Good morning 9 Paul Allen. In Sydney we're counting down to Asia's major market opens and Shery Ahn in New York. Welcome to DAYBREAK ASIA. Our top stories this hour. French President Amanda Lang Macron secures a second term in a boost to the EU grappling with the war in Ukraine. Asian stocks may struggle to start the week as investors weighed disappointing earnings and the prospect of Fed rate hikes. Plus a long mosque set to meet with Twitter executives who may be warming to his 43 billion dollar takeover offer. You are looking at U.S. futures under pressure right now. This of course after the S & P 500 already lost ground for three consecutive weeks. We had some disappointing earnings here and there including from the likes of Horizon and Amex as well. But what we're really watching is big tech earnings this week from the likes of Amazon Microsoft Apple Alphabet as well. Will that make a difference given that the NASA 100 is already down about 9 percent in April alone. We could be headed towards a worst month since 2008. In the meantime we continue to see the Treasury rout end. The dollar index also under a little bit of pressure right now but still very near that 20 20 high. Of course right now what we're watching is what's on the other side of the dollar. Right. The euro because we actually saw a little bit of a pop after that certainty that President Macron will secure that second term. It's been giving up some of those gains that earlier in the session actually in the Sydney trading session we saw a pop of around half a percent at one point. But it remains a fact that the euro has been losing ground for three consecutive weeks. It's really been about dollar strength. Right. And that's really been felt across the commodity space. So we continue to see that pressure on WTI Brent prices in the Asian session as well. Already we have seen a week of losses last week for oil prices because we're also not sure Paul if Chinese demand is there to support prices. Let's take a look at how it's shaping up for trade around the Asia-Pacific no trading in Australia and New Zealand today. Markets closed for Anzac Day but futures pointing to a weaker opening for the NIKKEI when we get going. And take a look at the yen. That story continuing to dominate it not creeping towards 130 against a very strong greenback. We do of course have a Bank of Japan meeting later on this week and a suggestion that maybe some sort of currency market intervention might be in the works. Although with the BMJ as deficiencies is it's hard to see that that would make a lot of difference to the currency. Also very weak the offshore yuan 653 0 9 against the greenback at the moment the Aussie dollar weakening a little as well even though it's been one of the best performing G10 currencies this year. We will have inflation data out of Australia later in the week. That's expected to be outside the Reserve Bank of Australia's tightening band which suggests a tightening might be on its way to Australia as well. Shery Ahn. Yeah at least when it comes to the markets. Paul today it seems there is a little bit of a sigh of relief with Emily Chang Micron winning a second term as French president after defeating far right leader Marine Le Pen Suzhou this day of the 24th of April 2020 to a majority among us. Made the choice to entrust in me the presidency of our republic for the five years to come. Loser does we have to consider all the difficulties of everyday lives and respond effectively to the anger that has been expressed. For more on this we're joined by Bloomberg's Caroline Connan in Paris and cross acid Asia under our pop hook in Sydney. Carly let me start with you. How significant is Macfarlane's victory not only for France but the rest of Europe. It is a relief for France and for the rest of Europe given that means that France will remain a reliable partner within the EU within international alliances such as NATO especially at a time of the war in Ukraine. It is a huge relief also for Malcolm's camp. Given some polls were showing before the runoff a much tighter race between Emanuel Merkel and the national rally leader Marine Le Pen. However it is not the same. Landslide victory that we had in 2017 when Emmanuel Macron gathered 66 percent of the votes. So clearly Emmanuel Michael Barr will have also to gather those French who didn't vote for him or actually voted for him just to block Marion Le Pen just to block the extreme those who still feel left behind. Those people especially from the lower income working class who voted for my independence who were tempted by the extreme. He will definitely need to re conciliate those French people in order to get a majority in parliament in two months from now. Is so a victory Coraline for a manual now Chrome but not quite the mandate he had five years ago. What are the next challenges. How's this going to shape Francis policy. So over the next few days you're going to have a change of prime minister a change of government. But then in two months in June for the legislative elections Merkel needs to get a majority in the French parliament. If he doesn't manage to do so that means he either will have to form some alliances with other parties including for example the Republicans who are in disarray after their candidate Valerie because goods less than five percent of the votes in the first round a couple of weeks ago. Or perhaps he would also have to fold some alliances with the Greens who have very different views than Emanuel Merkel when it comes to the future of nuclear power in the French energy mix for example. So a lot of challenges ahead to get this majority in parliament. And also of course to pass a his future reforms. One reform for example he hasn't managed to pass during his first mandate was the pension reform. There was a stop to put on hold because of the pandemic. He's going to have to try and do his best to avoid another yellow vest type of protest at least for now though and draw. We could say that there was that sigh of relief across markets. Yeah look there certainly was. You saw the euro pop up this morning and in Asia and you're likely to see asset French stocks and and European stocks and bonds supported by these. But look while it removes a risk for markets and we've already seen some of those euro gains fade this morning the headwinds for investors that they have had to deal with are going to reassert themselves. The more hawkish ECB the war in Ukraine continuing to put pressure on commodity prices inflation. Of course the biggest story for investors right now and look also what is happening in bond markets which have been roiled as investors are starting to think that the Fed is falling behind in its control of inflation. We're not talking about the timing of a Fed rate rise. We know that's coming. We are talking about the magnitude. And no no sooner had some bond investors become more bullish following the selloff last week. They're starting to capitulate and abandon those calls. Andre or it's going to be another busy week for Japanese and Chinese markets. What are you watching for. Look it is we know what's going on in China. Investors are looking for more policy support. They have been disappointed. You have had the yuan tumbled. How are policy makers going to handle that. You know they're still adhering to that Covid zero policy which is having an impact on the economy. It's having an impact of the oil price. We're seeing oil down down this morning. So that's yes that's something that investors are looking about. We also have the BMJ policy meeting later this week. Highly unlikely that we will see anything from the BMJ. They do remain one of the most dovish central banks around the world as you know as does the PBS. See. All right Bloomberg is under a pep talk. Caroline Connan in Paris. Thanks so much for joining us. Let's get to Vonnie Quinn now for the first word at lunch funding. Paula thank you. A Ukrainian presidential adviser says U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin have traveled to Kiev. If confirmed it would be the first visit by top American officials to Ukraine's capital since Russian's invasion began. President Vladimir Zelinsky said earlier he would discuss the need for more U.S. weapons and was waiting for the security situation to allow President Biden to visit. Air raid sirens were heard across much of Ukraine early Sunday evening warning of potential Russian airstrikes. Earlier Russia said it had hit a large consignment of foreign weapons in Odessa. Strikes also continued on a steel plant in Mariupol or some 2000 Ukrainian fighters are holding on. He is still pushing for a ceasefire guarantee from Moscow to evacuate more than a thousand civilians and injured soldiers. Shanghai reported a record thirty nine Covid-19 deaths on Saturday. This brings the total number of virus related fees houses to eighty seven since late February. This all according to Shanghai's Health Commission. The average age of the people almost 79. They all had underlying diseases. China is sticking with its Covid-19 zero policy with strict lockdowns in the city and beyond. Sources say you mosque is meeting with executives from Twitter this Sunday to discuss his 43 billion dollar unsolicited bid. The social media giant is also said to be turning more positive on a deal after Moscow unveiled its financing plan including backing from Morgan Stanley and other banks. The Wall Street Journal reports the meeting comes after Moscow met privately with several shareholders on Friday to pitch his proposal. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg Cherry Pro Bono. Still ahead our conversation with Hoshino Resorts. CEO Yoshihiro Hoshino shares how the Japanese luxury hot spring resort operator is coping with the country's continued closure to tourists. But first money markets are pricing in 200 basis points of Fed tightening by September will analyze the impact on Asian bonds with Alliance Bronstein. This is Bloomberg. The war in Ukraine rages on. Press them to this invasion is brutal. Turn to Bloomberg for up to the minute reporting from around the world and analysis of what it all means to you. The intention here is to increase the pressure on the sanctions front. I think United States policy is that the sanctions continue until President Putin is no longer there for continuing coverage from Ukraine and around the world. Keep it tuned to Bloomberg Television and radio. The Fed is concerned about inflation. This move clears the be moving accommodation to try to get it under control. But I know they'll try to choose a soft landing and some skill and some luck. We'll we'll have a very good year for the U.S. economy in terms of the job market this coming year. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaking to Bloomberg Money Markets price again 200 basis points of Fed tightening by September. And our next guest says Asian high yield debt historically outperforms investment grade and rising rate cycles. Let's discuss more with Janet Zenko head of Asia-Pacific fisting come at Alliance Bernstein. Jenny good to have you with us. If you want to get into Asian junk at this point how are we looking in terms of valuations though. Good morning. Yes Asian high yield. In fact if you look at the valuation business the other developed market high yield market has been quite attractive as the Asian high yield has been a collateral damage of the Chinese property sell off while the corporate fundamentals outside of China particularly or we're talking about Indonesia India for looking corporates are very very strong. And the default rate remains very low. So therefore we really think that Asia high yield market right now for relatively meta to longer term investors do see some good entry point. How do you factor in rising inflation though I mean Asia hasn't had that problem as many other countries but we continue to see prices rising and central banks across the region also becoming more hawkish. Absolutely. So how the Asian central banks respond to the supply side inflation shock will really depend on where they are in their economic psychos and their ability to smooth the energy will come off as a pass through of economy. We actually see this as both risks and opportunities. We think most of the Asian central banks will look past this supply side shock and stick to a gradual the normalization path. Of course there will always always be some Asian central banks that will need to act faster than others. For example the likes of Thailand. But there won't be others who are benefiting from higher inflation. For example Indonesia. Malaysia stripped. They are in a better position to pass through the inflation. Yes there are. There are a handful of people spoken to a Bloomberg survey that expect a small chance of recession in China. Can you see a scenario in which China's economy actually contracts. The Chinese economy the underlying or the fundamentals of China's economy remains quite solid. In fact it's it's remains. If you look at the recent data suggesting that it's not really as bad as the market suggests. Now the worry is the card policy support that the government has already put in place may not be effective because of the corporate policies as activities are subdued. Now we expect that the China will gradually right as the death rate comes down and the case counts count comes down. China's government. We're seeing it off there. They're called the policy and they adjust their record with policy. So now I think that's the key. I just want to take a look at a shot on the Bloomberg terminal at the moment. This is the offshore you on which has taken a real beating was sinking again against the US dollar. I mean this isn't really too much of a concern for exporters might be welcomed by some sectors of the Chinese economy. But is the speed of that decline something to be worried about. Well we can't read and look at our beaten isolation of what's going on in this whole world. If we look at the currency in a basket of other currencies. ARM B has been behaving last week. Let's just surely catch up with other currencies. Jihye Lee of course we. All right. Jenny do we still have you. Yes. Yeah. Let me just ask you a little bit before you go about GDP yields because we continue to see the rally given the broader inflationary pressures around the world and global yields rallying as well. But the O really not going against you know the broader global monetary stance and trying to cap yields still. We do have the BOJ a decision on Thursday. Are you expecting to see anything unusual then. No. They were with the market. I mean yes the depreciation of the Japanese again has been very notable with the beginning of March and this is inevitable in a way because the Japanese policymakers have no power to stop it right. It is one of the most stylish central banks in the world. Still we don't really expect that the policy there where you expect no policy changes at the base of the course of. All right. Jenny Zang co-host of Asia-Pacific Fixed Income at Allianz Bernstein. Thanks so much for joining us. Still to come but Twitter might be turning more receptive to Elon Musk's takeover offer. We'll discuss why in a moment. This is Bloomberg. A source telling Bloomberg that Elon Musk has been meeting with Twitter executives sitting in a sign the social media company has become more receptive to his 43 billion dollar takeover offer. Bloomberg Su Keenan joins us with the latest. And Sue the idealist that the Twitter board initially had opted for that poison pill strategy. Was there a change of heart. It appears that coming up with financing filing that regulatory filing on Thursday were a dozen banks backed must to the tune of billions made all the difference in the world. Bloomberg is hearing from people close to the matter that Twitter is now generally more open to discussing a deal than it was previously and met with the board. New York Times getting a bit more detail that they Boskin the eleven member board met early Sunday morning and that there is a follow up meeting later Sunday to discuss matters are related to a possible deal. The Wall Street Journal had reported earlier that Musk met privately with shareholders Friday or resumed to pitch his proposal. That perhaps added to the change of sentiment. And the paper also said Musk stole Twitter chairman Brett Taylor in recent days that he won't adjust his fifty four dollars and 20 cents a share offer now. Bloomberg reported last Thursday when this regulatory filing was first disclosed that mosque appeared to raise a bit more than the actual bid. So there is a little wiggle room there. But observers also note that regulatory filing was key because you have to recall back in 2018. Musk famously tweeted that funding was secured to take Tesla private in 2018. Turned out he didn't have the financing that seriously hurt his credibility. And so now the fact that he's been able to show this financing and that these banks from backing him. It really gives credibility to the offer. Twitter by the way trading about 10 percent below the offer price that Musk has come up with. Observers say that indicates that many on Wall Street perhaps are still skeptical about with a deal will actually go through. Sue we've also learned more about your must manage to get to a bank. A dozen banks to back him very quickly. What sort of argument that he put together. Well apparently the deal came together in a matter of days and about three days over the Easter Passover holiday. That's a lot of money to put together very quickly in the various package they came up with. And we're told that it was a number of Xoom calls with some of the bigger lenders. That mosque himself was on the call appeared very engaged. And what was critical because the packaging from financing does involve a lot of debt. Is that mosque had a specific plan where it would not be so much debt as to tip Twitter into further into junk financing. And so that apparently was crucial. Apparently he also shared some ideas of how he would run. The company reported by people close to the model is saying he was very engaged. As you can imagine we do not know what ideas Musk has. Other than that he supports freedom of speech that he wants authentication for users. And he's proposed that board members would not be paid any details about how we would actually run Twitter if his bid were to prevail. I have not been provided. But stay tuned. All right. Bloomberg's Su Keenan there. Let's get a quick check now of the latest business flash headlines. Foxconn is keeping its iPhone City campus and central China open even with a Covid related locked out of the area. The plant is a major assembler of iPhones for Apple and is located in Nanjing Airport. Economy zone the area is now under lockdown for an indefinite period although workers for key businesses can still commute with permits to China's state. Banks are reportedly cutting their ceilings for deposit rates on Monday as authorities urge lenders to support smaller companies with lower financing costs. Reuters says Bank of China will lower its two to three year time deposit rates by 10 basis points. And Bank of Communications is looking at similar moves. It's not clear if other state banks will follow suit. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has ditched plans to buy Future Group's assets after prolonged legal challenges from Amazon. Alliance Industries said the deal could not be implemented after future retail failed to win creditors approval. Amazon has argued in several courts that contractually it had first right of refusal to buy a future refused to run India's largest grocery chain shirt. And I'll take a look at U.S. futures under continued pressure at the moment. This of course after the S & P 500 already saw three consecutive weeks of losses. But really the question this week will be what happens to big tech. Because we have earnings from the likes of Apple Microsoft Amazon Alphabet that will really decide where these companies are going where the big tech sector is going because the Nasdaq 100. Remember right now under a little bit of pressure in the futures market is already down 9 percent so far in April. And this points for the worst month since 2008. And take a look at the affects space as well because we continue to see a little bit of weakness in the US dollar still holding that 2020 high of course. What we're really watching is what's happening with the euro which continues to hold onto some gains against the U.S. dollar after that jump that we saw in the early Sydney trading session. Remember with more certainty that President Micron was going to secure that second term. We had that reaction in the effects space. We are watching the Japanese yen look about another session of weakness near a 20 year low. What will the bogey do with this week when it comes out with this policy decision on Thursday. And of course it's all about the yuan as well. We're talking about July lows at the moment. And this of course given the economic pressure on China Beijing shutting down part of the city to curb the spread of Covid would discuss this this Bloomberg. This is DAYBREAK Asia and Vonnie Quinn with the first word headlines. Turkey has closed its airspace to Russian jets flying to Syria including any civilian flights carrying troops. The move is seen as a show of solidarity with fellow NATO members and adds pressure on Moscow to end its war in Ukraine. However sources say the restrictions are unlikely to halt the movement of Russian assets to Syria as Moscow will likely use Iranian airspace. Pakistan is asking the IMF to extend its loan program for a year. The nation's finance minister Mr. Ismail said the request was made during talks with the fund in Washington. He said the IMF has largely agreed to extend the current program but details will be worked out next month. The IMF suspended its loan to Pakistan after political turmoil led to the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister. South Korea's incoming president Yoon Tokyo has sent a group of lawmakers and policy experts to Japan as he tries to revive relations. Warming ties between Tokyo and so will be a boost for the US with President Biden expected to visit two countries in coming weeks. His administration is counting on help from both on security and supply chain issues. The World Health Organization is investigating the source of the mysterious outbreak of severe acute hepatitis which is sickened children in the US Israel UK and nine other countries in Europe. The W.A. Joe says at least one hundred sixty nine children have been afflicted by the disease with about 10 percent needing liver transplants and one death. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts. More than 120 countries and Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg. Cherry Five on the Shanghai's cope with outbreak is showing few signs of abating even as the financial capital of twenty five million people enters its fifth week since the forced lockdown began. For more let's bring in our chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle in Hong Kong. Steve it's been more than a month now. What's going on. Yeah there's no sign of abating as you just rightfully said and people's frustration is definitely bubbling over and the numbers keep on being persistent. More than 21000 new Covid infections in Shanghai local infections most of them by the way. Asymptomatic but still another twenty one thousand plus plus. On Saturday we'll get Sunday's numbers later. And probably the one number that really sticks out to authorities is the record number of deaths in Shanghai reported. Thirty nine new fatalities now makes it. Eighty seven total fatalities that have been reported since this latest wave began in February. So that is alarming to authorities. And they what's alarming to residents who are locked down is there are no signs that zero Covid is going to be relaxed at all. In fact the city government said on Friday that it would enact or adopt nine new actions this weekend to achieve the goal of no community spread. That's another way perhaps a euphemism for zero Covid and kind of dashes the hopes of all those people who are essentially locked in their own homes with not with inadequate food and medical supplies. Steve we know that parts of the city in central China where Foxconn makes most of its iPhones went into lockdown last week. How is that affecting production for Apple. Well they put out a statement Foxconn put out a statement on Sunday. Yes. Yesterday essentially saying we're still operating normally and the site continues to comply with the government's measures to curb the spread of the virus. Essentially iPhones city jungle makes the bulk of iPhones globally and there were lockdowns targeted lockdowns throughout the economic zone there where the iPhone city is located. And many residents of that central Chinese city are in some form of lockdown. So the concern was how would this iPhone city be able to keep on cranking out those phones for global distribution. But again these large manufacturers like Volkswagen's iPhone City are using a closed loop system where they keep the workers onsite to keep on pumping out product. And there was also some concern that if there was a spreading lockdown that the port and airport would be affected because of course you've got to get those iPhones out somehow to the world. The airport apparently according to the city officials is working just fine and cargo is out. And in. All right. Bloomberg Markets Stephen Engle they're updating us on the latest on lockdowns in China. Let's just take a quick look at iron ore prices trading out of Singapore seeing quite a steep drop there at the moment off by a little more than 7 percent off by more than 9 percent right now. So a very steep drop for iron ore futures in Singapore. We won't see any reaction to that on the Australian market today where most of the big iron ore miners are listed. We are closed here for the Anzac Day public holiday. But iron ore futures in steep decline there in Singapore off by nine point two per cent at the moment. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the White House could be open to scaling back tariffs on imports from China. Yellen told Bloomberg it's worth re-examining the Trump era duties to help provide Americans relief from the fastest inflation in four decades. Judging by the U.S. unemployment rate now and other measures of performance since the labor market it's been decades since we've seen such a strong job market with such excellent employment opportunities for people. You can see that in my quick read on the enormous level of job openings. So you know the Fed is concerned about inflation. They've made clear that they will be removing accommodation to try to get it under control. But I know they'll try to achieve a soft landing and then with some skill and some luck we'll we'll have a very good year for the U.S. economy in terms of the job market this coming year. Let's talk about China because you referred to that in a speech last week before the Atlantic Council basically saying you really want to China have really helped the United States bring pressure to bear on Russia to stop the travesty that is going on right now in Ukraine. What can United States do to move more than just jawbone or persuade actually get things done. Let me be specific. What about secondary sanctions. Could that really urge the Chinese to move in our direction. Well look I I don't see China at this point as undermining the impact of our sanctions as far as I can tell. Chinese financial institutions are avoiding that. They very much value their access to the US financial system to their economic relations with the United States and Europe. And I'm not seeing them this taking steps to undermine sanctions with me clear that that would be unacceptable to us and make clear that it would be unacceptable to help Russia add to its stock conforms to conduct this war. One would like to see them do more to take advantage of their relationship with Russia to try to bring about a diplomatic into this war. Nothing would be better for the outlook for real growth throughout the global economy or for inflation to other than stopping this for us. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen there speaking with Bloomberg as the David Westin. Still to come the weak yen may help buoy Japan's tourism recovery when borders eventually reopen to tourists. One of the nation's largest operators of luxury hotels and traditional hot spring ends gives us his take on Japan ahead. That's next. This is Bloomberg. It is my view that the Bank of Japan should persistently continue with the current aggressive monetary easing toward achieving the price stability target of 2 percent in a stable manner. I got Japan. Governor how do we conclude that speaking last week and of course it's time for Japan a hand on the brake. Asian Japanese markets open in just under 20 minutes from now. When you heard from governor there how do we could all that right there and is that ultra dovish this which has really send the Japanese yen weaker or we're talking about near 20 year lows against the U.S. dollar and we have continued to see the downside pressure given that the bogey also conducted a limited fixed rate bond buying operations last week to cap yields. The 10 year yield though still continues to trade at around that upper limit of tolerance for the video game round point to 5 percent. So we'll be waiting for the bond markets opening there. And NIKKEI futures at the moment pointing down about one point seven percent after losses in the previous session. Paul you know that weekend is creating new uncertainties for Japanese businesses ahead of the Golden Week holiday with the slumping currency could help raise travel demand when the nation eventually reopens to tourists. Still the prolonged pandemic has already cut much needed revenue for one of Japan's largest operators of luxury hotels and traditional hot Spring Inns. Cino Resorts is not a one hundred and seven year old company famed for its beautiful retreats across Japan. CEO Yoshi Harry Hoshino turned the business around when he took over 20 years ago by acquiring and reinventing struggling spa resorts. But as Covid curbs remained in place last year or Cino was forced to put domestic and international expansion plans on hold. And joining us now from Tokyo is Yoshihiro Cino CEO of Hoshino Results. Thank you so much for joining us. I mentioned there the weekend perhaps being a boost for tourism operators. But I guess the more pressing problem for you right now is the closed borders the visitor caps arrivals. Can you give us a sense of how this is harming your business and other tourism operators. Right. The domestic tourism consumption is huge in Japan. Actually 83 percent of the total tourism consumption in Japan is done by Japanese people travelling to a Japanese destinations. So the loss of the international travelers is a big loss but it's not really critical for us at this point. It's more important to increase or gain the domestic demand. Back to business. And Harry's domestic demand looking right now has it returned to pre Covid levels or is this still some way to go yet. Yes. Yes. So we are expecting the golden week is coming up. It's a big holiday season for us. And then Rubin or volume of the tourists during recording week this year is probably much much higher than the last year. I'm expecting a still 20 percent down from the 2019 fear. But it is very very it's coming back. And we have another big holiday season. This is summer and we're expecting probably the full recovery of the domestic market this year. Have you started to see already some of the fallout from a weak yen in the sense that Japanese households positions get weaker. If you have a weaker domestic currency not to mention that of course we continue to see prices rising across the country not so much in Japan but for the first time in decades. Perhaps we are seeing a little bit more price pressures. The weaker yen hasn't really impacted our lifestyle yet. I don't know what will come next but usually the weaker yen is going to have a price impact on our domestic. It is business as usual. As you see the usury the more inbound is coming at the weaker yen period. And also the Japanese people traveling outside Japan which have a huge market of that before the core in a pandemic. They they tend to shift their destinations in Japan when when again it's about a week. So they will occur yen at this point. It's not really impacting the results business but towards the business in Japan. And it should do okay. This year at this level of the yen. Are you having conversations with the Japanese government the water business leader is telling the administration of this point. Regarding this yen data mining tourism industry abroad that she's trying to cover travel restrictions. Ray. Right. The we are not really talking about the border border matter. But the Japanese government has been planning to have a tourism promotion targeting domestic huge domestic demand in Japan. But he has been postponed for a number of times already. They were planning to do that summer of last year and they tried to find opportunities to execute this this big promotion budget. But we haven't been able to do it. I'm expecting we have a golden week. We don't need any help from the government to boost the revenue during the golden week. So they would perhaps implement that plan after the a week between the golden week and summer vacation period which is May June and July. I think that's something they are thinking about it right now. Reno. I just want to ask you more broadly about reform in Japan. Is there any particular policy change generally that you see Japan needing most urgently. Policy change regarding border restrictions regarding anything at all. Oh I think the day when we will have this embargo coming back is the next big issue for us. And as you know we have a very strict border recession at this point. And but I think we will have to follow what other countries will be doing. I think they are devastated or the evening this policy already. And I am expecting some inbound tourists coming back after summertime this year. And the gap we are having this is a big promotional event next year. And we are expecting though of course the expo in 2025. So we have to start working on this the recovery of the inbound tourism market sometime this year. The government understands it and we are ready for that. And usually how do before we let you go any updates on your expansion plans. I know you mentioned last time that perhaps Saratoga Springs which I love is north of New York City was a potential loss win for you guys to set up shop. Yes. Yes. We are very very good at managing and planning of this. Japanese traditional hot spring is thus a very authentic experience and very popular by Japanese people but also popular and well received by the international tourists. So when they come to Japan. So we are thinking of taking this product to overseas. And we are looking for the location right now where we can prune and build the authentic Japanese traditional hot Spring Inns. That's our plan. And we are still working on it. Meaning that is states and Canada. I know that there are so many hot spring sources in the US. So we are trying to find a location for this project. Well it would be great to have you in the studio. Have you come by New York. Yes. You had a Hoshino. Thank you very much for your time pushing the resort's CEO. You can get more from this interview on TV go available to all Bloomberg terminal subscribers. Tune in for Japan ahead every week to hear from the leading names in Japanese business as Mondays and 840 and Tokyo time on Bloomberg TV. And we have some of the top stories that we're watching over in Japan. Bloomberg has learned Renault is considering selling part of its Nissan stake. The move could raise billions of euros for its evey shift. Also ex Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn facing an arrest warrant in a French probe going on allegedly siphoned millions from Renault. We'll have our conversation with him just ahead. Japan's finance minister Shinichi Suzuki and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen agree to uphold existing ethics agreements. The two also disgusting yen's big swings in their meeting. We do have plenty more ahead. Is this Bloomberg. We have breaking news out of China. We are getting the latest Covid numbers out of Shanghai reporting fifty one new local deaths for Sunday. This is another record the previous one being thirty nine. Also reporting nineteen thousand four hundred and fifty five new Covid cases for Sunday. Now Shanghai has been under lockdown for the past five weeks and we continue to see this outbreak the worst in fact since China's onset of the pandemic. Now Shanghai reporting. Fifty one new local Covid deaths for Sunday. Paul. Bloomberg's been told Renault is considering selling part of its Nissan's stake to fund its evey shift and to ease longstanding tension with its alliance partner. Former Nissan chairman and CEO Carlos Ghosn says such a move makes sense as the alliance is in a shambles with no collaboration between the partners since 2018. I told you maybe 2 years ago that this alliance became a zombie because at the heart of the alliance is the trust the trust between Renault and Nissan and Mitsubishi and the trust between the Japanese authorities and the French authorities which happened to be a major shareholder in San Bruno. This trust was broken. And when the trust is broken there is absolutely no meaning for an alliance like this to continue. So we heard a lot of stories told by the new management of Renault and Nissan that everything's okay. Everything's been done in a brotherly way. And all of this is going to be made in consensus. This was baloney because frankly no corporation as they could please. There was some kind of ridiculous long term plan that was announced to the press. But the bottom line of all of this is the day the in shamble. They sold the shares in Daimler who was a partner of the lines. Now they are dismantling the cross shareholding which frankly make a lot of sense. If you don't want to work together let's not forget that when in 99 the alliance was signed. The reason of the cross shareholding was due to the fact that the company wouldn't be sharing platform sharing technology working together buying together all of this stuff. And it worked very well for 18 years. Except that since 2018 these stocks and there is a kind of a practice of collaboration that is frankly not taking place. Nissan Motor chief Carlos Ghosn speaking with Bloomberg from Beirut. Now here is a quick check of the latest business flash headlines. See AGL is delaying its first quarter results. So April 30th is the end of April 28. The world's largest Evey battery maker says the decision was made on the principle of prudence and it wants to ensure quality and accuracy in this report. The forum last week posted better than expected full year profit. ICICI Bank posted a fifty nine percent rising profit in the March quarter helped by a drop in bad loans and growth in income from lending. Net income stood at nine hundred and eighteen million dollars for the three months ended March compared with nearly 600 million dollars a year ago. The bank has substantially stepped up credit growth in recent quarters outpacing its peers. Let's take a look at the stocks. We'll be watching when trade opens in Japan and Korea shortly. We'll be watching Korean and Japanese steelmakers when we get going assess iron ore futures see double digit declines now also and a cutting its full year net sales guidance which missed the average analyst estimate. Tokyo Constructions received a buyout offer from Yamaguchi Number 10 Family Office which manages the wealth of Nintendo's founding family. And the LG Solution has brought clean energy credits from JQ Energy to speed up its near zero ambitions. Still to come in the next hour. Welcome to the rib cage from Bloomberg's world headquarters in New York on Shery Ahn and I'm Paul Allen in Sydney. Asia's major markets have just opened for trade. Top stories this hour. French President Emmanuel Macron serves a second term secures a second term and a boost to the EU grappling with the war in Ukraine. Asian stocks may struggle to stop the week as investors weigh disappointing earnings and the prospect of Fed rate hikes. Plus Shanghai hobbies its Covid zero approach to stamp out cases while Beijing locks down parts of the capital and Japanese starts coming online. We're seeing losses of more than one and a half percent for both the topics and the NIKKEI at this point as we continue to see the Japanese yen weaken against the US dollar. Of course we're talking about levels of around 20 year lows against the greenback and all eyes this week on what the B O G will do of course. On Thursday the market expectation is that the policymakers will leave things unchanged but the same time will they try to stop the collapse of the Japanese yen. Will that entail widening the 10 year yield ban or shifting their targeting to the five year yield. This of course as we continue to see the OJ operations to cap yields. But the 10 year yields still continues to be stubbornly high at that upper limit of tolerance around point to 5 percent. Given of course the global bond rally. Take a look at the cost B as well. Because we saw weakness in the previous session. We are talking about the Korean War and also weakening for three consecutive weeks. Right now the weakness continues against the US all the past at twelve forty four level. As we see weakness in the Korean stock space as well down more than a percent for the Cosby and the cost that of course we continue to see a strong U.S. dollar a more hawkish fed. That's all affecting risk sentiment across Asia. Paul. You know I've just had trading in U.S. Treasuries began as the markets in Japan opened let's take a look at how we're doing what the yield on the 10 year to 88 9 at the moment we did hear from since it was Fed President James Bullard last week saying that the bond market doesn't look like a very safe place to be right now. And we do see yields continuing to grind higher to 6 672 on the two year unchanged though at the moment equities don't look like a particularly safe place to be either. At the moment S & P futures are off by about a quarter of one per cent. Nasdaq futures looking weaker as well. And if we take a look at commodities prices crude continuing to show a little bit of weakness although the long term picture there looks a little bit more uncertain. We're seeing the euro gain as well after French President Emmanuel Macron won a second term defeating his opponent Marine Le Pen although with not quite the thumping majority that he enjoyed five years ago with the euro rising there on that news nonetheless. Well it has been a painful time for Chinese markets. Is growing fears about the fallout from the nation's Covid zero strategy sent markets tumbling. And with the off shore yuan hitting its weakest level in a year attention has turned to what the PRC could do next. Joining us now we have Jeff Haley Asia Pacific senior market analyst at Honda. And Jeff I just want to take a look at one of the charts we have on the Bloomberg. And there's no shortage of them illustrating the sort of thing that Chinese stocks now back to where they were before Beijing intervened in mid-March. Where do you see the future for stocks here. Do you see them heading lower or do you see perhaps finally the sort of intervention coming from policymakers that the market's hoping for. This is the challenge when you barely intervene. There was a lot of rhetoric there and a lot of promises so to speak made but very very little substance occurred over the following month. And we've seen those stocks running out of steam. As you alluded to before there are widening lockdowns across China a tightening up in Shanghai. Again this is going to cause logistical problems that will affect not just China but also the rest of the world. And we're seeing no sign of change about the Covid zero policy from the government and very little. And James that actual material stimulus measures if we judge their activity from previous years and decades now they've declined to cut the one year MTA for the one or five year LP ISE for example. And they're still running a neutral liquidity policy by the repos. That all points I believe to lower China stocks and we're going to see a weaker yuan going forward. Well we've got about 500 Chinese companies reporting earnings this week against this backdrop of the lockdowns. I have another chart here illustrating what we might expect the outlook for consumer discretionary perhaps not surprisingly particularly bleak. What are you anticipating this earnings season in China. I think it is going to be a tough one. I think the export set there or export facing companies will hold up. Tech is an ongoing issue isn't it with the regulatory risks surrounding that. We also still have the slow moving train wreck of the private sector property developers as well. I can't see any material progress on deleveraging there. Consumer sentiment must by default and that background take ahead. So I would say there's substantial downside to the outlook for sentiment that will potentially show up in the PMI is that we see from China later this week and in the weekend but also because of these restrictions. Jeff are you at all factoring in the market reaction from the French election especially given that it gives a little bit more certainty to the European market reaction as well that the euro is only up about I think it was 20 basis points or 20 points when I last saw it. Mr. President Macron lead actually widened towards the end of last week and we actually saw option volatilities with the expiry of today come back to normal levels. So the market had already started pricing in a macron victory and that's how it's played out. So I'm anticipating this to be a very minimal impact on markets bullish early anyway. And we saw that the euro itself closed below 1 0 8 on Friday a huge negative technical signal. And that trend line that it broke at 1 0 8. It goes all the way back to 1985. So I think there's much more challenging times ahead for the euro and Europe. Are you bracing for any changes coming from the veto J. On Thursday. I mean we continue to see the yen weakness will govern there. How do we go. Could all that have to act and what would that mean for the broader markets. But I think it would be a huge surprise and the main reason I say that is because they were intervening so aggressively last week to CAC 10 year KGB yields eight point eighty five per cent which is the upper side of the era of the targeted band for G.B. youths. I can't imagine that they would have done that so aggressively if they were intending to perhaps change that policy somewhat or tweak it. In this meeting here that would have been a nice way of hinting to the market that some changes could be on the way. So I'm expecting them to hold fast with their expansionary monetary policy. And this should lead to yet another bout of weakness in the Japanese yen as yields around the will continue climbing higher notably in the United States. Jihye Lee was good having you on one. The Asia Pacific senior market analyst NASDAQ Vonnie Quinn with the first world headlines Funny Cherry sang to Emmanuelle Michael Barr has defeated far right leader Marine Le Pen in the French presidential election. Macron won a second term on a pro-business pro European Union platform bolstering the bloc as it tries to deal with the war in Ukraine. McConnell's win is seen as removing a key risk for markets. The euro rose after the results. A Ukrainian presidential adviser says. U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Eggleston have travelled to Kiev. If confirmed it would be the first visit by top American officials to Ukraine's capital since Russia's invasion began. President Vladimir Nancy earlier said he would discuss the need for more U.S. weapons and was waiting for the security situation to allow President Biden to visit. Shanghai reported 51 Covid-19 deaths on Sunday with more than 19000 new local cases. The financial center is into its fourth week of strict lockdown while some residents have been confined to their homes for even longer. Frustration has been building over a lack of access to food or medical care for quality government rations and the location of quarantine centers. Sources say eat on Moscow's meeting with executives from Twitter Sunday to discuss his 43 billion dollar unsolicited bid. The social media giant is also said to be turning more positive on a deal after Moscow unveiled its financing plan including backing from Morgan Stanley and other banks. The Wall Street Journal says the meeting comes after Moscow met privately with several shareholders Friday to pitch his proposal. Global news 24 hours a day on air and on Bloomberg Quicktake powered by more than twenty seven hundred journalists and analysts and more than 120 countries. I'm Vonnie Quinn. This is Bloomberg Cherry. Take a look at some big movers. Over in Japan we are following those automakers Nissan Toyota. They're all seeing a little bit of pressure with the broader market losses that we're seeing across Japan. Nissan and Toyota down more than 2 percent each. This of course as we head towards these ISE fourth quarter earnings as well. The expectation is for its beat of fourth quarter 2022 conservative guidance that we got. And of course we're watching the latest saga around Carlos Ghosn as well. A penny of the moment. Also losing almost 4 percent. Their problem and they're in that loss was larger than expected. Paul. Well still to come Morgan Stanley tells us how central banks across Asia will need to join in on policy normalization. But up next we'll get more on what's next for France after Emmanuel Macron secures a second term as president. This is Glenn Beck. The war in Ukraine rages on. Press them to this invasion is brutal. Turn to Bloomberg for up to the minute reporting from around the world and analysis of what it all means to you. The intention here is to increase the pressure on the sanctions front. I think United States policy is that the sanctions continue until President Putin is no longer there for continuing coverage from Ukraine and around the world. Keep it tuned to Bloomberg Television and radio. Suzhou this day of the 24th of April 2022 a majority among us made the choice to entrust in the presidency of our republic for the five years to come. Said it in defeat. I cannot help but feel a kind of hope for our friend and European leaders. This result is evidence that cannot be ignored. How the French people greatly distrust them and abroad. Aspiration for change. French President Emmanuel Macron and far right leader Marine Le Pen speaking about the election results there. For more we're joined by Bloomberg TV's international correspondent based in Paris. Caroline Connan. So Caroline how significant is this victory for Emanuel Macron. How was the atmosphere at his election night rally. MFC thank you in French. That was actually the first word that Emmanuel McCool said after the results were officially announced at 8 p.m. French time just about five hours ago. And he wound these re-election against again the nationalist leader Marine Le Pen. So clearly a sense of relief on the shoulder mass at the feet of the Eiffel Tower where Emmanuel McCool celebrated this victory tonight. There were a few thousand people there chanting one more time five more years of Emanuel in my call. But clearly it was not the same level of enthusiasm that we saw five years ago when Malcolm first won the election in 2017. At the time he was the youngest French president ever 39 years old and he was of course elected on very pro-business platform of reforms. This time obviously the margin was not as wide. The difference between him and many in the pan was a tighter. So he will have a lot of work to do in order to re conciliate the French over the next couple of months before the legislative elections and also over the next five years. What also caught my eye during his speech after his election victory was that he talked about Europe above France's link and connection with the continent. What is that telling us about what's going to happen with the French relationship with the European Union with NATO and the ongoing war in Ukraine. For the second time actually he used the European anthem Ode to Joe in order to celebrate his victory. He already used that same European anthem back in 2017 to really show that he was the candidate of Europe. And in fact during this campaign between the two runs he was really telling the French that this is a choice of a referendum for or against Europe. Because of course even if many New Pan the national rally leader wasn't advocating a frenzy to an exit of the EU any more clearly she would have meant distance from the EU partners. And a re-election of Emmanuel Merkel really means Tbilisi and continuity for the European project. France though still presides over the EU rotating council of the EU for the next three months. And given the situation of the war in Ukraine the role of France in the proximity of Immanuel and Merkel with the German Chancellor all shows obviously when it comes to Russian sanctions as well will be key over the next few weeks. Caroline Connan great to have your insight seeing late for us there from Paris. And take a look at European futures right now coming online in the Asian session. We're seeing the downside pressure really broad despite the fact that we saw sort of a sigh of relief with President Microns victory over Marine Le Pen in the forex side of things. But right now in the equity space we continue to see the downside pressure. Of course not surprising because we have broad sell off Asian markets as well not to mention that this seems to be a continuation from the Friday selloff in European equities markets given that mixed bag of reports coming from financial institutions not to mention of course a more hawkish ECB more hawkish. Before we actually take a look at the bond space because that was one reason we had the U.K. 10 year gilt really surpassing that 2 percent level right now holding around those levels although French stocks and bonds have already been supported in the previous session given that the president's margin over emerging in the pen had widened although it did actually contract actually going into the vote count. But as I said the euro really continuing to hold on to those gains was paring back some of that rally that we saw earlier in the Sydney session. But still interesting that it comes after three weeks of losses against the US dollar. Paul. Well U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are reportedly in key for talks with Ukraine's president. Let's cross to Bloomberg reporter Bruce Einhorn for the latest. So Bruce the Ukrainian president of a lot of mayors Alinsky urging the US not to come to this meeting empty handed. What are they bringing. Well I think the significant thing right now is the symbolism of the visit. This is the highest level visit that Presidents Lewinsky's high with American officials since he met with Vice President Harris in Germany before the war started. It also comes at the same time as a visit by Ukraine's prime minister Dennis Schimmel to Washington where he met with President Biden with Speaker Pelosi and other leaders. President Biden last week announced a one point three billion aid package to Ukraine. The U.S. is shipping more weapons. What types of weapons including heavy artillery other other items. So I think it is fair to say that the Americans are arriving in Kiev with some things that the Ukrainians want. The question now will be when will President Biden go. We know that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has gone. European Commission president or Savannah Land has gone to Kiev. There are now questions about will President Biden go. At some point of course the security criteria that are involved in a visit by the president United States are different. So that is a big concern right now in Keith even as Secretary of State Blinken and Secretary Defense Austen are there. There is great singles going on across the country. So a reminder that this is a country very much under under attack. And Bruce Turkey has now closed its airspace Russian jets flying to Syria. How significant is this and what are the implications of this shift in Turkish policy. Well practically it's not a big issue for Russia. Russia can fly around Turkey. They'll fly over Iranian airspace. Turkey and Russia are on opposite sides of the civil war in Syria. And. This move by the Turkish government is assigned to NATO allies that Turkey is onboard with the rest of NATO. Turkey does have a complicated relationship with Russia. We talk a lot about how Germany Austria other European countries are highly dependent on Russia for energy supplies. Turkey is to Turkey gets about half of its natural gas from Russia. So it's it's vulnerable to retaliation by the Russians. Today we're having a visit by President Erdogan is meeting with U.N. secretary general to talk about the Ukraine Russia war. And then the secretary general is then scheduled to go to meet with Putin and with Lindsay later this week. We'll be watching. Bruce Einhorn our Bloomberg reporter there. And you can get a roundup of the stories that you need to know to get your day going in today's edition of DAYBREAK. Terminal subscribers go to Derby. Go this film by. We're tracking the fallout of the global supply chain crunch. These are the top stories today. The prospect of Europe getting disconnected from Russian gas continues to loom. An ongoing standoff over payment terms could lead to a cut in gas supply next month. Drought and soaring feed prices have forced U.S. cattle ranchers to reduce their herds which means more beef now but less for the future. Commodity brokerage Allendale says a smaller beef supply is set in stone and the world's supply of cooking oil is getting smaller. Indonesia has announced a ban on exports of palm oil the world's most consumed edible oil. Rabobank says Indonesia's supply is impossible to replace. And we are actually seeing that reaction to the news in Indonesia with palm oil futures gaining ground not to mention that we also had other types of oil like soybean oil rallying to a record. We are talking about the best run in five years because of the Indonesian use. But when it comes to commodity space you're watching what's happening with China because it's about the demand picture. Right. And you're looking at iron ore futures on one point in Singapore fall about 12 percent to the lowest in two months because of the man concerns over China. Already sources telling Bloomberg that fuel consumption in the country is expected to drop 20 percent in April from a year ago. So you have WTI and Brent both headed towards one hundred dollars a barrel copper. Same story there. And of course this as we continue to see the slowdown in the Chinese economy because of the pandemic outbreak. Bloomberg terminal users can read more about those stories in our newsletter Supply Lines. That's on an I trained and now. So let's got a little bit more about the pandemic across China. Because Shanghai reported fifty one Covid-19 deaths on Sunday with more than nineteen thousand new local cases. For more let's bring in our chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle in Hong Kong Steve. We continue to see records being set across the country. Yeah that's right. So an additional 51 deaths on top of the thirty nine that were reported on Saturday which was a record high for of course this latest round and really Shanghai's a major first major you know episode of the coronavirus outbreak this being predominantly Omicron and predominantly asymptomatic. But still the lockdowns persist. It was it's been for weeks now actually entering its fifth week since that first lockdown happened in Pudong on March 28. Then people's frustration obviously has been growing. There was some sliver of hope among the lockdown residents. Twenty five million or so that there could be some gradual easing but authorities vowing to strictly implement and enforce. In fact new actions nine new actions on Friday were announced by the city municipal government. And we've seen photos. I can't necessarily confirm it exactly. But there's been photos circulating around the Internet of at least two metre high green wire fences going around certain neighborhoods or apartment blocks or even across roads to help contain people and their movements if they actually have left their apartments. But we've seen the video everyone's seen the video of people's frustrations as food supplies are a bit limited and medical supplies as we get into four weeks. Beijing welcome. It might be your turn. Chow Yang District they're going to start mass testing three days this week starting today. 21 cases in Beijing's Chao Yang district chief North Asia correspondent Stephen Engle there in Hong Kong. More to come in a moment. This is Glenn. This is DAYBREAK Asia on Paul Allen. The first with headlines. Air raid sirens were heard across much of Ukraine early on Sunday evening of warding off potential Russian airstrikes. Earlier Russia said it had hit a large consignment of foreign weapons in Odessa. Strikes also continued to steel plants in Mariupol where some 2000 Ukrainian fighters are holding on. Keep is still pushing for a ceasefire guarantee from Moscow to evacuate more than thousand civilians and injured soldiers. Turkey has closed its airspace to Russian jets flying to Syria including any civilian flights carrying troops. The move was seen as a show of solidarity with fellow NATO members and adds pressure on Moscow to end its war in Ukraine. However sources say the restrictions are unlikely to halt the movement of Russian assets to Syria as Moscow would likely use Iranian airspace. Pakistan is asking the IMF to extend its loan program for a year. The nation's finance minister Mr Ismail says the request was made during talks with the fund and Washington said the IMF has largely agreed to extend the current program. The details will need to be worked up next month. The IMF suspended its loan to Pakistan after political turmoil led to the ouster of Imran Khan as prime minister. South Korea's incoming president in Tokyo has sent a group of lawmakers and policy experts to Japan as he tries to revive relations. Warming ties between Tokyo and Seoul would be a boost for the US president. Biden expected to visit the two countries in coming weeks. His administration was counting on help from both security and supply chain issues. That was good. First world headlines. Sure. Well we do have one breaking news on the Bloomberg right now. We are getting a little bit more insight into the text messages that were exchanged between Elon Musk and the Saudi fund when it came to taking tests a private backing 2018. Remember that was the quote infamous funding secure tweet back in August of 2018. While the series of text messages Damascus changed with Silicon Valley friends investors and the managing director of Saudi Arabia's public investment fund during the saga coming to light. And this really is showing that the text messages including a mosque saying in one exchange you are throwing me under the bus really showing the details of his thinking as we are now again seeing his Air Force to take Twitter under to buy Twitter at this point. You can find more of this story on the Bloomberg terminal and the dealings with those text messages exchanged and some more information there as you check out the Bloomberg story. But when it comes to the data front on the ego side of things it will be a pretty busy week. Growth numbers from two of the largest regions of the global economy set to reveal the impact of the war in Ukraine. For the first time the US released its first quarter GDP print on Thursday while Europe follows on Friday as the fastest price increases in decades. So recession fears now with the rise of inflation of course. Our next guest though says that central banks across Asia will need to join in or speed up the pace of policy normalization. Let's bring in a ton Asia economist at Morgan Stanley Day. It's good to have you with us. So. Are we seeing. When are we going to start seeing inflation getting out of hand across Asia. Because at this point it doesn't look like it as of yet. Heidi do we have. Do we have you on this wall. Yeah. I was asking about the inflation picture across Asia. What are you expecting to see. While we expect efficient to maintain at current levels so probably the peak would be around now or you took a quarter of this year. I think that's a lot of concerns about the committee prices as well as the supply chain disruptions. But our view is that the higher costs push efficient that we've seen is unlikely to lead to significant demand for inflationary pressures in Asia just because of the fact that the GDP Covid path in Asia is still below trend. There is still a negative output gap. So overall we do not expect inflation that get the run rate territory in Asia. No after we saw U.S. real yields turn positive a one point we're worried about those high valuations and what are your expectations for some of those companies that are also in the likes of Korea or Taiwan which are pretty tech heavy. Right. So I'm not equity strategy. But I'm of economists. But let's just say that I think if you look at the market performance of Korea Taiwan these markets have actually started to underperform relative to the broader Asia Japan markets. And I guess from an economic standpoint I think GDP growth broadly was to remain reasonable for these economies. For Korea this year we're expecting GDP growth 2.8 percent for Taiwan. This year expecting GDP growth of three point one percent. I think what will help these economies is the fact that the current situation has improved. So the Covid reopening as well as the fact that vaccination rates have actually been rising. This will help to then domestic demand tailwinds even environment whereby exports momentum could be moderating going forward from the high base effects that we have seen last year. We're also going to have PMI ISE out of China later on this week. Do you think the economy has been weathering these lockdowns and do you anticipate a policy shift. Because we haven't seen the sort of intervention we've become accustomed to in situations like this. I think Chinese policymakers are very likely to want a balance between maintaining the public health versus maintaining economy well-being. I think that there is a trade off between the two and I think it seems like right now they still want to maintain a Covid zero strategy. Now what that means is that there will be very likely near-term downside hit business to growth. And at the same time it also means that there will be more policy easing which is in the pipeline especially the Politburo meeting which will take place later this in April and again in July. We are expecting to see more of this go easy to persuade especially. Does that mean that fiscal deficit. Infrastructure. CapEx fee cuts. Tax cuts. We also expect to see further nation wide property market easing as well as monetary policy easing. I do know follow our cut or interest rate cuts by the end. And Yotam is if ISIS to see that there would be more growth hit to China given the rolling meltdowns that we have seen as well as the implications that this will have on supply chain disruptions as well as domestic demand that cause you most as well as services. Do you think that growth target is going to get revisited because it's looking more and more unrealistic. Right. So for China their growth target for this year is 5.5 percent. We don't have a strong U.S. whether they'll be revising this growth target. But our view is that it seems likely given what has already happened in first quarter of this year and what is likely to transpire. Second quarter of this year perhaps second quarter GDP will come in closer to all bad case outcome of 3 percent pieces and therefore your GDP numbers. What China could come in closer to our bad case forecast overall 4 percent. So that's kind of the growth expectations that we are expecting. And I think alluding to what I mentioned earlier on we are now seeing close to more than 20 cities in China either in strict lockdowns or partial lockdowns. And this has led to supply chain disruptions that even though policymakers are wanting to allow and revive closed loop production the reality is that is going to be difficult for them to fully mitigate the supply side disruptions. We have seen them trying to give a white list of 600 culprits to resume production. But our Shanghai our China autos team believes that even with this measures it seems like the production will only get back to about 40 to 60 percent by middle of next month. So I think overall that there is still near-term growth headwinds for the China economy. All right. Did you attend the Asia economist at Morgan Stanley. Thanks so much for joining us. Well meanwhile U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says the White House could be open to scaling back tariffs on imports from China. Yellen told Bloomberg it's worth re-examining the Trump era duties to help provide Americans relief from the fastest inflation in four decades. Judging by the U.S. unemployment rate now and other measures of the performance since the labor market it's been decades since we've seen such a strong job market with such excellent employment opportunities for people. You can see that in my quick read in the enormous level of job openings. So you know the Fed is concerned about inflation. They've made clear that they will be removing accommodation to try to get it under control. But I know they'll try to achieve a soft landing and with some skill and some luck we'll we'll have a very good year for the U.S. economy in terms of the job market this coming year. Let's talk about China because you referred to that in a speech last week before the Atlantic Council basically saying you really want to China have really helped the United States bring pressure to bear on Russia to stop the travesty that's going on right now in Ukraine. What can the United States do to move more than just jawbone or persuade and actually get things done. Let me be specific. What about secondary sanctions. Could that really urge the Chinese to move in our direction. Well look I I don't see China at this point as undermining the impact of our sanctions as far as I can tell. Chinese financial institutions are avoiding that. They very much valued their access to the U.S. financial system to their economic relations with the United States and Europe. And I'm not seeing them is taking steps to undermine sanctions. We've made clear that that would be unacceptable to us and make clear that it would be unacceptable to help Russia add to its stock of forms to conduct this war. We would like to see them do more to take advantage of their relationship with Russia to try to bring about a diplomatic into this war. Nothing would be better for the outlook for real growth throughout the global economy or for inflation to other than stopping this war. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaking with Bloomberg David Westin. Coming up next the iron ore futures slump in Singapore over concerns about the demand outlook in China. Analysis next. This is Bloomberg. And here's a quick check of the latest business flash headlines. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani has dished a plan to buy Future Group's assets after prolonged legal challenges from Amazon. Reliance Industries said the deal could not be implemented after future retail failed to win creditors approval. Amazon has argued in several courts that contractually and have the first right of refusal to my future which used to run India's largest grocery chain. ICICI Bank posted a fifty nine percent rise in profit in the March quarter helped by a drop in bad loans and growth in income from lending. Net income stood at nine hundred and eighteen million dollars for the first three months and that march compared with the early six hundred million dollars a year ago. The bank has substantially stepped up credit growth in recent quarters outpacing its peers. Foxconn is keeping its iPhone SUNY campus in central China open even with a Covid related lockdown of the area. The plant is a major assembler of iPhones for Apple and is located in Jango Airport the economy zone. The area is now under lockdown indefinitely though workers for key businesses can still commute with permits by an all futures in Singapore is slumping to around a two month low. Concerns growing over the demand outlook in China with its economy strained by Covid lockdowns. For more we're joined by Bloomberg Commodities reporter Martin Ritchie. Martin this is quite a steep decline. What's driving this. Yeah. Good morning. Iron ore is actually held up pretty well over the past two months or so around 150 dollars but it has been weakening obviously with the state of the Chinese economy recently. And it seems this morning you know this news about a growing outbreak in Beijing in that particular district in Beijing would have ordered mass tests already. It looks like that has really spooked. Iron ore this morning down more than 2 percent heading towards a hundred and thirty dollars a tonne. Look when you have these rolling outbreaks it's a real really outbreaks and these curbs and mobility. That's going to hit construction which is iron ore main market. So looks like that is just a bit of a capitulation this morning when you see these pretty scary headlines from Beijing. What are we seeing in terms of China's exports of metals at this point. Yeah so that's a separate story that we read this morning. So in the past couple of months there's been a bit of a bit of a surge in metals exports. DAX we're talking about aluminum a bit of copper zinc and also some extra steel steel. So that speaks to the relative weakness of China's market versus the rest of the world. You've got the global economy. You know there's always a love button but headlines around at the moment. But the metals markets are actually quite tight ISE very low. Inventories are declining and that's put prices up New Year new record levels in recent months. And that spread quite a lot of exports because it's more profitable for some metal to be sold overseas rather than in say China. Bloomberg Commodities Edge reporter Martin Ritchie there with the latest on the metals space and of course Chinese a man very important for energy as well because we continue to see WTI and Brent losing ground after a week of losses already. There have been concerns about Chinese demand already. Bloomberg sources are telling us China of fuel consumption in the country is expected to drop 20 percent in April from a year ago. So already we have seen the losses while those losses continue in the energy markets on this early morning Asian session. And energy is one sector that's leading the declines across equity markets across Asia. Take a look at the Nikkei which is down one and a half percent. Every sector on the Japanese index is down and is being led lower by consumer discretionary and consumer services at the moment. The Cosby is also losing ground for a second consecutive session. And we're talking about lows we haven't seen in about two weeks or so. And U.S. futures are also pointing lower at this point given that we have already seen consolidation in the last three weeks with some disappointing corporate results out of the U.S. including Horizon and our on Friday. And we actually saw the S & P 500 seeing its worst day in more than a month. We'll have more on the markets coming up on DAYBREAK ASIA. This is Bloomberg. We're counting down to the start of trade in Hong Kong and mainland China. Investors watching the PBL see very closely right now after both the offshore and onshore yuan had the worst week since the currency devaluation back in August of 2015. We're talking about the offshore you want trading of loaves. So we haven't seen since July. And of course we are watching whether the PBL sea will set its reference rate that higher or weaker than what economists are expecting. That will really set the tone for the currency trade this week. We have already seen the general sense of caution approaching the upcoming earnings results given the weaker Chinese economy which is being felt across the currency space. Let's bring in our markets co-anchor David and less for what to expect from the China market open. David how much of all of this has already been priced into the markets. I mean to a large extent Shery Ahn. And good good morning from Hong Kong. That's a very good question because I mean to some extent the earnings we're going to get today some of them will be first quarter earnings. Some of them will include full year for last year. Some of them will be combined. And I guess to what extent have markets figured out what the slowdown actually means for the current quarter and whether these valuations that you're looking at on your screens and in fact on the MSCI China on that simple metric we are trading near ones. One full segment below your 15 year means. So I mean these valuations are cheap. We haven't moved into an earnings season but valuations this low. But but then again I mean the headwinds in the economy and certainly just consumer confidence also is really a big one to consider. So everything you have a lot of big developers you have some of the big banks. Of course wage commodity is going to be coming out as well this week just to give you a few of those names. So just to give you an indication I guess of some of the I guess estimates out there. Let's flash it for our screens. Here we go. And do these estimates see as I. Three hundred twenty two percent full year. Is that still reflective. Does that still apply to the current macro realities. The key question there. David apart from earnings what else are we paying attention to this Monday in the Asia Pacific. Well you guys just covered a very big part of that. You know this this collapse rising in commodity prices more so obviously in metals. And in a couple of minutes we'll get the initial indication of what the Chinese iron ore contracts will do over in Bali in some of the energy contracts. Obviously also coming online in Shanghai for example oil has been pulled back in. I don't I just have to caveat I'm going to say next. Not to trivialize of course the public health tragedy that's taking place there. And hopefully of course that they do able to ring fence that. But you know this might be something to consider for markets. You know when we're trying to figure out really to what extent inflation starts blowing up it might a slowing China actually be. The silver lining there takes some of the sting off. And just look for us at some of these things that we're tracking there. Well you're looking at that. Government bond yields at two point eighty five two point eighty six percent. Last I checked on the 10 year that's now testing the highs of this year as well. Plus of course that key line in the sand there. And to CSI 300 that specific level is a level it closed in March 15th. Now that was the day before Beijing and a state council came out with that massive promise that they will be there to support the markets and also the economy. Back to you guys. All right. Bloomberg Markets Covid. David Ingles. Let's take a look at the stocks to watch particularly in Hong Kong. They're reopening in the next half. Airlines such as Cathay Pacific retailers like Sassa and Cha Thai Food and also Macao casinos like Sands China are going to be in focus. We'll also be keeping an eye on Singapore reopening stocks says the government's scripts or tests for vaccinated travellers. It's also going to further ease domestic curbs later on this week. Singapore Airlines Casino operate again things. Singapore luxury hotels like Mandarin Oriental and restaurant stocks like a jumbo group may also move will get under way in Singapore soon though. We're watching currencies as well particularly the yen continuing to push towards that one 30 level yen weakness. Definitely a theme at the moment. We have a WB OJ of course still easing yields of 0 per sample. Have a BMJ meeting this week. The Fed meanwhile continuing to tighten. Finance Minister Shinichi Suzuki you may have discussed with Janet Yellen last week coordinated yen intervention. But as long as the central bank divergence persists to imagine that making too much of a difference. Take a look at the Aussie dollar as well weakening a little against the greenback 72 15. Now we will have CPI numbers for Australia out this week as well. That's expected to come in higher than the RBA target band of 2 to 3 per cent. We're expecting a read of three point four per cent so that makes future RBA meetings definitely alive. Now the Kiwi dollar they are trading at sixty six 20. Of course markets in Australia and New Zealand closed today for the Anzac Day holiday. Shery Ahn. Yeah. So we're watching really the Japanese equity space and the Korean equity space at this moment where we are seeing every sector on the NIKKEI in the red at this point consumer discretionary leading those declines. The cost is also down about 1 percent. And of course we continue to see the weakness as Paul mentioned on the Japanese yen. Also on the Korean War. And after three weeks of losses already against the US dollar on the yield space though we're really seeing some pullback on government bond yields especially for the JJ B 10 year yield which is moving away from that upper limit of tolerance for that B OJ as we continue to see Treasury yields also pulling back and futures in the equity space across the U.S. also down. That's it from DAYBREAK GAUGE. Our markets coverage continues as we look ahead to the start of trading Hong Kong Shanghai and Shenzhen. Stand by for Bloomberg Markets. China open this Bloomberg.