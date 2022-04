00:00

Whereas today's Paul Volcker. Well I think the Fed has now understood that it's been behind the curve and needs to step in. I do worry that the period from 1975 to 1983 is more instructive than people might think for today. I think it's a little naive to think that the Fed wants to crush inflation and 200 ish basis points in the Fed funds rate is going to do that. So we'll have to see. But I do think the Fed has the courage to act. And I don't think the market should take comfort in that. I'm not going to jinx you but I'm not going to mince words with a Republican president. You're short listed as chairman. There's no other way around that. Chairman Hubbard let me make it clear Volcker had 12 percent yields or whatever they were. Powell has 1 percent yields 2 percent yields. We can't do it. Volcker did. Canwe. Well it's difficult to know. I'll tell you why. Not so much about the feds courage but about other things. For example fiscal policy and the budget as the Fed tightens the federal deficit gets a lot worse from shorten the maturity the debt. We have a very large debt today relative to what Paul Volcker faced. There are also issues of how much of a recession the Fed is willing to tolerate. If the Fed wants to get back to 2 percent inflation I find it hard to believe that a soft landing is possible. Glenn what does that mean. You were saying and I want to pick up on this this idea of the fact that there seems to be complacency a certain risk assets. Where is that complacency. How disruptive could these tightening cycles be for markets. Well it depends on how far the Fed feels it has to go. You mentioned before about the possibility of several 50 basis point hikes. I think the Fed will take a look and see what's happening in the economy. But I don't think when stagflation right now I think we're in an inflationary boom. I think there's a lot of wind at the backs still. So I do think the Fed is going to have to take fairly bold action not like Paul Volcker but pretty bold. Do you believe that Bill Dudley is correct that we're going to see a 4 percent Fed funds rate over the next two years. I don't think you can rule it out. I think it depends obviously on geopolitical events that none of us can sit here and forecast today. But I do think that the Fed should be prepared to do what it takes. And if the market believes that it will do what it takes to put the inflation genie back in bottle. Glenn Hubbard moments ago a world class economist saying this is Sweden and the Stockholm school just came out with a stunning headline which directly addresses this scene. Dean Hubbard inverse of the Reich's bank says not a period of normalization but a new policy. Is that really what we're talking about here is we need to make up a new policy original economics. I don't know that it's a new policy as much as going back to being serious about the factors that cause inflation. We've got this. Inflation is the man was borrowing too fast relative to supply. It's not even that complicated. It's not all Vladimir. And it's not all supply chains. And so I think it's more a matter of getting back to basics. Okay. So we had a big big fiscal impost. What is the Hubbard prescription away from the politics of it all to diminish this inflation down to say 3 percent or lower. Well we are we will already see a winding back of some of the fiscal impulse simply because we won't see this should all stimulus on monetary fall policy. The Fed has to follow through that. It's very serious. I mean it's not simply underwriting a push for the stock market. Every time financial markets have a hiccup. We're speaking with Glenn Hubbard of Columbia University and we're talking about the new dynamic and what the Fed is looking at with respect to inflation. And what about the labor market. You write about economic bridges and the economic bridges at a time when participation rate remains well below where we were pre pandemic. How does the Fed effectively curtail inflation while allowing that participation rate to get back to something that is more representative of a robust economy. That's a good question. Participations of critical social issue. I don't think letting the economy run hot is going to fix the participation problem. There are things that can. Training education a lot of fiscal interventions but they're really not in the Fed's toolkit for labor market as the Fed should see is actually running quite high. It would be better if the administration focused more on participation but so far not how much as a Fed lost credibility in trying to address issues that really are only addressable on the fiscal side. I think the Fed still has abundant credibility with the public. I really do. I think the Fed's conversion recently has helped that. But I think the Fed does itself no favors when it tries to widen its role in the issues that are really more for fiscal policy. If members of Congress and the administration won't do the right thing that's not an excuse for the Fed to step in. We had an interesting debate yesterday with Claudio some out of the Michigan academic circles Matt. SHAPIRO Kimball and the rest of them out there. And she was really quite heated about the policy gloom of stagflation. Now is is it precisely Hubbard economics. No it's not. But what does this stagflation gloom get. Ron. Well I think if you start where we are now I think we're in a classic inflationary boom. We've seen fairly good numbers for output for jobs right are running ahead of potential growth. We're in an inflationary boom. We're not in stagflation. So Glenn this is critical. Do we underestimate grossly Republicans Democrats economists of all persuasions. Do we just simply miscalculate the technological impulse that's making this so difficult. Right now the benefits and the hazards of a technology revolution over decades. I think we do. Tom I think the technology has been an enormous source IBC productivity growth. I'm very optimistic for that growing. Going forward. What makes me worried is not science or economics. It's politics. Whether we figure out how to help everybody get involved in the gains from technology that's really where the political disruption is coming.