy need to be tailored do you think to better suit the new environment vs. the Covid era environment which I know we're talking about it still with relation to China but it feels like a distant memory in some ways relative to the experience we're having now. Sure. Well in the US but believe it or not the Small Business Administration has not been reauthorized by Congress in over twenty two years. It was two thousand was the last time that Congress reauthorized. And by reauthorizing you know in layman's terms Congress usually every few years looks at government agencies and reexamine the programs sees if they're working or not sees if there's new programs that they can perhaps incorporate to sort of you know to catch up to the you know the modern small business. So in twenty two years that has not been looked at. So are you know chief objective this year is to really build momentum for Congress to reauthorize the SBA and really tailor programs that meet the needs of today's small business not the small businesses from twenty two years ago.