Monday the 25th of April. Not much of a macro bounce. European stocks sink sharply. The CAC underperforms the countdown to the close starts right now. The countdown is on in Europe. This is Bloomberg Markets European clothes with Guy Johnson and Alix Steel. Thirty minutes to close the price action looks like this. European stocks down and down hard. We didn't get the macro bounce but in some ways the election victory was priced in. We'll talk about that more in a moment. Is this the China effect that we're seeing represented across Europe. Certainly some of the Nordic markets are down even more. But the stock 600 down by one point seventy two percent. Euro dollar with a 1 0 6 times. A little earlier on we got a 1 0 7 handle. Now we're down by eight tenths of 1 percent. There is certainly a bit in the bull market all the way across Europe all the way across the curves the French 10 year the 080 as you can see catching a significant bit today. But it is by no means extraordinary. These numbers pretty similar to most of the other main markets not much of an election effect here actually to be found in European stocks or bonds Kelly. Well Guy exactly. As you allude to we're seeing the same thing with the U.S. Treasury market here in the U.S. and a lot of it comes down to that China story. We just had a headline Crossing the terminal that Beijing is expanding Covid testing now to the entire city beginning tomorrow April 26 through April 30th. So that is something that risk assets have to have to grapple with as they consider the growth story out of China. And that does have stocks lower on the day that we are off of session lows. The S & P 500 right now off about a percentage point. You actually saw the NASDAQ 100 in positive territory earlier though. It then gave back some of those gains. But of course the equity market maybe helping stem the losses a little bit is the fact that we are seeing yields moving lower in substantially. So down 12 basis points on the 10 year Treasury yield. We're just shy up to 78 at the same time you're seeing a stronger dollar. And then of course the demand story out of China what does that mean for the commodity complex as a result. You're seeing a lot of it under pressure today including oil. WTI now down almost 6 4 percentage points trading at ninety six dollars a barrel guide. It's amazing. I thought first thing this morning we'd be talking solidly about the French election and the impact of it. In some ways not a surprise. I think actually the surprise may come later as we think about exactly how Emmanuel Macron is going to run his second term. The French president clinching a second term as president after a historic challenge from the far right candidate Marine Le Pen. OK. I was expected to hear from the French president then. But we shall who we shall hear from is Bloomberg's Caroline Connan some great coverage over the weekend into this morning. Carolyn thank you very much indeed for sticking with us to bring us what we should expect next. The French election is over. We have another one for the parliament in a few months time that may prove to be critical. What do we know about how difference the second Emmanuelle macro term is going to be from the first. There is short term relief as you can see in the markets but clearly all eyes are now on this parliamentary election that are taking place in mid-June in France. They are considered as the third round of these presidential elections because even if McCain did win re-election last night we were about fifty eight percent of the votes. He will still need to secure a parliament majority. And this may prove more difficult than last time in 2017 because his party Republic on the move has actually failed to really widen their base in recent local and regional elections. So perhaps it may have to form some alliances for example with the Republicans who are in disarray after their candidate Valerie because got less than five percent of the votes in the first round or perhaps even with the Greens who have very different views compared with Emmanuel Mark Gurman when it comes to the future of nuclear or the future of France his energy mix for example. So he may have to build a very fragile majority and this will determine how much he can actually govern and how much he can actually implement tough reforms. So currently and there's obviously the question of what this means for the future of France but the future of Europe as well how how has the response been more broadly on the continent to the results of this election. Of course there was huge relief from European partners we heard last night from Christine Lagarde from all of shores. The German chancellor also saying of course this was a victory for the European project because victory of Emma Chandra in my call means continuity stability within Europe. We've seen also the NATO alliance for example because as you know Marion Le Pen wanted to leave the military command of NATO. There will be no such things with Emanuel Michael who on the contrary wants to increase the defense spending to 2 percent of GDP which is the need to target. So that means continuity and stability. You know France is still presiding over the EU until the end of June so Merkel will continue to try and achieve more European integration. So there is clearly a short term relief among European partners because France is still considered a reliable partner. All right. Bloomberg's Caroline Connan in Paris for us. Thank you so much. Let's get some more perspective now on the challenges ahead for McCrum are joined now by Christine Barshay Institut Jacques Delors vice president. Christine your reaction please to a Macron victory but one that was won by a much narrower margin than in 2017. Yeah. Well the victory of Amanda Lang my call is. That's a better than expected because the polls recently were indicated were indicating 55 45. He got 85 percent. Of course it's less than 7 2019 but still it's it's a good victory for him and the clear defeat for Marine Le Pen. And I think this is good news for the future of Europe. As you said as your correspondent in Paris said because in France you know the presidents of the republic has very strong powers especially in the field of European and international affairs. And whatever the results of the parliamentary elections in June is I'm sure that my call will be able in any case to continue with his European objectives. Christine what does this tell us though about the state of politics in France. Huge numbers of abstentions. And what you say it was a convincing win for Macron which it was. Nevertheless the right wing is clearly gaining momentum year after year election after election. Yeah for sure. But now this is a problem with my to poor for my call to try and find solutions to this malaise which is first of all an institutional and democratic malaise linked possibly to our institutional system and then a social malaise because it's not only Marlene Le Pen it's also John Lewis Miller from who belongs to what many people call a sort of extreme left who was near to be in the second round of the election. So you have a great part of the electorate which is concerned mainly by economic and social aspects. And of course the war in Ukraine in particular led to an increase of the prices to some difficulties in the day to day lives of many French citizens. And of course this situation will continue. We have also the consequences of the pandemic. Covid and McCall will have to try and find solutions both to the democratic aspects which may be institutional reforms and the social aspects of the problem linked to an economic and social policy in the future which may be different than in the past. So Christine it's one thing to come up with solutions and reform since another one to actually get those enacted. What difficulty or lack thereof do you think Emmanuel Macron will have in actually getting his agenda items through for his ideas to become real policy. Yeah well probably the difficulties will may come from the street because of course we don't know what the results of the parliamentary elections will be. The extreme right and the extreme left will try to get more members in the parliament than in the past. But in order to get such a result they need to have allies. And they don't have so many allies in particular the party of Madame Le Pen who is rather weak on the local in the local areas. And we could see it in the regional elections last year. Le Pen made very bad scores in the regional elections and she doesn't have another party to be with her country. Emily Chang wants to be militias. Says he wants to be prime minister though. Yeah. Yeah. What possible kind of range of outcomes could we be looking at in this parliamentary election. Is it possible that we could see the manual macro producing some sort of a coalition. Is that the most likely outcome. What are the tail risks in this parliamentary election. I think as I say you know we have a very specific system for the parliamentary elections. And just not only one party can be in the opposition. This either Madame Le Pen or Mr. Carol Massar million strong as I said before have to have allies in order to try and get more members if not a majority in the next parliament. I think it will be very difficult for them. They may get more members but getting a majority is another thing. Although McComb will try to extend his majority. Another question for him and his party is whether they can organize a new structure with different sensitivities in it so that those people have members in the parliament who support the president of the republic. And most observers think that my call will have the majority in the next parliament. Of course this majority may be more diverse than the previous ones with a lot of several minor structures that belonging to this majority. And I am convinced it will be difficult for the others to get a majority to propose to my court which means that conflicts may come from the street and not from the parliament. That's interesting. Interesting. Christine thank you very much indeed. Christine Fisher interviewed Jack Gallo vice president. Thank you very much indeed. I want to come back to a headline that I think is relevant considering the market action that we've been seeing Beijing expanding Covid testing to 12 districts in the area. It is going to be something obviously that we can have to watch very carefully because this is going to have a meaningful impact on top of the lockdowns we're seeing elsewhere in the country. This is going to happen between the 26 and the 30th this testing that we're going to be talking about here. It's an ongoing issue for global supply chains Shanghai. Now Beijing obviously the inflationary impact and the growth impacts need to be weighed very carefully. So we're still looking for that Emmanuel Macron bounce in the equity market his re-election should be a relief to investors. Yet today we see the CAC France underperforming. Let's talk about what we're seeing here and try and explain that market reaction. Roland Kaila head of European Equity Strategy at SOC Gent joins us now. Let's talk a little bit about why the CAC is underperforming. Is this a classic case of being it's being better to travel than arrive. The market had been anticipating that we would see a macro win. Now we got it. We need to focus on other things. The thing is that we we had a lot of uncertainty with this election before the first round after a second run. What we have seen is we saw momentum in polls. That's the victory of my call. It was clearly something that's push investor to reprice in the markets. So I would say that today the impact is pretty limited. And you know you are mentioning Zach CAC. The thing is that when you look at these IBEX for the French economy for the French equities we're not talking about IBEX which are full of exporters. Right. With luxury goods car makers all of them guys pharmaceuticals that has a heavy weight. ZAO global players. So do you have the impact of the French election. We need to see more domestic names. OK. Well let's talk about some of those big exporters. You were referring to the luxury names for example. A lot of those exports aren't going to one market in particular and that is China. How does the Covid zero stance in China the questions around growth there affect the thesis not just for French equities but European equities more broadly. Yeah. Sure. I mean China. What is going on in China ISE is. I would say I think things are European equity market but in two ways. The first one is let's said directly on the demand there their right. Companies that have big business in China. Imagine you mentioned luxury goods car makers. I mean everything related to commodities because it's the biggest market also for commodity suppliers. The second thing is and director says through the supply chain and also here we can see some a disruption of the supply chain because a lot of factory are based in to in China. And so that could be also another impact on the European equity. So you see two different impacts. One is direct through through the business was a service the revenue generated by European companies in China. And if we have lower growth that's going to have an impact for more reasons. And if someone wants from the supply chain. One area that we are seeing obviously a fair amount of movement today in Europe is is in the euro touched 1 0 6 a little bit earlier on Roland. Talk to us about the impact that a significantly weaker euro could have in terms of the export as you just referenced. I mean I mean a weaker euro. It could be seen as a good sign for exporters right. Because you are more competitive versus you know other region etc.. However sometimes a weaker euro is also reflecting some some tension and some stress from the markets on the eurozone growth. And it's what we have seen recently. You know most of us understand I'm talking to are very very pessimistic on the eurozone a European and eurozone growth outlook. We are not into this. We think that eurozone growth could be much more rigid than what is right. No pricing in the markets. OK. And I wonder how much the earnings story can be supportive to Europe as well. Obviously there is a growth concern in Europe. There is also an inflation one. These companies are facing higher costs. Do they have the ability to the extent that say U.S. companies do to exercise pricing power to pass those on and retain margin. Yeah that's a good point. I think that that's going to be a moment of truth. You know that was a first quarter of this year is really very important because it's in this period we have seen the war we have seen a big spike in inflation in a lot of commodities raw materials. And you know I think that we can have some surprise from the top line on sales and revenues because you know when you see inflation you mean higher prices. Right. And so some company could benefit from that. But we can see also higher cost. So the question will be on the margin side and on that front we think that we could see we could see some revision during this visit to this quarterly season. And but again we'll see whole company have some pricing power here. And you are mentioning for example our sector looks very good. It's a sector where you can find some some some pricing power. Do you think it's going to be. I'm curious as to what you think is going to bring investors back to Europe. Is it going to be a sissy suggested city. Put out a note a little bit earlier on there saying another leg lower for Europe and you start to get to the point where Europe looks really attractive. And these sort of the the play could be into European banks for instance or is it as you say maybe actually earnings are going to be better than anticipated and people are going to be surprised there. What do you think he's going to get the international community interested in Europe again. I think we need to have a better visibility on the geopolitical situation. We have seen a lot of outflows from European equities REITs and we know for this money to come back on the European equities. We need to have more visibility on that. On the geopolitical situation that's the first thing. But regarding the valuation we are right. No. Is to recall discounts on European equity versus the US more than 30 percent discount when you look at the PE ratio. And you know what. When you look sector by sector all the sector except health care in Europe are trading with a heavy discount compared to us peers. This is very very impressive. So it's been that's clearly you are the values to rewrite now on the European equity markets. All right. We'll leave it there. But thank you so much for joining us from Paris today. Roland Kailey Leinz of Saks Societe Generale thank you so much for joining us. This is Bloomberg. It's time for the Bloomberg Businessweek to look at some of the biggest business stories in the news right now and which could get tough. British manufacturers raise prices at the fastest pace in more than four decades. It's their attempt to cover soaring raw material and energy costs. And according to the Confederation of British Industry more price hikes are on the way. Credit Suisse is considering its second board management overhaul in as many as years. CEO Thomas Scott Stine is struggling to turn around the bank after a series of scandals and profit warnings. Bloomberg's land Credit Suisse may replace longstanding executives on its management board including its top with CFO and the head of the Asia Pacific region. And Bob Bennett visited from the volatility spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The British bank made about six hundred and forty four million dollars from the emerging markets trading in the first quarter. Amongst other bets Barclays cashed in on the Russian and Ukrainian credit default swaps. And that is the latest business flash guy. British thanks very much indeed. Kelly I think we get numbers from Barclays Thursday. This is a fantastic scoop on the Bloomberg. What I want to know is how much risk they take to make those kinds of returns. It's been inching some of the the Wall Street banks significantly higher risk taking to generate some of the trading numbers that we saw. What was it 10 days ago. Yeah it's going to see what that gets replicated here in Europe. Yeah it's a really interesting question guy because of course all of the volatility bred in large part by the conflict in Ukraine does create massive opportunities to make money. But at the same time you run the risk of a trade blowing up in your face. And of course obviously there's no real winners in war. But to a large extent these banks can reap some kind of reward. I was talking about the money made on Russian and Ukrainian credit default swaps. They made about 100 million pounds just on that alone. Yeah absolutely. You've got a currency trade. Basically everybody had to move move things around pretty quickly. And when that happens it's going to create gaps in the market. You are obviously dealing with probably significantly wider spreads here. And that's when we come back to this risk idea. As you say if things can go a little bit wrong you are running significantly greater risk. Yeah and it did really well on Wall Street in the first quarter. And of course to some extent. Guy you need it too because deal making activity for the very same reasons that trading is doing well. Deal making is not. So you have to have something that kind of offsets that a little bit if you're a bank that wants to perform well. Yeah. Maybe we have already such that it may be taking part of this Twitter day. Do you want it to be done right now. We're still waiting for news on that front. We're back with the close in just a moment. Details to follow. This is Bloomberg. Half past the hour we're wrapping up the Monday session and it's turned out to be a fairly ugly one for European equities. No macron bounce here. As you can see a sea of red. Actually the CAC is down over 2 percent today one of the big underperformers. But there are others. You can look at some of the Nordic markets. They're down more aggressively. But even even the footsie one hundred with the commodities down as much as they are is down by one point seventy seven percent. The DAX is down by one point five four percent. So a pretty ugly session in aggregate here in Europe. But to be honest that's just a continuation of the price action we saw at the back end of last week. This is what the intraday chart looks like a gap lower first thing this morning and actually a reasonably tight range ever since then. So we've not really I don't think learn much from today's session. We're down by around one point eight per cent clearly as a China factor in all of this. You can see that represented elsewhere as well. Euro dollar trading below 1 0 7 a little earlier. We've got 1 0 7 now. But earlier on we had a 1 ISE 6 handle with down by eight tenths of 1 percent. We are seeing a big bet into the bond market. It is pretty broad. It's not just the 80s. The French market obviously we've been watching very carefully for the election fallout. There hasn't really been any. And actually the bigger picture story I think has been dominating the macro picture more broadly not the macro picture. The macro picture. So there's a joke in there somewhere. So the French 10 year catching a pretty big bet. But then we come onto the commodity story. I think this is where the real action actually years. Brent crude down by six and a half percent today. Metals being pushed lower by the China story. Been breaking the news over the last half hour from that briefing in Beijing and the testing that they're going to be doing. They're really hitting the commodity sector really quite hard. And you can see that represented quite clearly in the GDR which is the global rank returns. And as you can see what you're looking at here is the basic resources sector the miners down pretty hard. Then there's the energy sector down by four point six percent. You got the luxury sector. That's a China story. We're just hearing from SOC Gen about what's happening with the luxury sector insurance banks financial services all lower. The only area that you're really hiding out today is in the groceries the utilities the food and beverage. Those are the areas that are outperforming here. The safe value areas of the market are doing better today. No real surprise given the macro backdrop that we have in all of this. There are some stocks that are benefiting though from what we're seeing in France. EDF electricity to France up by three and a half percent today. But there's other stories out there as well. Ubisoft interesting up by 10 percent today. Possibility of some money in the gaming sector certainly lifting that stock a potential target being talked about. And then we come to I think actually probably the most interesting story of the day out of the European single stocks. And that is Philips the stock down by eleven point four one percent. And the news is pretty grim. I have to say Kelly what we're hearing here is that inflation is going to last for really quite some time. They've got issues with certain products certain key products ventilators that they're having to deal with. We heard more news about that last week. They've got an ongoing sleep sleep apnea product which is continuing to cause problems. But the broader macro picture I think really represented by Philips. The story basically is that cost inflation is going to be with us for a while. Yeah. That's exactly what we heard guy from the company's CEO Frans Van Houten who talked to Bloomberg earlier today about those inflationary pressures. Take a listen to what he had to say. Inflation may stay with the global market for the next few years and that we will see further price rises as we go. In the meantime we are also taking cost measures because for some of those effects we can also do some belt tightening and be frugal on cost. Let's get more on this with Bloomberg's Abigail Roach or April Roach excuse me. I always think of Abigail Doolittle who runs the US markets for us. April thank you so much for being here. Just walk us through your key takeaways from Philips results this morning. Hi. Yes. So in its first quarter Phillips reported an adjusted Abita 243 million euros which missed analysts estimates. It also reported a revenue of three point nine billion euros which was slightly better than expected. But you know as you said like most businesses Philips is facing challenges when it comes to the increase in inflation. But on top of that Philips also warned that supply chain issues Covid-19 lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine may cause further disruption. And the chief executive officer of France and Hilton told Bloomberg in an interview today that the company is putting in price rises to deal with cost increases and specifically to think about mid single digit price increases. He also said to expect inflation to stay in the global market for the next few years and they expect the chip shortage crisis to continue throughout 2022. April normally when you get these kinds of statements they are what we call the kitchen sink being being kind of dealt with. I we're going to get all the bad news out. The market reaction was really quite brutal today. Is that an indication that actually more bad news may follow from here. Yes it is possible. I mean looking at the market reaction you know after the earnings. Shares fell as much as twelve point eight percent the most since January and the company's shares have nearly lost one fourth of its value since the start of this year. And analysts did cite high provisions in relation to Phillips recall of some of its stream station breathing devices as potential reasons for this drop. Well tell us more about those recall issues then April. Where exactly do those stand. So the companies set aside an additional 165 million 165 million euros for the product recall some of it sleep apnea devices in one queue and the total expected units to be remediated have increased by about 300000. But it's important to note that that amount does not include potential provisions for lawsuits in relation to this product. The CEO told us that the company may be able to make an estimation on this next year but that at the moment it's too early to say anything on this now. So we hope to learn more soon. And on top of that Philips has also flagged another potential issue in January with their view 60 series ventilators for which is investigating a potential link between a patient's death and a potential malfunction of the device. The CEO said Philips expects provide a permanent fix on this for hospitals in due course. April great update. Thank you very much. Really appreciate it. Michael Roche joining us on the Phillip story. Let's talk about what's happening with these markets. We're just kind of coming through to the end of the day here in Europe. Just getting to the end of the auction. I'm just looking just to see how that auction went. No indication. Yes. But certainly we were on a down leg as we came into the end of the day here in Europe. So those are kind of roughly the final numbers. The footsie one hundred down by one point nine percent to CAC down by over 2 percent today. So much for the macron bounce. The DAX only down by only down by one and a half percent. The big miners the big oil stocks the big luxury stocks all under significant pressure today. I don't think macro had much to do with the market. Today is all about China. I think very much you know Musk is said to be closing in on a deal to buy Twitter 43 billion dollars said to be the price tag just over fifty four dollars a share. An agreement could happen as soon as today it's being reported. We'll certainly be reporting that others are watching this story very carefully. Joining us now Brent though analysts at Jefferies. Brent has got a 48 dollar price target on Twitter. It's a hold rating. We're at fifteen ninety one Brent. Right now. The offer price is circa 50 for why we still have 50. I do think he's got it. There seems to be some skepticism still. Yeah I mean the Sox reflecting that element of can get cut the gap but we think this gets done. Ultimately there's a lot of things that have to happen at Twitter and most of these things are probably done better in private. He's reportedly tweeted about the user interface usability turning to the San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter. And I don't think he he meant that literally. But he's looking at productivity of Twitter employees and it's among the worst of any of the Internet companies we cover. So I think ultimately the board right now believes that from a technology perspective line part of that against him as we say. DB And don't bet against Moss. We continue to think that he can take some pretty stringent actions here. And ultimately what does he do in the aftermath of this. Does he move the comedy to headquarters. Does he inflict a major headcount reduction. I mean that those are all yet to be announced but ultimately I think there's there's a lot of improvement. And again I think this is better done privately. And again from his perspective I think he's a heavy user. So he has great ideas that we've unpacked from his tweets that we think make a lot of sense. So ultimately the biggest issue comes down to pricing. You know are they really going to agree to 50 for 20 or can they get a different number closer to that. That I think that they would they would rather not take the 50 for 20 and either round 55 or 66. Well Elon Musk had said 54 20 was his best and final awful offer. So I guess it's a matter of if he's willing to move or not. Brett you talk about what can be accomplished by Twitter being private. Can it be accomplished with the current management team or do you expect that Elon Musk would come in and shake things up. I think he changes it. I mean he's already expressed his disappointment with his team. And he said that he would rethink his investment based on his lack of confidence in the team. So I think you've seen some term morale on the board. You've seen turmoil in the upper ranks. You've obviously have a brand new team that's put in at the at the top. And so I my my belief is Elan will probably end up just handpicking his his team and putting an additional team in is what I would think he would do. Given what he said so far about is is his view now part of that might just be a first pass. Who knows how much time he's actually spent with this team. So again I don't want to send fear and shock down the wave of the Twitter manager team that everyone's going to be changed out. But I do think they'll probably end up having having a change out from from his from what he's already said is what you would imply from what he's saying. Can you not must get more from this than anybody else. Why did nobody else bid. I think it goes back to no one thought he would actually create a car that five of the 10 neighbors of mine my hood in my neighborhood have write it in KY. My view is a user interface design genius. You know if you have a dog you know what I'm talking about in the Tesla. Like what other car has a dog motor. Bring your dog to the grocery store and the air conditioning stays on blocks. It says hey my dog's fine. It's in the car on the screen. I mean the UI of the Tesla is incredible. Take that analogy and apply it to Twitter. The UI looks like an old Ford. I mean it's terrible. And so when you think about what he wants to do in terms of making the product more usable more static. You know he he is brilliant at doing that. And we think that he can he can make those changes and ineffectively. He creates a better user interface more people calm and then more advertisers want to come. So what we'll see. And obviously he's talked about a subscription model that that he believes in and he can go down that route. But I think when you think about it right now when he's taking a private obviously he said this. I'm not doing this for the financial outcome. I'm doing this because I believe that this is a product that we all need. And so you know no one really exactly knows is going to run this financially. He's just gonna run it for for making the best price. He doesn't care what the expenses to get there. Yeah. He says this is about free speech not about making money I guess. He already has plenty of it at least on paper. Brent do you think he'll face any regulatory headwinds say that he and Twitter actually come to an agreement. What is the likelihood that Capitol Hill takes issue. I think they'll definitely be an investigation and ultimately end the challenges. He doesn't he doesn't have any other assets like this. And so I would assume again that you're going to want to hear about his plans for you know an independent board to govern. This obviously has very strong views. So you want that that the asset to be run by you know by an independent board by an independent Tina does the right thing for. For his. Again his dream of what this story should be which is a Twitter for everyone. And that it becomes that the town hall square you can't have one person running it. So I think there's ultimately going to be some oversight. But I think from a regulatory perspective Jeffrey's desk believes that there's probably no big issue as it relates to this. If it was Microsoft or Salesforce or another company betting that we'd have a bigger issue but we don't anticipate guess probably the standard. Yes standard six guess as well as others have said. Brett is it a zero sum game between Tesla and Twitter. I.e. does his attention now focus here. And is that a negative for shareholders in Tesla. I don't think so. I mean I think you know he talked about this the TED talk that I mean he lived for three years on the factory floor in a company was near bankruptcy. And you could you could feel it in his his energy about what was happening there. And it feels like Tesla's on a great footing. I'm not the Tesla so I don't want to speak up of turn. But it seems like they're on a really incredible trajectory and that ultimately he wants to own this asset. But I don't think he wants to be the day to day. I still think my assumption is Tesla is is his primary focus again. So I don't believe they'll be a distraction. Clearly with Jack Dorsey having gone through this square and with Tesla or with Twitter there's some concern. Does he have the energy. But again when you've seen you know two weekends ago we kind of he tweeted 20 times about Twitter. This is clearly an individual that has interests in tech and not maybe interesting in golf on a Friday afternoon. So it seems like he's got he's got a lot of the time and attention to this and that that ultimately with Tesla on a really good perspective and a really good rule right now it doesn't it doesn't seem like that would be a big concern. The other thing too is you know Twitter is going to be private. Right. So he doesn't have to wake up every day and and deal with us. You know asking him questions. He can run it however he wants. So it's probably gonna take a little less time. OK. Finally Brian obviously it's tech earnings week as well. We're going to be getting results from a lot of companies Twitter included for the social media players. What is your expectation and what is the market looking like for them considering their very advertising reliant. And we've seen that subscriber growth in particular wasn't great for Netflix. I'm wondering what it would be like for these guys. Well we think there's a head when seasonal season from seasonality in advertising. All right now we're facing a snap called that out that they were seeing 30 plus percent growth and an expected back to moderate into the 20s. So I think what we're seeing is good growth. But Q1 seasonality we have supply chain issues. Right. You can't get new cars delivered to you on time. You've got all the overhang what's happening in China and then you have the global economy starting to show signs of maybe a slowdown. So advertisers are leaning a little less hard. So we think Facebook has a very difficult comp. 