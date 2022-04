00:00

First and foremost to talk about this acquisition of tech. Maybe just talk about the rationale behind this sort of acquisition at a time when there's a lot of uncertainty in Europe. Good morning and thank you for having me on the show. Yes indeed it is an interesting acquisition and it is indeed the largest acquisition that we've made. But when we looked at our product portfolio and we looked at the industries that we service we thought that there was a bit of cyclicality in our businesses. And some of the cyclicality has indeed focus especially our dependence for example on the aerospace sector. And as we looked at diversifying the portfolio and minimizing the risk because I think one reality is there will be cyclicality in business and that will continue for the foreseeable future. So we wanted to look at areas which would really help us buffer that cyclicality and also help us grow in industries that are growing as much as you know there is uncertainty around the world. There's also a significant demand for energy and the services and the capabilities that we provide that we would provide through site deck help us design some of the more state of the art promote production and process plants which support industrials like energy and especially energy as it relates to the newer forms of energy and clean energy like hydrogen or LNG and so on so forth. So I think yes it is a it is a there's a bit of an uncertain period but we feel quite confident that we've met the rape investment that would pay off for us. What would you say is the impact from Ukraine war on your business and as we see more U.S. and Western companies cut ties with Russia. Is this an opportunity for science to capture that opportunity. Well obviously we wouldn't do any direct business with Russia at the moment with some of the countries that are impacted. Of course Russia. But also we believe that there is going to be a lot of supply chain rebalance and there's going to be a lot of demand rebalance. And in that perspective we believe that it's a great opportunity for us. For example you would see DAX like I talked about the energy sources are gonna change that. Energy demand is going to look very different. Europe for example has made emphatic statements on how bad both the demand and the sources of energy will change. So I think those provide some very very good opportunities. I'd say less so than saying he said going and working in Russia because that's not our intent. But as things get rebalanced we believe that there are some very very good opportunities for us and we're seeing those play out at the moment. BOVESPA. Now the tax services sector is likely to take maybe a bit of a slowdown. How will this affect your business. The adoption of technology as we see it continues quite significantly in many of the industries that we're in. So we believe that we actually have a fairly significant runway ahead of us in the coming year and into the future. So while there are some elements that will of course slow down I mean it's just the rate of growth was such over the last couple of years that it's natural for for a little bit more stability to comment. But we are quite confident looking at other sectors. I mean if you look at even the aerospace sector which is a very large part of our business we are seeing growth come back in that sector. Newer programs being relaunched newer technologies being adopted. Upgrades may be not necessarily very large new aerospace programs but definitely we're seeing because of the availability of technology availability of newer techniques processors what have you. These updates are starting to happen in the right earnest and we see that that's going to be a fairly significant opportunity. So while Dennis as a little bit of nervousness I would say in certain sectors overall we see the adoption of technology at least in the portfolio that we have. And that also gives us that also is the reason why we did the SeaTac acquisition at this time is because we believe that this whole energy sector is another sector that's going through a significant transformation of course somewhat because of geopolitics but more importantly because of the adoption of technology. And DAX really positions those ready rally where we need to be. What's driving the optimism that you'll see revenue growth of 13 to 15 percent. Like I said you know the fundamentals in the sectors and the clients and the markets that we work in continue to remain quite quite strong. We have a very solid order book. The order in big last year grew quite quite significantly. And just looking at again you know we're a relatively small company in a very very large market. So if you look at the specifics in terms of our markets our clients and what we do we see some very good growth opportunities. And that was the optimism that was that was driving the outlook that we provided. You have clients such as Boeing in the aerospace sector which is your biggest revenue stream. What sort of prospects are you looking at when it comes to recovery in that sector. So we're seeing the first signs of recovery again like I said maybe not announcements of you know large new programs but definitely couple of things are happening there. There's a lot of upgrades that have started to happen in the existing program. So that drives a large portion of our revenue. The defense sector continues to do well. And if anything there's there's an uptick in the defense sector which also works well for us though we don't do a lot of defense work directly. There's going to be a rebalance between the capabilities in commercial and defense and that obviously leads to more opportunities in commercial for us. So the defense sector doing well is there is the second Dow Jones. And the third thing is I think especially in the regional travel and are sort of the shorter routes. A lot of demand has come back which means that the MRO sector which is the maintenance repair and overhaul is actually looking quite strong because you know many airlines are now back to close to 100 percent of their capacity delivery especially on the single lines are almost back with their peaks. So therefore a lot of engineering support that goes into manufacturing into MRO into these so-called aftermarket is actually doing very well. So while we still don't see a very large new commercial program announced we're seeing a lot of other things that are happening which have started to translate into. There's a tech talent crunch in India and that's causing your attrition rate to rise to 27 percent. How do you intend to stem that. So a couple of things that I think. One is we're in a better support chef position. You one of the few companies where the attrition has come down again 27 percent is not something we should be proud of but at least it's come down and we believe we're doing a number of great things to bring that under control. But I think a few things will happen. One is of course the new crop of the flavor start to come in. Almost half a million to a million engineers will become available in the next few next few months as this graduating class comes about DAX hopes of liquid with the pressure. But the second thing is we're also seeing a lot of technology around automation robotics and so on so forth start to be adopted a lot more aggressively. So we also believe that going forward the growth that we're looking at is not necessarily linear. That is for every dollar of growth we don't need a certain number of seeking capacity. The growth will become a lot less linear because often the technology such as automation etc. that don't the possible. So I think on one side we will see a bit of relief because the new crop of engineers are going to come in. And of course on the other side. Belinda Adachi is starting to get broken in a fairly significant manner and which means that we don't necessarily need the same amount of capacity going forward.